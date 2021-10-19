Scott Disick is about ‘to go off the deep end’ about Kourtney’s engagement

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement on Sunday, my first thoughts were along the lines of “good for them” and “that makes sense.” They telegraphed it big-time in recent months, and it’s clear that they’re crazy in love. Kourtney seems happier than she’s ever been in her life. As it turns out, when other people heard the engagement news, their first thoughts turned to Scott Disick. Scott and Kourtney haven’t been together in years, although they’re still in each other’s lives because of their three children. That being said, she was never like this with Scott. Kourtney and Scott made each other miserable. They loathed each other and I will never understand why she kept having babies with him. In any case, big surprise, Scott is not taking the engagement news well.
Scott Disick isn’t taking Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement news well. A source exclusively told Page Six that the Talentless founder is losing his mind over the impending nuptials — which is why fans knew to check in on him after the news broke late Sunday.
“Scott is going crazy,” our insider said. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”
A rep for Disick didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Disick shares three children with his ex: 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.
While the former “Flip It Like Disick” star, 38, may not be thrilled about the engagement, he gave his blessing to Kardashian’s relationship with the Blink-182 drummer during the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion, which aired in June.
“I mean, yeah,” Disick told host Andy Cohen when asked point-blank whether he’d “bless” the couple’s romance. “I think if you really love somebody right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”
“He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.” I’m not sure I believe that? I do think Scott is a dark, disturbed guy anyway, and he’ll probably be sad and toxic about it. But will his life actually be upended that much? It feels like he and Kourtney have been done for so long – I just looked it up, they’ve been over since 2015! He’s dated several teenagers since then, and I’m sure he’s on the hunt for the next teenager. *shiver* He’ll be fine. Save your sympathies for his next girlfriend, who will probably be an 18-year-old Instagram “model.”
Oh, and Us Weekly had an exclusive about Scott too – according to their sources, Scott is “absolutely furious” about the engagement and “He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship… Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.” Oof, a restraining order might be needed.
Meanwhile, Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler also had some thoughts. Shanna has already been chiming in for months about Travis and Kourtney’s relationship, and Shanna claimed that Barker cheated on her with Kim, which… who knows. Anyway, just hours after Travis and Kourtney announced their engagement on Sunday night, Shanna posted on her Instagram Stories that she was “temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.” Maybe the answer would be to ignore the man who divorced you 15 years ago? Just a thought.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Kourtney and PMK won’t mind the meltdowns from these two exes…they make a good plot. The worse thing to a Kardashian is no reaction.
He always has that same dead-eyed expression.
The eyes yes, but what’s with his face. Does he use KK plastic surgeon now? Looks so weird
but somehow, I find he has a very interesting look. A little Jared Leto. Certainly and interesting face. What a pity he couldn’t find a better focus in life rather than this reality crap.
He looks as though he comes from the same genetic pool as Armie Hammer.
He has no choice but to move on with his life without his ex because I doubt she’s going back to him. I think he’s creepy with the constant dating of very, very young woman. He seems like he’s a very dark and sad man. He should get help.
That photo of him with the giant margarita! I mean, I wanted to feel for him given the headline, but that photo made me guffaw. There was a kids in the Hall sketch called “girl drink drunk” and this reminded me of that!
That’s at the sugar factory (which the Dashes endorse constantly) so it is definitely non-alcoholic.
Re Shanna, I guess maybe she is finding the OTT public romance hard to take, specially as they have teenage kids together?
I know the Kardashians share everything, and the Disick kids are obviously used to having cameras record their lives since birth, but honestly their whole relationship is so overbearing. I hope they are very happy together but I side-eye every celebrity who plays the PDA game ad nauseaum, specially when there are children involved.
have you seen Travis’ daughter? She already looks like mini Kardashian, the damage there has been done loooong time ago. Another plastic fantastic wannabe IG influencer. Also, their kids have nothing good to say about their mother, really doubt Shana is thinking of them either.
Kourtney and Travis were seen taking selfies on a train track yesterday. These two are loving the attention. It seems like Kourtney is just playing a role. She hated doing KUWTK but now all of a sudden she’s a Goth Queen that loves the camera ?
Also, Shanna said her relationship with her kids fell a part after Travis started dating Kourtney. Shanna has a history with this family. She blames Kim for the break up of her marriage…accusing Travis of sleeping with Kim while they were married or something. Now she’s saying the Kardashians are putting sh*t in her kids heads. Who knows what the truth is but the Kardashians were horrible to many people(mostly women)…just ask Black Chyna, Jordan Woods, and Lasa Pippen to name a few.
All we need now is for Rob to date Shanna…and voila, their premiere season of HULU will be a hit.
Wow, he’s 38? I guess what’s a few years with the Kardashians must do to you. Dude needs a sleep and a wholesome proper job.
Disick, you have been replaced. More than that, Kourtney never considered marrying you. You do make fine children, but husband material? Nah. Eat it, Scott. These are your just deserts.
So be it.
Too bad so sad Scott. You had your chance and spent it on chasing girls even when you were together.
