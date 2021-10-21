Prince William & Kate ‘are a strong team,’ claims their in-house photographer

I hope Prince William enjoyed being dragged this week, because he did it to himself. The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony flopped and it wasn’t even a 24-hour story. William set up an exclusive interview AND exclusive photos with People Magazine, in what was originally intended to be a victory lap around the American media as they praised him for being so big and so keen. And now he’s being dragged for the People Magazine stuff too, and they’re dragging Kate as well. The Daily Mail truly ran this headline: “Copy-Kate! Cambridges take a leaf out of Meghan and Harry’s book with release of arty black and white PDA pictures from backstage at Earthshot Prize Awards.” LOL. This is the British media telling William and Kate to get back in line and stop being so obvious and desperate.
People Magazine posted their exclusive Chris Jackson photos from “behind the scenes” at Earthshot on Sunday, including a photo where William and Kate were holding hands. That was pretty brief, because they were photographed extensively coming in to the event and at the reception and no one other photographer caught that hand-holding. It’s almost as if they posed specifically for that photo! As you can imagine, Chris Jackson was also tasked with trying to bill Baldemort and Wiglet as a loving couple:
When he stepped off the stage where he made a heartfelt address at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Sunday night, the Duchess of Cambridge was waiting for him with a huge welcome. Kate, 39, “was so clearly really proud of him when he came back from his speech,” says Getty royal photographer Chris Jackson, who was capturing exclusive behind-the-scenes images of the event for PEOPLE. “She had been watching on the backstage TV. They are a strong team.”
Jackson’s intimate images from the night show William taking a last-minute look at his speech, Kate heading out into the lights of the stage at Alexandra Palace and the royal couple holding hands in a rare public display of affection.
He adds, “Seeing firsthand, you had this realization of the huge amount of work this was for [William]. It was a really special evening.”
“You had this realization of the huge amount of [busy]work this was for [many people who are not William]” fixed it. It’s not like William was toiling away, doing double-blind research on all of the environmental projects nominated for Keenshot’s millions. Willy just faffed around, gave some interviews, took credit for a lot of other people’s work, declared himself keen and that was that. “They are a strong team…” I mean, Kate seems to “know her place,” which is important to a weak man like William. In that sense, they are a strong team.
When it comes to couples – celeb or not – I’m always weary when it’s loudly proclaimed over and over again that they are a perfect couple….if you’re solid in your relationship you don’t need to externalize it so aggressively.
I’m not in the UK so I didn’t care to watch Keenshot, but was there no audience at all? no one outside to watch the green carpet arrivals? or is that just the way the photos are framed?
I live in the UK and no one in that family will make me go out and wave a flag. The only person that I went out of my for was Diana. The Keenshot awards ceremony which was on the BBC lost 2 million viewers when usually a programme put on at that time on a Sunday would have 5 million viewers. Tells you how unpopular they are. Just because the press is vocal about their hate of the Sussexes does not mean that the rest of the population embraces the Keens.
@originalallala
I’m wary of anyone whose PR constantly tell us that they are perfect, never put a foot wrong, Down to Earth, A team et cetera…
It’s like men who immediately tell you within moments of meeting them that they are a nice guy.
Human beings are fallible by nature, so forgive me but everyone and their mother is side eyeing this PR offensive.
Next week, we will hear from the GroundKeeper and Keeper of Keys of KP telling us about how normal, down to earth, hardworking ad nauseum.
So……William doesn’t display ANY public affection for his wife but behind the scenes at events he’s holding Kate’s hand and they are looking into each others eyes with so much love…..LOL these people are CRAZY!
Isn’t the photographer married to Top CEO’s assistant?
Yes. He’s married to her “stylist.”
Who is described as her ‘close friend’ as well as stylist. Two things: Your employees are not your friends. Collaborators, yes, but as long as money and services are being exchanged, that is a transactional relationship. It can be immensely positive and valuable to both parties, but it is not an organic friendship. Two: Based on Kate’s ‘style’, I’d say more like ‘close frenemy’.
He is. Seems like a nice guy who has been fair to H&M, but who also wants to keep he and his madame gainfully employed in the UK. I don’t judge him for that, and I like to think he misses covering H&M. He took the picture H&M used to announce Archie’s pregnancy, the one with Harry fist-bumping the air.
