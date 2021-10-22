Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized overnight & the palace delayed announcing it

Over the course of one week, three things happened with Queen Elizabeth II. One, she used a walking cane at a few public events. Two, there was a report that her doctors insisted that she stop drinking. Three, she cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland at the very last minute. Buckingham Palace insisted that the Queen only cancelled the trip “reluctantly” and that it was merely because she was tired and over-scheduled in the past month. All of that was true, I believe. But it also feels like BP is playing a bit fast and loose with some other issues. As it turns out, QEII was hospitalized overnight this week and the palace only announced it after the fact, when she returned to Windsor Castle.
The Queen spent the night in hospital for tests after canceling official duties. Royal doctors sent the 95-year-old sovereign to be seen by specialists in London on Wednesday afternoon.
Her Majesty was discharged — with Buckingham Palace saying she was in “good spirits” after “preliminary investigations” during her visit to hospital. It was believed her medical team acted out of caution to have her admitted on Wednesday And the overnight stay — her first in a hospital for eight years — was for practical reasons. Yesterday afternoon Her Maj, 95, was understood to be back at her desk at Windsor Castle. She was said to be reading her official government red boxes and is expected to recuperate for the rest of the week.
The Palace said: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today [Thursday] and remains in good spirits.”
It was believed the Queen stayed the night at the unnamed London hospital only as it was getting too late to take her on a 26-mile trip home. She was not thought to have had an overnight hospital stay since March 2013 when she was treated for a stomach bug at King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone, central London. And it was believed to be just her fifth major hospital trip in 40 years.
Aides hope she will be at Glasgow’s COP26 climate change summit with world leaders on November 1.
This sounds much more serious than “she really just needs some sleep and to stay off her feet for a few days.” Even if those were her symptoms – tiredness, unsteady on her feet – I don’t believe her personal doctors would have gone so far as to have her admitted to a hospital for tests. It does feel like something more significant is happening. Also: while QEII isn’t a president, she is the “head of state,” and there are very real protocols about who gets informed when she’s feeling poorly, or when she visits a hospital, etc. In America, we call it the continuity of government (CoG) planning in case the worse case scenario happens. Were all of those government ministers informed? Was Charles informed? At least this explains the mystery of why the royal commentators didn’t have any palace-prepared talking points on Wednesday and Thursday – the palace was actively covering up the Queen’s hospitalization.
Funny how her and William medical issues can stay private but every bit of Meghan parts down under are up for public discussion.
Anyway, hope she is feeling better.
Firstly Lilibet Snr has looked frailer recently so hope it’s nothing serious& she’s getting better. Would be nice for certain heirs to actually step up instead of PR stunts so she can rest more.
Secondly I agree they are all entitled to medical privacy & instead of lying the palace should have said no comment until she was home& they were ready to discuss hospital stay- which they probably have to do as she’s head of state. The nerve to report william wasn’t impressed by H&M keeping Archie’s birth private & not talking about William keeping his covid diagnosis quiet & KP aides allegedly lying about it.
I wonder who spilled to the Sun about the queen’s hospital stay. Funny how Meghan was able to quietly have a baby and announce it 2 days later when the press said royals had more privacy in UK.
Finally another example of the palace lying. I remember a certain duchess saying the palace was willing to lie to protect others but not willing to tell the truth to protect her & her husband. The press courtiers are fuming- even Rebecca English saying the palace’s statement before the Sun story wasn’t the truth& the BBC royal reporter was talking about misinformation. The palace better be careful as the rota are spitting mad.
I think gan gan is on her way out. This often happens to elderly spouses around the 6 month mark after their decades old husband or wife passes. I think BP and Prince Charles are actively defecating themselves. He wasn’t prepared to say goodbye to both his parents in such a short span.
Yes it does feel like the palace is actively covering up – which makes people naturally think more is being kept than what we are reading. And at this point, what ever press release we read, how much trust do we place in it due to the covers. What is sad is that she continues to press on when at her age she should be resting and letting her son take his place – the one he has waited to take for decades. Heck, I would be resting in a palace, petting all my crowns and tiaras and sipping a good brandy if I were in her shoes.
Regardless of who or what situation they are talking about, I always assume it was way worse than they are willing to admit and they are twisting the truth if not flat out lying.
Snuffles, agreed. We are fed what they want to feed us (and I am not only speaking of the BRF here) and we must discern from that what we read.
Oof, words to LIVE by when it comes to the BRF.
I see on Twitter that the RRs are MAD about being left out of the loop. Honestly, the public should be too. She’s not my Queen but it’s obvious the people of the UK are deeply attached to her.
Man! Courtiers can’t even get this right. They are SO unprepared for when the Queen goes.
Yes, Nicholas Witchell was ready to cut a bitch about being lied to by the palace, which was just hilarious. Of course this is absolutely the first time ever that the Royal family have mislead the media and released false information to cover something up!
