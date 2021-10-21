Prince William & Kate ‘are a strong team,’ claims their in-house photographer

I hope Prince William enjoyed being dragged this week, because he did it to himself. The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony flopped and it wasn’t even a 24-hour story. William set up an exclusive interview AND exclusive photos with People Magazine, in what was originally intended to be a victory lap around the American media as they praised him for being so big and so keen. And now he’s being dragged for the People Magazine stuff too, and they’re dragging Kate as well. The Daily Mail truly ran this headline: “Copy-Kate! Cambridges take a leaf out of Meghan and Harry’s book with release of arty black and white PDA pictures from backstage at Earthshot Prize Awards.” LOL. This is the British media telling William and Kate to get back in line and stop being so obvious and desperate.

People Magazine posted their exclusive Chris Jackson photos from “behind the scenes” at Earthshot on Sunday, including a photo where William and Kate were holding hands. That was pretty brief, because they were photographed extensively coming in to the event and at the reception and no one other photographer caught that hand-holding. It’s almost as if they posed specifically for that photo! As you can imagine, Chris Jackson was also tasked with trying to bill Baldemort and Wiglet as a loving couple:

When he stepped off the stage where he made a heartfelt address at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Sunday night, the Duchess of Cambridge was waiting for him with a huge welcome. Kate, 39, “was so clearly really proud of him when he came back from his speech,” says Getty royal photographer Chris Jackson, who was capturing exclusive behind-the-scenes images of the event for PEOPLE. “She had been watching on the backstage TV. They are a strong team.” Jackson’s intimate images from the night show William taking a last-minute look at his speech, Kate heading out into the lights of the stage at Alexandra Palace and the royal couple holding hands in a rare public display of affection. He adds, “Seeing firsthand, you had this realization of the huge amount of work this was for [William]. It was a really special evening.”

[From People]

“You had this realization of the huge amount of [busy]work this was for [many people who are not William]” fixed it. It’s not like William was toiling away, doing double-blind research on all of the environmental projects nominated for Keenshot’s millions. Willy just faffed around, gave some interviews, took credit for a lot of other people’s work, declared himself keen and that was that. “They are a strong team…” I mean, Kate seems to “know her place,” which is important to a weak man like William. In that sense, they are a strong team.