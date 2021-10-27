Chrissy Teigen is glad she was justifiably cancelled, it made her a better person

Chrissy Teigen is, by her own admission, an attention-seeking troll who bullied people online. Since Courtney Stodden came out in May and told the world that Teigen abused them online, Teigen has been nominally “cancelled.” Cancellation for Teigen means that she’s still a bored, vapid, rich trophy wife who fills her days with plastic surgery, wallowing in self pity and social media. Sidenote: back in September, Chrissy talked about getting buccal fat removal on her face but now I can’t see a difference at all, she looks the same as she used to.
Anyway, Chrissy was on the Today Show yesterday and she said a lot of words about how she’s been sober for 100 days (meaning she lied about her sobriety for years earlier) and what she thinks about her years-long history as a cyberbully. Here’s the video (it’s okay if you can’t finish it, I am the same):
Gawker summed up the interview pretty well:
Hoda Kotb put the question this way: “You were accused of bullying people online, on Twitter… One person said that you said, quote, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’ And you apologized… did you ever get the bottom of like, Why did I do that stuff?”
The answer is no, not really. Teigen spent the next five minutes trying out different answers, such as:
“I feel like there was honestly so much — having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and realize that honestly there is always so much time to grow and learn and to become more empathetic.”
“I look at my kids, and I look at what I want their values to be, and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn’t doing that? You know…”
“I used to like, live, in the internet days, I would honestly, you felt like you weren’t talking to anybody… And then I kind of became the person that was that person that people thought the messages weren’t going to.”
Then Kotb asked Teigen directly if she thought she was still “canceled.” Teigen’s response:
“The thing that was important to me was realizing, I mean, you don’t really realize. I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much, you lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down. For me it was a big moment of like, Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this. And honestly I think, you know, you don’t want to say that old cliche, ‘I’m glad it happened,’ but I truly it made me a stronger person, a better person, I realize that, you know, that’s when I went sober, I went clean, I’m actually 100 days sober today, yeah, so I feel so good. I feel very clear-headed, I feel very, I don’t know, I feel like I’ve done the work and I just hope these people can you know, forgive, and be able to, you know, welcome the fact that, hopefully, they’ve seen me be better.”
Basically, Chrissy Teigen is so grateful that she told a bunch of people to kill themselves because the experience gave HER the perspective she needed to grow and get sober and teach her children that they too can be narcissistic cyberbullies and nothing will happen to them.
Could never stand her and I hope she fades into the obscurity that she so richly deserves.
WHY is this woman being showcased on TV? Her vampiric need for attention is limitless.
Some people use their experiences to develop compassion for others. Other people use their experiences to justify their awful behavior.
This.
She seems unwilling or incapable of seeing another perspective. And this (deserved) consequence is being spun into her victim hood BS. Like WE bullied HER, but it’s ok because she grew and evolved from it.
Tiegen is addicted to social media and trolling/bullying. It’s awful when these addicts come out after a short while preaching how much better they are. Deflecting from their core issues.
Side Note.. why does her face do that squint twitch every so often. Side effect from the work she gets done?
So Courtney got a personal apology?! And they are no longer blocked by Chrissy on Twitter?!
Cause remember Courtney couldn’t read the public apology because Chrissy had blocked them.
If Courtney still got no personal apology, then Chrissy is not a better person.
She’s all “me, me, me, me”. Too bad she didn’t marry Timberlake.
She sounds like a politician yapping on and on but not answering the question.
I never paid much attention to her, but my god she is self-involved and annoying.
Has she even publicly apologized to the women she attacked? I haven’t seen/read any apologies. I am sick and tired of people being famous due to being adjacent to an actual talented famous person. Scott Disick comes to mind.
So she has learned nothing. Surprise surprise.
WHAT on earth is this sentence??
” then I kind of became the person that was that person that people thought the messages weren’t going to.”
Lol
Nope. Still cancelled.
Too soon – you haven’t “done the work” in the last five minutes . It takes years and you can’t start until you truly acknowledge the magnitude of your malignancy.
Yes, I called a young child a c*nt and I told a vulnerable, groomed teenager to kill themselves more than once and never directly apologized to them, but the important thing to remember is that I’M a better person now, okay?
Still making it about herself. Gross.
She’s sorry because the backlash affected her pocket book. She knew she was being horribly mean and a bully, but continued for years. What did she really learn? Just stay off social media for a few weeks, go on vacation and make sure the paps see you looking sad, do an interview, and voila you’re not “cancelled” anymore. No one actually gets cancelled…it’s all a joke.
As someone who has lost a child I was horrified when she posted pics of herself in the hospital after losing her son. It’s a terrible thing and I can promise you when that sort of thing happens you dont go post it on social media. I felt she was exploiting her child’s death to gain attention. No one in their right mind does that.
She’s exploiting all of her children for social media. She’s using her children for her image.
As someone who has also lost two babies, her postings were very difficult for me to read but I applaud her for making such a traditionally hidden loss so public and helping to open up the conversation about late miscarriage and stillbirth.
That makes sense and I agree with you….however I think that there is definitely a way to raise awareness for those of us that have been through it without posting actual photos of her crying in the hospital and her and John holding their deceased son. I just felt like the first thing on her mind should not have been posting such personal photos for the world to see.
I’m certain it wasn’t the first thing on her mind. And actually, I think the photos made it more powerful.
Not saying this woman is an innocent – but I have every sympathy for what she went through (and no doubt is still going through) with the son she lost.
This woman has not owned up to anything and just gives excuses for her behavior and made herself the victim, nor has she apologize to anyone personally but has learned your lesson. Sure
She’s just a narcissist with a social media addiction.
I continue to feel the reaction to what she did was way out of proportion to the response. There was less backlash over Angelina Jolie traumatizing and exploiting children in that Cambodian movie she made years ago. Chrissy said terrible things years ago online back when it was part of the internet culture to do so. Yes it was terrible but the reaction is really over the top IMO.
She sent messages to a teenager, telling them to go kill themselves.
I’ll cut her slack on the sobriety thing. I think she struggles with maintaining sobriety so this 100 days is her newest attempt and doesn’t mean she was lying before. She has probably tried to get sober multiple times if she’s like anyone else who struggles with addiction.
And maybe after truely experiencing some backlash for the first time she then completely stopped and has not had a drop since. I know a few people who consider themselves sober but will still have a bday champagne or a NYEs drink. I dont find anything wrong with saying your sober and literally only having maybe two drinks a year.
It’s hard to see evidence of bucal fat removal surgery when the patient uses a lot of filler to add volume near the same area (the cheeks)
That is some word salad.
Didn’t this happen like three months ago? It’s impossible to become “a better person” in 90 days.
Her entire interview was “I..I..I..I” she is so narcissistic. She doesn’t convey any empathy for others. She doesn’t talk about the pain she caused others. I have to believe either John Legend has more in common in her with any of us want to admit or he’s got to separate at some point. She is an emotional vacuum.