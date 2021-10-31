Zayn Malik reportedly dropped from his label following his violent altercation

The conversations around this Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid situation have been pretty painful. I realize that so many of Zayn’s fans are very young women and girls, so let me just say to them: it does not matter what Yolanda Hadid “did” or “said.” Zayn had no right to put his hands on her. The fact that he pleaded no contest to assaulting Yolanda and harassing Gigi Hadid speaks volumes. I have a theory that the incident with Zayn assaulting Yolanda was not actually the cause of Zayn and Gigi’s breakup. I think Gigi and Zayn were already on a break and that’s what led to his violent and reprehensible behavior.
TMZ’s reporting was rather odd – they were likely twisting themselves in pretzels trying to find a way to take Zayn’s side – and it led me to believe that Gigi and Yolanda were both at Gigi’s Pennsylvania home when Zayn entered and freaked out, a freakout which apparently went down on September 29th. But no, apparently Yolanda was in Gigi’s home and Zayn entered. Gigi was in Paris, and likely on the phone with Yolanda when Zayn assaulted Yolanda. Gigi was getting ready to walk one of the runways at Paris Fashion Week, and she apparently pulled out of PFW at the last minute and flew home. Page Six says Gigi walked the Coperni runway at 10 am September 30, then left the country before she was scheduled to walk for Isabel Marant that night.
Meanwhile, Zayn has also been dropped by his record label, at least according to British sources:
Troubled singer Zayn Malik has been dropped by his record label amid fans’ fears he has been smoking extremely strong cannabis. The revelation came after the ex-1D star, 28, split from model Gigi Hadid, 26, mum to their young daughter.
His career was in tatters last night after he was sentenced to probation and anger management classes for harassing Gigi’s mother Yolanda, 57. The ex-One Direction star, 28, yesterday pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment amid allegations he shoved Gigi’s mother Yolanda, 57.
In the September 29 incident, at the ranch he shares with Gigi in Pennsylvania, US, he allegedly called Netherlands-born Yolanda a “f*****g Dutch slut” during a torrid row.
The Sun can reveal Bradford-born Zayn has been ditched by his US record label RCA — with those close to him saying he has been increasingly smoking “extremely strong” cannabis.
A senior music source told The Sun last night: “A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn’s life and career back on track, but nothing has worked. So many people who have worked with him have just given up. He’s almost impossible to control or guide. A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this.”
Something I want people to keep in mind: Zayn isn’t “a kid.” He is 28 years old. He’ll be 29 in January. This isn’t cute, and the attitude of “maybe he just needs to be guided into not behaving this way” is infantilizing. This isn’t Zayn being a “bad boy.” This isn’t “oh, he only acts this way because he’s so protective of his daughter.” Maybe he’s just genuinely a sh-tty person.
According to the court record the charges seems to not includes physical altercations. Anyway the situation is horrible I hope he takes his anger management class seriously and see it through for the sake of his daughter.
In the court documents, Yolanda claims that he shoved her into a dresser. People often agree to plead guilty or no contest to a lesser charge in order to avoid being charged with something more serious. If he isn’t charged with assault, it doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen.
(this isn’t directed solely at you btw, just a making a general comment.)
Thank you, yes. And Kaiser’s right, he’s not a kid. And now he has a record (not the musical kind).
I always thought he had a serious drug problem. I hope I’m wrong. Get some help dude!!
I live in the UK and the gossip is that he’s always had issues with anger management and substance abuse that was in part covered up at the height of 1D fame and part that his bandmates behaviour often made the headlines over his.
I have no doubt that he has mental health issues but you can have MH issues and still be a mega douche – to me he’s always been both.
If his label has dropped him, good but it also means that there is more tea to come about his behaviour. A label only drops someone at his level when its very very bad. There is NO excuse for what he did – none what so ever!!
CDAN has reported hard drug use by him for years.
He probably does and his problem is certainly NOT “extra strong cannabis”. It also doesn’t excuse being violent as plenty of people use drugs and manage to not attack people. But yeah, for his own good, I hope he gets the help he needs and accept the consequences of his actions.
Actions have consequences (although for the last few years it hasn’t seemed so). Didn’t know who this person was, as that music isn’t anything I ever listened to (I am SO OUT of their target age range lol), so I know nothing about him personally. But I am glad to see that he is being held to account. He can be angry with/hate his partner, her mother, the world…but he can’t lay a hand on them, or abuse them verbally. End. Of. Men have become increasingly violent towards women, and it needs to stop.
Not if you make money for companies. Chris Brown is still on the same label that zayn got dropped from. And he literally beat RiRi almost to death and stalked his next gf. Threatened a woman with a gun. Has felony charges and a long list of violent crimes.
You’re absolutely right. It’s been disturbing how many are making excuses for him. If his label has dropped him, good.
Same label that has Chris Brown on their rooster STILL. This isn’t a label doing the right thing. It’s about profit. Chris Brown makes them money, zayn is recluse who doesn’t do promotional duties or tours and hence his career hasn’t been going anywhere for a while now. Also according tO the article they parted ways before this incident but they released this now to look good and distance themselves from him but Chris Brown is still on their label so this is so transparent.
Sadly GiGi is stuck with this dude in her life for 18 years. Choose wisely when procreating.
I’m so glad that there’s consequences for his actions. The amount of people (even on here) that were defending him was making my blood boil.
Do not excuse violence just because you don’t like the person on the receiving end or that they’re a terrible person.
Cannabis? Dude. No one in the history of my entire existence has assaulted another person based on cannabis. The only assault I’ve witnessed due to cannabis was on the local 7/11 Doritos section.
His pr team is ridiculous
At 1st I was thinking “oh, they’re claiming strong weed cuz it’s legal in CA” (and it’s always easier to claim substance abuse issues of a legal substance) but then remembered they’re in PA where recreational use is still illegal anyway, so I really don’t know why someone would try to push that angle. Sure, in some people weed can lead to psychosis, but c’mon! Weed is not the issue here; Zayn is.
I knew this relationship would end badly but I never thought there would be physical violence involved. He has a restraining order against him so he cannot even go to Yolanda’s house assuming he is ever welcome there again. The knowledge that Yolanda brought a security guy with her tells me that his behavior is not an isolated incident.
Imagine for a second being on the phone and you can hear a guy abusing your MOTHER on the other end. That is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. Glad the label dropped him and isn’t enabling him. All of the consequences, please. I hope he gets very serious help, takes it seriously and that Gigi, their daughter and her mom remain safe.
I almost choked on my coffee when I read “smoking extremely strong cannabis”… WTF??? Sure, Jan!
Re-read this post a few times; sounds like grandma was doing babysitting while Gigi was out of the country, which means she had every right to be at the house, but where does the reported security guard fit in? Nothing in post addresses that. Maybe misreported by other sources?