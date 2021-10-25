Queen Elizabeth ‘is knackered’ and her public schedule is being ‘purged’

I’m going back and forth about what the official palace messaging really is these days. Is the messaging chaotic on purpose, as a way to distract from larger questions about cover-ups and palace lies? Or is the whole operation rotten and dysfunctional, and the result is a decentralized power structure with competing agendas and incompetence at every level? You decide. The Queen was hospitalized last week, and the shambolic courtiers tried and failed to cover it up. People were worried about the severity of the Queen’s condition, and yet the younger royals (William, Kate, Beatrice and Eugenie) were all out and about post-hospitalization, traveling and whatnot, so it can’t be too serious, right? Well, there are many updates about what happens next.
More work for the other royals: Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are among the senior royals preparing to take on the queen’s duties as she recuperates following her recent hospital stay, the Mirror reports.
The Queen is knackered: “She is knackered,” a source close to the queen tells the Sunday Times. Since she got back from her summer holiday in Balmoral she’s carried out 19 engagements. “It has been too much,” a courtier told the Times, but the desire to pack the diary was the queen’s. “There is very much a desire to get out there, to get back to normal, back to business,” aides told the Times. The queen is still “razor sharp,” those close to her insist.
The Queen doesn’t want to be alone: In private, the queen has had “a constant flow of lunches and dinners with family and friends, because the queen does not want to dine alone,” sources told the Times. She likes to watch TV with former nanny Mabel Anderson, who looked after the queen’s children. A source says the women are “very cozy.” However, the queen reportedly loves late night TV, particularly at weekends.
The purge: As well as family help, palace officials are, says the Mail, “purging” the queen’s diary of engagements, “drawing up a ‘core’ list of key events that the queen will prioritize in the next 12 months, including the Platinum Jubilee to celebrate her 70-year reign in June.”
Will the Cambridges move to Windsor? Charles spent time at Windsor Castle earlier this week, but rumors that William and Kate will move there are “speculation” the palace told the Mirror.
The Queen is seeing family: Princess Anne already stepped in for her mom, handing out awards at one ceremony this week. The queen is reportedly seeing “family who live nearby.” This may include youngest son Prince Edward and his family, and Prince Andrew.
The climate change summit: The queen is still reportedly planning to attend the UN climate change summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, although the Mail says a final decision on this will be taken this week. One source close to the queen told the Times: “She is fine, but she needs the rest—she is saving her energy for Cop [COP26].” The queen is doing “light duties” this weekend, the Times reports. Her desire to stay busy, a royal source told the paper, is because the queen “doesn’t want to be reminded of her age in any way.”
The Queen will have company: The Telegraph adds that following last week’s health scare, Her Majesty will in future be accompanied by at least one other member of the royal family on any public engagements. The person can offer assistance or even step into her shoes if she is indisposed.
The thing about the Queen having another royal with her on events from now on – that was already supposed to be happening. They said that after Philip passed away, that the Queen would not do solo events anymore. Yet they were prepared to send her to Northern Ireland for two days solo? No wonder she cancelled that trip! She should have had other people with her, people who could have covered the trip and gone in her place. People like William and Kate, who have done f–k all since last Tuesday.
I also think it’s probably exhausting for the Queen to spend so much private time with family and friends. I know that’s probably a great comfort to her, to have Angela Kelly, Mabel Anderson, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne and all of her daughter/sister figures around, but it’s also likely emotionally draining to constantly have company.
I believe that there are no immediate plans for the Cambridges to move into Windsor Castle. You have to remember, that’s Charles’ scheme nowadays, not really William and Kate’s scheme. And besides, W&K move so slowly on that kind of stuff – they’re probably planning to eventually move into Windsor Castle, but in 2025 or something. They’re also not going to take on much of the Queen’s workload, let’s be real. They’ll do one event in place of the Queen and they’ll immediately need two weeks off.
Something is really weird. Even if the Cambridges don’t step up, Anne and Sophie have proven they can step up to accompany or replace the Queen. Me thinks the 3 courts are warring and Anne / Sophie don’t want to get involved.
This is partly Queen and her courtiers fault for not making Charles regent 5 years ago, and clinging on to stubbornness and warped sense of entitlement over God’s anointment. Her reign seems messy at the end now. She or they forgot she’s human. Or she or they really want Charles to inherit instability and unpopularity. All 3 courts probably pissed with each other or Buckingham is allying with William, against Charles.