They get praised for the bare minimum. People who don’t even know each other can watch each other on a tv screen and hold a hand. And that’s not the point of the event!
So someone whose job it is to photoshop all their pics is now photoshopping their relationship. Sure, Jan.
Oh, I missed the holding hands pic. Just like another couple we know
Nicely (and accurately) put.
This fluff in between red carpet events is how it’s gonna be until someone finally decides to blow up this operation.
Sussex supporters do not outrage tweet these people into relevance like they want you to.
One of the reasons Reese Witherspoons media company sold for millions is because of their social media engagement. Telegraph has Camilla looney writing outrageous stories about the Sussex’s because they now get paid by the clicks aka outrage.
I 100% believe this is part of KPs play..just like ToB talking about billionaires in space last week. They want social media engagement to sell themselves. As well as the lovey dovey look we can relate to the millennials.
Let them fade into oblivion and apathy.
Keep Meghan and Harry’s name, their projects tagged, engaged, booked and busy.
@tiara- when you say that’s KP’s play now, do you mean they’re purposely going for outrage clicks now? That’s an interesting idea. I’m wondering if this copy-Kate headline got more SM traction and thinking it probably did. They probably knew that there would be high levels of SM response to their PDA pics but I’m not sure they thought that the daily mail would actually do a copy-Kate headline. I’m not sure their egos can take it, but on the flip side, they are getting more SM attention.
At some point last year or the year before one of the RRs mentioned that they wanted to get more involved with social media to connect with “the people”
Will and Kate have both started posting more. Of course all this is following Harry and Meghan.
As long as people are talking about them, engagement means money in this day and age. They are trying to do more streaming stuff again following H&M so the more people engage the better for them. Whether it’s good or bad doesn’t really matter unless it’s something horribly bad like Andrew.
Algorithms and all that speak loud when you’re trying to sell products.
Watch for the climate summit to get some more oopsie “sound bites” of their shock and horror to create more headlines
I feel like the shoe is going to drop any minute with these two. It’s like everyone including the family is just waiting with baited breath for the media to turn on them. If they can’t produce Harry and Meghan leaks and exclusives or get them back on UK soil, which is what that Diana party was really about, for the tabloids and keep that cycle going, it’s not going to be pretty. Yeah, they’re competitive and jealous but they’re under the control of people who want the golden geese, which isn’t them.
these pictures are terrible though
I’ve largely ignored all of this but that black and white photo….the pda….lmaooo
Lol, same.
The Lifetime movie predicted this. The clip is all over Twitter. Also over Twitter, the British press talking about how Meghan having her hand on Harry’s back wasn’t royal/how the Keens were better than the Sussexes because they weren’t constantly displaying PDA. And now THIS! TOB and Keen and all their staff at KP should be humiliated. It’s so embarrassing. I’m embarrassed for them.
+1
Lacey’s daughter is one of the writers for that lifetime movie so the fact that a clip from a movie filmed months before accurately predicted how these two would respond is likely grounded with a chat with dad about what he learned when writing the book and the updates.
Saw the creepiest video where they use clips of the Lifetime movie Escaping the palace compared to the people article and the ES pda, so either Scarlett Lacey can predict the future or they are binge watching lifetime movies at KP.
Third option – Scarlett Lacey knows some of the inside dirt at KP and knew what was being discussed as how to “appeal” to the Sussex market going forward.
Yes, that makes a lot of sense.
She definitely had a chat with her dad about all the information he collected over writing the book.
This. Many there know that there was jealously and envy when it came to Meghan and Harry. The problem is that Harry and Meghan are still visible and thriving. The Cambridge’s can’t move into a market that isn’t interested in them. The irony is that the same people kissing their behinds are the same people desperately wanting access to the Sussexes. Personally, I think they’re only propping up the Cambridge’s due to them being dumped by who they really want and their access to the Cambridge children.
If they think this sad display is going to appeal them to Sussex supporters…..I can’t.
HIS FACE in the handholding pic! Oh my goodness. Clearly there aren’t any others or why would anyone use this one????
