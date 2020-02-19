People: Duchess Kate’s early years work is ‘credible’ & ‘this is not a vanity exercise’

Little surprise, People Magazine put the Duchess of Cambridge on their cover this week because Kate SPOKE! She said words! On a podcast! We covered Kate’s podcast interview in two parts on Sunday – I found some of Kate’s comments interesting and noteworthy (hypnobirthing, etc) but some of her comments were so blindly privileged, it actually made me quite mad. Still, at least it was something new and of course everyone wants to hype it. I’m not going to recap Kate’s podcast comments, but here’s what “palace sources” had to say about Kate’s keen podcast interview:
Kate Middleton is baring a major part of herself and opening up about her life as a mother. It’s been nearly 10 years since Kate and Prince William announced their engagement, but it’s rare for the Duchess of Cambridge to speak candidly about her personal life. Yet that’s exactly what she did in a revealing interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby Podcast, where she chatted about life as a mom to 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who turns 2 in April.
“She is exposing herself,” a palace source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “This is not a vanity exercise. This is her talking about her work and what she has learned as a mother because of her work.”
Kate’s podcast appearance came as she was promoting her groundbreaking survey called “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.” Responses — over 200,000 have already been recorded — will help guide Kate as she maps out how she can help young people and their caregivers and parents in the coming years. The questions include topics such as nature vs. nurture, health and happiness.
“She has become credible in the early years space,” says the palace source.
“She is exposing herself…” And for once, they don’t mean her endless Marilyn Moments, huh. Honestly, though – Kate did show more personality than we’re used to seeing, and I’m fine with applauding that. What kills me is that no one can simply say “okay, Kate did a good job there, good for her.” Instead, we have to reckon with Credible Kate, the early years development expert, and her keen struggle survey, all of which is being hyped to make Kate sound like the second coming of Dr. Benjamin Spock.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, cover courtesy of People.
SHE IS EXPOSING HERSELF. Ahahaha, very poor choice of words.
Also, this gets more embarrassing the more they talk about it. It just highlights how little she has accomplished and what a joke this survey is. Stop already.
Imo, I’m happy to see Kate exert effort and get out there. What she’s doing is great, even if minor. The embiggening is sabotaging the good because it’s so ridiculous. She’s not a professional academic or researcher. And she doesn’t need to be. Why are they trying to paint her as one?
@Rapunzel – I actually agree with that. I know the bar is set so low for her, but like you said this is a good thing, albeit minor.
The embiggening just turns it into a mockery.
Becks- yep… I really think this is subtle mockery by the RRs. And the Cambs won’t see it coming when they decide to openly attack. Remember the recent event where she was headlined Duchess of Dolittle? For the animals she was with….yeah, for the animals. The RRs will turn.
Heck, even this quote, “she is exposing herself” is subtle shade re: Marilyn moments… and ridiculous considering yesterday we were told this work was happening in secret!
Rapunzel – yup. I said yesterday or the day before I think this is some low key trolling by the RRs. all the comments about how she has been working on this in secret, she has finally found her voice, etc. – it just emphasizes how she has been married for almost 9 years and has almost nothing to show for in terms of any impact from her work, especially with the Art Room closing.
The Telegraph had a title for Kate’s podcast interview on a small section of their front page over the weekend: Princess Pushy. Definitely made me raise a brow for various reasons.
One issue I will avoid with Kate smirking on the cover. Horrible.
We should know by now that People basically just prints whatever publicists send them whether it be from Meghan, Kate, Jennifer Aniston. It’s all PR fluff, all the time.
I’ve hated people since they kept putting the Duggar’s on the cover. That oldest son is a pedophile and they rest of the family covered for him. Much like Andrew and the royals.
Saaaaame.
There’s a reason it’s known as Kneepads.
It’s still infuriating to me that it has taken keen katey NINE years to do something… Anything!!!!!!…. and the British press practically throws her a parade while MM literally hit the ground running and has targeted in the most disgusting/toxic ways ever. And I get it that these two women are two different people and have different work ethics and that we shouldn’t compare, but jfc Kate (And Willy) does the bare freaking minimum and is applauded. Gross
It’s pretty clear they considered Meghan to not be a team player. Being a team player in their eyes is to talk in platitudes and uphold doing very little. Meghan worked to hard and went to deep.
