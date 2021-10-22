In-N-Out Burger: ‘We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government’



When it comes to taking basic precautions to protect public health, some businesses are really showing their a-ses. We’ve heard of yokel restaurants refusing to serve people wearing masks, resulting in low online ratings and sane customers avoiding them. In cities with indoor vaccination requirements, others are drawing lines in the stand. West Coast staple In-N-Out Burger has been cited multiple times at their San Francisco location for failing to check indoor diners’ vaccination status, as is required in that city. That In-N-Out location was closed by the health department when they ultimately refused to comply, but has since reopened without indoor dining. It turns out that this was deliberate by In-N-Out and wasn’t just a staffing issue. In-N-Out has been owned by one family since it started in 1948 and has not become a franchise. Their legal officer issued a defiant statement saying they’re not going to comply with indoor vaccination requirements. It was full of loaded language that sounds straight from Fox News.

Earlier this month, the company’s sole location in San Francisco — located in the neighborhood of Fisherman’s Wharf — was temporarily shut by the city’s Department of Public Health after the restaurant refused to stop patrons who couldn’t show proof of vaccination for eating indoors, according to The Guardian. (A city mandate that took effect earlier this year on Aug. 20 requires restaurant owners to check guests’ vaccination status.) A San Francisco Department of Public Health spokesperson told The Washington Post that officials have had to remind employees at the burger joint to check for vaccine cards on numerous occasions since late September. After employees did not do so despite the warnings, it prompted the Department of Public Health to shut down the restaurant on Oct. 14. The closing of the location marked the only time that the organization ordered a vaccine card violation-related closure, per the outlet. The restaurant has since reopened, but only for takeout and outdoor dining. In a statement to PEOPLE, Arnie Wensinger, In-N-Out’s chief legal and business officer, reflected on the company’s responsibilities and said, “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.” “It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason,” he continued. “We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business,” Wensinger added. “This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper and offensive.”

It’s particularly egregious when companies use words like “segregate” and “discriminate” to disagree with basic health measures. This company prints Bible verses on their wrappers in small print so I shouldn’t be surprised that they’re taking this stance. I’ve heard their burgers are quite good, but I bet this will lead a lot of people to stop eating there. It’s one thing to be lax about checking vaccination status, and it’s quite another to compare vaccination requirements to policing, discrimination and segregation. I hope the federal government looks into whether they’re requiring employees to show proof of vaccination or frequent negative tests. Oh and look they support Republican causes because of course they do.

BREAKING: Popular California burger chain In-N-Out exposed for donating $40,000 to the Republican Party during the failed efforts to recall Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom over his efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. RT TO SHAME THEM! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 22, 2021

The Republicans are going to In-N-Out now to support their trash stance. Hope they’re vaccinated.