Kim Kardashian went to Staten Island for a pizza date night with Pete Davidson

Like so many things around Kim Kardashian, this Pete Davidson story has followed a familiar pattern: a quick rush of public interest, followed by internet jokes, followed by public ambivalence, followed by Kim flogging the proverbial dead horse until we’re all sick of the story. So it is with Pete. It was just this past weekend that People Magazine magically got exclusive photos of Pete and Kim holding hands on a roller coaster during a double-day in LA. Kim traveled to New York on Monday, where she’s been staying at the Ritz-Carlton. Some wondered why she was still in New York following her Monday night appearance at the WSJ. Innovators event. Turns out, she had another date with Pete. She actually traveled to Staten Island so that they could eat at one of his favorite restaurants.

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson had a secret dinner rendezvous Tuesday night, TMZ has learned. Kim ventured out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan … and headed for Pete’s turf — Staten Island. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the 2 entered the backdoor of Campania restaurant … one of Pete’s favorites. They presumably chowed down on pizza or pasta … the specialty at the joint.

[From TMZ]

Not me looking up the Campania menu online!!! It’s pretty standard Italian fare – lots of pizzas, familiar pasta dishes, various salads. I wonder what Kim ate. I bet she did have some pizza, don’t you think? Especially if he ordered pizza. Meanwhile, Page Six had a little bit more information:

Pete Davidson’s BDE got Kim Kardashian to his native Staten Island. The Skims founder and “Saturday Night Live” star dined at Campania’s Tuesday night, Page Six confirmed. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant source told us. “It was just the two of them.” Our source also added that they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out,” our source added.

[From Page Six]

Ah, the old in and out. Did he take her back to the house he bought for himself and his mom? Did Kim meet his mom? Anyway, at least he planned out a date and he was trying to impress her with what I suspect was rooftop pizza and maybe some candles. A date that involved Kim traveling to Staten Island, but hey, I’m sure she has a car and driver. She was probably looking around like “we’re not in Calabasas anymore.”