It’s becoming clear that Meghan was overqualified for the and they didn’t like it. She was doing too well and outdoing Queen Keen but with projects like this I don’t understand other than never being seen or heard from again, what Meghan was supposed to do to be worse at the job than Kate.
Dear People, It’s Princess William, not Kate. Her Royal Highness Princess William, Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn, Baroness Carrickfergu if you please.
You’re welcome.
Roll my eyes. Next.
If you need to leak a story to People about how you have become “credible” after 9 years, then you probably aren’t that credible.
This.
Haha! Exactly.
what a ludicrous article! her pathetic excuse for a survey is not credible..and this whole thing is sadly a vanity exercise.
Nothing says, “I’m credible” like having to say, “I’m credible” through an anonymous source who gives no evidence of your credibility.
If you have to tell people “it’s not a vanity exercise” then you’ve already lost because you are a person who people think engages in vanity exercises.
And if you have to explain you are doing work, then you aren’t really working.
IKR. Next, we’ll be hearing she’s a stable genius, too. Sad.
Sigh I guess the people who have degrees and have done countless studies on the subject should be quaking. Kate and her survey are credible y’all. Eyeroll. Credibly having no impact but that is ok since she has the British media and other planted pr articles to prop her up. This is the best they can do after 8 years.
“This is not a vanity exercise. This is her talking about her work and what she has learned as a mother because of her work.”
Someone made a very good point on twitter. Where’s the benefit to the children around the country? So far it seems like she’s been learning all this stuff and talking to all these experts just to benefit herself and her own children. Sure, everyone wants to be the best mother they can be and she has far more resources than most, but when do the peasants see the results of Katy’s research?
Really? Can someone …. anyone .. define a vanity exercise for me?
It takes you 9 years to come up with five questions that everyone else already knows the answers to, and you’d like your photo taken while you reveal your brilliance.
Oh, I love some comedy to start off the morning.
Kate credible and this entire, freshman PR exercise is not related to her vanity?
They just don’t know when enough is enough. The fumbling embiggening attempts are embarrassing.
I generally like Kate, and think she gets the pile on for no reason sometimes… But her survey is not credible. There are people who have devoted lifetimes to studying and researching children, and childhood development. Doctors, PhD’s, teachers… and on and on. She isn’t in that group and this work is literally pointless. Pointless. A waste of time.
I agree Tessa.
It sounds so dumb – all this Unprecedented Incredible work is just some survey and it’s purpose is to help her “to map out how she can help young people and their caregivers and parents in the coming year“. It’s like saying- she hasn’t done anything, she has still no clue what to do, but after all these years she will soon start to map it out!! Let’s just do more surveys to help Kate understand what to do! It’s all so mysterious, she can’t just start working, she needs more answers!
If after 9 years of learning all she can show is a lousy 5-question survey (to which the experts already have the answers), then no, she’s not credible. And as Belli mentioned above, she seems to have kept everything she’s learned to herself to benefit her children. She certainly hasn’t done anything with it to support her charities. *cough*TheArtRoom*cough*
Everyone knows that serious and credible child psychologists go to People magazine to get their work hyped up.
She looks really pretty in these photographs. And that’s all I’ve got. Everything else is embarrassing and I wish there were some sort of yearbook where I could see photos of all the ridiculous palace toads that come up with these farcical soundbites. Who are these people? How much are they paid to keep a straight face while uttering such inanities?
I can’t quite fault Kate for any of this. She’s sort of a hired spokesmodel at this point. It’s basically a huge machinery we are witnessing in motion and not an actual person acting of her own volition. We all know her real priorities lie at the hair salon.
I’m sure she likes and cares about children. But not in the way that impelled her to do anything she wasn’t required or expected to do. Other royal women have more credibility in their causes than she does. And Meghan was involved in her causes well before she was royal or even wealthy. This is a farce.
This all would be funny if her real patronages hadn’t suffered from neglect. At least one to the point of failure.
She’s not detached from this to say the least. I think she enjoys all the PR she gets for the relatively little work she actually does.
she was heavily photoshopped, which is sad.
