“Happy 40th birthday to the forever-beautiful David Gandy” links
  • February 19, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

David Gandy attending Barbour International Runway Show during the LFWM at the ICA Theatre - London

Happy 40th birthday to my dreamlover David Gandy. [Dlisted]
Honestly, I could probably live like this. [OMG Blog]
The Cannes Film Festival is trying to diversify. [LaineyGossip]
Eva Mendes just started following Gabrielle Union. [JustJared]
Is this version of Emma being marketed to tweens? [Tom & Lorenzo]
James Cordon & Justin Bieber’s Carpool Karaoke thing happened. [Pajiba]
Did Elle fire E. Jean Carroll? Yikes. [Jezebel]
I honestly hope that animal prints come back in a big way. [GFY]
Chip & Joanna Gaines’ new show is already filming. [Starcasm]

Gentleman's Journal 5th Anniversary Party

Collars and Coats Gala Ball 2018

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to ““Happy 40th birthday to the forever-beautiful David Gandy” links”

  1. Helen says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    He’s only 40? He honestly looks way older. I thought he was pushing 50 and looked good for his age lmao.

    Reply
  2. Ms Petit says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    I would LOVE to live in that space!

    Reply
  3. natalia says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    He’s always been a bit too Ken doll looking to me. Like a dude in a razor advert. He’s what straight men from the past think straight women want.

    More for everyone else, then!

    Reply
  4. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    He looks older than 40. And I have always thought he was okay-looking. His eyes bug me. They are serial killer-esque

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    His hairy throat always bothered me

    Reply
  6. Minorbird says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    I’ve always loved Gandy, this site introduced us and I have been a fan/lover every since. I like that he drinks dark liquor and does not give a hoot about what others think.

    He gives effortless, ‘it is what it is’ in every pic. Happy Birthday Lover!

    Reply
  7. Snowslow says:
    February 19, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    I think Jane Austen is one of the most relatable writers for teens if it is taught well. My 13 year old son’s teacher must be doing something right because he asked if he could watch the episodes as he reads it in class. His 10 year old brother got hooked up and we end up discussing what is pride and prejudice in the context of the story, we chat about crushes and love etc.

    Reply
  8. ME says:
    February 19, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    I hate animal prints. I don’t know why but a Cheetah printed jacket or leggings look so cheap to me.

    Reply
  9. Mrs. Peel says:
    February 19, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    He is a beautiful man – I can’t stop staring at him!

    Reply
  10. Maplesbass says:
    February 19, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    He always looks confused in his photos. He did a series with Marks and Spencer’s and in every photo he looked like he either had a migraine or someone had just asked him a complex maybe problem

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment