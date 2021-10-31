Queen Elizabeth has cancelled all of her public engagements for two weeks

While Queen Elizabeth has done a handful of virtual “events” since her hospitalization two weeks ago, she has not done any in-person events, or an event where she would have to stand for any length of time. Whatever is happening with her health, it’s clearly affected her balance, her movement and her general well-being. Does anyone trust Buckingham Palace to do any kind of full or partial disclosure on just what is happening with the Queen medically? Eh. I think that ship has sailed, if it was ever even at port. When the palace does give an update, it’s basically to announce an adjustment to the Queen’s schedule. Last week, they announced that QEII will skip the climate conference (COP26) and then on Friday, the palace announced that the Queen will not make any public engagements for the next two weeks.

The Queen has been ordered by doctors to cancel all public engagements and rest for at least another two weeks. The 95-year-old will not undertake any official visits and will be confined to ‘light, desk-based’ duties only. She will miss the traditional Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 13, but has vowed to attend the service at the Cenotaph the following day.

Aides insisted that the Queen was in ‘good spirits’ and stressed that her medical team were simply taking ‘sensible precautions’. In fact, earlier in the day she was well enough to record her video message to be played at the opening of the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow on Monday. But the latest announcement is unlikely to calm public concern over the monarch’s health. It will be one of the longest, and most significant, absences as a result of ill health during her reign.

The Mail understands that although the suggestion she could remain at Windsor for more than a fortnight was made out of ‘caution’, it is likely her diary could be affected for some time to come. And while the monarch will be keen to get out and about as soon as possible, she will continue to be guided by what her doctors think is best. This means other senior royals will have to pick up more engagements on her behalf whenever possible, particularly the Prince of Wales.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement last night: ‘Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks. The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences [the receiving of ambassadors], but not to undertake any official visits. Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday November 13. However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14.’

This meant, the Palace said, that she would ‘regretfully’ not be able to attend the traditional Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall with other members of the Royal Family. But they said it remained the Queen’s ‘firm intention’ to be present for the traditional Remembrance Sunday event in London the following day.

In the wake of the announcement, one royal source told the Mail: ‘That’s just unmissable, as far as the Queen is concerned. It would take something very serious indeed for her not to attend. It is one of her most sacred duties.’

Another added: ‘It’s just about the most inked-in engagement in her diary each year.’ Indeed, she has missed the event only six times in her 69-year reign, either when pregnant or away on tour.