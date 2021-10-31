Queen Elizabeth has cancelled all of her public engagements for two weeks

While Queen Elizabeth has done a handful of virtual “events” since her hospitalization two weeks ago, she has not done any in-person events, or an event where she would have to stand for any length of time. Whatever is happening with her health, it’s clearly affected her balance, her movement and her general well-being. Does anyone trust Buckingham Palace to do any kind of full or partial disclosure on just what is happening with the Queen medically? Eh. I think that ship has sailed, if it was ever even at port. When the palace does give an update, it’s basically to announce an adjustment to the Queen’s schedule. Last week, they announced that QEII will skip the climate conference (COP26) and then on Friday, the palace announced that the Queen will not make any public engagements for the next two weeks.
The Queen has been ordered by doctors to cancel all public engagements and rest for at least another two weeks. The 95-year-old will not undertake any official visits and will be confined to ‘light, desk-based’ duties only. She will miss the traditional Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 13, but has vowed to attend the service at the Cenotaph the following day.
Aides insisted that the Queen was in ‘good spirits’ and stressed that her medical team were simply taking ‘sensible precautions’. In fact, earlier in the day she was well enough to record her video message to be played at the opening of the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow on Monday. But the latest announcement is unlikely to calm public concern over the monarch’s health. It will be one of the longest, and most significant, absences as a result of ill health during her reign.
The Mail understands that although the suggestion she could remain at Windsor for more than a fortnight was made out of ‘caution’, it is likely her diary could be affected for some time to come. And while the monarch will be keen to get out and about as soon as possible, she will continue to be guided by what her doctors think is best. This means other senior royals will have to pick up more engagements on her behalf whenever possible, particularly the Prince of Wales.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement last night: ‘Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks. The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences [the receiving of ambassadors], but not to undertake any official visits. Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday November 13. However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14.’
This meant, the Palace said, that she would ‘regretfully’ not be able to attend the traditional Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall with other members of the Royal Family. But they said it remained the Queen’s ‘firm intention’ to be present for the traditional Remembrance Sunday event in London the following day.
In the wake of the announcement, one royal source told the Mail: ‘That’s just unmissable, as far as the Queen is concerned. It would take something very serious indeed for her not to attend. It is one of her most sacred duties.’
Another added: ‘It’s just about the most inked-in engagement in her diary each year.’ Indeed, she has missed the event only six times in her 69-year reign, either when pregnant or away on tour.
I agree that the Queen likely sees Remembrance Sunday as “unmissable.” That’s one of her biggest annual “balcony appearances” and she is the patron of the Royal British Legion. The Festival of Remembrance is basically a concert/performance for veterans and their families, as well as the royal family and elected leaders. She rarely skips that, but I’m sure the royals will be out in force at that event in her absence. Again, I have to wonder if we’ll be seeing QEII in a wheelchair at some point very soon, perhaps even for Remembrance Sunday. It definitely seems like one of the biggest issues she’s having is standing/walking.
Also, it’s clear that Buckingham Palace is back to briefing reporters off-the-record, which they stopped doing for about a week while in the midst of the hospitalization cover-up. “Sources” confirm that the Queen does not have Covid, nor does she have a seasonal cold or flu.
PS… Sure, Charles will “cover” some of the Queen’s schedule. But what of the Keens?
Whatever it is that is going on with her health, its definitely more serious than they are letting on.
And of course the keens won’t take any of her duties. Aren’t they still on holiday?
I wonder if this is going to turn into a Princess Charlene thing where whatever is wrong with her keeps getting dragged out for months and months, while at the same time the palace keeps assuring us she’ll be back to work and better by next week, the end of the month, next month, etc.
Stroke?
If it was a stroke, she wouldn’t be on video calls so soon.
I still think it was a fall; she hit her head and had to go into a hospital for a CT or an MRI, machines they wouldn’t be able to get into the Palace.
Then again, it could be Covid exposure (she never wears a mask). Even vaxxed you *can* get it, though you could be positive and a-symptomatic and need to quarantine for 10-14 days, or have very mild symptoms.
I don’t trust the palace to *ever* let us know what is *really* going on.
This is a big deal and they are trying to play down the reality that TQs health isn’t great. Maybe she got COVID, who knows but for her to miss remembrance weekend – that alone means that there is something serious.
And if anyone expects the Keens to step up – I have a bridge to sell you!
I agree, the Queen is having problems standing and walking. I suspect she had a bad fall and that’s why she was admitted to hospital. I don’t get why BP can’t just say this. She’s the Head of State and the public has the right to know what’s going on with her.
