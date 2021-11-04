Lady Louise Windsor could style herself as an HRH princess next Monday

We’ll likely hear a lot about Lady Louise Windsor in the coming days and weeks. Her 18th birthday is November 8th. That will be the day in which she can decide how she wants to be “styled,” what her titles will be and whether she will be an HRH. As part of the deal that Prince Edward made with the Queen when he married Sophie, they agreed to take the Wessex titles and raise their children without the HRH style. The Queen and Prince Philip made it known that they wanted Edward to take his father’s “Duke of Edinburgh” title when Philip passed as well. So… months after Philip passed, Edward still didn’t have his hands on the title, because it belongs to Prince Charles now, and Charles wants to keep the DoE title for himself. Which has caused a lot of frustration in Camp Wessex, and in retaliation, they’re probably going to convince Lady Louise to take a princess title and an HRH style on her 18th birthday. The royal press loves this, because they need a new, young princess to devour.
Lady Louise celebrates her 18th birthday on Monday. Like everyone else when they reach the landmark birthday, she will be eligible to vote and allowed to drink alcohol in a pub. Unlike everyone else, however, she has a big royal decision to make.
Her parents Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex opted against giving her and her brother James, Viscount of Severn, the HRH titles they are entitled to from birth. Instead, Louise and James can choose to use them upon turning 18, should they so wish to.
Royal expert Howard Hodgson told Express.co.uk that Louise could take on royal duties if she wishes to. He argued that Princess Anne is quite far down the line of succession and continues to be one of the hardest working royals. However, she will need to slow down at some point, which could leave an opportunity for her niece Louise.
He said: “If she puts her hand up and says ‘I want to take on board royal duties’, I’m sure the PR machine isn’t going to throw her into the spotlight. But she will certainly be able to work and go out and do that without any shadow of a doubt because there is enough to go around. Princess Anne is in her seventies now, she is second only to Prince Charles in terms of public duties. She would want to take it easy at some point. So there is a gap there.”
It’s been clear throughout the year that Sophie and Edward are behaving like stage parents, pushing their shy, sheltered kid into the spotlight and, in essence, feeding her to the wolves of the royal press pack. It will get even more uncomfortable if Louise does become a princess. There’s a timing issue here too, not just with Louise’s 18th birthday. From what I understand, Louise doesn’t actually have to make the decision on her birthday. She could decide a year from now that she wants to be an HRH princess. But the only way she has that ability to style herself that way is as the grandchild of the monarch. As in, when Charles becomes king, she’ll be the monarch’s niece and she’ll be stuck with whatever title she has at the time the Queen passes. Which is why I believe Sophie and Edward will push her to become a princess sooner rather than later, because Charles wouldn’t be able to take her HRH away when he’s king. Or, he wouldn’t be able to do that very easily.
LMAO! This family is going to IMPLODE when the Queen passes. Once again congrats to Harry for making a break for it!
Sigh, look kid I may be biased as I am for full abolition of all hereditary monarchies; but I think you would have a much happier life going to college, finding a fulfilling career, and staying out of this nonsense!!!!
So, I don’t understand the myth of all this royal work that has to be done. It’s not a thing. If Princess Anne retired than it would be fine. No one would need to take up her causes. They were just things she wanted to do. Only the Queen has actual obligations. The rest of them are basically making it up as they go along for the most part. The only time they aren’t is when they are specifically asked by the government/Queen to do something. So, like some parts of royals tours and such. She’s not “needed.” Literally no one but the monarch is needed.
Totally agree. These are not real problems
The Royals justify the taxpayers money they get by showing up at various charitable / municipal events. If only the monarch keeps working rather than at present 10 to 15 people (counting the Queen’s cousins who do a lot of the bread and butter work), there would have to either be a massive reduction in the amount of money handed over (which even today, there is no political appetite for, plus it may not be legally possible since the RF surrendered the Crown Estates in return for a guaranteed income) or the Monarch would effectively be given a massive pay rise just for his / her personal activities (income currently covering the work of all of them given for the work of one person).
Also, the British people *do* expect the RF to show up and do the work – open hospitals, new municipal buildings, schools etc. Charles’ belief that the York Princesses weren’t needed was always shortsighted (and probably a slam at Andrew rather than a carefully thought out decision) since the Queen’s cousins won’t be able to keep going much longer due to age.
It’s not so much the overarching causes, it’s the boring ‘have you come far’ conversations with the public at yet another reception (the stuff Will and Kate refuse to do) that need covering.