Something weird is going on over there. Now the palace his hiding information and Will is giving exclusives to people, which ticked off the British Press. That family is tired and the press is starting to feel at little antsy. I don’t know if it’s because of the blackout with Andrew and William and the Sussexes, their golden geese, getting away. The press were already pissed about not seeing Lilli/Christening and the Diana party trap but now William courting the American press and BP lying. Hmm..
Maybe it’s me it something is going on with the BM and RF. You got Will and Kate giving exclusives to People Magazine, to which the DM and other tabloids were surprised. BP delayed or basically lied about the Queen. William had Covid and didn’t tell anyone. Beatrice and Eugenie are clearly taking the Sussex influence with the births of their children. I’m sure Eugenie has been pressured by the press to give a tour of Frogmore, to which we have never seen yet. They’re giving the press a marry to round with whether the Sussexes will come to UK or not, which the family has not delivered. It’s like these two entities are about to crack.
So you mean the palace outright lies when they want to? Interesting considering royal reporters insisted their sources were impeccable and never lie or twist the truth.
They have been trotting her out like she is super woman, her husband almost killed a mother and her child before he was forced to stop driving.
Someone will have to stop the Queen from acting like she is indispensable (she is for England) rarely wearing a mask during a Pandemic.
The Netherlands and Spain’s Queen and King stepped down and their Countries are still standing.
If Andy was the Heir, she would’ve hand over power long ago.
The fact that her hospital stay is being so downplayed, coupled with the repeated “she’s so healthy, she has rarely ever stayed in hospitals” makes it pretty clear that something serious is going on..
Nicholas Witchell was wearing a black tie this morning as he reported that BP hadn’t been entirely truthful about her condition. I think this is really it.
They’ve got to stop using “in good spirits” when it comes to the elderly royals. Yes they use it so people don’t start death watching but it really doesn’t mean much anyways. People will death watch regardless. And her husband was “in good spirits” too but he’s not alive anymore.
Since she was sent, it means she was/is dealing with something her in house doctors couldn’t deal with. Or maybe they sent her just as a precaution because she’s old. But if she’s back to Windsor, it means it’s been decided her doctors can treat her there as opposed to keeping her at BP where she can come to the hospital a lot quicker.
But you never know with the royals when it comes to their health.
Omid said that the palace was going to keep this quiet but The Sun got the story that she was in hospital, forcing BP to release a statement. Didn’t the courtiers speak to Wooten about Charles & William the other day, creating a decoy article? They really are stuffing up their relationship with the RR’s. It just goes to show that TQ or the courtiers don’t believe her subjects deserve any transparency about the health of their head of state.
So, my MIL has CHF, HBP, anemia, liver disease and COPD. She gets really dizzy and has trouble walking sometimes. I wonder if it is something like that. If she’s having a bad day, there is lack of oxygen and blood to her brain. That combined with the diminished liver function, there can be a build up of toxins in her blood making her brain function wonky. We are starting to question her mental faculties as well. It’s not that she’s altered 24/7 but she is altered enough for it to become a talking point in the family.
Her life mate is gone and she’s not far behind.
The Royal rota is pissed about this. But what did they expect from an institution that lies about everything. Meghan and Harry told us that the Palace put out lies about them all the time but the press chose not to believe what they said in the Oprah interview. I have no sympathy for the press but I also think the Palace was wrong to be more forthcoming with truth about the Queen. She’s the Head of State and the public had a right to know that she was admitted into hospital. The Palace played the press like a fiddle. But I doubt this will affect the invisible contract. The press will throw a tantrum for a few days and the Palace will throw out some red meat for them. Don’t be surprised if some new story about Meghan and Harry is leaked to the press over the weekend.
Correct me if I am wrong, but as the reigning monarch, she could summon the finest doctors in all of Britain with a snap of her fingers, right? And afford to have *everything* a hospital could provide set up in one of the closets at the palace, of needed. So for her to stay overnight in a medical center seems pretty serious……
They should give her back her alcohol if she wants it.
I just had a thought – of all the heads of state, both of her own and of nations around the world, she’s met in her long life, the last one she might ever see face to face is Boris Johnson.
Maybe she fell or stumbled and they needed to do an xray or MRI to see if she broke anything. Kept her overnight for observation since she may have been fatigued or had low blood pressure or been slightly dehydrated late in the evening.
Or, she really wanted to get out of that church service in Northern Ireland and the Palace is going to very creative lengths to deflect. Anyways, GanGan’s condition has pushed Burger King’s Egoshot photo shoot out of the news cycle for which I am thankful.
It could be a Covid scare. Maybe she had some symptoms, like low oxygen levels and feeling fatigued, and they wanted to keep her in for testing and precautionary reasons.
She’s 95 years old, but still up and walking around working just that day, so what could have happened? My money is either a sudden cardiac event or a serious UTI/kidney infection which is not uncommon with the elderly.