But but but … she’s entitled to some privacy even though she’s a public figure and does public service and sometimes speaks and appears in public, right?
Funny how in the palaces and the RR and the British press that’s true for her but not the Sussexes. Even though SHE’s the actual Head of State!
Come hell or high water, they’ll prop her up for Remembrance Sunday and it will be QEII’s last public appearance ever. Christmas. Valentine’s Day at the latest, if she’s lucky.
The Queen thinks she is indispensable, wait until the grim reaper calls.
If her mind is still sharp and it’s only a balance issue that is non life threatening she still has a few more years ahead. I don’t know if the courtiers will be OK sending out the queen in wheelchair tho so we might not see her in public for a long time.
Well, if she starts walking arm in arm with an LIW or Charles, we’ll know, won’t we?
The Queen was standing and upright at the reception on Tuesday evening Oct. 19. The next day they cancelled the Northern Ireland trip and had her brief hospitalization and since then she’s been relegated to Zoom.
It’s hard to say what’s wrong with her because at 95 it could be anything. However, if Harry and Meghan had been on vacation like the Keens have been this past week the headlines would have been brutal calling for them to come home. Kate is literally lying on a beach somewhere sunning herself and the British Media ignores it.
The headlines are already calling for harry to come to the UK. No word on the keens holiday though.
They call him come home once a week basically for some reason or another. Nothing new about that
I’ve worked it long term care and hospice for a decade. Often, someone whose health is declining so precipitously is hanging on for a specific reason: one more Christmas, a loved one’s birthday or graduation. This is especially true if their cognitive faculties are relatively stable. Whatever she’s hanging on for, whether it’s Christmas or the Jubilee, I don’t think she’ll be around for long afterward. She certainly won’t be here this time next year.
I know she’s lived a life propped up by taxpayers and protected her rapist son and etc etc but still, how strange to have the entire world watch your decline.
Yes, and that’s why I think the palace just won’t cone out and say “She’s extremely old and her overall health is steadily declining week by week, folks.” They’re wrong to keep anything from the public, as she is their Head of State. Yet, any real acknowledging would lead to a firestorm of coverage about her death. I wouldn’t put it past the British media to run a countdown clock or something like that. There’d be entire documentaries about what happens once she dies, etc. As a human being, I can understand why they’re giving the public nothing on this.
I was reading an article in The Guardian. There are around three or four duties only TQ can carry out constitutionally: desolve parliament, install a new Prime Minister, fire a PM & meet with the PM each week. The rest of her duties, including all paperwork she signs & deals with, can be carried out by the next four in line who are over 21yrs of age. That means all work can be carried out by Charles, William, Harry & Andrew. They really stuffed up by refusing Harry a half in deal.
Has the queen ever taken william along in the more official part of royal work? Like signing paper work etc? Because if she hasn’t she might want to start introducing him to it now, especially since charles is technically also a senior citizen
While the tabloid is reporting this story about the queen health, they might also want to print a missing persons add for the keenbridges.
I can’t believe how no one is throwing a tantrum over the fact that these two are off sunning themselves when they should be in the uk and at work considering Willyleaks is 2nd in line . If this was Harry and Meghan pulling this lazyass selfish, self centered bullshit, people in the North Pole would be hearing the screams from the British media and public.
Racism really is alive and well in the uk
Missing in action lol! Willy and Kate are such deadbeats. Even I get embarrassed for them and the public that keep them on the teat. Amazingly stupid, the whole lot, Royals, royalists, tabloids.
I don’t think she’ll turn up in a wheelchair. I think the last thing she wants is people to realise that she’s (very) old and using a wheelchair due to age will remind her and the public that she’s mortal and her time’s running out.
I spit out my coffee at “This means other senior royals will have to pick up more engagements on her behalf whenever possible, particularly the Prince of Wales.”
Charles is elderly himself, and while he has many faults and flaws, so far as I know nobody has ever faulted him for his work ethic. He and Camilla have been taking on heavier workloads for a while now. In other words, it’s not Charles that needs to step up if they want this whole monarchy thing to keep going! I think this is more of a hint to the Dolittles that they’d best postpone their next vacay.
What I don’t get is the pr involving the rest of the family? What happened to the not so magnificent 7? Why are Charles and Camilla the only ones out there? We keep hearing about how Charles is going to streamline the monarchy but if he’s pretty much in control now (which I believe to be the case) then the end might be near. Why hasn’t he told baldingham to knock off the vacations abroad, why hasn’t he figured out how to stop the leaks(many of which are now against him and his wife)?
She is not going to make it as long as Queen Mum, but she has made it longer than most of us will. God bless the Queen.