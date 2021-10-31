Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson held hands on what looked like a double date

For months, we’ve talked about who Kim Kardashian would date next. Would he be a lawyer, would he be a politician, would he be Maluma? I’m not sure anyone was expecting the Patron Saint of Punching Above His Weight Class, Pete Davidson. Pete plays his aw-shucks, dirty Mr. Lonelyhearts shtick and women in their 40s fall for it. I don’t get it. Pete and Kim were seen holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm, which is a Halloween theme park. Even though there are photos where Pete and Kim are holding hands, “sources” want us to know that they’re just friends.
Kim Kardashian West kicked off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson.
The SKIMS mogul, 41, was spotted with Davidson on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday. In exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE, the pair can be seen holding hands while on a rollercoaster with friends.
They were joined for the outing by Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. Davidson, 27, and Barker, 45, know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.
“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “It’s just friends hanging out.”
I’m including People’s exclusive pics below. “insiders” really got onto People Magazine quickly with the “just friends” angle, especially considering that it looked more like a double-date with Travis and Kourtney. Interestingly enough, Gawker reports that they can “exclusively confirm via our own ‘insider’ that Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 27, spent the night together at a Los Angeles hotel on October 28.” Yeah, I doubt the “just friends” angle and some quiet hookups and dates would make sense. That being said, I kind of doubt that it’s truly serious.
Come on. Let the girl have some BDE!!!
Pete is funny, people mock his appearance which is completely shitty of them and no different than mocking someone’s weight, yet for Pete it seems ok? I call bull. Kim is famous mostly for her drama. And to be honest after Kayne she deserves someone who is not so over the top serious. I hope they’re having a great time.
I somehow can’t help it, I like Pete Davidson. He’s very open and honest about his shit and he sounds fun, if complicated. Fun fling material here, I guess? Still sounds more fun to be around than Kanye.
He definitely seems more fun and self-involved than Ye. For his sakes though, considering how badly the K klan handles mental health issues, I certainly hope they’re just having fun and not trying to make him part of any story plot.
Arpeggi – totally agree. That’s the last family I’d wish anyone with a history of mental illness to be involved with. They make everyone’s problems a part of their storyline. See: Scott Disick’s alcoholism; Lamar Odom’s addiction issues; Rob Kardashian’s distress over his weight gain; I stopped watching this sh*t show before Kanye’s mental health issues became known so I don’t know if they exploited him for ratings.
Well, he’s grown, so he knows the score.
I like him too—humor counts for a lot with me.
I’m in my 40′s and I’d hit it. I’m not taking him to Thanksgiving with the family though, that would be awkward.
Wear the masks!!!! People thinking they’re invulnerable.
My first thought too: all that yelling, aerosols everywhere! I know you’re outside, but you’re CLOSE TOGETHER. Ugh… Contagious Covid is NEVER leaving us with morons like this!
That just drives me crazy! Even if you’re vaccinated, you’re at close quarters. Mask up FFS.
LOVE that lady craning her neck to get in the photo.
Is SNL off this week? How can Pete be in LA?
Oh lord she looks for the drama. The father of her children has bipolar disorder that he does not treat, which is a disaster (treated is a whole different thing, I am not criticizing him for having an illness but for how he goes untreated when he has children to think of).
Pete has borderline personality disorder. Untreated, that mental illness is hell for the people around you. And the drama is off the charts with that illness. Why does she want to do this? I hope for her kids sake that if she is pursuing Pete, that he is in active treatment at all times.
He seems super sweet. But that disorder is not easy to live with and not easy for the people around the sufferer either. I just feel like her kids have seen enough off-the-rails behavior from the men in their lives already!
Pete is in treatment and doesn’t seem to be acting out, so what’s the issue here?
All people with mental health issues are not the same. Pete and Kanye have very different personalities. Kanye takes himself very seriously and literally spent his whole career telling everyone he’s a genius while Pete is more likely to send himself up and is extremely self deprecating. Also like Maddie says Pete is in treatment. Kanye seems to refuse treatment.
He’s been in the public eye for years and has been open about the fact that he struggles with his stability. Who knows how he’s doing at this exact moment…. Im just saying I don’t think it’s wise for Kim to start up with him considering what her kids have already been through with Kanye.
Isn’t Pete friends or at least friendly with Kanye?
Do you, Kim, but the Hollywood Dating Pool seems very, very limited.
It is limited. It’s like a small, incestuous town.