This. I understand why the Queen has certain “duties”, as well as her immediate successors to prepare them for the throne. I don’t know if Princess Anne is “popular”, in the sense of the public being curious about her life or whatever, but she seems to be generally respected (perhaps because she’s one of the precious few royals who knows how to keep her head down?), so I can see why she might make for a decent patron to trot out occasionally. But the rest of the family? I mean, is anyone just DYING to attend a garden party with Lady Louise Windsor?
Agreed. Only the monarch has an actual job. The rest is just a scam on the public to “justify” paying for the others’ lavish lifestyle.
It’s weird that having been the grandchild of a monarch isn’t enough. You have to grab the title while the grandparent is still on the throne. But I agree with MIA4S, abolish the monarchy and all titles.
I don’t think it matters whether or not the Queen is still on the throne. Louise was born with HRH status. The decision about using the style becomes her choice from reaching 18.
Thanks. That makes more sense.
“Her parents Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex opted against giving her and her brother James, Viscount of Severn, the HRH titles they are entitled to from birth.”
The above is a false statement. The HRH is not the Wessexes to “give” or “not give”. Louise and James were HRHs at birth.
Sophie & Edward ask QEII (and Philip) for permission to style and raise their children in the manner of a non-royal Earl until they were 18. QEII, with Philip’s complete blessing, 100% agreement and total support, agreed to this request and granted permission.
Kim they are people dying. Lol the pettiness of these people. Just give Edward the title if thats what daddy wanted. Smh
I could be mistaken, but doesn’t Charles have to wait to be king in order to give Edward the title anyway? Charles couldn’t just bestow it on Edward at this point. The Wessexes need to pipe down a bit before they start going ham on Charles for something that is out of his control for now.
They all seem to be on tenterhooks with the incoming King Charles. He must have given them the impression he will be ruthless,they all want to get what they can from the Queen before Charles ascends.
“I could be mistaken, but doesn’t Charles have to wait to be king in order to give Edward the title anyway? ”
YES! You are 100% correct as the title, Duke of Edinburgh, must merge back into the crown before it can be regranted.
This kid reminds me of the painting in one of the London Art museums of Lady Jane Grey about to be beheaded. A sad shy girl being sent to the slaughter by her power hungry family. This family is deconstructing before our eyes. Couldn’t happen to a nicer crew.
I have always said that Carole is the modern day version of Thomas Boleyn.
As for Lady Louise Windsor. Her parents are going to pimp her out once she turns 18. They need money and she is going to provide it for them.
Irene Spot On Carole = Thomas Boleyn. She would have been fantastic in the old courts poisoning and seducing her way to power. Move over Cerci … Carole is here
I’m not sure that Charles’ accession would make any difference. Louise has been legally HRH from birth. Her parents chose to raise her without using that style but it is for Louise to make the choices now. She can use HRH Princess at any point in the future.
@Rawiya: Not when Charles is king because at point only the grandchildren of the monarch can get title. She will be no longer the grandchild of the monarch but the niece. That’s why the pressure is on from the press for her to become a princess now.
Unless there is a letters patent specifically removing the HRH from Louise or James, they both have the HRH now and can decide to use it whenever they want. All the Queen’s cousins who have the HRH kept it when her father, their uncle, became monarch because they were born with it just like Louise was, as they were grandchildren of a monarch.
IIRC that’s not how it works. Once you have the HRH Princess title, you have it for life (no matter if you use it or not). You don’t “lose” your HRH if you’re a born Princess even once your grandparent is dead.
@Amy – The Wessexes children were BORN the grandchildren of a monarch in the male line so they are/were HRHs from birth.
Archie and Lilibet are the ones who will not automatically become HRHs if Charles does not become king. The second Charles becomes King, Archie and Lilibet ATOMATICALLY become HRHs as they are now grandchildren of the monarch in the male line.
To “block” Archie and Lilibet from becoming HRHs, new letters patent need to be issued BEFORE Charles becomes king to prevent automatic assumption of the “style” of HRH at the death of QEII.
Oh what is a kingdom without a princess. Of course the press need princesses to write about and study who they will marry and how many children they will have.
Just ridiculous. They are acting like this is one big fairy tale.
This is all confusing but if we figure she has the right to HRH on her 18th bday (which we have debated on here before), then I think she is entitled that regardless of whether the queen lives or dies. She’s always going to be a granddaughter of a monarch. I’m trying to think of an applicable situation. Prince richard, the duke of gloucester, is a grandson of George V in the male line and George V was dead when he was born – so he was “just” the nephew of the king at the time, but he’s still HRH Prince Richard. So I think Louise can use HRH if she wants regardless of whether the Queen is still alive.
