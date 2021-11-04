‘The Eternals’ has the lowest-ever score on Rotten Tomatoes of any Marvel film

The Eternals’ reviews were embargoed until recent days. Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t even have an audience score – because the film comes out tomorrow – but critics have been piling on the film, which stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and more. As of this moment, RT has the Eternals rated at 53% which is “rotten.” It’s the first Marvel film to have such a low RT score.
That’s eternally disappointing. “Eternals” currently has a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the first of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 26 released films to hold a “rotten” score on the review aggregator, Screen Rant reported Wednesday. A film needs at least 60% to be regarded as “fresh.” At the time of the outlet’s report, the score was still at 57%, based on 148 reviews. There are now 171 reviews.
Helmed by newly minted Oscar-winning “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao, “Eternals” is an “ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains,” according to the critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and “Game of Thrones” alumni Richard Madden and Kit Harington star in the film, which “takes the MCU in intriguing — and occasionally confounding — new directions,” according to the consensus. The film makes history for more positive reasons as well, featuring the MCU’s first same-sex kiss and first deaf superhero.
Even still, according to Chicago Tribune reviewer Michael Phillips, the MCU has overstayed its cinematic welcome. “As far as MCU fatigue goes — well, at this point, it goes pretty far,” wrote Phillips.
“The MCU has overstayed its cinematic welcome…” Weird how critics never say this when reviewing Marvel films which are overwhelmingly helmed by white dudes. It’s very curious! I’ll be consistent – I also think the MCU has overstayed its welcome and superhero sh-t is too ubiquitous these days. But I also think it’s notable to point out that Marvel stans will fight to the death anyone who talks sh-t about white superheroes and yet those same people are the ones ignoring or scorning the “woke” Marvel film, the one directed by a Chinese woman, the one with the most diverse and inclusive cast of any Marvel film.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Marvel.
I mean … It was bound to happen eventually. I’m surprised it took this long for one to be judged rotten. They had subpar films before.
I agree. I loved RDJ and Iron Man, I watched was there to the end of Thanos, but I’m just kind over it now.
And the classic “superhero dude saves the planet” is a very well established template, so directors of those movie can borrow a lot from a cinematic tradition and a language that the audience knows well. Zhao had a much more difficult job, juggling a mostly non-white cast, a story with mythological elements, a woman led ensemble of non established characters, the first deaf superhero, and the “gay kiss”… and not in a quirky indie movie, in a big budget, committee directed Disney effort. She had to do a lot of work compared to the guy who directed Avengers and simply had to close in on Thor’s abs, Cap’s ass, and let RDJ talk fast.
They should focus on the strengths of this movie, and put them to use on the next one, with an equally diverse cast.
It’s still getting my money.
They did this with Black Panther as well.
I see them.
No? This isn’t about the audience score, which is what happened to Black Panther. BP was critically acclaimed – it still has a 96% critic’s score. The article is talking about the professional critical score (it can’t have an audience score yet, because, you know, it isn’t available to audiences).
Apples and oranges.
What are you talking about? Black Panther has a 96% positive fresh rating in the same way this one has a 53% rotten.
And they did it Captain Marvel too.
All the reviews I’ve heard are saying that it is slow and more character-driven instead of plot/action driven. I’m not sure why everything has to be about race these days, but since you’re bringing it up, I’m mixed-race and about to have a baby who will be even more mixed — I’m a Marvel stan but if this movie is crap, I’m going to say it’s crap, just like I did with Black Panther.
Red Flag.
Because I don’t agree with the author of the article? Lol ok sure 👌
No, because you felt the need to state that you’re mixed race.
I see your point.
Just saw it last night. I liked it! I was prepared to hate some actors acting (Jon snow I’m looking at you) but it was good.
And as much as I love her, Angelina Jolie was the weakest link for me. It’s more due to her character than her acting though
Still getting my money, like Tiffany (first commenter) said.
That’s right Eve.
It’s the principle. ✊
I have my ticket for Saturday
I don’t care how good or bad it is, I’m watching it and yes, I will make it about race and gender. The only way to get more representation on film is to show that there is a demand for it. Money talks.
Yeah, if I’m not mistaken the critics were down on Black Panther and Shang Chi too. I wonder why that it is?
Right Amy Bee.
I can’t qwhite put my finger on what the difference is.
Yeah can’t imagine what it could be???? I will see still this movie because I love Marvel. They are a great escape from everything that is going on. And miss me with the overstayed it’s welcome. It’s supply and demand. People still want to see these films.
