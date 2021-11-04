Prince Andrew’s trial date set for next year, his daughters will sit for depositions?

There were some pretrial motions and filings this week in Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew. Late last week, Andrew’s lawyers finally filed their legal response to Virginia’s lawsuit, and the filing was just as despicable and repulsive as you would think. So now that all of that has been done, the judge set the trial date, and lawyers on both sides informed the court of their plans to depose a number of witnesses. The trial has been scheduled to start in September 2022 and go through December. So much for Prince William’s big Keenshot debut in America next fall!!

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts Giuffre will have their day in court next fall. During a hearing on Wednesday, US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan set the timeline for the forthcoming trial over the lawsuit Giuffre filed in New York City this past August. The lawsuit centers on Giuffre’s allegations that the Duke of York forced her to have sex with him three separate times between 1999 and 2002, including occasions when she was under the age of 18. Prince Andrew has consistently denied these accusations. Judge Kaplan said the trial would occur between September and December 2022. (Typically a specific date would be set, but the judge opted to set a window instead due to potential jury delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.) Giuffre’s attorney David Boies and the Duke’s attorney Andrew Brettler said during Wednesday’s teleconference that they each anticipate to collect depositions from eight to 12 witnesses (for a possible total of 24) in advance of the trial, according CNN. While the full list of witnesses is not yet known, some of the names expected are Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, according to The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson. Prince Andrew’s older daughter is of particular interest as the Duke’s dismissal of one of Giuffre’s claims directly involves Beatrice, 33.

[From People]

The reason why Beatrice would need to sit for a deposition is because Andrew made his daughter his alibi in his BBC Newsnight trainwreck interview in 2019. He claimed that he couldn’t be at the nightclub Tramp with Virginia Giuffre (nor did he rape Virginia later that evening at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house) because he was at a Pizza Express in Woking that night with Beatrice. Which brings me to a question about the Queen. Clearly, the Queen will do almost anything to protect Andrew and I seriously doubt that Liz even understands how bad this is. But surely the Queen, Charles and the courtiers will not let it go THIS far? They won’t allow Beatrice, Eugenie and Fergie to sit for depositions by David Boies? Surely this must be shut down and an offer of an out-of-court settlement to Virginia must be made?

Also: If there’s no settlement and this trial continues to loom for the next year, the Sussexes will absolutely be used as a shield for Andrew. But make no mistake, Prince William and Kate will not be keen to visit America in the midst of all of this either.