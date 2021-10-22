Gwyneth Paltrow: My generation got messages that ‘made us feel bad’ about sex

Did Gwyneth Paltrow ever publicly address the Business Insider’s exclusive piece on how Goop is a massively dysfunctional company? Goop has lost 140 staffers since the start of 2019, which is an insane turnover. Goop’s current and former staffers cited burnout, low pay and a toxic work environment. And Gwyneth hasn’t said anything for weeks about it. I think that’s probably her version of crisis management – stay silent for a few weeks and then just continue doing what you were already doing, which is shill Goop products. Speaking of, Gwyneth is currently promoting her new Netflix docu-series, Sex, Love & Goop. Real-life couples are basically documented as they go into sex therapy and take classes on how to be better at intimacy and sex. Gwyneth interviews the couples and judges them. To promote the series, Gwyneth talked about her own sex education and how she’s raising her kids:

On the series & her role: “The conversations with me are conducted with this amazing therapist named Michaela Baum, and she’s someone that I’ve worked with and that I have a lot of respect for. I also thought it was really important for me to show up with honesty and vulnerability around these topics. I think that’s the point of the show, to show different examples of what honesty and vulnerability can look like. I was happy to do that and share.” Being a Gen Xer with teen children: “I try always to be neutral on the topic [of sex]. I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it. I try to just be curious, and teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever. I sort of follow their lead and luckily, in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds and the bees parts. Then I am there for any questions, but the questions are pretty minimal.” What advice she will give Moses & Apple: One piece of advice she will pass down to them is to “stay really close to your own truth. I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you, is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth. Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself. I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen if something feels right, and to act from that place.”

[From Entertainment Tonight]

I always felt like Gen Xers and Xennials actually had an okay sex education? I mean, generationally speaking, we got information from school, our parents, our friends, literature, magazines, everywhere. I don’t even think that those generations were even shamed about it to the extent our parents’ generation was. If anything, the people born from 1965-1980 have the strongest memories of the AIDS crisis and safe-sex campaigns and condoms being everywhere. If anything, Paltrow’s generation was warped by information-overload and *everything* being sexualized.

Also: does anyone else think it’s weird that Gwyneth is all about sexual empowerment and then she’s also like “thank god the schools took care of my kids’ sex education”?