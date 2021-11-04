Prince Andrew’s trial date set for next year, his daughters will sit for depositions?

There were some pretrial motions and filings this week in Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew. Late last week, Andrew’s lawyers finally filed their legal response to Virginia’s lawsuit, and the filing was just as despicable and repulsive as you would think. So now that all of that has been done, the judge set the trial date, and lawyers on both sides informed the court of their plans to depose a number of witnesses. The trial has been scheduled to start in September 2022 and go through December. So much for Prince William’s big Keenshot debut in America next fall!!
Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts Giuffre will have their day in court next fall. During a hearing on Wednesday, US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan set the timeline for the forthcoming trial over the lawsuit Giuffre filed in New York City this past August. The lawsuit centers on Giuffre’s allegations that the Duke of York forced her to have sex with him three separate times between 1999 and 2002, including occasions when she was under the age of 18. Prince Andrew has consistently denied these accusations.
Judge Kaplan said the trial would occur between September and December 2022. (Typically a specific date would be set, but the judge opted to set a window instead due to potential jury delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.)
Giuffre’s attorney David Boies and the Duke’s attorney Andrew Brettler said during Wednesday’s teleconference that they each anticipate to collect depositions from eight to 12 witnesses (for a possible total of 24) in advance of the trial, according CNN. While the full list of witnesses is not yet known, some of the names expected are Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, according to The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson.
Prince Andrew’s older daughter is of particular interest as the Duke’s dismissal of one of Giuffre’s claims directly involves Beatrice, 33.
The reason why Beatrice would need to sit for a deposition is because Andrew made his daughter his alibi in his BBC Newsnight trainwreck interview in 2019. He claimed that he couldn’t be at the nightclub Tramp with Virginia Giuffre (nor did he rape Virginia later that evening at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house) because he was at a Pizza Express in Woking that night with Beatrice. Which brings me to a question about the Queen. Clearly, the Queen will do almost anything to protect Andrew and I seriously doubt that Liz even understands how bad this is. But surely the Queen, Charles and the courtiers will not let it go THIS far? They won’t allow Beatrice, Eugenie and Fergie to sit for depositions by David Boies? Surely this must be shut down and an offer of an out-of-court settlement to Virginia must be made?
Also: If there’s no settlement and this trial continues to loom for the next year, the Sussexes will absolutely be used as a shield for Andrew. But make no mistake, Prince William and Kate will not be keen to visit America in the midst of all of this either.
You don’t think the Keens will go to the US as a “distraction” from the trial? Seems like an opportunity to pull focus from it?
There is no way the Keens could distract anyone from paying attention this trial, especially if Eugenie, Beatrice, or Fergie have to testify. Virgina vs Andrew is just too major to be effectively sidelined by incandescent clenching and buttons.
I can’t imagine the Cambridges would consent to being used as a distraction. And American media would still shout questions about it at every stop. They wouldn’t want that pairing in the American news shows … meanwhile in New York, …
I think Andrew will settle the case before it goes to trial to avoid incriminating himself and to prevent Beatrice from testifying or giving a deposition. It’s also Mummy’s Jubilee year and the Palace wouldn’t want that case hanging over the celebrations.
If they had a brain cell between them they would have done so already, so kinda makes you wonder.
I’m all for dragging their royal behinds to court the more the merrier.
Honestly, all Beatrice has to say is that she doesn’t remember. She was 11 or 12 at the time. I sincerely doubt she would remember even if it was all true.
Well that’s a mess. Boies will likely have plenty of research compiled If Fergie or Beatrice lie to corroborate Andrew, Boies will be able to confront them with evidence contradicting their stories. London has way too much CCTV to lie about public whereabouts. And that’s not even getting into whether they can depose the RPOs.
Harry has made it clear to his family that any lies about him & Meghan will be publicly pushed back on. He made that stand when he gave Gayle King info after the Oprah interview. And now he’s holding the book over their heads until late next year. He has done a textbook scapegoat escape by standing up to the disinformation campaigns & character assassinations & by continuing to push ahead to reach his full potential. Plus, the co-ordinated social media attacks on H & M are being exposed, which means the Sussexes are no longer great scapegoats or distractions. The family is in real trouble here. Often the health of a family member becomes the “scapegoat” when the scapegoat resigns from a narcissistic family system like this one, but using TQ’s health as a shield is probably not a great idea when she’s the monarch, although it would make a great excuse for him to settle the case.