I think Shanna has been overreacting because she wants publicity. Scott doesn’t really need it, so maybe his jealousy is for real.
Yes, I think Shanna is using this as an opportunity to get her social media numbers up and some free publicity.
I mean considering what he sent to her other ex about the Italy pics, I believe it. And if he really is hung up on her (instead of just mad she’s happy with someone else) it will be hard on him. I mean outside of their relationship sharing children, I mean bc of how close he still is with the rest of the family. Didn’t he and Khloe walk arm in arm for the after party for Kim’s snl thing? Hope he’s in therapy.
He is probably one of those men who want to play the field for decades before suddenly settling down in their 50s(George Clooney). He is young,he already has three healthy kids he gets the best of both worlds,i have a hard time thinking he cares,maybe only because of the attention its given his ex and new man.
if you liked it, should have put a ring on it oh,oh, oh.
Plus if Travis cheated on first wife Kourtney will be back on the market in say 2 years?
I don’t get it. Disick is and will always be a douche. Why would anyone date him much less have kids with him? He reminds me of Kevin Federline. Both have been in relationships with either highly successful (Britney) or highly media-profiled (Kourtney) partners, made money off that relationship, and now are trying to make themselves off as…what exactly? Host, reality TV star, DJ, dancer, actor, all around no-talents but with some Z-list celebrity status? They wouldn’t be on anyone’s radar if it hadn’t been for their former partners. They’re like never-ending hustlers — anything to keep the fame and money rolling in. Why would anyone want to hook up with this mess?
These photos are sad. I can’t help feeling bad for him… he needs help!
Travis and his ex may have divorced 15 years ago. But they got back together after his accident, broke up again but then actually continued to live together until around 5 years ago. When they both got arrested for a nasty fight they were still living together I believe . So this is clearly something that was a co dependent toxic relationships for a very long time.
Also while Scott is probably jealous ( but only jealous in the way where he wants kourtney available while continuing to date 18 year olds..) this story sounds like it was probably planted by PMK.
Well then this makes more sense,because I was truly wondering why she is acting so hung up on an ex from 15 years ago.
It’s still been over for at least five years..they went to court in 2014 arguing over custody, so I’d argue it’s been over for 7 years. I don’t usually go on & on about an ex for five months, much less 5 years. She needs to move on.
I never watched KUWTK, how did Kourtney and Scott get together/stay together long enough to get pregnant?
I get why she stayed after that point because it’s Kardashain Law (Klaw?) that all your children must have the same father, but how did they start out? Nothing I’ve ever read suggests a happy or loving relationship.
i watched little of the show, but each show I happened to catch seemed to have Scott in it. He and mom would mention marriage often, but Kourtney never wanted to marry him, and she said she wanted all her kids from the same dad.
Always concerned about men’s feeling of ownership over women they were once involved it. Once in a great while it leads to murder. Let’s not forget that.
Her ex will probably just end up in rehab.
And I do have sympathy for him in that he is an only child, his parents died within months (?) of one another and he does count PMK as a kind of parental figure – and I think that will stay the same, but the thought of losing a family structure is scary, being alone is scary.
Feel sorry for Scott. Booze will continue to ruin his life. He is his own worst enemy. He must keep it together for the sake of his kids. It must be hard for him that Kourt is willing to marry Travis, a serial cheater who had feelings for Kim at one point. Kourtney really knows how to pick them.
The question to ask is, who is leaking this to the press. Who knows him so intimately that they can say he is about to go off the deep end and it’s about to get dark. My money is on PMK!
I mean…he had to know this was coming, surely. I feel bad for him; I think he’s a ok guy who has a lot of demons. But he has to grow up when it comes to Kourtney.
It’s almost like these people thrive on attention and drama, huh?
I have nothing of any slightest tinge of positivity to say about any of the Kardashians (well, except for my old favourite Kardashian/Cardassian joke…I do enjoy that one), but my cursory read on Travis is that he seems…decent…? Like, no shade to that at all. He strikes me as an actually decent dude who has lived a LOT of life, been through some real stuff, and seems to have come out the other side as a solid dude.
Of course, his willingness to involve himself in that high-maintenance circus of a family means he’s not averse to some good ol’ crazy in his life, so I don’t imagine he’s a angelically Zenned by any means. But he doesn’t reach out and shove wadded-up douchebaggery down anyone’s mouth…you know, the way Little Lord Scott did to that waiter with a wad of money. 🤷♀️
And it is a pretty ring, too.
Well a lot of people are saying Kourtney and Travis got engaged months ago in Las Vegas. There were stories then and Travis’s kids even congratulated them on-line months ago. Most people think the proposal on the beach was just for their show. This means Scott has known about their engagement for months. He even said on the KUWTK reunion with Andy Cohen that he was happy for Kourtney and her new relationship. The thing is this family needs drama and pr for their new show, so they are going to use Scott as a plot. He’ll probably go a long with it so he can get a spot on their new show as well.
Every time I see a picture of Scott, I look into those eyes and can’t help but think “I have to return some video tapes.”