Prince Harry & Meghan won’t be able to use ‘Sussex Royal’ branding anymore?

I have grown to have such a deep hatred for the pettiness, the short-sightedness and the hypocrisy of Queen Elizabeth and her bulls–t courtiers. Since Sussexit was first announced, it’s felt like the Queen and all her minions (plus Camp Cambridge) have been looking for any and all ways to punish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan and Harry had to stop using their HRHs. They had to pay back the Frogmore Cottage renovation costs. Harry had to give up his military patronages. The fact that they walked away with their ducal titles is still shocking, because you know these people are petty enough to strip Harry and Meghan of that too. But here’s something we probably should have expected: Harry and Meghan are no longer going to be allowed to use “Sussex Royal” anything.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex must drop their ‘Sussex Royal’ label after deciding to step down as working royals. Following lengthy and complex talks, the Queen and senior officials are believed to have agreed it is no longer tenable for the couple to keep the word ‘royal’ in their ‘branding’. Harry and Meghan have spent tens of thousands of pounds on a new Sussex Royal website to complement their hugely popular Instagram feed. They have also sought to register Sussex Royal as a global trademark for a range of items and activities, including clothing, stationery, books and teaching materials. In addition, they have taken steps to set up a new charitable organisation: Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
It has now been made clear that they will need to ‘re-brand’. The Mail understands that, amid what has been described as a ‘complex’ situation, the ‘fine detail’ is still being thrashed out. However, it is understood the couple have accepted that, as part of their new working arrangements, they will not be able to use the Sussex Royal name as they had hoped. The development is thought to represent a major blow to the Sussexes, who now face starting again and re-registering everything from their website to their charity under a new label.
As they secretly prepared for a new life in Canada, it was clear that Sussex Royal was at the forefront of Harry and Meghan’s plans. Dozens of trademark applications were made for everything from bandanas to notebooks – although sources have always stressed that these were preventative measures to protect the trademark from others, and never intended for commercial use. The couple also privately commissioned a new website. It went live last month to coincide with their bombshell announcement, with the introduction: ‘Welcome to the Sussex Royal community, your source for information on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’
Such is the sensitivity around the issue, Buckingham Palace officials would not discuss the developments last night. A source told the Mail: ‘In many ways this is inevitable given their decision to step down, but it must surely come as a blow to the couple as they have invested everything into the Sussex Royal brand The Queen would have had little choice, however. The Sussexes’ original plan – of being half-in, half-out working royals – was never going to work. Obviously, as the Queen has made clear, they are still much-loved members of her family. But if they aren’t carrying out official duties and are now seeking other commercial opportunities, they simply cannot be allowed to market themselves as royals.’
Becky English at the Daily Mail broke the story and she emphasized on Twitter that “it’s not something that anyone takes vindictive pleasure in” but “clearly HMQ/palace officials have a duty to protect the monarchy and H&M’s commmercial activities cannot be part of that.” This is asinine. First of all, Harry and Meghan are not going to shill SussexRoyal notebooks and tea cozies. They were trademarking all of that so no one else would do it in their name. The big thing was their use of SussexRoyal for their social media and charitable work. And they are STILL ROYAL. Wasn’t that the deal? They “volunteered” to “not use” their HRH status. But Harry is still PRINCE Harry. And Meghan is still royal by marriage, and the Duchess of Sussex. Again, this is asinine. Meanwhile, His Royal Highness Prince Andrew still gets to be styled as “royal.”
Anyway, if Harry and Meghan were having second thoughts about leaving this petty, small-minded, dumbass family, let their consciences be clear. Start over fresh and new in Canada and America. Re-brand themselves as Sussex Keen and let every new Instagram post cut like a knife towards those nasty-ass backstabbers.
The royal family is beyond petty. Their actions have become more vindictive and punitive. You’d think the Sussexes were hanging out with pedophiles or something.
Good one. I agree!
Nah, clearly they’d still be welcome if they were friends with pedos, as Charles and Andrew are still protected and supported. Aside from Harry and Meghan, the family is trash.
I don’t understand why they can’t use the word royal in general. I used to own a valet car parking company that was called Royal Park. There are royals and royalty all over the world and they dont own the word royal nor have a copyright on it. How they can prevent harry and megan from using a word that exists in english is beyond me. If i were them id launch my website sussex royal highness duke duchess royal royal high highness.com
I believe it’s because—in the UK—there are restrictions on how the word “royal” can be used commercially, which is the real issue.