LOL I came here to say much the same thing. Billy looks like he’s in pain. He’s probably thinking “I hope my girlfriend doesn’t see this!”
I said in another post that his face in that shot is hilarious. One can presume that was the “best” pic if they used that one as well. Really not a good look if in the rare photo of your spouse holding your hand, even he’s got a “can you believe this sh*t???” expression on. 🤣
And yet some are interpreting this photo as a sign that they have a solid relationship.
I don’t think ignoring kate in public but then posing for a quick behind the scenes photo erases his poor treatment of her. Besides this looks as awkward as that anniversary video. And I just cannot believe that a happily married couple would be this awkward around each other after ten years.
Yea, his face looks like he’s pleading to be told he can stop holding her hand. The equivalent of “Are we there yet?”.
After you get past Copy-Kate, the DM piece is oddly mild. Lots of comparisons between W&K’s photos and H&M’s, but no sniping or trashing of the Sussexes. I think it’s a definite wrist-slap to Kate, that they’re noticing how she’s copying Meghan, but a gentle slap.
I knew she was copying Meghan when Meghan wore that Tiffany blue Victoria Beckham dress and we had that iconic rain shot, she wore an outfit that was literally the same but in her Kate way. That was creepy and showed the jealously. I think the media wants them to copy to keep the stories coming but it’s a ploy because she’ll never be the real thing and they want Meghan. Not a carbon copy, which isn’t going to sell because Kate is not capable.
It’s been obvious since day one that Kate copies Meghan. To me, the unusual thing is that the media is choosing to call her on it.. And even more unusual is to make comparisons without trashing Meghan – I think that’s new.
@Eurydice. I think the change in tone has nothing to do with Kate per say, I think the Diana party/christening and no Lilli/Archie pictures has pushed the press over the edge because they’re losing out on so much money. That recent Thomas Markle interview was basically the press getting back at them and wanting Meghan to respond, which again didn’t work. I think they’ll change up their tactics and be a little nicer by throwing same shade here and there to the Cambridge’s but it still won’t work.
I think we will see more digs because the UK media is peeved that Billy gave People an exclusive.
Lol, yes.
Yet there is video going around online of them in their Earthshot seats, laughing at something. Kate is staring at William intently, waiting waiting waiting for him to look at her and join her in the laugh and he will not do it. He expends so much effort not to connect with her when they are together.
Interesting how these photos are done exclusively for the American press. What an act they are putting on. Can’t wait for this fakeness to blow up in their faces.
Oohh, have you got a link to it? There was barely any engagement for his vanity project and if they really wanted to highlight the environmental cause then they should put the spotlight on the people who have put forth projects or suggestions rather than have willnot and kannot’s photos plastered all over.
Oh, I took the British media’s salty headlines as payback for the Keens courting American media outlets. They wanted to remind them who is in charge.
This too. The media is already traumatized over Harry and Meghan not giving them access. You can see the Sussex influence from other members of the family like Beatrice and Eugenie but the future king/queen and his children doing the same, they don’t want that. I think William and Kate are stressed the hell out and want out that deal with the Rota but still wants to keep them close. They’re truly trapped.
Not even about them courting the outlets – I think the rota is PISSED that these exclusive photos were given to People mag. If they had been given to the DM or whatever – no issue. But People? Photos taken by Chris Jackson who is one of the royal pool photographers (I think, as he definitely covers all the royals)? Yeah, Will and Kate went over the rota’s head here and they are going to be mad about it.
Anyone else notice how their people anonymously dropped a couple “tips” to deux moi about how Kate and Will were “all over each other” at Earshot as well? When I read it I suspected the ‘tips’ were from their people, and then when these “super sexual” photos dropped it was pretty obvious…
Lol, these are “super sexual” pics? Yikes!
I love the typo here–”Earshot” is a much more accurate depiction of anything William’s involved in.
After reading Meghan’s lovely letter to Congress and seeing how she shines the light on the needs and work of others just make Balidmort look that much more pathetic. ES sounds like such an important and worthwhile project but because he was in charge it just did not live up to its potential. They’re pathetic and worthwhile causes and work aren’t getting the recognition they deserve because of them.
