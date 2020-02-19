“Happy 40th birthday to the forever-beautiful David Gandy” links

Happy 40th birthday to my dreamlover David Gandy. [Dlisted]

Honestly, I could probably live like this. [OMG Blog]

The Cannes Film Festival is trying to diversify. [LaineyGossip]

Eva Mendes just started following Gabrielle Union. [JustJared]

Is this version of Emma being marketed to tweens? [Tom & Lorenzo]

James Cordon & Justin Bieber’s Carpool Karaoke thing happened. [Pajiba]

Did Elle fire E. Jean Carroll? Yikes. [Jezebel]

I honestly hope that animal prints come back in a big way. [GFY]

Chip & Joanna Gaines’ new show is already filming. [Starcasm]