Duchess Kate did a podcast, part 2: ‘I actually really quite liked labor!’

Here is Part 2 of our Kate Did A Podcast series. To recap, the Duchess of Cambridge gave an interview to Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast. This interview was conducted during Kate’s whirlwind two-day launch of her Five Big Questions struggle-survey, so it was a few weeks ago. As we already heard, Kate talked about her grandmother, she talked about how it’s so important to her to spend time outdoors with her kids, and how she and every other mother experiences mom-guilt. Kate also spoke at length about childbirth, morning sickness, hypnobirthing (basically deep breathing, meditation, visualization and self-hypnosis) and how she was expected to do the baby-reveal photo-op three times. Some additional quotes:
She used “hypnobirthing” for all three of her deliveries. “I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people. [It was] utterly rotten! I was really sick – I wasn’t eating the things I should be eating – but yet, the body was still able to take all the goodness from my body and to grow new life, which I think is fascinating. It was through hyperemesis that I really realized the power of the mind over the body because I really had to try everything and everything to try and help me through it.”
William didn’t help with the hypnobirthing: “There’s levels of it. I’m not going to say that William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn’t! I didn’t even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself. I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that – that they teach you in hypnobirthing – when I was really sick and actually I realized that this was something I could take control of, I suppose, during labor.”
She liked labor: “It was hugely powerful and because it had been so bad during pregnancy, I actually really quite liked labor! Because actually it was an event that I knew there was going to be an ending to! But I know some people do have really, really difficult times, and it’s not for everybody.”
She would have done things differently during her first pregnancy: “I feel huge responsibility because what I’ve learned over the last few years is so fascinating and I definitely would have done things differently, even during my pregnancy, than I would have done now. I found it fascinating to see the wellbeing of the mother – not just physically, you know there’s so much information about making sure you exercise and making sure you have a healthy diet and things like that, which, yes, is definitely important — but the emotional wellbeing of the mother directly impacts the baby that you’re growing. It’s difficult, and also with life’s challenges and everything like that, it really is hard but actually just being aware of it. I was a lot more aware of it third time around than I was the first time around.”
The first baby-reveal photo-op: “Yeah, slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying, I’m not going to lie. Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about and, you know, we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important. But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions.”
Her first childbirth: “Amazing, amazing. It is extraordinary as I’ve said. How can the human body do that? It is utterly extraordinary actually. And he was very sweet. And I was also sort of relieved that he was a happy, healthy boy.”
They didn’t find out the sex of their first: “I didn’t know, no it was a surprise. But also seeing… you know your husband, William, and things like that. Seeing the pure joy of his face, it was really special.”
She didn’t know how much a baby would change her life: “Particularly with your first-born baby, you think everything is going to go back to how it was. I totally underestimated the impact and the change it had on our lives from that moment really and I think, unless you’ve got children, you don’t realize. No amount of planning and preparation can get you ready for that moment….It took us a bit of time to get ourselves settled and going again but that’s the beauty, I suppose, of having a newborn baby. You are pulled to your toughest and most unknown places that you hadn’t necessarily even thought about before.”
The part about her uncertainty and mixed emotions about the baby-reveal of Prince George, that’s very interesting. I remember it took so long for them to come out with the baby and then when they did come out, Kate seemed so vulnerable, on display and trying to figure out how to pose with this new little person. That completely shifted by Charlotte and Louis – she knew what to expect, and she knew what the expectations were. I always thought that with the baby-reveals of Charlotte and Louis, she seemed so happy, confident and even radiant.
It’s not really news that Kate did hypnobirthing, it’s been widely rumored (and widely reported) that she did all-natural birthing techniques with all three babies, just as it was widely reported that with Charlotte and Louis, the deliveries were especially fast and easy. Kate honestly looked like she was ready to run a marathon after Charlotte. And how did I know that William wasn’t any f–king help to his wife during the deliveries?
This is so interesting (and relatable, except for loving labor)!! You do feel so vulnerable afterwards, there are so many things which you don’t know how to plan for. Plus you are leaking at both ends, and she’s there in this flimsy short blue dress that I absolutely would be terrified to wear in front of global media.
She was probably wearing a massive pad and four pairs of undies!
I remember these disposable granny panties they gave me in the hospital that could fit a bag of ice in them. I was so damn grateful for those granny panties!
