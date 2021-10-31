Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson held hands on what looked like a double date

For months, we’ve talked about who Kim Kardashian would date next. Would he be a lawyer, would he be a politician, would he be Maluma? I’m not sure anyone was expecting the Patron Saint of Punching Above His Weight Class, Pete Davidson. Pete plays his aw-shucks, dirty Mr. Lonelyhearts shtick and women in their 40s fall for it. I don’t get it. Pete and Kim were seen holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm, which is a Halloween theme park. Even though there are photos where Pete and Kim are holding hands, “sources” want us to know that they’re just friends.

Kim Kardashian West kicked off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson. The SKIMS mogul, 41, was spotted with Davidson on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday. In exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE, the pair can be seen holding hands while on a rollercoaster with friends. They were joined for the outing by Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. Davidson, 27, and Barker, 45, know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly. “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “It’s just friends hanging out.”

[From People]

I’m including People’s exclusive pics below. “insiders” really got onto People Magazine quickly with the “just friends” angle, especially considering that it looked more like a double-date with Travis and Kourtney. Interestingly enough, Gawker reports that they can “exclusively confirm via our own ‘insider’ that Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 27, spent the night together at a Los Angeles hotel on October 28.” Yeah, I doubt the “just friends” angle and some quiet hookups and dates would make sense. That being said, I kind of doubt that it’s truly serious.