David Boies is an famous lawyer with a reputation for being extremely aggressive. I can’t imagine that Prince Charles and the courtiers would let him take a crack at deposing Beatrice and Eugenie. Andrew may seek a protective order prohibiting the depositions of his daughters as specious and that argument might get some traction with the judge. As Kaiser said the most obvious link is the Pizza Express alibi, but I could see a judge shutting it down quickly if they try to get into the daughters’ knowledge of Andrew’s illegal activities unless they have reason to think they were aware (you can’t just go on a fishing expedition with no grounds). Andrew’s attorney’s best bet is to try to submit a declaration from his daughter about the Pizza Express party without the deposition, but Boies will definitely object. All that’s to say that I see a big fight coming on the scope of discovery.
If Charles has any influence over the queen and Andrew, it’s time to settle this quietly.
Boies represented Theranos and sat on its board. Scroll the index of “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou for details. I wouldn’t want that guy after me or my family.
I read Bad Blood twice. I hated Boies’ abusive and manipulative tactics for Theranos, esp the way he went after Schultz’s grandson but I am glad to see him turning his talents to justice for Virginia Giuffre now.
Andrew and Fergie brought the girls to holiday on Epstein Island, would that be enough to drag them into this, would it be a good enough reason to question them under oath about what they saw and knew?
It all makes sense now .
1) Chaz and Wills leaking to the Press that Andrew was only listening to his lawyers, not them.
2) veiled threats of giving Andrew´s house to William, so that William could have ” more space”
Maybe this was all Chaz and the men in grey trying to force Andrew to follow their directives. As long as Elizabeth is alive, they know Andrew will do what he wants because he has mummy´s money.
Now he can afford to pay all this lawyers and want to ” save his reputation” by going to trial and dragging Virginia down to a mud, at the Firm´s expense, both financially and PR wise and Chaz understands a trial is the LAST thing this FIRm will need, especially as he steps up as a ” Regent”.
It would not surprise me if Andrew is to told to settle, that he has already made too much noise about it, that the RR would make sure to tell the world Andrew is innocent, but chose to seetle not to ” spoil mummys´parade” just to save his face , or else Chaz will find a way to leave him destitute when TQ dies because Will is eager for a fourth house.
If those girls, have any sense, they will run far away.
VRGs lawyer would be better off deposing the manager of Pizza express Woking 🙃
If his children are on the list for deposition, at least it gives him an excuse, no matter how dubious, to finally settle with the whole “I don’t want to drag my children through this.”
The royal stans and rota will conveniently forget he was the one to drag them into it in the first place.
Part of me wonders if Andrew and his team truly believe the opposing side will be gentler or give deference to him and his family because they are royal. These people have no idea what they’re in for.
Yeah there’s no way the courtiers (and Charles) are going to let anyone sit down for depositions. Andrew will most likely settle with Virginia and that’ll be it.
It would be sensible to think that, but the palace has let this get far enough already. I still cannot believe they didn’t handle this when Virginia dropped this suit earlier. Even a settlement without an NDA would be better than a trial. Hell, they should’ve nipped the Andrew/Epstein situation in the bud ages ago, so I’m just at a loss at what would be considered the last straw for the palace.
Imagine being such a lowlife that you would drag your daughter into your muck in a weak attempt to avoid justice.
Yeah, that’s what happens when you try to use your daughters as cover for your criminal activities. What’s interesting is that I believe one or both of the York girls have previously taken up advocacy for victims of human trafficking, so even though they would be deposed as alibi witnesses, I wouldn’t put it past Virginia’s lawyers to ask what they think about their dad using as a defense that someone his daughter’s age was the “head bitch” for Epstein and a “sex kitten” just in it for the money. The layers of gross are palpable.
If this case could be settled, he should have done it long ago.
Whether or not Beatrice and Eugenie will actually have to sit for deposition, the fact that Andrew put them in this position by using them in his obvious lies is despicable. Whatever he’s done, he’s still their father. Lying for him would get them into trouble, but speaking against him could be very painful. They can’t win.