Kim Kardashian went to Staten Island for a pizza date night with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian stuns in all-black ahead of a meeting in NYC.

Like so many things around Kim Kardashian, this Pete Davidson story has followed a familiar pattern: a quick rush of public interest, followed by internet jokes, followed by public ambivalence, followed by Kim flogging the proverbial dead horse until we’re all sick of the story. So it is with Pete. It was just this past weekend that People Magazine magically got exclusive photos of Pete and Kim holding hands on a roller coaster during a double-day in LA. Kim traveled to New York on Monday, where she’s been staying at the Ritz-Carlton. Some wondered why she was still in New York following her Monday night appearance at the WSJ. Innovators event. Turns out, she had another date with Pete. She actually traveled to Staten Island so that they could eat at one of his favorite restaurants.

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson had a secret dinner rendezvous Tuesday night, TMZ has learned. Kim ventured out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan … and headed for Pete’s turf — Staten Island. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the 2 entered the backdoor of Campania restaurant … one of Pete’s favorites. They presumably chowed down on pizza or pasta … the specialty at the joint.

[From TMZ]

Not me looking up the Campania menu online!!! It’s pretty standard Italian fare – lots of pizzas, familiar pasta dishes, various salads. I wonder what Kim ate. I bet she did have some pizza, don’t you think? Especially if he ordered pizza. Meanwhile, Page Six had a little bit more information:

Pete Davidson’s BDE got Kim Kardashian to his native Staten Island. The Skims founder and “Saturday Night Live” star dined at Campania’s Tuesday night, Page Six confirmed.

“Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant source told us. “It was just the two of them.”

Our source also added that they didn’t have any security with them.

“They quietly were able to sneak in and out,” our source added.

[From Page Six]

Ah, the old in and out. Did he take her back to the house he bought for himself and his mom? Did Kim meet his mom? Anyway, at least he planned out a date and he was trying to impress her with what I suspect was rooftop pizza and maybe some candles. A date that involved Kim traveling to Staten Island, but hey, I’m sure she has a car and driver. She was probably looking around like “we’re not in Calabasas anymore.”

Arrivals at the 2021 MET Gala

Kim Kardashian arrives at MOMA to attend the WSJ Innovator Awards

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.

14 Responses to “Kim Kardashian went to Staten Island for a pizza date night with Pete Davidson”

  1. Jezz says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:37 am

    Pretty chilly for a rooftop dinner! Sounds like the worst date ever. I’m sure she got a kick out of slumming it.

    Reply
  2. Jessie Quinton says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:41 am

    After all the pretentiousness associated with Kanye, I’m pretty sure she’s OK to just slum it for a bit. Must be exhausting to have to try so hard all the time.

    And now I want pizza….

    Reply
  3. Mireille says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:45 am

    Ah. I remember venturing over the Staten Island for a meeting with the FLONYC and thinking to myself what a POS, racist area this is. SI shares the same racism and bigotry as that other island — Long Island, but without the money and snobbery. I’m in a mood this morning.

    Reply
    • Lula says:
      November 4, 2021 at 8:00 am

      “The only good thing good that ever came out of Staten Island is Wu Tang” (or something to that affect) -Chappelle

      Reply
  4. Abby says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:45 am

    So much shade on Pete, yikes! I didn’t really see the attraction just from photos but the more I see him on camera, I can see that he’s really funny, and tall is always good.

    I actually worry for him getting caught in the kardashian machine. I am worried he’s going to get in over his head and get chewed up. I want him to stay well and be happy! I don’t know if that can happen in the K family.

    This whole thing is really weird. I don’t see them together at all.

    Reply
    • Ainsley7 says:
      November 4, 2021 at 8:15 am

      He’s been really open about his struggles and the way gossip has made them worse. I don’t understand why either of them is doing this.

      Reply
  5. Noki says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:46 am

    I dont believe it,not her type at all. The only time i was convinced Kim was in love was with Reggie Bush after that relationship it felt every romance that followed had an ulterior motive.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:47 am

    Does she never spend time with her children?

    Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    November 4, 2021 at 8:07 am

    Huh, there’s something unbearably boring about this pairing. I mean, ok if they want pizza (I’m eating cold pizza right now), but it’s like they’re canceling out each other’s celebrity power.

    Reply
  8. J ferber says:
    November 4, 2021 at 8:09 am

    You’re right, Crowhoodreturns.

    Reply
  9. J ferber says:
    November 4, 2021 at 8:13 am

    Also, now that I’ve read these posts, I’m a little worried about Pete too. He seems so defenseless.

    Reply