It’s really strange isn’t it? Maybe the lizard people rumors are real lol. /s
No one is on the same page. The Queen is stubborn and doesn’t want anything to change. Charles wants more influence and power (and should get it in my opinion. He may be a shit Dad, but at least he has a work ethic). And William is actively trying to usurp Charles by leaking on him. I wouldn’t be surprised if William leaked about the Queen’s hospitalization as someone here suggested. He needs to feed the media beast and he’s got no Sussex scoops anymore.
But here’s the thing. Let’s say William is behind trying to get the Queen to step down and leaking all of Charles dirt to force him to abdicate and it all works. How on earth is he going to handle his reign? The Cambridge’s are as lazy as ever. And I’m sure he’s alienating half of the family. He drove away Harry and Meghan. He’s stabbing Daddy in the back. Making it clear he has no love for Andrew so he can kiss goodbye any help from Beatrice or Eugenie. I guess that leaves him with Edward and Sophie and their kids. But that’s not enough.
Then throw in the fact that the Cambridge’s have become obsessed with trying to compete with the Sussex’s over America. I predict that William will basically ignore the UK. How long will the loyal royalists put up with that?
I think she is probably just exhausted. i’m not sure about the hospitalization but I believe if it was that serious Eugenie and Beatrice would have stuck around Windsor and London (can’t speak for the Cambs though.)
I said this a few days ago and I still think its the case – the queen is 95 but her scheduler/secretary/staff haven’t gotten that memo yet. The pandemic meant there wasn’t really a gradual slowdown of her schedule going from 93 to 95. She was quarantined and on a very scaled down schedule for 18 months and now I think they’re getting her back to her old schedule from 2 years ago and she can’t keep up with it. It’s also possible that just during the pandemic she got used to a different schedule and her body adjusted and now she can’t get back to her old schedule.
At least we know why the Cambs weren’t sent to NI in the Queen’s stead – they were already flying off to another vacation.
I’m admittedly completely anti-monarchy so I’d have no interest in seeing the Queen anywhere but I have to wonder what’s wrong with people who are desperate for a 95 year old woman to be going here, there, and everywhere, meeting and glad-handing people. Can you honestly not be pro-monarchy if you don’t get a chance to see the Queen in person? Is your support for the monarch and the institution so flimsy that it requires periodic renewal via face to face interaction? My grandparents are in their mid eighties and they aren’t capable of much, so I have no trouble believing that a 95 year old gets ‘knackered’ doing very little. It seems like this obsession with the Queen being visible is essentially an admittance that the rest of the sorry shower won’t cut the mustard, in any combination.
Jane: I think there is a huge fear that the institution will not survive once The Queen dies. The confusing messages is probably reflected of that fear.
Philip did always say the royals have to be seen to be believed and I think we’re seeing that sentiment play out here. With all the instability currently rocking the Firm they need to remind the people of their connection to the royals and since everyone hates Charles and Waity and William buy all their good press, TQ is the only one the public feels some kind of connection to. When she dies, the royals will enjoy probably 5 years of good press, sympathy and a national fear of more change and unrest but if Brexit keeps rocking the UK’s shit like it is, after those five years it’s gonna be open season.
Becks1: Your assessment is spot on. I agree that The Queen had adjusted to her COVID schedule. She’s 95 and 2 years can have a significant impact on someone her age. Regardless of how “sharp” she seems on most days they need to reduce her schedule. Frankly she should have the schedule of the Cambridges, i.e work several engagements for 1 week (several meaning 2) and take 2 months off.
I was writing just that and thankfully saw your comment. Indeed, the Queen should have the Cambridges schedule. They really need to step up and relieve her of some of her duties. They probably cost more to maintain than she does.
“ Or is the whole operation rotten and dysfunctional, and the result is a decentralized power structure with competing agendas and incompetence at every level? ”
This. But I can believe she’s exhausted. She 95 for goodness sakes! Her schedule would tire anyone. Her team should have been smart enough to know this.
At this point the Cambridge’s should be stepping up, but they’re fucking off on yet another vacation. As for other members of the family being out and about being a sign that nothing is wrong? That doesn’t mean anything. They’re motto is “keep calm and carry on”. They won’t let on anything if they can help it.
She’s probably got dementia. Constantly assuring people she’s sharp is a dead giveaway and having people with her is bc she’s probably doing the sundown wandering thing. She needs to be retired. Eff the jubilee bc i doubt she will make it that long. She made this mess and hopefully will see it all crash and burn.
