Amanda Seyfried had a health scare during her second child’s birth

Amanda Seyfried has a new movie out called A Mouthful of Air. It’s about postpartum depression. I posted the trailer below. This is one of those things that’s a hard decision for me. I really want these movies out there and I want the discussion to happen. So I want to support them but I do not think I can watch it. That’s probably weak of me, but I’m still troubled by that time in my life and it’s hard for me to revisit. I do think it’s important for people to know what postpartum women go through. I’ll try to sponsor some tickets for some other people.
It turns out, the subject of birth and post birth triggered some trauma for Amanda as well. While doing promotion for the film, she admitted that either during or directly after the birth of her son last year, she experienced some spinal injuries that became a persistent health issue. She didn’t disclose the full nature of her issues, but she said that trying to care for her newborn and young daughter, Nina, while attending to her own health added trauma to an already stressful time in her life. And what’s even worse, Amanda said her injury “was tricky and it was painful and it didn’t have to happen.”
Amanda Seyfried is opening up about her most recent delivery.
At the A Mouthful of Air screening Sunday night at the Roxy Hotel in New York City, the actress shared new details with PEOPLE about the delivery of her baby boy last year.
“I had something that went wrong with my second birth. The baby was okay but it was tricky and it was painful and it didn’t have to happen, and it did so it added an extra level of trauma,” says the 35-year-old Oscar nominee, who also shares daughter Nina, 4, with husband Thomas Sadoski, 45.
Seyfried tells PEOPLE how she and her spouse juggled their two children while also grappling with her spinal challenges, “You just do. At that point, I’m very freshly out of the hospital, I had to feed him, my husband was with my daughter and I had people that could drive me back to the hospital.”
The actress shared the challenges of delivering a child that include the abrupt cessation of regular health care visits coupled with handling multiple medical invoices while recovering, “I went to the doctor every week at the end of my pregnancy and all of sudden it’s like, ‘Bye, here’s some hospital bills!’ I mean, I kept receiving them and I’m still healing from something.”
Seyfried revealed the positive current state of her health to PEOPLE, saying, “I’m okay. It was a very physical thing and it was a spinal thing, but I’m okay.”
I started to look up what spinal injuries were common when giving birth but stopped because if Amanda wanted people to know what injury she sustained, she would have told us. Back injuries are awful because they affect the whole body. Plus, they’re scary because they may worsen to the point of paralysis. Amanda dealt with the pain of a spinal injury right after giving birth. And like she said, she was still in agony when they started stuffing bills in her hand. Thank God she money and the help of her husband and mom. Think of all those moms going through that without the extra money or help. I wish this country had a better system in place to help parents that need it.
Amanda said it was hard getting A Mouthful of Air made. Apparently, it took eight years and Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler to finally get the film into production. It’s set in the 90s, a time in which PPD was not discussed, as Hollywood Life pointed out. I feel strongly that this discussion needs to happen. I’ll find ways to support it. Here’s the trailer. It looks good. They made this for all the right reasons:
What has she done to her face or is that too much photoshop? I hope she’s doing better. Births are really like that box of chocolate. You never know. I hope she’s ok.
I follow her on Instagram. Her face is fine.
Me too! I like her but I’m in love with her dog.
@Sue, my God her dog is the absolute cutest! Once I get a house (I live in a small condo) I want a dog just like hers!
So what happened to her? It’s unhelpful to mention you had an injury to promote a movie but not tell what the injury was. Obviously, it’s her choice, but why mention it at all if you don’t want to inform or educate people?
Hecate, I am with you. I am so glad the discussion is out there and I want to see more discussion about getting treatment for PPD. I just went through a weeklong hospitalization, at my request, for severe PPD (Like, suicidal ideation) and I want other mommies to know that there IS help for this! I am feeling so much better after treatment and the psychiatrist who treated me, thank god, found the right medications for me to be on. I am continuing outpatient therapy and medication management. I am just so relieved to feel like me again and to be connecting with my baby again.
But I don’t think I could watch this right now either. I just lived through it and it was so scary and dark. Ladies going through this, there IS light on the other side, I promise.
I feel very lucky that we are living in a time when mental health is being discussed as if should: getting help is no different than if you were feeling physically ill and went to the doctor to feel better. It’s the same thing. No shame at all in asking for help! There is also no shame in PPD: hormones and sleep deprivation will do a number on you. Childbirth is traumatic, even without complications like Amanda had. The complete and immediate change in your life can be traumatic even with the joy of having a beautiful baby. You are still a good mommy!
I understand where she is coming from as I have a spinal injury from my pregnancy however mine is irreversible (my daughter is almost 3 years old). Long story short: I have nerve damage to my L5 and S1 which causes chronic pain not only to my back but also my left foot, toes and leg. I’ve had multiple MRIs, epidurals (with and without anesthesia), tried so many medications and it has been an extremely long, tough road. There are days I can’t bend down, walk or even move. I finally found an amazing pain management doctor, a physical therapist and therapist — all who understand and have experience working with complicated cases and am in a treatment plan that is working for me. I still have pain daily (the fun part about chronic pain) however, I’m able to somewhat manage it and enjoy life with my family as much as I can. I take it one day at a time and do check-ins with my doctor every 6-to-8 weeks. It’s a lot of work on my end but it’s worth it to get some life back. Spinal injury in pregnancy is no joke and something no one talks about because it’s not very known.
I’m going through post partum depression right now. I don’t know if I could watch this movie because of it, but I’m glad it’s out there. Very few people in my life know that I’m even going through it. Not even my own mother, who I’m very close to. I feel weak and ashamed that I’m struggling to cope and I put on my super mommy mask when I’m around most people. Then when I’m alone, I just cry. I cry and feel overwhelmed and like a bad mom that I feel that way in the first place. I’m anxious and don’t sleep and have no energy during the day. I’ve started medication and me and my doctor are working on finding the most effective type and dosage. I think it’s important for people to know what PPD looks like. I hope this movie is an accurate portrayal.