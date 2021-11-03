Kim Kardashian is ‘intrigued’ by Pete Davidson: ‘Kim loves the attention’

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian was in LA, and she went on a double-date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Kim’s date was Pete Davidson, and they were seen holding hands on a roller coaster. People have been talking about it all week and I’m just like… eh. Pete usually only dates women for three months at most. Kim is just getting out of a marriage and her divorce is far from final. Why can’t this just be a simple hookup situation? It’s truly nothing serious. That’s how I feel, but I guess Kim wants headlines for this, because Kardashian “sources” are running around, talking to TMZ, People Magazine and Page Six about how Kim feels ready for this. Ready for what? A little BDE in her life?
Kim Kardashian West is enjoying spending time with friend Pete Davidson, a source tells PEOPLE. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, and Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, held hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday, seen in exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE.
The pictures sparked rumors of a romance between the two, and though a previous source said they are “just friends,” another notes that the two stars do “have chemistry.”
“Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention,” the insider tells PEOPLE, adding that they’re having “fun” together.
The source says that Kardashian West has moved on since filing for divorce from Kanye West.
“She is having fun and enjoying life,” the source says. “Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date. She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it’s for the best.”
Sources also told Page Six that Kim “is intrigued. She likes him.” For the love of God! Just hook up with him and don’t tell anyone! That’s what I don’t really get – why all of these 40-something women act like Pete is this trophy boyfriend or boy-toy. I understand that a lot of people like Pete (I don’t) and think he’s charming and funny and all of that, but God, I would be so embarrassed.
These are all photos of Kim out and about in New York on Tuesday. Her “mechanic’s uniform dress” is Balenciaga.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She’s “intrigued” by how this random hookup can put her back in the fun-loving spotlight, instead of all those years of Kanye dreariness.
I’d keep it quiet too but I guess people find him charming. Anyway I really do think she deserves a fling, it seems like her relationships have mostly been serious. Being married to Kanye seemed intense, just my opinion. And you know she probably hates Kourtney getting all the press lately lol.
She’s not doing it for BDE; she’s doing it for attention, so why would she keep it quiet?
She shouldnt be scared. Pete has left a trail of short term relationships with beautiful women of all ages. All the universe and beyond knows this is not going to last – them 2 included – so there’s absolutely no pressure for Kim or for Pete to take this anywhere. I dont know why, but i’m rooting for this hookup to happen. This is just perfect for thanksgiving! Pete looks like such a fun dude – all the opposite of Kanye-no-smiles. GO FOR IT KIM!!!
LOL. I thought she had progressed past the attention-thirsty part of her life but I guess seeing Kourtney doing PDA 24/7 has resurrected that part of her brain. Pete is the designated boy toy for a lot of celeb women these days so I guess they will pass him around until he loses his charm
Fling ok. But he is open about his mental illness and struggles. She should not repeat the pattern of going deeply involved. Kanye II ?
Remember his meltdown e Kia Gerberr?
I mean Pete is the millennial neighborhood bike at this point. Everybody gets a turn. Because his hook ups are always so random, nobody he ends up with really surprises me at this point. I do find him endearing in a strange way and my guess is he’s probably a great conversationalist and a great listener. And obviously good in bed lol. And he’s funny. Put that all together and it’s no surprise he does well with the ladies. It’s not always about looks. I enjoyed his Alive from New York Netflix special. Hopefully he can get his mental health issues under control someday. I do want him to find his happily ever after. But that someone won’t be with Kim Kardashian, that entire family exploits all the men they date. I think she’ll end up with a rich businessman long term.
What???? YOU would be embarrassed to date Pete? I would be embarrassed to date one of those Kardashes. Please.
Why is Kim considered such a prize? She’s a three times divorced woman with 4 kids. She’s rich, yeah ok…but her personality seems boring. Her and Pete would have nothing in common. This is for pr only.
I don’t think she’s considered a prize anymore, that’s why her PR team is trying to make this a thing. Not trying to be mean but just dating wise, she is not going to be considered a prize.
Men who are bipolar, who run manic, are great for the beginning of a relationship- they are all about the love bombing. It can be intense, and make you feel special and worshipped and like a bright light is shining on you.
However. They tend to suck at the long term.
But the attention is nice, and probably feels great, and simple, after dealing with jack*ss West for so long.
Let her have her hook up.
I hope the next time she marries it is to some older billionaire who wants zero media attention and let’s her be the star and control the narrative.
Someone who his happy to see her success, and happy to be in the background and do his own thing- and makes a great, stable, loving stepfather.
He isnt bipolar, he has borderline personality disorder.
Until earlier this year i was engaged to someone with BPD and he is a wonderful person, although the bpd does sort of make a long term relationship difficult.
Sometimes you get caught up in the sex and want to make it a relationship cause the sex is so good. Yes he comes across as an fling but he does seem to have a lot of good qualities. I think he feels non threatening to women who have been burned in the game of love. But Kim’s just milking this for publicity. I think Pete can do better than her.
Their new HULU show premiere’s this month. They need people talking…
I’ll admit I find an appeal there. Tall, funny (not all the time), and great smile. I’d be intrigued, too. I wouldn’t run to the press, though. I never got that draw to spread the word.
YOLO. I’d do it too if I could. I love pete