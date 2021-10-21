Wootton: Prince William ‘acknowledges that his role has changed’ since 2016

The Royal Family thank Key Workers at Windsor Castle

Dan Wootton’s Daily Mail column this week is about the Queen pulling out of her two-day Northern Ireland trip at the last minute. Wootton says much the same as everyone else, that the poor 95-year-old Queen has been doing too much, especially following Prince Philip’s death, and that she’s overworked by her own choice. Which I actually agree with – I think the Queen is setting her own schedule and choosing to do as much as possible. Then Wootton’s piece takes a turn: he begins arguing that as of this moment, Prince Charles, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge need to be stepping up in a big way to help the Queen. The thing is, Wootton comes dangerously close to pointing out Will and Kate’s historic laziness.

Many of the day-to-day engagements must start to be taken on by Prince Charles and Prince William, the key figures in a future slimmed down monarchy. The Queen’s time and energy could and should be reserved for the national and international events that really matter – and the passion projects, like horseracing, that keep her heart happy and mind engaged.

Given the Queen is the centrepiece of the government’s plan to schmoose world leaders at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, which opens at the end of the month, the entire focus should be ensuring she is on great form for that event. To use a footballing analogy, it’s the equivalent of your ageing star player being rested in a series of friendlies before the World Cup.

For what it’s worth, I speak to royal sources with an insight into the Queen’s life on a weekly basis and they all insist she remains on fighting form. One told me: ‘There was a genuine concern after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death that she could be deeply impacted and that it would take a toll on her physically, but that hasn’t been the case. If anything, it seems to have made her even more determined to continue her great work and connect with her public.’

And, they insist, Prince Charles and William are prepared to step up – and are already doing so… when they’re allowed! The source explained: ‘The Prince of Wales in particular is taking on as much as he possibly can and you’ve seen over the past five years how the Duke of Cambridge acknowledges his role has changed. Their overwhelming priority is now to support the Queen.’

However, the Queen, it seems, is also making up for lost time, after being forced to spend many months effectively shielded from the people at the height of the pandemic. Another royal source added: ‘Being out and about with the public is the lifeblood for the Queen so she has very much enjoyed being able to do that again after the frustration at being somewhat contained at Windsor Castle.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“…You’ve seen over the past five years how the Duke of Cambridge acknowledges his role has changed…” It’s taken William five years to simply acknowledge that “his role has changed”? Not to actually step up and work on daily bread-and-butter royal engagements, obviously. But in late 2016 – curious timing – suddenly William began to slowly acknowledge that he couldn’t f–k off to Norfolk every week? I don’t even believe it. It’s also odd to me that given the Queen’s last-minute cancellation of the Northern Ireland trip, no one was sent in her place. I assume that Charles already has a packed schedule (I don’t doubt that), but William and Kate weren’t doing anything yesterday. I doubt they have anything scheduled for today. They could have packed some bags in an hour and fulfilled most of the Queen’s NI itinerary. Why didn’t they?

The Cambridges visit Kew Gardens

The Cambridges visit Kew Gardens

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Wootton: Prince William ‘acknowledges that his role has changed’ since 2016”

  1. Jais says:
    October 21, 2021 at 10:25 am

    I mean maybe they purposely weren’t sent to NI bc it’s known they’re such lightweights and would say something tremendously stupid.

    Reply
    • MMadison says:
      October 21, 2021 at 10:29 am

      Maybe if William would focus on his works in the UK and stop focusing on America and a certain Family in Montecito he could help the Queen and frankly do his J O B

      Reply
      • Holland S says:
        October 21, 2021 at 10:32 am

        Just made the same comment basically. Can they stay in England and stop being try hards? I thought they wanted to be apolitical and bland?

  2. MaryContrary says:
    October 21, 2021 at 10:27 am

    The phrase “when they’re allowed” jumped out at me-like somehow William is being prevented from stepping up. Eye roll.

    Reply
  3. Holland S says:
    October 21, 2021 at 10:30 am

    Can they stop doing PR through People magazine? Why are they courting Americans anyway? I don’t care about his thoughts about anything. He has no power over laws and policy in his country—her certainly doesn’t in mine. I’m not giving him a cookie for making speeches at brief public appearances in a country I don’t live in. Worry about the UK Will and Kate!

    And their wardrobe restyling is super funny. They are so desperate that they’ve even changed their style. Still don’t like them.

    Reply
  4. Seaflower says:
    October 21, 2021 at 10:31 am

    Kate didn’t have any new green outfits to wear?

    Reply
  5. Merricat says:
    October 21, 2021 at 10:32 am

    No one went to Northern Ireland because it’s not that important to them, not in an actual way that extends beyond propaganda.

    Reply
  6. Simone says:
    October 21, 2021 at 10:33 am

    Yikes. Imagine being born into a job you don’t want, watching your brother marry the woman he loves & running off to live his best life, leaving you to be dragged kicking & screaming to do your “duty”. I’m predicting a public meltdown next year. There’s only so long they can let him carry on this power struggle with Harry. At some point he’ll have to step up.

    Reply
  7. Over it says:
    October 21, 2021 at 10:33 am

    If the keenbridges went in petty Betty place, they would just F it up and then NI would be screaming for independence.

    Reply
  8. Mooshe1 says:
    October 21, 2021 at 10:36 am

    Will and Kate need to drop the competition with Harry and Meghan, it’s only going to get them in trouble.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment