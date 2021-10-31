Zayn Malik reportedly dropped from his label following his violent altercation

The conversations around this Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid situation have been pretty painful. I realize that so many of Zayn’s fans are very young women and girls, so let me just say to them: it does not matter what Yolanda Hadid “did” or “said.” Zayn had no right to put his hands on her. The fact that he pleaded no contest to assaulting Yolanda and harassing Gigi Hadid speaks volumes. I have a theory that the incident with Zayn assaulting Yolanda was not actually the cause of Zayn and Gigi’s breakup. I think Gigi and Zayn were already on a break and that’s what led to his violent and reprehensible behavior.

TMZ’s reporting was rather odd – they were likely twisting themselves in pretzels trying to find a way to take Zayn’s side – and it led me to believe that Gigi and Yolanda were both at Gigi’s Pennsylvania home when Zayn entered and freaked out, a freakout which apparently went down on September 29th. But no, apparently Yolanda was in Gigi’s home and Zayn entered. Gigi was in Paris, and likely on the phone with Yolanda when Zayn assaulted Yolanda. Gigi was getting ready to walk one of the runways at Paris Fashion Week, and she apparently pulled out of PFW at the last minute and flew home. Page Six says Gigi walked the Coperni runway at 10 am September 30, then left the country before she was scheduled to walk for Isabel Marant that night.

Meanwhile, Zayn has also been dropped by his record label, at least according to British sources:

Troubled singer Zayn Malik has been dropped by his record label amid fans’ fears he has been smoking extremely strong cannabis. The revelation came after the ex-1D star, 28, split from model Gigi Hadid, 26, mum to their young daughter. His career was in tatters last night after he was sentenced to probation and anger management classes for harassing Gigi’s mother Yolanda, 57. The ex-One Direction star, 28, yesterday pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment amid allegations he shoved Gigi’s mother Yolanda, 57. In the September 29 incident, at the ranch he shares with Gigi in Pennsylvania, US, he allegedly called Netherlands-born Yolanda a “f*****g Dutch slut” during a torrid row. The Sun can reveal Bradford-born Zayn has been ditched by his US record label RCA — with those close to him saying he has been increasingly smoking “extremely strong” cannabis. A senior music source told The Sun last night: “A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn’s life and career back on track, but nothing has worked. So many people who have worked with him have just given up. He’s almost impossible to control or guide. A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this.”

[From The Sun]

Something I want people to keep in mind: Zayn isn’t “a kid.” He is 28 years old. He’ll be 29 in January. This isn’t cute, and the attitude of “maybe he just needs to be guided into not behaving this way” is infantilizing. This isn’t Zayn being a “bad boy.” This isn’t “oh, he only acts this way because he’s so protective of his daughter.” Maybe he’s just genuinely a sh-tty person.