From the Robert Hardman piece in the DM: “For the definition of what is and what is not ‘royal’ is not just a matter of regal whim. The Queen is actually governed by several pieces of legislation, including the Trade Marks Act 1994 and even the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property of 1883.
The Sussexes have not picked a fight with the Queen but with the law of the land.
Since time immemorial, people have attempted to trade on royal connections, which is why there have long been strict rules governing everything from the use of the Royal Arms to the use of crowns on cereal packets.
It is not a case of monarchs jealously guarding the perks of office, it is about protecting the public from fraud and misrepresentation.“
I doubt people are worried about fraud and misrepresentation on the Sussex’s part, but I do think it’s tricky to make exceptions if the Sussexes plan to operate in even a partially commercial way in the UK. The counterpoint to that is that they’re still members of the royal family, even if they’re not working members, of course.
@ Lexa, that was what I thought, too. It’s not personal, but it has to do with legal issues and that crossing over between her majesty’s government and what’s done in her name.
The timing is funny though. It can look like as an extra punishment for not attending AndyBaby’s 6th – sorry 60th – birthday party.
I disagree on this one. I think they should not be able to use ‘Royal’ unless they are working under the direction of the Queen. They have not been stripped of their HRH, they are just not allowed to use it if they are not working for the Queen. If they want to go and do their own thing then that is their choice, but while they are doing it they don’t get to use ‘Royal’. That is what a monarchy is about, the head of the family is in charge, the ‘Royals’ work for her, if they don’t like it then go do something else but don’t expect to be able your use your Royal title or claim to speak for the Head of State. On the subject of Andrew, he should have no public role whatsoever unless he is prepared to cooperate fully with the police and is cleared of all wrong doing. The Queen is a fool to be photographed with him. We should do a straight swap with that American woman who knocked over and killed the young lad over here and is making a ridiculous claim of diplomatic immunity. They are both hiding behind the skirts of their governments and it shouldn’t be allowed.
You’re 100% right.
But, your other points about him aside, Andy is still okay to use ‘Royal’. Right, got it.
What you are saying is just reinforcing the tropes that the British tabloid media have been pushing. They did not choose not to represent the Queen, they were hounded and hounded until they had no choice but to leave. You would not tell someone in an abusive relationship who finally found the strength to leave their partner that they had ‘chosen’ to leave would you? You would say good on you for getting the hell out. And you would not look for petty excuses to undermine them and make it impossible for them to live independently of their abuser. It is not right.
You’re right on all counts, Jellybean. Thanks! I know it’s not popular on here to say anything against M & H but sometimes it’s warranted.
They haven’t paid back the Frogmore renos though? I’m not taking a position on that, I don’t really care either way, but it’s odd to word it like they have. They didn’t even strictly say they were going to, just that they were going to at some point work towards that.
I don’t even understand why they have to pay them back when they don’t own the property. Seems like a benefit to the Queen that someone renovated it.
Yes, my understanding is that Harry and Meghan (Charles) paid the full cost of all ‘outfitting’ renos to Frogmore – decorating, appliances, etc. – while the necessary structural and building modernization repairs came from the queen’s budget. Now Harry and Meghan are being required to repay all the structural repairs too. When I first heard this, it sort of seemed like they were paying this in return for a sort of long-term family lease of the property — but even that doesn’t make sense, since I doubt the queen’s relatives like Prince Michael have to pay for roofing costs to Kensington Palace, just because she has granted them an apartment for life.
I’m curious where you see that they’re being required to repay it, though? Last info I can find says that “The mechanism by which they pay the money has yet to be worked out”, meaning no one’s even figured out how that would happen.
I think there was also a separate idea they’ll pay a small rent on the property to the Crown Estate, but at this point I think they may have washed their hands of the notion of spending enough time in the UK to bother (who can blame them).
“When I first heard this, it sort of seemed like they were paying this in return for a sort of long-term family lease of the property”
@Livvers – I think what you stated is the exact deal. This is similar to the deal Andrew has on Royal Lodge.
Charles paid for the retrofit at Frogmore. If anyone needs to “repay” the structural repairs it should be Queenie since she gets grant money to maintain holdings and clearly didn’t.
My guess is no one is going to repay that and it was weird lip service.
It’s insane. The haters want them to pay for their own security and to “pay back” the Frogmore costs but screech like harpies at everything they’re doing to try and earn money and become viable as self sustaining philanthropists.
