In-N-Out Burger: ‘We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government’

When it comes to taking basic precautions to protect public health, some businesses are really showing their a-ses. We’ve heard of yokel restaurants refusing to serve people wearing masks, resulting in low online ratings and sane customers avoiding them. In cities with indoor vaccination requirements, others are drawing lines in the stand. West Coast staple In-N-Out Burger has been cited multiple times at their San Francisco location for failing to check indoor diners’ vaccination status, as is required in that city. That In-N-Out location was closed by the health department when they ultimately refused to comply, but has since reopened without indoor dining. It turns out that this was deliberate by In-N-Out and wasn’t just a staffing issue. In-N-Out has been owned by one family since it started in 1948 and has not become a franchise. Their legal officer issued a defiant statement saying they’re not going to comply with indoor vaccination requirements. It was full of loaded language that sounds straight from Fox News.
Earlier this month, the company’s sole location in San Francisco — located in the neighborhood of Fisherman’s Wharf — was temporarily shut by the city’s Department of Public Health after the restaurant refused to stop patrons who couldn’t show proof of vaccination for eating indoors, according to The Guardian. (A city mandate that took effect earlier this year on Aug. 20 requires restaurant owners to check guests’ vaccination status.)
A San Francisco Department of Public Health spokesperson told The Washington Post that officials have had to remind employees at the burger joint to check for vaccine cards on numerous occasions since late September.
After employees did not do so despite the warnings, it prompted the Department of Public Health to shut down the restaurant on Oct. 14. The closing of the location marked the only time that the organization ordered a vaccine card violation-related closure, per the outlet. The restaurant has since reopened, but only for takeout and outdoor dining.
In a statement to PEOPLE, Arnie Wensinger, In-N-Out’s chief legal and business officer, reflected on the company’s responsibilities and said, “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”
“It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason,” he continued.
“We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business,” Wensinger added. “This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper and offensive.”
It’s particularly egregious when companies use words like “segregate” and “discriminate” to disagree with basic health measures. This company prints Bible verses on their wrappers in small print so I shouldn’t be surprised that they’re taking this stance. I’ve heard their burgers are quite good, but I bet this will lead a lot of people to stop eating there. It’s one thing to be lax about checking vaccination status, and it’s quite another to compare vaccination requirements to policing, discrimination and segregation. I hope the federal government looks into whether they’re requiring employees to show proof of vaccination or frequent negative tests. Oh and look they support Republican causes because of course they do.
BREAKING: Popular California burger chain In-N-Out exposed for donating $40,000 to the Republican Party during the failed efforts to recall Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom over his efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. RT TO SHAME THEM!
The Republicans are going to In-N-Out now to support their trash stance. Hope they’re vaccinated.
proud to stand with In-N-Out Burger who refused "to become the vaccination police for any government"
I like that they’re speaking up, since I prefer not to support those people with my hard-earned dollars. Eff off, In-n-Out. I can get a great burger so many other places.
Ditto. Bon Voyage In-n-Out. 5 guys now has my burger biz.
I like In N Out but due to their support of GOP insurrection, anti women’s rights, and recall of Gavin Newsom, I won’t be spending my money at their joints anymore. We have some great burger joints in my town that don’t support Trump, didn’t support overturning our election, don’t support taking away women’s rights, voting rights or climate change, so I’ll support them instead. Their burgers are better than In N Out anyday.
I agree. Keep showing us who you are… plus I don’t think their burgers are all that. They didn’t have a vegetarian option last time I was there (2019) and the fries weren’t good enough to make up fit that omission. Next!
People make such a big deal out of this place. I’ve given it 3 tries at a few different CA locations. It’s not great, always super crowded, and just all around not worth the hype. Now I’ll definitely never go there again. If I’m going to eat something that horrifically unhealthy I’d rather have 5 Guys. I am going to try the Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce at Popeyes this weekend, just because I love her.
Same – I tried it twice when in CA, and thought it was mediocre at best. Knowing this now, I wouldn’t rush back even if I loved it.
I love Five Guys and am glad there’s not one closer to me.
This is a huge mistake that they are making. I mean I knew they donated to gop causes on the sly but I didn’t know that they were completely stupid. Los Angeles will soon have a proof of vaccine requirement and there’s a lot of In-N-Outs here.
The last time I went through one of their drive thru’s, the inside of the restaurant was packed from buns to fries. I mean people were literally leaning against the windows. I remember saying to someone in the car with me that the line was long but look at the inside of the place.
Never eaten there🤷🏻♀️..
I really like in-an-out burgers but I’m not giving them anymore business because of this. They made a lot off the pandemic because of the drive through option and obviously the greed rises to the top with them doing this now. Check out the family business. A lot of deaths and suicides.
The Chick-Fil-A of the west…
I’m not surprised by this. They have bible verse numbers printed on their wrappers and cups.
When this is over, much like the days when governments had to step in and manage public health with seatbelts, or helmets for motorcyclists, or smoking, or asbestos, on and on and on, the people and businesses that pouted about freedom and police states will look stupid and moronic. When this is over close to a million Americans will probably have lost their lives. No amount of mental gymnastics will be able to erase that fact from history. And those that went on record downplaying, denying, or defying this pandemic will wish they’d stopped, counted to ten, and then shut the fuck up.
I have been little surprised by the people and businesses that have behaved terribly during this pandemic. Every time another headline pops up, my head goes, “not shocked”. And I think about how my life gets simpler and simpler as I knock those off my list to support, patronise, or care about.
Way over rated place! I get forcing underpaid employees to argue with anti vaxx customers and check their status is annoying but if that’s the law then that’s the law.
Love In-n-Out burgers to an extreme degree (ok, not their fries) but I won’t ever go back. I’m not even sad about it.
Well, their burgers are trash. I said it.
Don’t get me wrong, I think this is disgusting for In and out to do. I kinda figured they were definitely right leaning and kind of like Chick Fil-A of the west.
The issue I have, what happens when a person can’t take the vaccine because of pre-existing conditions, are they just not allowed to eat inside in San Fran and soon LA? I think that’s a little messed up. And yes I am vaccinated and whole-heartedly believe in it.
It’s good to know where these companies stand on health issues. I’ve tried In & Out burgers a couple of different times and they’re just okay. I don’t get the popularity at all.