I think the biggest propaganda that even we on this site may have fallen for is that H&M and W&K are peers. It’s apparent now that they are not. I think I read H&M get 5x more internet engagement than W&K? More in a single day than they do in a month in one case. They’re in different leagues, and desperate PR exercises like this are further evidence that W&K are trying to take shortcuts to play catch-up.
He’s kinda absorbing her middle class blandness – they’re so boring. Vague green activism, velvet jackets, boring column dresses, is there anything more basic? Yawn.
Gimme back Charles and Camilla with their jewels and scandals, please, at least that was entertaining.
He really needs a more interesting spouse, if he wants to stay in the spotlight.
You’d think William would be disappointed that the awards themselves, his passion project and a cause so close to his heart, is getting no coverage whatsoever.
People posted a 9 image series on insta to go with their exclusive. The photos are of 1) Kate 2) William and Kate with Clara Amfo and KSI 3) Ed Sheeran 4) William and Kate with Emma Watson 5) William 6) Chris Martin from Coldplay 7) William 8) Yemi Alade 9) William with Emma Thompson
Anyone missing?
Prize winners, maybe?
This is the mildly unforgivable part for me, not highlighting the winners. I know about SmartWorks, Homeboyz, Loveland, and so many other small orgs because H&M gave them a platform. I’ve donated to these orgs. H&M truly give and take and give. W&K just seem to take. Earthshot especially looks like just taking, for William, and giving nothing sustainable ($1m goes quickly! Visibility could ensure money keeps flowing). Funny enough, I only recognized one of the nominees/finalists because Charles’ IG posted a picture of them.
I still don’t know who won outside of seeing somewhere that Costa Rica got some money. That’s poor messaging. We should be hearing about the winners and their projects to help the environment. Not whether or not Billy decided to take a few seconds to glance at his wife.
Oh and I just checked the Cambridges’ insta for Earthshot related posts.
1) William and Kate photo
2) Post about the Republic of Costa Rica being awarded a prize (first photo has Kate in the corner, second is of Kate with Emma Thompson)
3) Photo and a video of William
4) Behind the scenes of William and Kate, William alone, William and Kate.
Yes, that’s it. That’s all there is. On their official insta.
Three guesses who Earthshot is all about. Hint: it’s not whoever the heck one a prize (apart from the entire country that was awarded £1 million I have no idea)
But Belli, if there aren’t lots and lots of photos of William, how will people know he’s in charge here and the most important? Lol.
It really sums up why William did this.
I can tell KP thought these pics would be groundbreaking and headline grabbing. Except, it’s totally normal for couples to hold hands and embrace each other affectionately. It’s even normal for royal couples to do so — H&M being the most famous — but other European royals as well. I believe they’re a good team — they have shared goals. It’s just a sad state of affairs when you have to pose for and stage manage your PDA.
These pictures would mean something if he actually gave a damm about her . Is it just me looking for the negative, or has anyone else noticed that the picture with her having her hand on his back he appears to have his eyes closed to get through it?
Not to mention his hands are clasped in front of him — she’s doing all the work of trying to connect, as per usual. He’s just like “whatever, let’s just do this like they told us to and keep it moving.”
She also appears to be barely touching his back as if she is afraid to be too affectionate. It doesn’t look casual or comfortable despite the PR trying to say that it is.
The more stunts they pull, the more sad and dumb they look. I thought they had a better plan than this. I thought the Hollywood stuff was a well-crafted part of the smear… it makes sense to me why that would resonate with the average Brit. But to now rebrand as wannabe influencers while the couple you tried to convince us is all ‘glitz’ advocates for vaccine equity and paid leave, it becomes glaringly obvious how badly thought out and juvenile the whole things was.
This was the perfect time for them to rebrand as stately, humble, baby hugging, local church opening, salt of the earth royals – the direct antithesis of the LA lot they claim to hate. This… this is just sad. It’s Mufasa plunging to his death sad.
Unfortunately those blinded by their “hate” of Harry and Meghan won’t see it. They’ll twist and contort themselves to prove that TOB and his wife are different lol.
Where are the investigative reporters when we need them to expose this family? Where?!!!!
He still does not look in her eyes lol.
Oscar and Jessica were far more convincing as a couple. Lol.