I think perhaps it was Harry who made the offer to pay back the renovation costs of Frogmore. At the time when he thought his perfectly reasonable compromise of carrying out royal duties on his own dime would be accepted, he was also trying to make a good faith effort to assuage ALL complaints that had been levied against him and Meghan in the tabloids and supported by racist haters in the public. And the loudest complaint, besides their use of private jets, was the cost to the taxpayers of the Frogmore renovation.
But it was a horribly unfair complaint. A general policy on the maintenance of royal property was weaponized against them.
I really feel for them in that they undertook significant expense to renovate a property they likely now will rarely get to enjoy. And it’s not like they can sell it and get their investment back.
Furthermore, I have often wondered, given the comments that have been made by Daily Mail snarkers and the history of the house itself, if assigning the property to them wasn’t in itself a sneaky slap against the American divorcee. It was last used as servants quarters and is under the flight path of a noisy airport. It was hardly a friendly environment for new baby. I live under the flight path of a small airpark. It sucks. And I’ve had low flying commercial jets go over my house a few times for some reason. You really can’t sound proof against THAT! I wonder how much they actually enjoyed living there.
I mean, first off, it was housing for staff, not “servants”.
From my research, I have determined that Frogmore Cottage was one nose-hair away from being a derelict uninhabitable property. I think QEII assigned the property to the Sussexes so she had an excuse to renovate the property at Crown expense for some future use that had nothing to do with Meghan & Harry. This is just my theory.
I feel like the only reason they kept their ducal titles was because Charles didn’t want his kid to have to bow to his siblings kids.
This is so petty but they shouldn’t have even used anything that could have given these petty fools any toehold to complain. I think Sussex Global would be much better because it emphasizes how inconsequential the royals have gotten on the world stage.
“Sussex Global” would have been bloody brilliant and sort of worked to make it seem beneficial to everyone. “Here we are, not just in the UK, spreading out the charity and resources”, etc.
“Sussex Global” is a great idea!
OOOOOOOOh, Sussex Global, that is great.
I love Sussex Global! I hope they use it (or something similar).
I hope they don’t have Sussex in any of their foundation name or Instagram because that would be the next thing people would complain about.Just call it Harry and Meghan foundation and find something else to use for Instagram
Exactly Sam, it’s not like people don’t know who Harry and Meghan are.
Yeah but I think that’s because the kids wouldn’t bow anyway. Like, who’s going to make them??
The only solution is to not see them so as to save face, which means total family meltdown. Which might happen anyway.
Reality is, the only pressure the Queen has on them is purely Has no legal levers other than to take their funding, and I think they know that’s coming.
The whole thing is so petty and small.
Sussex Global: f’ing BRILLIANT! Are you listening, Meg and Harry?
Love Sussex Global too!
“The Harry and Meghan Foundation” sounds so much better. Everyone knows their name and it provides distance from the monarchy.
Maybe even “The Harry and Meghan Global Foundation”.
I believe Sussex Global is already a trademarked company, but the concept of H&M going global is great. I can see both of them getting with the UN in different ways with gender violence, education advocacy, protection of human rights such as the right to clean water which Meghan has experience with.
With the petition going around among the people of Sussex to have them stripped of even their ducal titles, and knowing that yes, the Queen is petty af, they should not depend on the Sussex name at all. We don’t know how much more ugly this could get down the line. Who knows what nastiness could blow up behind the scenes when Harry returns to the UK for the Commonwealth celebrations. (I’m not sure Meghan confirmed her attendance).
Is Sussex Foundation taken? Using their first names is too informal and part of their power is the Royal connection.
TBH this was expected given that they are not officially part of the family business any more and it sounds like the Sussex’s themselves are fine with it. It also gives them more freedom to brand themselves in any way they see fit – do they even want to brand themselves like that??
I have a feeling they will create a brand around their foundation, others have done this. The Gates foundation is a good example.
Personally I don’t see this as a negative for both parties – its also a step to protect themselves from others in the family from trying to jump on the bandwagon just cause they are doing things under a ‘royal’ brand name. And the BRF has always been very strict about using any royal associations to make money – the Middleton’s have gotten their wrists slapped a few times for trying to pull one.
yeah, if they don’t want to be working royals anymore then why should they use Sussex Royal has their brand? why would they want to?
Arrogance. Anyway the laws governing copyright and usage of the royal name go back to the 1800′s and are beyond just the scope of the queen. It’s not petty, it had to be done. They said they won’t trade of there titles but refer to themselves as “Their Royal Highnesses.”
No, they specifically said they would no longer use their HRH titles, even though being an HRH is not tied to being a FT working royal (ahem, Beatrice and Eugenie.)
