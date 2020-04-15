Prince William & Kate are raising money for their Royal Foundation during the crisis

Prince William helped launch the National Emergencies Trust last year, but he didn’t become royal patron of the NET until a few days ago. The idea behind NET is that it’s a safety net, a go-to fund for future or current emergencies, so that money is already there to be immediately dispersed as a tragedy or catastrophe unfolds. I have no shade for the NET, and I think it’s a good issue for William. He even made an Instagram video about the NET (with curious timing, but whatever). But here’s a bad idea: William and Kate using the coronavirus lockdown to embiggen and enrich their own Royal Foundation, using the NET as some kind of cover. Which is what this kind of sounds like?
The National Emergencies Trust said that £12.5 million had been distributed since the emergency appeal was launched with William’s help last month. Today, Wednesday 15 April, Sebastian Shakespeare of the Daily Mail has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have teamed up with a string of wealthy benefactors to help charities who are supporting those leading the fight against the coronavirus.
Shakespeare reports that William and Kate have been approached in recent weeks by a series of donors, who have offered funds to the pair’s Royal Foundation, which will hand out grants to the most worthy causes. A source tells Shakespeare: ‘Under William and Kate’s direction, the foundation has spent the past two weeks speaking to charities and groups who support emergency service workers. They’re working with a number of donors who have offered support. William and Kate are keen to ensure it goes to the services who really need it most.’
It is thought that Cavell Nurses’ Trust and The Care Workers’ Charity are among the groups to which the Royal Foundation will be offering support. It is hoped that grants will be awarded to some charities imminently, in order to allow them to roll out extra services. The source added: ‘Kate and William both realise help is needed quickly for many of these organisations’.
A few things. One, why are wealthy donors contacted William and Kate and not the other way around? Why are wealthy donors begging Will & Kate to take their charitable donations? Why is it that Will & Kate aren’t calling all of their contacts (heh) to direct funds and plead for wealthy people to give, to donate, especially to the NET? Two, if wealthy people are contacting Will & Kate, surely the best thing to do in an immediate, time-sensitive crisis would be for the Royal Foundation to simply tell those wealthy donors to give directly to specific charities? Why does the money have to be funneled through the Royal Foundation? Just to make Will & Kate look busy and embiggened? Three, what ever happened to Kate’s Struggle Survey? I guess we’re not supposed to wonder about that, even though the branding on that was that Kate was “credible” and it wasn’t just some dumb “vanity exercise” and that the survey would help direct Kate’s future work. I guess that’s over. She’s already on to the next thing: being keen about funneling donations to the Royal Foundation.
So, they’re grifters? Gotcha!! There is no need whatsoever for them to be middlemen…why don’t people realize this? All that’s going to happen is that some of the donor’s money is going to disappear to W&K’s other floundering projects. Just like they tried to do with taking money from Meghan’s successful projects.
The Cambs are really so pathetic. The charities that they claim to value so much would be so much better off if the Cambs just made appeals on their behalf. I feel like their foundation is literally just a way to skim money.
I agree @Royalwatcher. Donations would be used far more efficiently if they were sent directly to the charities. There is no need for the middle men and if the middle men are so keen to use their platform to fundraise, then they can still go ahead and do that for the charities. Foundations require extra workers on to of the ones that are already required to operate a charity.
I’m interested in how everyone feels about Harry & Meghan’s foundation though. It seems to be one rule for the Cambridges and other for the Sussex’s.
I generally think foundations are inefficient middlemen, especially celebrity ones. Who knows what the Sussex entity will be? I don’t think it’s a foundation though.
I think that’s a bit of a strawman argument (one rule for Cambs and one for Sussexes) because we’ve already seen that they’ve treated their charitable endeavors completely differently! So why shouldn’t they be judged differently? Meghan released several completed projects where the benefits were clear while the Cambs just collect money and then claim they will decide best how and where to distribute it. And we know that they also shuffle money around within their foundation.
