Queen Elizabeth will ‘regretfully’ skip the UN climate conference next week

As soon as Buckingham Palace begrudgingly admitted that Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized overnight last week – and that the palace had covered it up – there’s been a pretty interesting conversation happening in the British papers about how QEII needs to take a larger break from public view. Basically, almost every royal commentator is of the opinion that the Queen needs to cull her schedule down to only a handful of big appearances, like Remembrance Day and the opening of COP26, the UN climate conference in Glasgow. COP26 will technically start on Sunday, but I think that’s just for the opening dinner or something like that. The real conference doesn’t begin in earnest until November 1st. The Queen had been scheduled to appear at the start, and they were holding that appearance up as make-or-break for the Queen. Well, the palace announced that she’s not going.
Queen Elizabeth II will “regretfully” not attend a reception at next week’s key climate conference in Glasgow following advice to rest, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. A Palace spokesman said the Queen has ‘regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception’. With the head of state missing from the event, it is hoped no world leaders will use her absence as a reason not to attend the summit, after it emerged that Xi Jinping – president of China, now the planet’s biggest polluter – is skipping the conference.
Last week a Buckingham Palace spokesman said the 95-year-old monarch was admitted for “preliminary investigations” after she followed doctor’s orders to cancel the trip and rest. A source close to the palace told CNN at the time that her stay in the hospital was “not Covid related.”
The Queen was expected to attend an evening reception in Glasgow on Monday. Buckingham Palace said she will instead deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.
First of all, good! I’m glad they took this off QEII’s schedule. They should have cancelled her appearance as soon as she got out of the hospital – it was absurd to try to guilt-trip a 95-year-old woman to travel AND make speeches AND entertain world leaders. It was especially absurd given the fact that Prince Charles, Camilla, William and Kate are all scheduled to appear at the conference as well. Surely the “fab four” can bring the environmental glam to a dreary Glasgow conference? Also: do you think Will and Kate will go straight to Glasgow from their vacation?
As for the recorded video message – it still seems like she’s fine when she’s seated. It’s the walking around, standing and getting up that’s the problem. My guess is that she’ll be seated for the prerecorded video.
Well, although I am not a fan of hers, of her sons, of her daughter- of anyone other than Harry and Meghan- I do think it is monstrous what the courtiers put this woman through. She is 95 years old! She should be just doing a couple of easy appearances per week when not on vacation. She should not be travelling for work, under any circinstances. One fall going downstairs leaving an airplane and she is done!
I know they protect and cuddle Will and Kkkate at all costs and that TQ is the only one whose popularity is REAL, but is insane this woman works twice as hard as a couple pusshing 40!
The woman’s old and shouldn’t be working. As I said yesterday I think she should just do special events. I do wonder if the Palace will scale back some of her appearances at the Jubilee because they have her scheduled to appear at several back to back events. That can’t be good her health.
If she gets to the Jubilee, let’s be real. It’s like Philip’s 100th birthday, these milestone events that seem to be tempting fate.
(I’m not wishing ill on her, to be clear, but there are no guarantees she’ll live as long as her own mother)
She’s earned her retirement, at 95.
Honestly the COP26 is a major thing that the courtiers would have wanted her there for so the fact that she’s not going and they announced this 5 days in advance shows that she’s not well enough to go and she won’t “recover” in 5 days time. Or it could be COVID and she needs to isolate because she’s contagious.
I imagine her schedule will be cut back a lot (whether or not she’s got COVID) and she’ll stick to things in and around Windsor Castle and BP and everything else will get a Zoom call. It’ll be her retreat to private life and she’ll stay there until her death.
It’s time for her to step back. Charles should take over and willnot and katie keene should be working for once. It’s looks so bad to be dumping that work on a 95 year old. Seriously i dont even think she wants to do any of this.
A regency needs to be put in place posthaste – Charles needs to formally assume the responsibility he’s wanted for most of his life. She’s too old, frail and possibly infirm to carry on as head of state. I don’t give a damn about her perceived ‘duty’, just that the country doesn’t fall further apart than it has already.
It’s weird to me that anyone would think that heads of state are gonna be like, “well the Queen’s not going, so I don’t have to go either!” I mean, some might not show up, but that’s not going to be the reason (not the REAL reason, anyway). When people call her the “head of state”, it’s always with like, a mental dismissive wanking gesture. And that’s because she became Queen back when people still had some respect for the monarchy. After (if?) Charles takes the throne, the gesture probably won’t be just mental anymore.
A 95 year old outworking two 40 year olds is a disgrace. Their fans have used age,marriage,babies and even “part time royal” excuse to defend them for their poor work ethics,wonder what excuse they would come up with on how and why the older royals are outworking the “future of the monarchy”
I wonder if the travel is part of the issue, if they don’t want her that far away from home (maybe it confuses her at this stage?)
At any rate she is 95 years old, they need to let her rest at this point. Didn’t Philip retire at 95? Let her do a few zoom calls a week, maybe she pops up for a local event at Windsor once a week, and let that be it. I don’t know how much she is “sick” at this point and how much she is just 95, but let the woman rest. Let the Cambridges pick up the slack (bc those are the two who aren’t doing anything else.)