Wootton: Prince William ‘acknowledges that his role has changed’ since 2016

Dan Wootton’s Daily Mail column this week is about the Queen pulling out of her two-day Northern Ireland trip at the last minute. Wootton says much the same as everyone else, that the poor 95-year-old Queen has been doing too much, especially following Prince Philip’s death, and that she’s overworked by her own choice. Which I actually agree with – I think the Queen is setting her own schedule and choosing to do as much as possible. Then Wootton’s piece takes a turn: he begins arguing that as of this moment, Prince Charles, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge need to be stepping up in a big way to help the Queen. The thing is, Wootton comes dangerously close to pointing out Will and Kate’s historic laziness.

Many of the day-to-day engagements must start to be taken on by Prince Charles and Prince William, the key figures in a future slimmed down monarchy. The Queen’s time and energy could and should be reserved for the national and international events that really matter – and the passion projects, like horseracing, that keep her heart happy and mind engaged. Given the Queen is the centrepiece of the government’s plan to schmoose world leaders at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, which opens at the end of the month, the entire focus should be ensuring she is on great form for that event. To use a footballing analogy, it’s the equivalent of your ageing star player being rested in a series of friendlies before the World Cup. For what it’s worth, I speak to royal sources with an insight into the Queen’s life on a weekly basis and they all insist she remains on fighting form. One told me: ‘There was a genuine concern after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death that she could be deeply impacted and that it would take a toll on her physically, but that hasn’t been the case. If anything, it seems to have made her even more determined to continue her great work and connect with her public.’ And, they insist, Prince Charles and William are prepared to step up – and are already doing so… when they’re allowed! The source explained: ‘The Prince of Wales in particular is taking on as much as he possibly can and you’ve seen over the past five years how the Duke of Cambridge acknowledges his role has changed. Their overwhelming priority is now to support the Queen.’ However, the Queen, it seems, is also making up for lost time, after being forced to spend many months effectively shielded from the people at the height of the pandemic. Another royal source added: ‘Being out and about with the public is the lifeblood for the Queen so she has very much enjoyed being able to do that again after the frustration at being somewhat contained at Windsor Castle.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“…You’ve seen over the past five years how the Duke of Cambridge acknowledges his role has changed…” It’s taken William five years to simply acknowledge that “his role has changed”? Not to actually step up and work on daily bread-and-butter royal engagements, obviously. But in late 2016 – curious timing – suddenly William began to slowly acknowledge that he couldn’t f–k off to Norfolk every week? I don’t even believe it. It’s also odd to me that given the Queen’s last-minute cancellation of the Northern Ireland trip, no one was sent in her place. I assume that Charles already has a packed schedule (I don’t doubt that), but William and Kate weren’t doing anything yesterday. I doubt they have anything scheduled for today. They could have packed some bags in an hour and fulfilled most of the Queen’s NI itinerary. Why didn’t they?