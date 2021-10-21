Is it ‘patronizing’ to suggest that 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth should step down?

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II cancelled her two-day trip to Northern Ireland at the last minute. The cancellation came as such a surprise to the reporters who had already traveled to NI. It does feel like something happened at the last minute, but who’s to say. Certainly the royal commentators are trying to figure it out, and it’s almost like Buckingham Palace didn’t really give anyone talking points. Which is also pretty curious. So now Dickie Arbiter and Angela Levin are fighting about what happens next with the Queen:
Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter has said the Queen will not step down, despite concerns over her health after she cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland this week following medical advice to rest for the next few days. Speaking on GMB this morning, the former press secretary to the Queen, 95, told Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid that anyone asking the monarch to retire was ‘patronising and fighting fire’.
Speaking on ITV today, Dickie said: ‘The Queen made her feelings very crystal clear when she told the “Oldie awards” to naff off. Remembrance Day is coming up and is sacred in her diary. To suggest she’ll step back is patronising and fighting fire – the Queen will instead ask her officials to pace her engagements more.’
Explaining why the Queen would not step down, he continued: ‘During her coronation she made a vow in the eyes of god, and you can’t compare that promise to the pope retiring. The Queen has had a very strenuous few days ago, which is why doctors probably advised her to cancel her upcoming trip. It’s a lot to ask of anyone any age – even when she’s not at engagements the monarch has mounds of paperwork to go through. The officials at Buckingham Palace will be looking very carefully to pace her engagements. There’s only so much Charles, William and Kate can do.’
However biographer Angela Levin argued that the Queen is battling feelings of guilt, and should be encouraged to step down. She said: ‘The Queen feels very guilty as she made a promise at 21 that she’ll be Queen until she dies, but the Pope made the same vows and has since retired. Things have changed since the royal made that promise and people live longer nowadays.
‘The Queen is incredibly alert but it’s too much for her physically – at the moment it’s a fight between mind and body – she should be encouraged to step back slowly.’
Arguing that the Queen should retire after the Platinum Jubilee in June, which marks 70 years on the throne, Angela added: ‘The Queen needs to look after herself and make allowances. Prince Philip said the same thing when he retired and allowed himself a break. We should all be encouraging the Queen to step back and enjoy the rest of her life.’
I think it’s interesting that there’s this last gasp from this older generation of royal commentators who are realizing that all is not well in the House of Windsor and that things are getting shambolic. On the surface, I kind of agree with both Arbiter and Levin – the Queen is going to do whatever she feels like anyway, and she clearly wants to be seen out and about, but she’s going to have to learn how to take it easy. I also think Levin is right that sh-t changes and it would not be the end of the f–king world if the Queen retired.
This was also an interesting quote from Arbiter: “There’s only so much Charles, William and Kate can do…” Kate has only done one public event since the Earthshot flop on Sunday. Since Sunday, William has only done two private receptions (back-to-back) on Tuesday night. And that constitutes a “busy” week for them! It will be genuinely funny if the Queen’s period of rest ends up highlighting how spectacularly lazy Will and Kate still are after all these years.
The queen should have retired at least 10 years ago. She is 95 and she’s done her bit. Charles may not be liked that much but he is capable and not lazy. He will be an adequate king. The keens will always keen and kopy. That’s their MO. Will they step up and do real work when the queen goes? No. The end.
+1
I do think it’s patronizing, given that her role is not similar to a job, more like SHE is the job. The position itself is being her, and that’s the way she was taught and what she wishes to uphold. They should let her make the choice and roll with the punches, all those before her did.
Patronizing means “looking down from a position of superiority.” In this monarchical structure, the only thing superior to the Queen is God. So, yes, it’s patronizing for people to think she should listen to them, rather than the god to which she made a vow. Practically speaking, we know the transition has been going on for quite a while now – they’ll figure it out.
The Queen is a figurehead. There’s no real reason she needs to abdicate if she doesn’t want to. And it’s not like Charles as king and the reaction to that from the public and from William would be anything she’d want to watch.
The queen is holding this whole sh*tshow together and she knows it. She also wants that platinum jubilee.
Other side… she should step down for her health, but if all she’s living for is the role… we’ll, let her ride it til the wheels fall off and go out as the longest reigning queen.
“During her coronation she made a vow in the eyes of god, and you can’t compare that promise to the pope retiring”
Wtf is that? Is the Queen ” holier” than the Pope- I thought these folks were over this!
I guess not!
Dammit, where’s a good old-fashioned Inquisition when you need one? These heretics are getting all uppity again!
“ Arbiter: “There’s only so much Charles, William and Kate can do…”
So the only solution is to overwork a 95 year old woman? I don’t know the Queen’s mind or what she truly wants. But the impression I’m getting is that she, her courtiers and the royal rota know full well the heirs are not up to snuff for a variety of reasons. From being bone lazy to being unlikeable. It feels like they are desperate to keep her alive until they can find a solution to their problems. But it’s too late now. They’re fucked once she’s gone.