We also don’t know what the Sussexes org structure will be, so I’ll wait to offer an opinion about it. But from what we’ve seen, the Sussexes are more targeted and specific (and transparent!!) with their fundraising. Meghan’s projects were all done with one charity in mind and she was clear about how much was raised. Same with the way Harry has raised money for Sentebale (e.g.) with concerts and the like. I don’t see them following the Camb RF model where they are taking in money under one guise and then redistributing it as they see fit. But I guess I’ll have to wait and see what structure the Sussexes roll out. I would not be pleased if they set it up like the Cambridges’ RF…but I also don’t believe they will.
So in general, i’m not that well versed in charitable giving, nonprofits, foundations, etc.
My concern here though isn’t the idea of giving to a middleman – if you don’t know where to best direct your funds, giving to a middleman that you trust to best distribute those funds (i.e. an organization with knowledge of which smaller charity/organization needs what and what are specific community needs) seems like a good idea.
my issue is that we haven’t seen THIS foundation do anything really noteworthy in terms of fundraising and then distributing money, especially with H&M gone. Given that the foundation’s finances were supposedly a big part of why the Sussexes split from KP last year, I am side-eyeing will and kate for this. It definitely seems like a way to boost the fundraising for the foundation and there appears to be no promise that the majority of the money donated right now will go to other charities/organizations.
We have very little real information on what Harry and Meghan intend to do with their organization, so I do not know how anyone can give an opinion.
This is a pretty typical practice for big dollar donors. Donating to a foundation relieves them of any culpability if the charity misuses the funds. It also saves them the effort of doing research to determine which charities to support and how much to give.
You’re asking the right questions BUT I am glad that the Cambridges are funding and getting donations. Phone calls and messages are great as a morale boost but PPE is something that’s actually going to keep the safe – not saying morale boosts aren’t important but both are needed.
If it is going through the foundation I just hope it gets to the charities ASAP. But this is a good thing to do.
They say the donors are approaching Will and Kate to make them look popular and desirable, that people are begging to work with them on something. They have to appear more popular, desirable and robust than you know who.
Rich people asking richer people to give a tiny fraction of their wealth to poor people. And they all do it for some kind of clout or to ease their guilt at hoarding resources. It’s grotesque. Wealth should be automatically redistributed so the poor aren’t at the mercy of the whims of the wealthy.
I can’t disagree with any of this.
I am on board with wealth re-distribution. No one needs to be a billionaire, or a multi-millionaire. Let’s start by redistributing all the wealth/goods/lands stolen by the BRF!
I agree with you on the redistribution completely. The 0.1% have way too much money and the inequity has increased exponentially in the last 50 years.
That said I do not buy that rich people are randomly contacting twit and twat to give money to the foundation. Rich people often like to give money directly to get credit for it themselves. Why hide their efforts in the weird royal umbrella grift scheme.
Everything they do comes across as disingenuous and an attempt to stay one step ahead of Harry & Meghan in perception and in the news cycle. The one-sided competition is all very obvious now.
This is so dumb. Like people with that much money can’t figure out where to donate their money? And what about Charles? He seems to be running the more legit foundation why aren’t they calling him? I hope they have to report all those big donations and where the money winds up.
Using the pandemic to fill their pockets you mean.
Since Harry and Meghan left The royal foundation they have zero initiative that generates money
Could it be a way to replace the funds,or lack of funding for their foundation? Wasn’t this a bone of contention with Sussexes? Increasing the foundation’s funds may make it seem that their was money all along. No one will question in time of crisis
The financial reports will explain everything so there is nothing the Cambridges can hide.
I Don’t believe for a second that donors approached William and Kate. If that was the Kate what was the mess about meghan’s Cookbook benefits?
Didn’t they tried to keep a part for will and kate’s Foundation?
To avoid taxes and look good?
Typically in a crisis such as this one, it is fundraisers who reach out to donors looking for an increased donation. I buy that Bill and Cathy know lots of rich people who might want to help and don’t know how but why on earth would they approach them? I mean, these two are at best morons and at worst grifters who are running the royal foundation into the ground.