I seriously hope this is just more bull from the Fail, so I’ll believe this when I see the Sussexes change their website and Insta. God it makes the Royals look so moronic. If it’s not true, someone should be leaking from the palace quick AF that it’s wrong because this makes the family look horrible.
Live your best lives away from the toxic assholes, Sussex family!
They’re too classy for this, but it’s getting to the point where I want them to do something really forking crass (actually sell tea cozies, reality TV show “Giving Up Sussex”, whatever) just to stick it to these aholes.
I really want Harry to just say f—k it and spill the tea on everyone in that awful family.
Lol! Unfortunately nothing could top Charles making Katy Perry an Asian goodwill ambassador or whatever it was. Talk about tacky.
This shouldn’t be unexpected. The Queen/Firm has always been strict about not profiting from royal status. I think it’s just another sign that Harry and Meghan didn’t not think this through thoroughly enough at all. I understand their urgency, but they should have anticipated that keeping both “Sussex” and “Royal” was never a sure thing (I’m not confident QEII won’t yank Sussex too). That should have been negotiated in advance.
P.S. Andrew sucks 4EVA and if I could post pictures here I would post *that* pic every time. Never forget his arm around Virginia!
” .. not profiting from royal status?????” Isn’t Charles’ Dutchy worth hundreds of millions, a billion? All these humans do is PROFIT from being Royal. The Queen is an a#s.
This, Pineapple!! I mean, aside from Charles, we just saw how Peter is profiting from his royal connections, not to mention the brooch-wearing racist and other royals. It only seems to be a problem for Harry and Meghan. I wonder why?!
@pineapple – This is what I do not get. Charles has a complete product line from the Highgrove estate called “Duchy Originals”. Maybe the name “Ducky Originals” is owned by the Ducky of Cornwall and not Charles personally.
@Pineapple…”not profiting from royal…” made me spit my coffee. There really are a lot of gullible people on this earth!
I wish I could upvote this comment, @pineapple.
Everyone in that family has profited off of being royal or royal adjacent. They and their supporters are absolute hypocrites to go clutching their pearls now because Harry and Meghan are poised to do it better. That is actually where the problem is. They’re jealous and fearful of being outshone by the outcasts.
I’m also wondering if the Sussex part will disappear.
Not profiting from royal status? You mean like racist Princess Michael does? Or like Fergie’s tacky self still does even though she is legally no longer royal? Or like the whole freaking family does? Can’t change the game now.
@10KTURTLE you are sadly mistaken
“The Queen/Firm has always been strict about not profiting from royal status. ”
Except when she’s not.
I don’t have an issue with this if true. Drop Sussex& Royal& don’t give the complainers fuel. I do think Queen is playing to the gallery around decisions re Sussexit as too many inconsistencies compared to treatment of other family members in similar positions.
Firstly whole concept of monarchy is people profiting of their status including the Queen& Prince Charles being some of the biggest landowners in the country. They didn’t work for this did they.
In terms of commercial activities Prince Charles just opened a bed and breakfast. Yes Duchy businesses funds his work& family but also goes towards personal fortune. Prince Andrew was likely getting a cut of profits from the charity Pitch and was using his trade envoy position to make lucrative connections.
Non working royals DO profit from association with royalty too. See Princess Michael of Kent with books branded with her HRH& Fergie launching her Duchess Inc business. Wonder when they will get on her case?
British artist Dave called out the double standards in treatment between Kate and Meghan at the Brit awards last night (as well as calling the prime minister racist) & we’ve had recent news of Andrew partying with yet another alleged rapist in time for his birthday so of course this news (which apparently isn’t finalised yet) is leaked to distract.
Do yourself a favour and look at Royal family’s twitter& ANDREW’s birthday post. Hilarious replies. The family are SO out of touch
Okay everybody, maybe I should have said “not BLATANTLY profiting from royal status, like branding yourself ROYAL after you publicly stated you don’t want to participate in royal duties any more.” With the possible exception of Charles, all of those people you mentioned (and several more of them) have faced public & private repercussions for deals they’ve made, and I think there are more complicated issues with Charles because the Duchy of Cornwall is meant to fund the heir to the British throne (regardless of our opinions on whether that is acceptable). Harry and Meghan are in a tough spot, unprecedented, and they’re being grossly outplayed.
So Peter Phillips’s milk ads aren’t blatantly profiting from royal status? He doesn’t even have a title to walk away from. Princess Michael?