Black Panther 96%
Shang Chi 92%
Eternals 53%
I’m going to see Eternals, but I’m also not going to start seeing a conspiracy where there isn’t one. That smacks of Disney damage control, and they can trust that fans will just go with it rather than actually looking at the fact that the movies raised in the same breath had great reviews. Like, GREAT reviews.
I’m not talking about RT. There were other critics who were down on those other two movies. Anyone not believing that are not seeing the bigger picture.
Shang- chi best marvel film. I said it.
Of course there is superhero and Marvel fatigue. But for me, there was superhero fatigue 5 years ago, lol, and no one seemed to care about that because THOR and omg TONY STARK!!!! or whatever.
I’m personally MORE excited about this new wave of Marvel movies because they seem so different from the normal Marvel offerings and I’m so sick of the original avengers universe. We really enjoyed Shang-Chi and I’m looking forward to the Eternals, even though if I never see another Iron Man it will be too soon.
Agree with you Becks.
It was the fatigue of certain characters character revolving around the universe ( and you are right on the money it being Tony Stark), but Winter Soldier and The Falcon and Loki broke streaming records sooooooo…..it ain’t fatigue.
Critics and fanboys can’t get away with this crap anymore. More people have social media accounts along with piss and vinegar to call them out on it. They really think the majority of the public is stupid and they are the true gatekeepers. They ain’t and we ain’t afraid to tell them so.
Yeah like anyone who ranks age of Ultron or all the Thor movies outside of the one done by Taika Waititi and the iron man sequels as good movies doesn’t have much credibility as a movie critic anyway.
I also got tired with the movies feeling like set up for the next film with endings that you could see how would be easily reversed.
Also I have to say it but marvel has a bad tendency to have the last part of the film just be a huge CGI battle and those are just boring. They even did it with Wanda vision which to me ruined the character development prior to that. If Eternals manages to avoid this then that’s a good thing.
I think I had Marvel fatigue after…like…the SECOND Iron Man Movie. there are just TOO MANY. I like Ragnarok because it was really funny, but the rest I had no interest in seeing. the bf likes them and I remember seeing one part of one of the many and there were just too many things going on at once to really see what was going on – I didn’t know where or what to look at. explosions and gunfire and fist fights, and things crashing and on and on and on…
but THIS one? it seems different, and not just because the cast is more diverse. much more interesting to me than just more white dude-bros…AGAIN.
Yeah I also have Marvel fatigue, but I’d much rather watch a movie like this than yet another one about Ironman….
“ Marvel stans will fight to the death anyone who talks sh-t about white superheroes and yet those same people are the ones ignoring or scorning the “woke” Marvel film”
I have to respectfully disagree. Definitely some of that from the usual suspects; but Twitter has been in a state for days about how “Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t matter!!” and going on about “Trolls! Review bombing!” (In the professional, vetted critic reviews? Uhhh)….even though Rotten Tomatoes apparently mattered a lot when Marvel films were positively reviewed. Huh.
Don’t “Stan” corporations people, it’s weird.
The real story is making sure Chloe Zhao gets another chance at a big film. The rest is incidental. I thought Ava DuVernay’s Wrinkle in Time was awful and a bore, and it was a massive money-losing box-office bomb. But what pleased me was she went on right away to other work. So if the movie sucks? So what. I just want to see POC women get the five million chances white male directors get.
Blah to all these Marvel films. It’s too much. I’m an old curmudgeon and dislike cgi, fast cuts, loud noises etc. I did see Black Panther in the theaters and it was fine. But not fine enough to get me back for more super hero movies.
I’m not surprised, the trailers were really bad
To be fair, Michael Phillips is a consistently tough reviewer, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s been hard on previous Marvel movies. When I was a kid in the ’90s and the newspapers were still flush enough to have like a million movie reviewers, I’d read him to feel like a superior intellectual.
Having only started to follow MCU because of Wandavision, I wonder why they didn’t get MCU fatigue over the more formulaic ones. Sometimes people are less receptive to something different if they’re accustomed to enjoying them a certain way.
Coming from someone who likes Marvel movies, let’s be real, they are the cinematic equivalent of junk food. Big colors, big sounds, big CGI to cover up weak plot and character development.
I could see the Eternals becoming slow or eye-rolly if it takes itself to seriously. I’m still going to watch and see for myself…but I’m just saying, from the trailer, I could see it going that way.
Disclaimer: I very rarely watch movies (the last one I watched was Godzilla, King of the Monsters. #TeamGodzilla 😎) but I NEVER pay any attention to “critics” or so called “movie reviews”. If I actually want to see a movie, I’m going to, critics and reviews be damned.
MerlinsDad, on the other hand, loves movies and has this on his to-be-watched list.