I just keep thinking of that event where ole Petty Betty was trying to cut a cake with a full on sword and was swinging it around, and everyone was looking at her like my family looks at my 98 year old grandad with dementia when he does/says something completely out there but we don’t want to alarm him.
Agreed, Snuffles.
When Prince Charles becomes King there should be just one court and everything should be handled from there. I know it sounds simplistic but clearly the current system as the Queen ‘deteriorates’ is proving the chaos that will ensue. Charles should take real charge,clean house and bring new courtiers operating in the 21st century.
No, you’re right. this idea with the prince of wales and the heir having separate courts is not playing out well. If Charles is serious about “streamlining” the monarchy that’s one of the first things he should do – consolidate all the offices. Have one central office responsible for all the scheduling, all the press, etc.
An idea William will fight tooth and nail, since he has honed his laziness with his own office. They know his excuses. They don’t push him. They coddle him. They don’t mind that he doesn’t show up.
If it’s his dad’s office? That stuff isn’t going to fly, not without a major fight first.
Oh William isn’t going to like it at all. Frankly Charles should do it now – either fold KP into CH or BP (like the Sussexes became part of BP) and say its for “funding” reasons, since once William is Duke of Cornwall he’ll have access to the duchy funds for his own office. Charles should pull the funding now for William and have him part of his office going forward and then it will be harder to to separate back out when the queen passes.
Of course this is all just what they “should” do if they want to look competent and like they do genuinely care about “streamlining” the monarchy – so they definitely won’t do it, lol.
@noki: you are right but do you think william will just allow that? I think he likes the fact that he has his own court that HE is the boss of. Despite the fact that he is disastrous at leading it.
@Chloe whatever emotional guilt hold William has over Charles (im guessing probably has to do with Diana) it needs to stop now if they plan on seeing George ascend the throne one day. Let William have a hissy fit if he wants to,Charles will gain his respect by not trying to appease him all the time.
I agree with you. Once HM dies, all the courts should be streamlined into one. BP and CH naturally will be because of Charles’ ascension but KP should be brought under BP too. Or at least have them communication with the other courts because right now, BP, CH and KP act and run like they are 3 different monarchies.
@noki: again i don’t disagree with you. But we’ve all seen how william gets when he doesn’t get his way. He plays nasty. And charles’ reputation is already fragile. I don’t think he wants to get into a media wat with william
Noki, agreed.
Let’s see, they insist NOTHING is wrong, other than age, and “they *insist* she’s “razor sharp”… yet:
She’s been taken off booze (maybe some liver problems after a lifetime of heavy drinking).
She’s taken a few spills, so she’s got the cane (balance issues in the elderly is a big thing, but does she ever take anyone’s arm in public? I mean, I’ve never really noticed if she’s held onto Charles’ arm in public…power move? Or to keep him in his “place” a few steps behind her?)
Sudden need for Hospitalization? From a fall? Said liver issues or detoxing from all that drinking (did they wean her or go cold turkey?). She usually would have her drs come TO her…unless she needed scans (CT? MRI? from a fall? Palpitations?)
All 3 palaces can’t get their acts together/coordinated and are already pitting against each other. And all are throwing out pics/articles to the press like raw meat to a lion.
So much just doesn’t add up.
You would first have to get the lazebridges to give up vacationing as a job in order for them to actually do real work.
How will PWT and Wiglets pick up the slack, given they’ve already toddled off on a non-environmentally-friendly holiday? And never lift a finger at the best of times? Isn’t Kate still ‘finding her voice’ and ‘coming into her own’? Hasn’t PWT spent the last decade ‘preparing for kingship’, apart from the pesky work obligations?
I’m certain, now, that Her Maj won’t last til Christmukah. If she’s seeing family, she’s saying her goodbyes. Shows how valuable PWT and Wiglets are compared to the inner circle.
Republic in five years. I’ll put a bet on it, and I never gamble.
When the Queen Mother died, there was a renewed sense of pride in the monarchy and misplaced patriotism. The lying in state! The funeral! The pomp! I expect it to be the same, times 100 when the Queen dies. It will be seen as betraying the “late, great” Queen to even whisper the word Republic. Her death will delay our (well, mine at least) Republican hopes for at least an extra decade.
There won’t be a republic in five years. There isn’t the appetite for it and it would be too much of a faff to organise. Have you been to Britain recently? There are bigger fish to fry right now.