Queenie didn’t seem to mind when Fergie was hawking curling wands on QVC as “the Duchess”. And don’t give me anything about “well, she’s not an HRH so…..” Fergie has been divorced from Andrew for over 20 years and she’s going to milk that association for the rest of her life. I can’t believe she is so concerned about her own grandson setting up a charitable foundation but doesn’t bat an eye about what others do.
The Queen can’t take away their titles. Only parliament can. The last thing the Royals want is parliament debating this. That’s why the Sussexes agreed to not use their HRH and can’t use Royal in the name. Some members of parliament already commented that it was inappropriate when the Sussexes announced they were leaving. That’s why it took so long for it to be announced that they couldn’t use Royal. BRF weren’t going to start behind the scenes negotiations until after Brexit. Enough members had a problem with it that it has been decided they can’t use it.
@pineapple- Charles doesn’t directly own the Duchy of Cornwall and his control over it is limited. While he does profit from it, most of what the Duchy owns isn’t advertised as being owned by the Duchy.
@BayTampaBay- Duchy originals is owned by the Duchy as is Highgrove itself. That’s why it’s also run as business and the gardens are open to the public. He had to convince the Duchy council that it was a good investment. Duchy originals goes mainly to the upkeep of Highgrove. It will all pass to William when he is The Prince of Wales.
Wow, the monarchy is going out of the way to make ITSELF look bad. I’m fascinated at how this is unfolding. But sure, rehabilitate Andrew, it’s not like he did something truly bad like hang out with a convicted sex offender or allegedly rape a trafficked teenager. Oh wait…
This is ridiculous.
Will the Queen ask Princess Michael to stop putting HRH Princess Michael of Kent on the books she sells for profit?
Didn’t think so
wow, abusers gonna abuse… and yes, more evidence to not look back… Sussex Loyal…
It’s sounds like it’s probably for the best – they want to carve out a progressive role for themselves and unfortunately there is absolutely nothing progressive about the BRF and the concept of royalty. They will be happier and better off cutting as many ties with that horrid viper’s nest as possible.
It’s the Daily Heil so I’m not assuming it’s true until we get some official confirmation. However, if true, the whole thing is bull$hit because even one RR and the old chef who’s always bashing the Sussexes use the word royal in their SM handles. Not to mention the guy who owns the SussexRoyal twitter account was never ordered to stop using it.
Plus…as noted in by the post’s author, Harry IS royal.
IMO this is all just a way for the BRF to distract from PedoAndy’s bday celebrations and the 3 family divorces with the news dropping at 1:00am or whatever. The queen and the rest of the family are trash and Harry and Meghan are well out of it. I hope they skip the CW Day events, change their and Archie’s last names, and never see that family again. Why should they “support the queen” when she treats them like garbage?
Who is the third couple getting a divorce?
It’s not the same as that POS Prince Andrew though. If Andrew, having been stripped of his royal duties, now decided to become a private citizen and make money by other means, he would also be told to stop using his HRH, etc. So it’s not the same situation at all.
The issue is that royals, privileged and connected as they are, appear to have an unfair advantage, when being seen as trading on their royal status.
Impersonally, I’m done with the monarchy and wish we would stop paying for this ridiculous institution, with their silly titles designed to make them look better than us. I think Harry and Meghan did the right thing by leaving. I’m sure they’re going to thrive and I hope the BRF crashes and burns.
@ARIELA why imagine what would happen to Andrew when it hasn’t occurred.
Tell me again why Fergie is running all over Saudi Arabia meeting with God only knows who again? I’m sure they need her expertise on all sorts of issues.
The British family doesn’t own the word royal. I could trade mark Aangroyal and sell stuff, or at least try too. The queen could take away the duke title if H&M don’t cooperate but she can’t even legally make them stop using Sussex, right? It’s just a word and they own the trademark not the queen. Plus I could probably legally change my name to duchess aang so even that title is meaningless in reality and Harry and Meghan can be Dukes without the queen’s permission. I reject the fact that anyone is “royal” by birth or marriage, the idea of hereditary ruling class is grotesque. So let H&M call themselves whatever they want. Telling them what words they can use is just petty.
Prince Philip changed his name from Glucksburg to Mountbatten so I see no reason why you could not legally be “Duchess Aang” if you so choose.
please become Duchess Aang! these stupid “royal” titles mean nothing other than to enforce classism so why not dilute the royal ‘brand”… I am here for it
This is what I was thinking! Is someone going to make them stop using it? I don’t think they have to! The Queen can say it, but I don’t believe it’s as legal as they are making it out to be!
