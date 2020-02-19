Prince Harry & Meghan won’t be able to use ‘Sussex Royal’ branding anymore?

I have grown to have such a deep hatred for the pettiness, the short-sightedness and the hypocrisy of Queen Elizabeth and her bulls–t courtiers. Since Sussexit was first announced, it’s felt like the Queen and all her minions (plus Camp Cambridge) have been looking for any and all ways to punish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan and Harry had to stop using their HRHs. They had to pay back the Frogmore Cottage renovation costs. Harry had to give up his military patronages. The fact that they walked away with their ducal titles is still shocking, because you know these people are petty enough to strip Harry and Meghan of that too. But here’s something we probably should have expected: Harry and Meghan are no longer going to be allowed to use “Sussex Royal” anything.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex must drop their ‘Sussex Royal’ label after deciding to step down as working royals. Following lengthy and complex talks, the Queen and senior officials are believed to have agreed it is no longer tenable for the couple to keep the word ‘royal’ in their ‘branding’. Harry and Meghan have spent tens of thousands of pounds on a new Sussex Royal website to complement their hugely popular Instagram feed. They have also sought to register Sussex Royal as a global trademark for a range of items and activities, including clothing, stationery, books and teaching materials. In addition, they have taken steps to set up a new charitable organisation: Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It has now been made clear that they will need to ‘re-brand’. The Mail understands that, amid what has been described as a ‘complex’ situation, the ‘fine detail’ is still being thrashed out. However, it is understood the couple have accepted that, as part of their new working arrangements, they will not be able to use the Sussex Royal name as they had hoped. The development is thought to represent a major blow to the Sussexes, who now face starting again and re-registering everything from their website to their charity under a new label. As they secretly prepared for a new life in Canada, it was clear that Sussex Royal was at the forefront of Harry and Meghan’s plans. Dozens of trademark applications were made for everything from bandanas to notebooks – although sources have always stressed that these were preventative measures to protect the trademark from others, and never intended for commercial use. The couple also privately commissioned a new website. It went live last month to coincide with their bombshell announcement, with the introduction: ‘Welcome to the Sussex Royal community, your source for information on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’ Such is the sensitivity around the issue, Buckingham Palace officials would not discuss the developments last night. A source told the Mail: ‘In many ways this is inevitable given their decision to step down, but it must surely come as a blow to the couple as they have invested everything into the Sussex Royal brand The Queen would have had little choice, however. The Sussexes’ original plan – of being half-in, half-out working royals – was never going to work. Obviously, as the Queen has made clear, they are still much-loved members of her family. But if they aren’t carrying out official duties and are now seeking other commercial opportunities, they simply cannot be allowed to market themselves as royals.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Becky English at the Daily Mail broke the story and she emphasized on Twitter that “it’s not something that anyone takes vindictive pleasure in” but “clearly HMQ/palace officials have a duty to protect the monarchy and H&M’s commmercial activities cannot be part of that.” This is asinine. First of all, Harry and Meghan are not going to shill SussexRoyal notebooks and tea cozies. They were trademarking all of that so no one else would do it in their name. The big thing was their use of SussexRoyal for their social media and charitable work. And they are STILL ROYAL. Wasn’t that the deal? They “volunteered” to “not use” their HRH status. But Harry is still PRINCE Harry. And Meghan is still royal by marriage, and the Duchess of Sussex. Again, this is asinine. Meanwhile, His Royal Highness Prince Andrew still gets to be styled as “royal.”

Anyway, if Harry and Meghan were having second thoughts about leaving this petty, small-minded, dumbass family, let their consciences be clear. Start over fresh and new in Canada and America. Re-brand themselves as Sussex Keen and let every new Instagram post cut like a knife towards those nasty-ass backstabbers.