I would dispute your point that giving directly is the most impactful strategy for donors though. Investing in umbrella organizations can be really smart, especially as they can help organizations under the auspices with capacity building, and also can play a more effective role with lobbying and advocacy(which the sector needs increased help from the government right now because the staggering increase in demand of front line supports). Or even a model like a federated funder, providing backbone support to organizations. That being said, the Royal Foundation is a hot mess and has shown no capacity to fulfill either of these roles. Yikes. People would be much better off putting their dollars into the hands of other orgs.
I have to say, their PR people are making them look really good to the general public right now. When this whole mess goes away, this will stay in the collective memory of the British public. No shade on what they are doing.
I really want hope the Sussex’s to come back with morale boosting campaign. Just wish they never joined their current PR company and went with an organisation that was a bit more progressive.
@Tila: I think a Marc Bolland esque PR person is needed for the Sussexes. Someone with some ruthlessness who just has one goal in mind – make their client(s) look good. So I understand people’s apprehensions about Sunshine & Sachs but perhaps people who could get the job done efficiently without much emotion was what the Sussexes had in mind.
The Sussexes can bring the empathy and emotion into their work by themselves.
I don’t know, William got ripped pretty hard recently and his coronavirus comments are still in the ether. They can’t even speak to a specific amount being donated to a specific charity either. It’s all vague nonsense and when others are donating direct amounts to specific charities or organizations it all looks pretty empty. I don’t think anyone but royalists will care what these two do.
While the ” story” is they were approached, may be the Keens asked friends to do it This gives the “appearance” that they were asked.
Could it be a way to replace the funds,or lack of funding for their foundation? Wasn’t this a bone of contention with Sussexes? Increasing the foundation’s funds may make it seem that their was money all along. No one will question in time of crisis
How’s the Art Room these days? Bet it would love £50k funnelled into its coffers…
I work in charity fundraising (not for the royals!). While I don’t know the full details of this I will say that in the last few weeks I have seen many direct approaches from people and companies who are looking for ways to help and who want guidance on how/where they can make an impact. There are many different and important causes and some people find it better/easier to give where there is an organised effort being made, or where pooled resources/matched giving or can help make a bigger impact. This can be especially true where corporate donors are restricted by policies (they might only be able to give to certain things or types of organisations). Sometimes larger foundations have better resources to identify needs, filter requests or identify areas of most urgent need so they can be a really helpful tool.
There is an article today on how the Duke of Westminster has donated 12.5 million pounds to the NHS. It is the largest personal donation to the cause and goes directly to the NHS charity, already established, split between frontline support and research. In the articles, it’s mentioned that he is a close friend of the Cambridges and godfather to George. So there’s one rich contact who bypassed the Cambridges’ foundation.
This story is clearly another case of the Cambridges needing to be seen as being associated with giving, despite not giving themselves.
There is a very cute story about a 99-year old vet who is doing laps in his garden on his walker to raise funds for the NHS. So far, he’s raised 5 million pounds. I doubt he is thinking of giving the money to Wills & Kate so it can be passed out.
ok… so why don’t they just do it? this habit they have of announcing things they are planning to do, which afaik rarely come to fruition, is so bizarre but they always seem to get credit for effort. all the details about their prowess and keenness could still be shared after the fact.
Why can’t they do like the Sussexes? They solicited funds from their fans but instead of asking fans to give through them, they encouraged people to donate directly to charities in need. The Cambridges are such hypocrites. Give to us but we’ll never donate not even a penny of our own money. Their hand is always stretched out to demand, give us, give us, give us, never do they ever donate!!! No wonder Australia didn’t want their sorry arses to go there, they just keep taking, taking and taking some more without ever giving anything back.🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
It makes sense that people approach an established foundation as they don’t want to do the legwork of who needs money, who’s still operating etc. That way a foundation pools the money and it gets distributed and the person donating probably gets a tax receipt. I don’t see the conspiracy theories here others do. I’d much rather see people giving money to established foundations with oversight than dodgy GoFundMes that pop up with GoFundMe taking a big, big cut.