The hypocrisy given the fact Zara, her brother and other royal adjacent benefit commercially but with Harry and Meghan it is the biggest deal ever and we must protect the crown. Whatever. Also the only reason she has not taken away their other titles is because she can’t as it would have to be the government who would do that. In any case let them continue showing themselves and being tone deaf
They can and will benefit commercially like Peter. They just can’t use that branding. People on this site have comprehension problems. Zara has a talent she can trade off independent of being royal, unlike the other 3.
Peter’s milk commercials referred to his upbringing in Windsor and literally said “BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY MEMBER PETER PHILLIPS”. Is that not branding as well?
Ok, what leverage does the queen actually have? If they tell her to go stuff herself in the Royal tea cozy, can she actually sue them? I mean if Burger King can call themselves that, why can’t Harry and Meg just use the name and flip off the queen?
Legally speaking of course. The family dynamics are a whole other thing.
I’m just wondering what will push them to just completely flip off the whole family.
I really like the Burger King analogy
Hmmm, good points. What *would* she do?
Other sources (like Omid) have said that this has been discussed for a while now, but nothing has been decided yet. Which makes sense – their IG handle and such came about when they WERE still FT working royals, so its not like they created that after Sussexit. And they bought the rights to their web domain very early on, even if they didn’t use it.
I’m more rolling my eyes at the timing of these stories and the glee from the RRs. They really hate Harry and Meghan.
The funny thing is, they could just be Harry and Meghan. “Foundation of Harry and Meghan.” And they would still be just as popular. Yes, being “royal” brings a certain prestige to some events and appearances, but as long as they are still duke/duchess and Harry is still Prince Harry, they’ll still have that. But their popularity at this point far exceeds just being royal and honestly, I think that while the courtiers and more conservative monarchists may take glee in this kind of news, I think the pettier the queen looks, the more people support H&M.
Also, this announcement/leak compared to the birthday announcement for “HRH the duke of York” is again…..bad.
There is an article at Tatler online saying the no one really wants to attend Andrew’s birthday party.
It’ll be like all the events Donald tries to host- D list celebrities and the most deplorable sycophants who are all in it to get something for themselves.
All very good points.
The Queen seems to be firm about the appearance of not profiting but she and those around her seem to make out very well indeed.
I’m not sure that this leaking was a great call. This combined with an abandonment of the TM applications would mean that someone else was free to use those.
Also, I’m not sure that the Queen could stop them in other countries. If they file a US TM, not based on a foreign application, they would probably be successful
I’m not sure that this leaking was a great call. This combined with an abandonment of the TM applications would mean that someone else was free to use those.
Also, I’m not sure that the Queen could stop them in other countries. If they file a US TM, not based on a foreign application, they would probably be successful
Someone needs to have a baby boy and name him “Royal Sussex”!
Someone yesterday mentioned “SussexGlobal” as a new name for their trademark. Go big, Harry and Meghan! The Queen and her minions are petty af. You mentioned Pedo Andy covorting with rapists and dictators to line his own pockets off the back of his title. How about “Duchess Fergie” doing the same for years? But that’s allowed? I wonder what Charles thinks of this. SMH
I’m not sure I buy this. This could just be the media trying to force this to become true by acting like it is.
I’m fairly certain that if TQ didn’t want them using Sussex Royal, that would have been decided/ announced at the time it was decided/announced they wouldn’t use the HRH.
If this is true, I suspect someone got in TQ’s ear about it because the Sussexes are still too popular.
Or, if true, this is happening because of headlines like: “Prince Andrew’s millionaire friend Peter Nygård, 78, is seen with scantily-clad women in his Bahamas compound where the fashion exec is accused of raping ten teens after plying them with alcohol and drugs”- currently a Fail headline that maybe queenie is trying to distract from? Yeah, that’s probably the real answer.
I was pissed off when I first read this but Omid Scobie and CNN are reporting this is still being negotiated. I think a palace minion leaked this to test public opinion (and to distract from the Westminster bells ringing for Dancing with Pedophiles Andy’s birthday today). Remember the BRF can’t only appeal to the UK but beyond. SM makes the criticism more sharp and reverence less appealing. Suppressing stories of possible cracks in a future regent couple’s marriage shows how image conscious the Windsors are.
PR blunder AGAIN. You’ve got a commonwealth full of black and brown people watching how the RF is dealing with this and it’s full of petty. Instead of simply letting them keep it because you’ve got pedo working for you and moving on, you want to continue to bother the two people who will continue to work hard for people. This is a bad look from any direction. I foresee countries leaving the commonwealth one by one, since it’s not worth much these days.
