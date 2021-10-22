Prince William ‘doesn’t pull his punches’ about conservation… okay?

While Prince William gave an exclusive interview and exclusive photos to this week’s issue of People Magazine, the bulk of the embiggening had to be done by third parties. William can’t talk openly about how he’s the keenest environmentalist to ever stroke a tree and he can’t be the one to say that he and Kate are a strong team and he works so hard, like a big boy. In a new excerpt from People’s cover story, it falls to Tusk Trust CEO Charlie Mayhew to talk about how William is so great and so keen. All of this should tell you something fundamental about Keenshot and what it was really about too (which I know people have already realized): it IS a vanity project and it is busywork for William. It’s not actually about the environment, it’s about how William is an environmentalist. It’s not actually about the Keenshot winners, it’s about how William gets credit for doing this keen thing.

When Prince William finds himself face-to-face with world leaders, he’s not afraid to confront them on the issues that concern him. One of William’s allies in his long-standing mission to save endangered species and conserve nature tells PEOPLE the Duke of Cambridge is forthright in his views, using his so-called “soft-power” to great effect. When the Duke met with President Xi Jinping in China in 2015 (and President Obama in Washington, D.C., a few months earlier), he talked to them about the urgent need to clamp down on the illegal movement of ivory around the world. A ban in China followed. “William was able to go there in an apolitical manner and have that discussion,” says Tusk Trust CEO Charlie Mayhew tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. Adds Mayhew, “He’s not the sort of person to shy away from having difficult conversations. He doesn’t pull his punches.” Mayhew has been by William’s side through much of his work on conservation and nature preservation over the years, as Tusk Trust was one of the first causes and charities William adopted in 2005. And he was with William three years ago in Namibia when the prince, now 39, had what Mayhew calls a “lightbulb moment” that led to him to create the Earthshot Prize, which rewards new ideas to help the planet’s problems. After his having to “negotiate to get [William] up really early in the morning — we left camp at about 5 a.m.,” Mayhew says with a laugh. The team drove for hours across the desert before finally spotting a rhino. “It got wind of us and disappeared within seconds. Things like that — he realized how rare some of these things are.” On the trip they also met locals who “had done so much to develop community conservancies in that part of the world,” Mayhew tells PEOPLE — and William was inspired to pick other projects that are doing their utmost to bring hopeful answers.

[From People]

First of all,, given William’s long-standing incandescent-with-rage issues, I’m not sure “he doesn’t pull his punches” is the idiom to use. It makes me think that William is going into meetings with world leaders and punching walls and throwing tantrums. Second of all, Charlie Mayhew makes it sound like he took a fancy rich-guy colonizer trip with William to Namibia and only then did William have a “lightbulb moment” about the environment? And William hates getting up early, quelle surprise.

PS… This phrasing bugs: “When the Duke met with President Xi Jinping in China in 2015…he talked to them about the urgent need to clamp down on the illegal movement of ivory around the world. A ban in China followed.” Correlation is not causation. William still wants to take credit for single-handedly getting China to ban ivory. That’s not what happened.