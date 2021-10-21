Scott Disick ‘feels like an outcast more than ever’ in the Kardashian-Jenner clan

Does anyone else just not understand all of the Scott Disick drama? I know he’s been through a lot of stuff (his parents’ death, his substance abuse issues), but Scott and Kourtney Kardashian have been done for years. They moved on from each other long ago and they should have broken up years before they did. They barely tolerated each other as their relationship limped along for years. I also realize that a big chunk of Scott’s angst with Kourtney and Travis Barker’s relationship and engagement is along the lines of “he doesn’t want to see his ex move on.” But holy yikes, Scott is 38 years old and he’s blanketing the gossip media, telegraphing that he’s about to have a nervous breakdown because his ex is engaged. Have some self-respect, dude.

A family divided. Scott Disick‘s disconnection from the Kardashian-Jenners doesn’t seem to be getting any better in the wake of Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker. “The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he’s part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Flip It Like Disick alum, 38, who dated Kardashian, 42, off and on from 2006 to 2015. The duo share Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign 6. For several years, the exes maintained a friendly coparenting relationship, with Disick joining the Kardashians for family trips, but things have seemingly changed since the Poosh founder’s romance with Barker, 45, started heating up. “He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times,” the insider adds. “It’s fair to say the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids.” Things also hit a breaking point earlier this year when Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima shared Instagram DMs that he claimed were sent to him by Disick. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the Talentless cofounder allegedly wrote to the 28-year-old model, alongside a photo of Barker and his girlfriend making out during their European vacation. After Bendjima posted the DMs in August, a source told Us that the relationship between Disick and Kardashian was “more strained than ever,” partly because of her romance with Barker. “[Scott’s] worried that she’s going to try to put a wedge between him and the kids,” the insider added. “Younes outing him on social just made everything worse.”

[From Us Weekly]

Okay, it’s sort of sad and toxic that all of this boils down to “Scott is afraid he’s going to lose the only family he has left.” Like… just change your behavior? Stop being such a douchebag? Get a lawyer and lock down joint custody of the children. Maintain your relationships with Khloe, Kris and Rob too – Scott is close to those three especially, and he was even in New York two weeks ago with the whole family for Kim’s SNL gig. He and Khloe were partying arm-in-arm. Why is he so worried and angsty? Make a choice: be a grown-up or be a d-bag.

PS… Do you think Khloe and Scott will ever try something? They completely adore each other and they’ve always had a much more loving and supportive relationship than he ever had with Kourtney.