You think they care what people of colour think
No I don’t-which is why this is a problem. And if the RF want to continue in their current capacity, they have to realize they can’t continue to alienate a commonwealth full of them. If no one needs the RF then, why fund them? The RF is cutting off their nose to spite their face, as they literally do no know how and which battles to “fight” so that they can sustain themselves.
Putting the screws to them now. I guess I would have seen them through a different lens if they had dinner with Barack and Michelle rather than Jlo and Arod. Their celebrity seems to be finding a different level than what I anticipated. I still maintain for someone (Harry) to distance themselves from their family with the advent of a new relationship is a waning sign things are not legit. When he decides to rejoin the family, and he will because deep down he enjoys the perks, he will throw her to the wolves. She doesn’t deserve that. I feel he is using her to do what he wants, and when he tires of it- she’s gone
They didn’t have dinner with specifically Arod and Jlo. They were seated next to them at a dinner event.
If that “family” is attacking your partner then distancing yourself (among other things) is the ONLY thing that makes sense. Family needs to act like family in more than just words. But then again, they are not a family but a “Firm” remember?
They didn’t even bother to act like family WITH their words.
What a shitty comment. Just say you don’t like Harry and Meghan, want them to fail and go. Say it with your chest.
Do you also maintain that people should stay in abusive relationships?
Just like the QCT positions, I would’ve let go of Sussex Royal if I were them. They don’t need royal in their name anyway. I say drop it and sever another tie to the royal family (surface level at least). Having royal in their name feel like it’d be leaving a back door open for the press to justify being in their business.
I never liked it to begin with. The Royal part always seemed weird to me. They should be Sussex – something else. I don’t like global either, unless they plan to make it a truly global organization, which I doubt. So, The Sussex Foundation?
A lot on here like Sussex Global. Which fits. I suggested Sussex Change as they always use the “forces for change” in their brand. the original name “Sussex royal: the foundation of the Duke and duchess of Sussex” was weird so before it even opens to public they have a chance to rebrand it, so at least it’s a better time.
I bloody hate this family (the Windsors).
If I was Harry and Meghan I would throw the titles back to that so called queen, fuck her, her family and the people of Sussex that signed that petition. They should just use their names which everyone knows anyway, just cut that family off completely if they are going to be this petty. Damn!
Sussex Keen!!!!!!
THE SHADE.
I can’t. Sooooooo funny.
Sussex HM…. Gets my vote!
Only an act of Parliament can take away peerage titles, so Sussex is theirs. And their HRHs can’t be removed either, they’re choosing not to style themselves that way – like many royals in the family.
I think not using HRH and Sussex Royal while they’re going their own way for branding is fine. They’ll change their Instagram handle to Sussex Change or something similar. While it’s annoying now, it’s still a government function they’re not participating in. They’ll be fine and will make their own way and by not using “royal” titles/ names they can prove it’s on their own merit and no one can take it away from them.
TQ is so f-ing petty but that’s fine. She wants them to fail, but they wont. Being royal is not going to stop M&H from reaching their goals; #teamsuxxesglobal
No, no, as I understood this, nothing has been decided yet. Discussion are still ongoing and “Beckys” article was maybe revealed early so that the Sussexes might drop it.
I have mixed feelings. I DO think they trademarked everything because they were planning to monitize the brand. However, Andrew.
They trademarked everything to yes make money and stop others from making money off their name too.
Prince Andrew is currently the naughty boy in the corner – no one’s taking to him, he’s losing his fun assignments (Will meeting with his naval patronage seems to suggest most will be transitioned away) but honestly they’re doing it so quietly. It’s not going to make the scandal disappear if you just slowly transition him out until people forget. He’s a criminal who needs to face his day in court. It’s a bad look for the queen to protect him, he’s old enough to fight his own battles.
Andrew needs to be behind bars.
Then why do you think the Cambridges trademarked things in the exact same way?
I’m waiting for either Omid or the Sussexes to announce it themselves. If I had a buck for every time Becky and the RRs have been wrong about sh!t…. Anyway, I’m sure their team will come up with something else. Plus, I thought I read that this would only apply in the U.K.? Obviously the Queen doesn’t control the word “royal” worldwide.
While contemplating an official name change, H&M should have a rotating banner of possible names….may I suggest:
Sussex “At least we’re not doing milk ads in China”
Sussex “Epstein what?”
Sussex “Rose who?”
