Kristen Stewart wore Chanel to the LA premiere of ‘Spencer’: tragic petticoat??

Kristen Stewart arrives at the premiere of "Spencer"

While it’s certainly prestigious to wear Chanel couture, very rarely are these customized pieces all that great. In Kristen Stewart’s case, I think Chanel has done her dirty pretty consistently over the years, including that god-awful polyester nightie they gave her for the Venice Film Festival premiere of Spencer. Kristen has been wearing Chanel throughout her promotional tour and film festival tour for Spencer. She’s a brand ambassador and she’s getting paid, so I get that. But they really give her terrible stuff.

Last night’s LA premiere of Spencer was no different. Another Chanel look. This time, it was a half-sheer grey skirt – which looks like an old-timey petticoat – with stupid ruffles and a black bow. But it got worse: the “top” of the Chanel couture ensemble was basically a stiff satin bandeau top with little shoulder straps. While I haven’t seen this from every angle, I feel like one wrong move and Kristen’s boobs will come out. Ugh. It’s just so bad and unflattering! Kristen has a nice figure, but this does nothing for her.

In case you’re wondering about the reviews… every review I’m seeing is about how her performance specifically is magnificent. Some critics take issue with the film – it’s too long, it’s weird, etc – but Kristen’s performance is praised in nearly every review. I think K-Stew is genuinely going to have an Oscar campaign, you guys. And she’s really going to wear terrible Chanel couture throughout. *sob*

Kristen Stewart arrives at the premiere of "Spencer"

Kristen Stewart arrives at the premiere of "Spencer"

10 Responses to “Kristen Stewart wore Chanel to the LA premiere of ‘Spencer’: tragic petticoat??”

  1. TeamMeg says:
    October 27, 2021 at 9:42 am

    One of the stupidest dresses ever.

    Reply
  2. Julia K says:
    October 27, 2021 at 9:42 am

    I love this. Beautifully captures her personality.

    Reply
  3. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    October 27, 2021 at 9:44 am

    These photos aren’t great – but she absolutely pulls off the outfit. She looks sexy AF

    Reply
  4. Jamie says:
    October 27, 2021 at 9:45 am

    I don’t hate it, the nightie was much worse. I think it would look better if it was made into one piece.
    I love that she seems to have found herself over the years and comes off more comfortable and confident while still keeping her personality.

    Reply
  5. Laughysaphy says:
    October 27, 2021 at 9:46 am

    She looks great in a super weird outfit… But the hair color is doing her no favors.

    Reply
  6. Sofia says:
    October 27, 2021 at 9:47 am

    Weirdly, it’s ugly but she’s pulling it off

    Reply
  7. Ctgirl says:
    October 27, 2021 at 9:47 am

    The outfit is all strange lines, unflattering materials and a strangely basic design. It’s a nope.

    Reply
  8. Simone says:
    October 27, 2021 at 9:48 am

    I wish she would sack Tara Swennen.

    Reply