This is the crux of the issue. The queen is holding the entire monarchy together by the tips of her boozed soaked fingers, so she can’t just give it up now. All hell would break loose. It’s already been falling apart. Most of people’s reverence, or apathy depending on who you ask, all relies on the queen. Charles is capable but completely unlikeable. Will Jung Un is more popular but lazy and dumb as hell. (Also he’s just f*cking destructive) The one person who had matched the queen in popularity and even overtook her at times, is living his best life in Montecito. Not to mention the fact that Harry would have been extremely capable of keeping it together as a shadow king. The firm has no choice but to work Betty to the bone because they’ve backed themselves into a corner.
I think about this. My late grandmother was the same way. She failed to see the change and her not being able to do what she did in the past. It was things like not giving herself enough time to get ready and head out and being late everywhere. Holding up the group because she was slower then others and then when help is offered turning it down. It got so bad that people just stop offering to help or volunteering to take her places. She really has the mindset that the world stopped for her. So I get where this is coming from but the big difference is, my grandmother worked at a factory for 32 years before retirement and the result was her body aching and aging faster than a billionaire welfare recipient who hoards her wealth, drinks like a fish and is a ribbon cutter.
So to answer the question, no, I don’t think it is patronizing to tell Betty to go away and count her money and play on her gold piano.
I also think she should have stepped down the day after she beat Queen Victoria for longevity. Use her popularity to ease the transition to Charles, who could have then retired after a time in favor of William.
Financially, it would have been problematic due to their inheritance laws and the desire to keep their wealth intact. But then again, paying the huge amount of estate taxes, which they can afford, would have been an incredible goodwill gesture to the country that could have bought the royal family generations of support. They could always rebuild their wealth through their shady deals anyway.
I thought it was funny that dickie arbiter says she has mounds of paperwork to do when she’s not attending engagements. Lol, I don’t believe that. Some maybe but not mounds and he just wants to make it seem like she does work when she’s not at engagements. At this point, she can be allowed to just do engagements and leave the paperwork for others, which is what I’m sure is happening anyways. Even without the paperwork, she does more than will and Kate. No need to front like it’s otherwise, dickie.
Does TQ really NEED total physical and mental awareness? It’s important for a Pope to retain mental agility, because what he says and does is actually relevant to the lives of hundreds of millions of people. I thought British monarchs were little more than just mascots at this point.
It really is patronizing — let the woman do her duties as Queen. I wish someone would read William the riot act and tell him that he needs to step into these things as they will happen more frequently. Though I suspect he has and ignores it. Charles has his faults, but he is committed to his causes and shows up. William is going to be a shitty king.
If a Pope could retire…..just sayin’
Kings of Belgium and Spain retired–due to scandal. Queen of the Netherlands retired. Emperor Akihito retired. So there’s plenty of precedent
I think she should work as long as she wants to, and certainly should not be pressured to step down.
But the idea of anyone her age working because they think they HAVE to is unsettling. I hope it’s made clear to her that she’s more than done her duty, no one would think less of her for stepping back, and that it’s okay to take it easy and enjoy herself at her age. I wonder if she realizes that, and that knowing that, it’s actually her choice to continue. I suspect that a tremendous amount of pressure is put on her to keep going.
As a person of faith, I am fascinated by the comparison to the Pope. Utterly fascinated.
And probably more uncomfortable with the comparison than I should be…but still.
I’m uncomfortable with it, too, but I have to remember that it’s one “royal commentator” who is saying this.
As the British Monarch is also head of the Anglican Church, there’s definitely a parallel. Except the Pope isn’t born into the role so the idea of leaving the role is easier.
Henry VIII did break off the Catholic Church to set himself up as English pope so in a way the comparison makes sense. It was arrogance to do it then and remains so to this day.
The irony is that the pope is elected into the position and has had to acquire decades of education and experience before he even gets considered for the position. The English head of church simply has to be born in the correct order.
“There’s only so much Charles, William and Kate can do…” i think he means that she is the QUEEN and it doesnt matter how many appearances the dullards make there are certain events and presentations that are only fit for the Queen to be front and center.
She truly believes it’s her god-given duty to rule as queen until she dies. And that’s what she’ll do. Retirement or stepping down has never been an option in her mind.
Oh, I absolutely agree. That’s why there are so many mad kings and queens in history.
If kiniging alone is too much for Charles and William, then maybe it’s time to close up shop permanently for all of these grifters.
William and Kate should have being doing 500 engagements from 2011 on. At this point the Queen is staying on because she knows the Cambridges don’t have the same appeal and Charles is holding up his end of the bargain with his engagements but isn’t personally popular.
And we know the Queen doesn’t think much of the Cambridges because she basically ignored them when they had returned from what was supposed to be the triumphant Covid choo choo tour and she ended up going to Scotland herself after that to fix the mess they created.