If Kate had any humility, she would acknowledge that the overhype is ridiculous. She does not find that to be the case so she’s earned this ridicule. It’s not the first time her stuff has been overhyped anyway. It’s continually done for every little thing she does. She’s clearly fine with this.
Sadly, she may be so dim she thinks she *is* accomplishing something with the PR survey. Same woman who said working 120 hours TOTAL in the Jubilee year was too ‘hectic’. She has no concept of how to do this job or what it entails.
Royals don’t do much of anything and she still manages to be below the bar of exception. It’s amazing really.
I think this has to be looked at pragmatically and absent of Kate. Kate honestly is irrelevant. Just a place holder. What I mean by that is that a lot of First Ladies and Queen Consorts have a “signature” project and it usually involves the safe choice of kids. Well, unless you are Michelle Obama and your Let’s Move & Healthy Eating campaigns (with the latter extended toward crappy public school lunches) somehow causes a manufactured existential crisis for a certain portion of population. Then it’s fraught with problems. Yeah.
Anyway, who can complain about Kate supporting kids—in general? It’s an issue that keeps on giving and it’s one where the entry points are multiple and the thresholds are somewhat low. Given her track record, and coupled with the those things, this is an easy win for her. Kate can ride this out for the next 40+ years. Catherine Quinn did well in this. She’s a queen-maker!
But is this really supporting kids in the end? To me it just looks like more PR flexing for Kate. The benefit to the actual causes appears to be minute.
But that’s just it. IMHO, this isn’t primarily about the kids. If they benefit then great. This was/is about creating a profile for her that lends her some gravity and consequence that will be or should be in keeping with the role/position she’ll have in the future. Also, it prevents / checkmates her from having to branch out. She won’t need to stretch. She can learn and grow while staying in her lane.
We’ve all watched her. Although the other consorts across Europe, with a few exceptions are about 10 years older, they are all much more accomplished then she’ll ever be. The BRF has to build a foundation under her if they don’t want her to continue to look ornamental. The other upside for her is that she’ll
some speaking points (although generalized) when she meets other high flyers—forget the general public.
I honestly think she’s excited by this because probably for the first time she’s stretching herself beyond the dictates of family and meeting the needs of William. “Look, Moma, I can hop on one leg!” I say this as someone who has never been a Kate fan and someone who will probably never be a Kate fan.
There has been online backlash on this survey and the KP minions know it. This issue is damage control.
Really? Outside of this site? Incredible. Now if the backlash is by early childhood professionals that would also be interesting.
A survey done by a PR firm. Told us what we needed to know from the beginning. It isn’t about accomplishing anything, it is pure PR.
200,000 is not a lot for a royal survey that was announced a month ago. No wonder Kate did a video asking for more responses.
Commonwealth-er here (Cdn)….I did my duty and responded. Filled out the whole thing! I’m sure it wasn’t meant just for Britain, however broken. It was meant for us all! to raise our awareness.
Each year, Kate needs a gimmick for her pr marketing. 2018: Duchess of Rewears. 2019: Duchess of Gardens. 2020: Duchess of the Survey. The survey is the new gardens.
How long can they push back having to reveal an initiative from her? An actual project.
Kate is not credible and this is her vanity project. She would never be able to speak articulately and academically on early child hood development. This is all PR fluff.
Someone’s a tad touchy!!!! Kate will have to work a lot harder than this is she wants to convince people that she’s not only credible on the subject but that it’s more than just a PR opportunity for her.
TBF she has made an effort of sorts with this and the garden which have been things that seems to have genuinely interested her. With things like this both she and William start something but never see it through.
Poor Keen Katie, she must be TERROR STRICKEN! She thought that all she had to do to successfully compete with Meghan was wear a bigger tiara, have her mother leak to the tabloids and be WHITE. Now she actually has to show her work.
What’s she going to do next? It took her eight years to come up with her sad little survey! She was probably counting on another pregnancy but William’s ‘sceptre’ is busy elsewhere.
Poor Keen Katie.
Kate is being praised for an initiative that has yielded ZERO results for its intended beneficiaries (kids? Their parents?) thus far.