Yeah she probably had on the granny panties like @jumping said. They had these massive diaper like pads built in that you had to wear for 3 or 4 days. They were so great- I smuggled out as many pairs as I could when I left the hospital
I wouldn’t say I loved labor at all, but my pregnancies were so miserable (HG) that I was happy to get that baby out, and feel normal again. So I can relate to that.
I totally, absolutely know what you mean about HG. My first and only pregnancy was a miserable experience due to HG. I couldn’t keep anything down, not even water or any other liquid. I spent a lot of time in hospital with my best friend, the IV drip.
In my country, they absolutely and totally refuse to prescribe pregnant women any anti-nausea medication, which of course is fair enough since it’s not safe, but that meant the only thing they could do was to re-admit me over and over again after a few days at home because I got very dehydrated again very fast. I started feeling better around halfway through the pregnancy so at least I didn’t have to puke my guts out 24/7 the entire time. But when I got my baby out, I knew I wouldn’t be able to go through it again. I didn’t mind labour, even though it most certainly wasn’t a walk in the park. I just knew I wouldn’t be able to handle HG again, it was simply that traumatic.
Right after the baby was out, I felt like I had just done a really horrible and scary thing that ended with an amazing high/payoff. Like I had just survived the most extreme and dangerous rollercoaster or something like that. It was absolutely awful while I was going through it, but something about the physical relief of getting that baby out, combined with the rush of endorphins and other hormones that are meant to make you forget/find the experience worthwhile/flood you with love and a sense of accomplishment really worked on me and I literally said “I’d like to do that again!” Which is so cringe and embarrassing. I’ve actually never done it again though because looking back on the experience, I began to remember how hugely painful it was. I’d love to have more children (my Dream was to have like six kids—ha!) but never want to be pregnant or go through labor ever again.
Same! Labor (even unmedicated) was far, far easier than months of HG.
She looked SO gorgeous when she came out with George.
This quote is so illuminating “ the emotional wellbeing of the mother directly impacts the baby that you’re growing”. Interesting that she said she was more aware of it with her 3rd pregnancy- what was going on then 🤔. But also knowing this-unforgivable that the royal family didn’t signal any support to Meghan as the worst press smears kicked off during her pregnancy.
Exactly.
Meghan got really raked over the coals during her pregnancy, but not a peep of support from Kate, since she claims it’s so important that when pregnant and after a mother needs it.
If Meghan gave this podcast she’d have been trashed by Piers. To me Kate comes off as phony.
Word.
Kate looks great with a bit of weight on her esp on her face.
And yeah Kate was no innocent bystander in the attacks on Meghan during her pregnancy.
How could she therefore be so complicit in the onslaught of bullying Meghan faced. How dare she have the gall to come out with a statement like this in the face of her silence.
It almost sounds like she’s saying it’s on the mother to keep herself emotionally and mentally healthy during pregnancy. Like the mother needs to do things to deal with stress or avoid stress. Telling us all to “just be aware of that” when pregnant, rather than talking about how other people/society need to try to minimize stress for mothers, she’s telling mothers to just deal with stress better. So I have a feeling that she doesn’t have any guilt about Meghan and feels like Meghan should’ve just dealt with the stress better, or ignored it, or something. Most of what she’s saying seems to be placing all of the burden on the mother to just Do Better.
Hardly any mention of fathers. She didn’t even tell William she was doing hypno-birthing or ask for or expect any kind of support from him? Hardly any mention of what society or government can do. How women need extra support from friends and family and caregivers? It all sounds very “pull yourself up by your bootstraps.”
She exposes the type of person she REALLY is here. The ‘English Rose’ doesn’t smell that sweet.
So that’s an English Rose, not impressed.
What support? She is not allowed to publicly tell the media to piss off.
Stop blaming Kate for “failing” to do anything. You have no idea what she did or didn’t do.
And don’t forget that before Meghan the media, including this site, spent 10+ years calling her “Waity Katie” for daring to continue to date her college sweetheart. Don’t forget that this site, and all of you, still insist that she’s “never worked,” when several former employers have said of course she worked, and that she was a lovely employee.
STOP BEING SEXIST and claiming you’re defending Meghan.
She only has one ‘real’ former employer. The 2-3 day a week, nine month gig her mummy got her after the Queen called her out for her laziness. That employer mocked her because she wasn’t exactly committed to the job.
She is mocked because she’s lazy, which is why she’s been mocked on here for a decade. Dating her college sweetheart? The man she stalked and hunted from the time she was in her early teens. She chose to stand by while he cheated on her openly for years, as she chooses to stand by now. She chooses to participate in the anti-Meghan narratives for the past year, all of which embiggened Kate.