Sussex “five little questions”
Sussex “I studied CDev for 8 years and all I got was this struggle survey”
Sussex “I ate at the pizza Express in Woking too, and all I got was this lousy Grandma who loves my rapist uncle more than me”
It all comes down to their popularity especially on IG . The royal family is so myopic and foolish its actually funny to watch. Sme shd tell them the brand is popular cos of harry and Meghan not because of a name. If that was the case William n his assistant would have been the popular couple n wouldn’t have done everything in their power to chase them out
The Cambridges probably got their panties in a bunch that SussexRoyal is now beating KensingtonRoyal for followers on Instagram and demanded that “Royal” be dropped from the Sussex’s account.
What’s even the fuss about? Wasn’t it clear from the beginning that they would lose their ‘Royal’ in ‘RoyalSussex’ since they are not working royals anymore? You can’t be a royal if you left the royal family. Meghan and Harry should work on their own brand to be honest. Who wants to be associated with Pedo Prince Andrew anyway? This is the best what could have happened to both of them.
Except they have not left the royal family (Harry is still 6th in line to the throne), and most of the royals are not “working royals”.
Tons of non-working, minor royals commercialise their royal status.
Pedo Prince Andrew is further down the line of accession than Harry, and he was using Buckingham Palace itself for his dodgy money-making scam PitchPalace.
For the cheap seats – they.didn’t.leave.the.royal.family.
Harry is still Prince Harry. He’s still the son of the future king and brother of the future future king. They still have their HRH titles, even if they aren’t using them. Harry is still the queen’s grandson. They are still part of the royal family. They are just no longer working royals.
This is such bullsh*t. It’s making me rage-y. THEY ARE STILL SUSSEX ROYALS. And randos on the internet used Sussex royal before them—they had to get the name from some dude on Instagram.
So angry.
Wow, she is one vindictive B***h.
I bet they had a back up plan. Especially since all the bs they royal family pulled when they left. I hope harry eventually cuts all the ties with his “family”
Well whats next? baby Archie wont be able to use the last name Mountbatten (sp) anymore??? These “royals” are petty for sure.
Republic NOW.
Fuck ‘em. Fuck the lot of them. Fuck the monstrous old bag at the helm, her paedorapey son, his toe-sucked wife, his leeching daughters; the mobile wiglet-and-buttons unit, the rampantly unfaithful, tantruming heirbaby, the racist ‘Princess’, the assorted hangers-on and courtiers who are so anally retentive that if you banged their ribs they’d crap out a grand piano.
Commonwealth members, look very carefully at the way this nest of inbred vipers treats people of colour, and vote accordingly
The place where I’m currently working is almost directly next door to the official Buckingham Palace Gift Shop (the shop isn’t located inside Buckingham Palace, it’s an actual shop on a regular street nearby).
£20 for a stuffed version of one of the Queen’s corgis.
£225 for “Oh So Royal” pyjamas printed with royal-themed patterns.
£75 for a cushion with a tacky embroidery of the Queen’s Imperial State Crown on it.
£35 for an eye mask with the Imperial State Crown on one eye and the backside of a corgi on the other.
But surrrrrrrrrrrrrrrre Harry and Meghan using the word “Royal” in a CHARITABLE FOUNDATION are the ones cheapening the good royal name.
I don’t need the words Sussex Royal to know its Harry and Megs. Change it to whatever and show you don’t give a fig. “Sussex Royal will now be known as Sussex for the Common Good” or whatever and in a week we’ll all be referring to it by SCG without any lasting trauma. Keep calm and carry on.
If they want to be independent— then be independent. You can’t quit the family business and still expect to try to make money off the family “name”. I’m sure they’ll be fine without it, and it is probably best at the end of the day. Anything they achieve from this point forward will be all theirs and to their credit.
Explain Fergie, then
My issue with people suggesting that they drop “Sussex” as well and just get it over with is that there is always going to be SOMETHING.
The press has insisted the Sussexes:
-pay back Frogmore (supposedly in the works)
-stop using their HRH (done)
-stop using Royal (I’m going to assume that’s done or basically as good as)
Next up they will insist they stop using Sussex, step down from the QCT, stop attending functions like Trooping, stop fundraising, stop meeting famous people, stop being better than Will and Kate, etc.
It’s never going to stop. Its not like if they just stop using Sussex Royal people are going to be okay with them. People who don’t like them want to see them punished, and I’m not sure there is any point when they’ll think they’ve been punished enough.
My personal take is that things like use of Royal etc were discussed as part of the “Sandringham summit” and any announcement relating to that would not be surprising to Harry and Meghan.
I also think that this story from Rebecca English is interesting – remember she’s the one who had the meeting at KP, and then immediately reported that the Sussexes were in Canada? That’s strange.