A hydrating serum, a pet bed and a set of bowls for mixing and snacking



From CB: I got the color correcting It Cosmetics foundation we featured last week. It’s full coverage and a little goes a long way, but it still looks so natural. That was a great purchase and I’ll continue using it. I also splurged on the stationary automatic vacuum! You just sweep the dust into it and you don’t have to bend over to use a dustpan. It’s really making me sweep more and I’m glad I got it. Honestly it’s very frivolous though so please consider whether you need it before you buy a giant vacuum that just sits there. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at.

A set of bright bowls for snacks, serving and mixing



From CB: We’re going through bowls constantly in my house and could use another set. These 10.2” wide by 3.7” inch high bowls are dishwasher and microwave safe. You get 9 plastic bowls in three color coordinated options for just $23. They have 759 ratings, 4.8 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say they’re great all-around bowls, that they’re sturdy and stain resistant and that they use them all the time “I bought these in October and waited to use them a while before reviewing. They are excellent! My busy family of 5 uses them for everything.” “I bought these bowls for popcorn so my kids will quit stealing my glass mixing bowls. These are super easy to pop right in the dishwasher. They seem to be somewhat stain-resistant and they have held up better than expected.”

A bestselling portable washer dryer that’s so affordable



From CB: This portable washer and dryer works without a water hookup and just a drain hose. It would be great for RVs, dorm rooms, and apartments where you can’t have a full size washer dryer. (Reviews say it’s bigger than they expected so check the dimensions before you buy it.) It fits a medium size load and is priced under $160. It has 4.1 stars, over 7,200 ratings and a B on Fakespot. It does come with a water intake hose but people say it’s easier just to fill it with a bucket. Reviewers are amazed at how well it works for the price. “I didn’t believe this machine could do so much. I love it.” “I love love love this washer!! We have a pipe busted in our apartment so we can’t have a normal washer. So we put this one in our bathroom and have the gravity drain tube in the tub!! Works amazing! And the spin dryer actually gets stuff really dry!”

A slim fit turtleneck sweater that will be your go-to



From CB: This versatile slim fit turtleneck sweater by Amazon essentials is priced from under $14 to around $26. It comes in sizes x-small to xx-large and in 8 different colors. It has 700 reviews, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women say it’s flattering, comfortable and high quality. Some reviewers bought these sweaters in multiple colors. “I’m pleasantly surprised because this is a very nice turtleneck, much nicer than I expected for this price! The fit is flattering.” “This sweater is the perfect weight for any season. It’s a great layering piece that is very flattering. I’ve already gotten several compliments.”

A hydrating serum that delivers results



From CB: This ultra hydrating serum by derma-e is formulated with hyaluronic acid, green tea and vitamin C. It’s vegan, gluten free and cruelty free. You get two ounces for around $20. It has 669 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s great for dry skin and that it reduces wrinkles without causing breakouts. “I have sensitive, acne prone skin that tends to dry out easily. I use 1 pump of this as a stand alone moisturizer after washing my face with Cetaphil, and could not be happier. It hydrates my skin and has helped get rid of dry patches on my face without making my skin oily.” “This product works really, really well. It makes my mature skin look smoother, feel softer, and appear brighter. Over time, it’s made some of my wrinkles a bit less noticeable. It’s a lightweight consistency that absorbs well into the skin with no greasiness.”

An adorable pet bed that looks like a banana



From Hecate: I think I saw this on Buzzfeed but I honestly can’t remember. I couldn’t help myself. It’s a pet bed in the shape of a banana. One of the “peels” forms a soft ceiling so it becomes a fort for your fur friend to play in. I got it for my cat, who’s tiny, so I got the medium, but it also comes in large and extra large. Normally, they are $36-$40, but this week they are on sale for $22-$37. They say this can be for both dogs and cats but the extra large is only 31 inches so it would have to be a small dog. I went smaller because a lot of customers talked about how much bigger it was than expected but I don’t agree. I might have gone up a size, actually. The banana beds got 4 stars from over 2,000 customers and Fakespot gave it an A. One reviewer said it took their 23 lb cat a little time to come around, but now he’s in lurve, “Took a day and a little cat nip to get used to but now you can see it’s his favorite.” Many of the customers said their cats preferred to sleep on it than in it, “My cat likes it, and it’s really cute. She crawls in sometimes, lately is enjoying it hammock style.” Mine took about an hour to climb in. She loves it.

A faux fur infinity scarf for stylish warmth this winter



From Hecate: It was in the 80s this weekend but it’s never too soon to start thinking about our stylish selves for the upcoming winter months. Enter this lush faux fur infinity scarf to instantly turn your look from meh to me-ow! It comes in black and white or white and beige, each for $17, which is a steal. So that means you can get one for your bests so they can look as fab as you. The scarf comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Over 400 people rated the scarf with 4.6 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Everyone talked about how soft it was. Several customers loved the length, whether worn long or wrapped twice, “It is long enough to wrap twice and not be too snug, it’s also not heavy but should provide some warmth.” Others said it was just what they needed to zhuzh up their outfits, “I wanted to add a little faux fur glam to some basic black wardrobe pieces, and this fit the bill perfectly! It’s sooooooooo soft and fluffy and gives that little extra kick to outfits.” Customers say the tag says Dry Clean Only but one washed it cold on delicate and another hand washed it and said it was fine. The key is not to put it in the dryer – air dry only.

A soft cooling bath pillow for at-home luxury



From Hecate: I have one of those terrible cheap bathtubs that is straight up and down and it’s so uncomfortable. I’ve devoted too much of my time to finding a pillow “system” to make baths comfortable. One of my pillows needs to get tossed out and this would work perfectly in its place. Not only is the pillow breathable, cushioned and supportive, it’s got better suction cups to keep it in place. And it’s washable, so it won’t mildew as quickly. The cooling effect keeps it from becoming hot or soggy. The breathable fabric and the hook allow the pillow to dry quickly too. The pillow is normally $30 but it’s $20 this week. Almost 500 reviews rated this with 4.4 stars and Fakespot gave it an A. Customers confirmed that the suction was really good, “Sticking it on was incredibly simple… It also actually stays where I put it. I tend to move a bit in the tub since I take on average about an hour per and this never once moved.” Others said it’s just really serene, “It is definitely comfortable while taking a long soak in the tub!”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.