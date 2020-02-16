Duchess Kate did a podcast, part 1: Anyone who doesn’t have mom guilt is lying!

I can’t believe the Duchess of Cambridge has done a podcast more recently than ME! Just FYI: CB and I took a smallish break from the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast because of the craziness of the awards season, plus CB is mid-move, so it’s just been crazy. We did some emergency Sussexit podcasts in January though! Anyway, yes, as part of Kate’s big “five big questions” survey, she agreed to appear on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast with Giovanna Fletcher. Let’s just take a moment and let this soak in: Kate, who everyone said is terrified of speaking in public, was totally fine with sitting for a lengthy podcast interview. Yes, it’s not the exact same thing. But once again, it feels like so many stories of “why Kate can’t do such-and-such” are just bullsh-t.

So, this podcast thing happened with Kensington Palace’s approval, of course, and the official sanctioned photo from the recording is… what the palace wanted, apparently. And that’s kind of funny too. The podcast was released on Saturday and there are so many quotes from it, I’m splitting it up into two stories. There’s a clip too:

🎧 Listen to The Duchess of Cambridge talking with @MrsGiFletcher about her #5BigQuestions survey, the importance of the early years, and their shared experiences of parenthood. Have your say in the biggest ever national conversation on the early years 👇https://t.co/MaMnlxy2sJ pic.twitter.com/qO400ijJm1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 15, 2020

Her voice is perfectly fine here and she obviously can hold her own throughout the length of a podcast, being asked questions and answering them at length and pulling together stories of her own upbringing with stories of her own pregnancies and raising her children, combined with what she’s learned from her (ahem) eight years of on-the-ground work building this five-question survey. So… tell me again why she wasn’t doing this kind of stuff for the past nine years? Put a pin in that. Here are some quotes from her podcast interview (remember, this is only Part I):

Her granny: “I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now.” She’s passionate about spending time outside with her kids: “There are also the environments you spend time in as well: a happy home, a safe environment. As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I’m really passionate about. I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying [developmental] foundations. It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of ‘I’ve got to cook’ and ‘I’ve got to do this.’ And actually, it’s so simple.” The importance of listening: “I think ultimately if you look at who’s caring and looking after and nurturing children in the most vital period from pregnancy all the way to the age of five, you know parents and carers are right at the heart of that, and families are right at the heart of that, and although I’ve spoken to the scientists and the service providers, it’s so important to listen to families.” Whether she has ‘mom guilt’: “Yes, absolutely — and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying! Yep — all the time. You know, even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’ It’s a constant challenge — you hear it time and time again from moms, even moms who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life… And always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby!”

Do you need me to say it? “It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of ‘I’ve got to cook’ and ‘I’ve got to do this.’ And actually, it’s so simple.” It IS so simple to be a hands-on mother when you have several cooks, kitchen assistants, personal assistants, a stylist, a nanny, a grandmother who drops everything to babysit and no job of your own. I don’t begrudge Kate being a hands-on mother. Like, at all. She loves being a mom, she loves her children, she puts a lot of time and effort into being a mom. But… how hard would it be for Kate to preface so much of what she’s saying with “of course I’m coming from a place of enormous privilege.” Instead, it feels like she’s adding to other mothers’ guilt by saying: you should be doing this and this, like me. Why aren’t you spending more time with your kids, why aren’t YOU spending hours outdoors on YOUR country estate gifted to you by the Queen?