Chrissy Teigen is glad she was justifiably cancelled, it made her a better person

Chrissy Teigen is, by her own admission, an attention-seeking troll who bullied people online. Since Courtney Stodden came out in May and told the world that Teigen abused them online, Teigen has been nominally “cancelled.” Cancellation for Teigen means that she’s still a bored, vapid, rich trophy wife who fills her days with plastic surgery, wallowing in self pity and social media. Sidenote: back in September, Chrissy talked about getting buccal fat removal on her face but now I can’t see a difference at all, she looks the same as she used to.

Anyway, Chrissy was on the Today Show yesterday and she said a lot of words about how she’s been sober for 100 days (meaning she lied about her sobriety for years earlier) and what she thinks about her years-long history as a cyberbully. Here’s the video (it’s okay if you can’t finish it, I am the same):

Gawker summed up the interview pretty well:

Hoda Kotb put the question this way: “You were accused of bullying people online, on Twitter… One person said that you said, quote, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’ And you apologized… did you ever get the bottom of like, Why did I do that stuff?” The answer is no, not really. Teigen spent the next five minutes trying out different answers, such as: “I feel like there was honestly so much — having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and realize that honestly there is always so much time to grow and learn and to become more empathetic.” “I look at my kids, and I look at what I want their values to be, and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn’t doing that? You know…” “I used to like, live, in the internet days, I would honestly, you felt like you weren’t talking to anybody… And then I kind of became the person that was that person that people thought the messages weren’t going to.” Then Kotb asked Teigen directly if she thought she was still “canceled.” Teigen’s response: “The thing that was important to me was realizing, I mean, you don’t really realize. I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much, you lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down. For me it was a big moment of like, Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this. And honestly I think, you know, you don’t want to say that old cliche, ‘I’m glad it happened,’ but I truly it made me a stronger person, a better person, I realize that, you know, that’s when I went sober, I went clean, I’m actually 100 days sober today, yeah, so I feel so good. I feel very clear-headed, I feel very, I don’t know, I feel like I’ve done the work and I just hope these people can you know, forgive, and be able to, you know, welcome the fact that, hopefully, they’ve seen me be better.”

[From Gawker]

Basically, Chrissy Teigen is so grateful that she told a bunch of people to kill themselves because the experience gave HER the perspective she needed to grow and get sober and teach her children that they too can be narcissistic cyberbullies and nothing will happen to them.