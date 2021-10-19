William Hague is leaving the House of Lords to work on the Cambridges’ foundation

I remember William Hague from back in the day, when he was the British Foreign Secretary, a member of David Cameron’s government, and he was very friendly with Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Hague did good work together, and they organized the London summit on sexual violence in war and conflict. In 2015, Hague even stepped down from his parliamentary seat because he wanted to do more work in that area, preventing rape and violence against women in conflict. He was eventually given a title – Lord Hague of Richmond – and he was then a member of the House of Lords. Except he’s giving up that position now, because he wants to spend more time working on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation. Interesting. This whole Eden Confidential column is fascinating:
Let no one be in doubt over the scale of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s charitable ambitions. I can reveal that one of Westminster’s most experienced figures has been inspired to quit politics to concentrate on his work for their Royal Foundation.
William Hague, who was Foreign Secretary and de facto deputy prime minister for four years, as well as being an ex-leader of the Conservative Party, has vacated his seat in Parliament.
‘I’m taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords,’ he tells me, confirming that he will be ‘working on charitable things including with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’.
Prince William and Catherine appointed Lord Hague of Richmond as chair of their foundation’s board of trustees a year ago. But at the time, it was assumed by many that he would simply be a heavyweight name to add to their charity. In fact, he’s determined to play an active role in helping our future king and queen achieve their ambitions for the foundation, which enjoyed a surge in income last year, to a staggering £11.78 million.
That’s almost double the £6.68 million raised in 2019, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still involved. Some royal watchers had predicted that the foundation would struggle after Prince Harry and Meghan quit in 2019 to create their own charitable organisation. They called their new foundation Sussex Royal but were ordered to drop the name by the Queen after they quit royal duties last year. They have created a new body, Archewell, which has been seen as a rival.
Lord Hague, 60, doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to don his ermine robes again, telling me: ‘I do not feel sorry at all that I’m not involved in politics.’
He formed a warm relationship with Prince William and Kate while he was Foreign Secretary, working with them to combat the illegal wildlife trade. As chair of the foundation, Hague replaced Prince George’s godfather, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who was William’s right-hand man for 15 years.
Going into full-time work for the royals is something people tend to do at either the start or the end of their careers. They’ll start their careers working for the royals and then use those connections to leave royal work for better pay and better jobs. Either that or people – like Hague – will go into royal work at the tailend of a successful career so that they can be a professional “wise man” and consigliere in a position with a fancy title. That’s what this sounds like: Hague wants to influence the future future king, become a trusted advisor and help beef up William and Kate’s charitable bonafides. Plus, it’s always interesting to see the revolving door between Kensington Palace and the Conservative Party. I don’t think anyone working for the Cambridges has ever come from Labour or left to work with Labour. Fascinating, isn’t it?
Now, as for the money stuff… William and Kate have gotten more donations because of the National Emergencies Trust. The NET was launched in 2019, but William didn’t become patron of NET until 2020. Which is when he and Kate got access to the private NET donor list. They’ve been using the donor list to fundraise for their foundation, promising donors that they would parcel out money to worthy causes. I will keep saying this: something very shady is going on with their foundation’s finances. I’ve also felt like the Duchess of Sussex saw some sh-t at the foundation and she realized how scammy it was/is, and that’s one of the big reasons why she and Harry wanted to set up their own foundation.
So they’ve allegedly doubled the income for the Royal Foundation and yet several charities still closed under its watch. Where is the money going because it isn’t being spent on those charities. They’ve done no fundraising and they’ve barely donated anything. Someone needs to investigate what’s going on instead of tracking H&M’s plane usage.
Like kaiser said; there’s something shady going on with their foundation. Personally i think that THAT is what the press is trying to hide. Because lets be honest, another cheating scandal wouldn’t rock the monarchy. People already don’t think william & kate still sleep together.
It must be some Ponzi scheme or maybe the Keens are living off of the charity’s funds because this makes no sense. They spent the past year barely zooming and clapping to “highlight” charity work while they were allegedly sitting on millions, the BM is too chickenshit to say anything but had the time to investigate a perfectly legal transaction that occurred when H&M left the Royal Foundation.
This is the same Foundation that wanted to steal the Grenfell Cookbook funds. The same Foundation that won’t fund the very patronages they cover. So yes, where IS all the money going?
There is definitely something shady going on, and I think its worse than what was happening with Charles’ foundation. It makes me wonder if William and Kate are just straight up pocketing some of the cash or something.
Remember we have heard that there is something that cannot be discussed for legal reasons and it would explain a lot about why the Sussexes left. Could charity financial mismanagement be that thing?
i’m not sure if that’s “THE” thing about William the press is trying to hide, unless its something really really bad.
Exactly. Where has all the money gone and why are their charities suffering and shuttering?
It makes me laugh all day to think that Harry and Meghan’s philanthropic work has stirred a competitive philanthropic effort in the remaining royals. If the royals actually make a tangible difference, does it matter that it happened out of spite?
No it doesnt matter in the grand scheme of things. But its truely sad and rather pathetic that it took someone with some work ethic and genuine interest in using their position to help others,get them to crawl out of their entitled hole.
“ I will keep saying this: something very shady is going on with their foundation’s finances. I’ve also felt like the Duchess of Sussex saw some sh-t at the foundation and she realized how scammy it was/is, and that’s one of the big reasons why she and Harry wanted to set up their own foundation.”
To quote Harry “I’ve seen the business model and I want no part of it.”
+1
So they are finally serious after a decade. Scrambling to appear to be making big moves.
William looks happier to be with this man than with his wife. He is actually smiling and relax. Yikes Katie keen.
I give Hague a year, then he will resign in frustration.
Yup. I think many go in there with high hopes of being able to make a difference (like Meghan) and are met with an intractable wall. Then they realize they are only there to make the Cambridge’s look good and help them launder money. If they don’t go with the flow, they make their polite excuses and leave quietly.
Ex-leader of the Conservative Party & charities under their financial umbrella STILL closing despite record fund raising tells me ALL I need to know about this sludge
They are always competing with H&M. Never being proactive or innovative. Anyhoo…glad they doubled their cash reserves, sorry 2 of Kate’s charities have folded in the meantime.
So this part – ‘working on charitable things including with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’.
Doesn’t make it sound like he’s quitting JUST to work for the Cambridges, it sounds like he’ll continue with his role on the board of trustees and also do other things in the charity/philanthropy sector.
At any rate – the money raised by the foundation is interesting, where is it going?
I agree that Meghan saw what was going on with the finances and was like, NOPE.
Why mention Meghan and Harry ??? It really seems that all of their ideas and decision making is based on them. In the next five years we’re gonna have 100 books written about how Meghan and Harry brought the Monarchy to its knees.