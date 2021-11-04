Aaron Rodgers is Covid-positive & he lied to the press about being ‘immunized’

Embed from Getty Images

One of the things I halfway appreciate about an idiot like Kyrie Irving is that he’s openly a dumbass and he’s not hiding it. Kyrie isn’t vaccinated and he’s choosing to sit out the Nets’ games indefinitely, because he thinks his anti-vaxx stance makes him some kind of hero or martyr (it does not). But at least we can judge his stupidity at face value. Not so with Aaron Rodgers, who returned to the Green Bay Packers this season after weeks of will-he-or-won’t-he drama. As it turns out, Rodgers has been unvaccinated all this time. But no one really confirmed before now because Rodgers kept claiming he had been “immunized.” Yes, it gets even weirder. He tried to get the NFL to accept his off-brand, hokey “immunization” treatment – which was not a vaccine, mind you – and now he has tested positive for Covid (D’OH) and he’s going to miss some games because he’s stupid and he didn’t want anyone to know how stupid.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN. The NFL has considered Rodgers as unvaccinated since the start of the season, sources confirmed to ESPN and as first reported by NFL Network. Under league protocol, if Rodgers tests positive and is unvaccinated, he must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and cannot return until Nov. 13 at the earliest, if he remains asymptomatic. Rodgers, 37, had an alternate treatment prior to the start of training camp, sources told ESPN, and he then petitioned the NFL for that treatment to allow him to be considered the same as someone who received one of the approved vaccinations. After a lengthy back-and-forth, the league ruled that Rodgers would not get the same consideration and would be considered unvaccinated. Sources said Rodgers follows masking protocols while interacting with players and coaches inside the team’s headquarters at Lambeau Field. However, Rodgers does not wear a mask while in the media auditorium during his weekly and postgame news conferences. The Packers have put other unvaccinated players on Zoom instead of at in-person media sessions. The reigning NFL MVP said this past August that he was “immunized” when asked about his vaccination status. “You know, there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements,” Rodgers said at the time. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.” He later added: “I think I like to learn about everything that I’m doing, and there was a lot of research that even went into that. But like I said, there’s been people that have tested positive, and I think it’s only vaccinated people here. It’s going to be interesting to see how things work moving forward. Obviously there could be some issues with vaccinated people only testing every couple weeks and then non-vaccinated testing every day.”

The thing is, Rodgers’ “immunization” word salad actually worked, in that he placated sports media and successfully misled them for months. He was breathing on all of those sports journalists too, which absolutely sucks. Reading his August comments now, knowing that he had some pseudoscience tree-bark immunization, it seems like he believed that everyone in the Packers Org had been vaccinated so he would be able to skate by. That’s not how any of this works, dumbass. Now I wonder if his fiancee Shailene Woodley is vaccinated. And I wonder if she convinced him to seek “immunization” by licking toads in the forest.