The first part of your statement I can maybe agree with, that there isn’t an appetite for it sufficient to what would need to happen, but as for the second part – those “bigger fish to fry” are directly correlated to the waste and corruption of this institution, so that’s not a stable argument.
The fact of the matter is that when the Queen goes, the monarchy will be weakened.
I dunno man. When the Queen mother died there wasn’t a pandemic and Brexit fucking up everything. And social media wasn’t a thing either. The landscape is drastically different. Who knows how the nation will react. Honestly, I’d give it a year, not 5.
“knackered” is a pretty dodgy word for the anonymous source to use regarding the Queen. when a horse is old or injured and can’t race any longer, they take it to the knacker yard. people certainly use it to mean being very tired, but it has the whiff of death (and in particular dead animals) to it. are they suggesting she’s got one foot in the grave? sounds that way.
As Harry told us in the Oprah interview, the Queen is not in control of her diary, the courtiers are, so they have to take blame for not recognizing that the Queen is old and can’t take on as many public engagements as she did in the past. I also think she has been impacted by the pandemic due to the change in routine and is having difficulty readjusting to her old one. That’s understandable. What I don’t get is why her closest advisors did not consult her doctors before devising her diary after the UK opened up? It’s like they haven’t been observing that she’s getting slower, becoming unsteady and more frail. Even if the Queen wanted to do a bunch of engagements, the courtiers have the power to limit how many she does.
I really don’t understand how the courtiers function. Like…the Queen cannot keep her current workload, but their second line are also senior citizens. They can’t be expected to do as many engagements either. The third line consists of one couple that doesn’t want to work and another who is forgettable.
If I was in that family, I would be sending out the memo for everyone to adopt. They clearly need some extra hands if they want to monarchy to survive (and just having more babies a good look right now).
@lemons: that is why they needed the sussexes. They still need the sussexes. I still think that the plan was to make them the scapegoats while they carried the majority of the workload. William is pissed at harry for multiple reasons and this is probably one of them.
Even if she’s still “razor sharp”, she’s 95 and her body is going to act like it. Yes she’s got the best doctors and chefs etc etc but all bodies slow down when you get older no matter what your lifestyle is. Even 93 to 95 is a jump at that age so combined that with losing her husband of 70+ years, it’s not a surprise that she’s genuinely tired and should slow down.
She’s not going to be around forever (may seem like it) so courtiers need to be prepared and ease her out of public life and ease in Charles instead of sticking their heads in the sand with the strategy of “we’ll cross that bridge when we get there”.
No sympathy for any of them. Racism is costly as hell! I’m sure they still think it was worth it to chase 2 hardworking people out of the fold because the son married a biracial woman. Oh well. Good luck getting those 2 welfare queens (William & Kate) to do even one extra call a week (between the 2 of them). Serves them all right.
Well, “stepping up” for some royals just means attempting to raise their personal profiles with more expensive projects. Not sure how that fills the gaps left by the Queen (not to mention the voids left by various other members of the family). But I love that for them. I wish them no luck at all.
They had the Queen meeting and greeting all those billionaires at an evening reception last week, then she was supposed to get up the next day and go to Northern Ireland? Maybe reduce her evening engagements so she eats dinner then relaxes in front of the telly.
Also, Ed Sheeran just announced he tested positive for covid. William and Ed schmoozed backstage at Earthshot last Sunday night. Two nights later, William schmoozed at the same evening reception with the Queen. No one was wearing masks. They are taking unnecessary chances with her health.
Yeah, she is much more ill than they are letting on to. What are light duties for the Queen? Did it mean being seen at all by the public?
A few years ago I would’ve had sympathy for the Queen, but now I don’t. Maybe if she wasn’t so soft on her lazy grandson and his wife during the years post-wedding, she wouldn’t find herself to be in this position. As @Becks said upthread, her body has clearly gotten used to a soft and laid-back schedule because of the pandemic. A large majority of us got used to it too and we’re not 95 and frail lol. The fact her heirs, more specifically Will & Keen, haven’t had the slightest inkling to pick up even half of her schedule is disgraceful. Instead they decide to jet off on holiday on the same day she’s admitted to hospital.
It’s quite clear Will & Keen have no interest in getting busy. In fact, the more they approach the throne, the lazier they are getting. These two are in for a very big fall from grace.
“…decentralized power structure with competing agendas and incompetence at every level” pretty much sums it up.