Any one else have more insight?
As for taking on royal duties – no. She needs to get a degree, find a fancy aristocratic job, and move on from the royal world. She’ll be better off for it in the long run.
Unless Charles changes that convention Meghan discussed in the Oprah interview, right? She and her brother could be strays in Charles’ quest to strip his biracial grandkids of their titles. Unless it’s not retroactive.
I don’t think it would affect those who already have the HRH, which Louise does at this point, she’s just not using it. But I don’t know. Maybe Charles does want to strip everyone of HRH, including the York princesses and the Wessex children.
Louise is currently an HRH but simply doesn’t choose to use it. Same as her brother James. Unless a letters patent specifically removes it from her, then she is no different than Beatrice and Eugenie.
It was always dumb for the Wessexes to do this when Andrew already had his daughters use their HRH. Maybe they weren’t expecting to have to do royal duties, but since that changed, it never made sense for Louise and James to be treated differently from the York sisters, when none of them are expected to do royal duties themselves.
I don’t see Charles looking to remove HRHs from any of them at this point.
The press is going to be awful to her when she turns 18. Especially since the “senior royals” are low on bait.
I think it may be the opposite. She may have had a privileged upbringing but she’s also had to deal with a serious eye condition from birth. She is apparently intelligent and thoughtful. She is also completely scandal free.
I vote they’ll devour her. At some point she’s going to get a makeover, and as soon as she steps out with a blowout, the tabloids will consider that open season on her appearance. They will be merciless.
This kind of an awful thing to say, but it’s lucky she’s not ‘hot’. Often when a celebrity teenager is approaching their 18th birthday, the media will do a countdown to the day they’re ‘legal’ and then it’s open season on them. Louise looks like a normal, slightly dowdy teenager and won’t attract the incredibly invasive and creepy scrutiny that the likes of Lindsey Lohan and Emma Watson got and Millie Bobby Brown will surely get when she turns 18.
Prince William of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent and Prince Richard of Gloucester (now the Duke of Gloucester) all were born and all became HRH after their grandfather George V died. Unless something changed, I think that still applies today. After all you are still your grandparent’s grandchild after they die.
I see that @Becks1 has already brought this up!
Is riding the monarch’s coattails really the best way for this family? Why not get educated and work and/or why not marry a wealthy aristo and be free of the monarch and their purse strings? Louise could probably do bread and butter royal engagements well, her parents seem to get on with it with reasonable commitment and effort so she’d probably follow their example. But why deal with the media aspect of it? It’s absolutely horrendous. I still remember Beatrice and Eugenie being scrutinized for their weight and their looks (side-note: they only look bigger next to Kate, compared to the average woman the princesses are very slim), why put Louise through that?
I hope Charles keeps DOE forever. After the Commonwealth Service, Sophie can kick rocks. She can stay Countess.
I believe Sophie and Edward want Louse to be a princess, press intrusion be damned. But I have a hard time believing that Louise wants it. She’s been able to have a private life and getting a title changes that because the press will demand access to her life.
I do feel sorry for Louise. It looks like she’s going to get a “royal” education.
Maybe I’m an awful person, but the Wessexes are in for a rude a awakening by campaigning for Louise to be called princess and become a working royal. People have ideas about how a princess should look like and Louise, I hate to say, is a bit homely. I mean look at all the grief that the York girls got. The pressure to live up to the title will be huge. I think Sophie and Edward are just setting her up for heartbreak. Or maybe I’m overthinking it and nobody will care what she’s called.
I think 18th birthday is given because that’s when she’s an adult and can make the decision for herself instead of her parents having the final say. For example, if she wanted to be a Princess now and E&S say no, they win. Someone with more knowledge can correct me.
I don’t think she’ll be a HRH of her own choice. She seems to not want the spotlight. If her parents force her then it’s another thing but I truly hope they don’t.
What kind of fame-hungry lunatic would want this for their kid? This is just bad parenting.
What a ridiculous thing to be concerned about! Titles! I worry about her life from here on in getting picked apart by the public and media. I hope she develops a thick skin quickly. I hope she decides to forego all of this and go to university to study something real and useful and becomes as independent as possible.
I feel so sorry for this poor girl. She has never sought the spotlight and has always come across as shy and uncomfortable in front of the press. I don’t care if she decides to be a princess or not, but let her carriage ride and live away from the media glare in peace.