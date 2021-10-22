Adele’s 73 Questions for Vogue: She chose Prince Harry over Prince William

Adele is the November cover star of both American Vogue and British Vogue. She did two separate photoshoots and two separate interviews. American Vogue got Adele at home and the gym, British Vogue got Adele in New York and a visit to a museum. As it turns out, both magazines got Adele to do separate cool videos. American Vogue got Adele to do their “73 Questions” feature, which brings out the best in many cover subjects. Adele is no different – she’s so funny in this video, and we get to see her house!! At long last. The beautiful blue cabinets in her kitchen! The nice rugs! The slightly overgrown garden!
Some quickies: Cate Blanchett is her style icon, she thinks John Mayer is very sweet (because he was nice and supportive to her personally), she thinks Jonathan Major or Idris Elba should be the next James Bond, she prefers Blur to Oasis, and the Spice Girls over The Beatles (sacrilege!). She owns a piece of gum chewed by Celine Dion (she had it framed) and her top three Beyonce albums are, in order, I Am Sasha Fierce, Lemonade and B’Day. She was also given a choice of who she prefers, Prince William or Prince Harry. She chose HARRY!
Meanwhile, Adele’s British Vogue video was a “blind taste test” of British food. She was ready to fight about some of these dishes! It’s pretty good, and I love that she doesn’t f–k with blood sausages in the Full English Breakfast. Also love that she taught herself to cook from reading Jamie Oliver’s cookbooks.
Screencaps courtesy of Vogue.
We like Adele, so we’re going to just ignore the Beyonce album picks, because ma’am. Madame! Ooh, chile.
Adele seems more comfortable doing press- not that she was bad, but it does take time to really own it I guess…
Interesting that now ” Harry or William ” became a thing literally on par with ” Beatles or RS (spice girls in this case)
The Other Brother moniker was the first stab in the heart, now this ?
Lol
Love her and that kitchen! I too prefer Spice Girls over The Beatles, but Adele and I are the same age so that just might be our generation.
I’m a boomer and prefer the Spice Girls to the Beatles!
I watched the entire YouTube video, she has a beautiful home and answered more than the 73 questions. I really enjoyed it, I love her even more💐
Can I just say she’s REALLY good at answering the questions? It’s scripted (or at least a bit rehearsed in advance) and most people sound so flat and awkward when speaking with this interviewer. She’s in motion the entire time and comes across so natural!
Cute sweater!
I love Adele’s sense of humor. And DUH! Of course she would choose Henry over William.
Anyone normal would just brush this off, but you know Willy is having an absolute tantrum. Once again he loses and Harry wins.