Nice try troll. Kate released press releases about hair extensions and botox so she sure could have shut down the making her cry story. She did not. Kate is not a helpless victim here but it’s an easy excuse to use.
And saying Kate is lazy is not sexist because it’s true. She’s barely worked a few months at Jigsaw for her entire adult life and since marriage remains one of the ones with the lowest engagement totals for years on end.
And considering that William sent a human rights letter that silenced the UK media about the Rose story, we know they can speak up when they want to. They chose to remain silent on the attacks against Meghan and for Kate to go on about the mental health of a mother while she did nothing to help her own sister in law is hypocritical to the extreme and everyone is calling her out on it. Stans can pretend Kate is a victim all they want, but it’s obvious she can take action when she feels like it.
So much this!
Calling her “Waity Katie” is not nearly as bad as being referred to as “Straight outta Compton” and other filthy racist slurs. She got death threats for god’s sake. The media was racist, misogynistic, paternalistic and every other vile descriptive. Not ONE member of the BRF came out in Meghan’s defense, Not one. In fact Wm and his palace fart-catchers leaked a ton of malignant and false information to the press in order to throw Harry under the bus. All because Wm is a petty, petulant man-child with a jealous streak a mile wide and couldn’t stand that Meghan and Harry were showing him and Kate up with all their successes.
And why is she bringing this all up now, reminising about Kate’s life is this necessary?? She loves to celebrate herself. she goes between pushing “perfect Kate” to “normal Kate with regular mommy problems” it’s tired.
All I caught was her throwing Meghan under bus by claiming she did the Lindo Wing photo op to show how grateful she is for the public which implies Meghan was not grateful.
Kate is not an innocent bystander in the Meghan smear campaign.
That was the big takeaway I had from it too. To me some of these comments just seal Kate’s role in the Great Smear Campaign.
Yep. She and William never even considered not doing the Lindo appearance (Diana did it), but now it’s being framed as them doing it to honour the public.
Honouring the public by standing in an alley while thousands of photographers take your picture?
Nope that is not normal.
Quite a bit different though: Kate was given birth the the “heir and the spare(s)”. Meghan was not. She was entitled to present her child when/where she wanted to.
Thing is, Diana started this, didn’t she? TQ gave birth privately, at home. And if I recall correctly, wasn’t a pic not even given out of Charles until he was about a month old? So this, “Lion King” presenting the heir to the world immediately after birth is new. And not some centuries old tradition.
Considering the Queen never presented her heir in this fashion, it was simply something that Diana was coerced in doing and then people pretended it was a tradition. To slam Meghan for not doing it was just one of the many unfair things the media did.
You said it Belli, Kate would never give up a golden opportunity to copycat Diana. I think she thought over that moment more than she did George.
Yes, and I think the way M&H ended up handling the announcement via Harry’s impromptu statement with joy written all over his face, standing outside the Windsor stables with the two black horses nodding in the background; and two days later the photo-op inside Windsor Castle’s grand St. George’s Hall, should become the model and the real royal tradition for new baby photo-ops! Harry’s Windsor stables announcement was last minute and is now iconic. The Sussexes also chose a small, diverse press crew consisting of one cameraman, one print and one broadcast reporter, instead of the public camping out on the street for days, along with hoards of RRs and paps crowded on bleachers outside the hospital like a circus freak show! All of that melee necessitates untold security costs, and inconvenience for hospital staff and other patients.
She was asked about it. What exactly could she have said about that that couldn’t have been twisted into a dig at Meghan. Meghan chose to go against a tradition that started with Princess Anne. It was her choice to make and made sense given how the press treated her. It doesn’t change the fact that people were upset about her not following that tradition. What Kate said isn’t new. It was said at the time that was why they did it. It’s not like she’s suddenly changing her story.
She could have said “I can understand why not everyone would want to do this because I was nervous about it”. It’s not hard for her to acknowledge that. Even Diana hated doing it.
@Ainsley7
Just because some women in a family choose to do something doesn’t make it a tradition. Sussexes critics LOVE to say Meghan (cause only she alone is ever at fault) decided to break tradition in the public display of their newborn. There was no tradition to “go against” cause there was never an official tradition about it.
@Nic919 She did state that it was terrifying, but she could have been more specific
@Mtec Traditions are formed through repetition. They don’t have to formally announce a tradition for it to become a tradition. The only time it wasn’t done, before Archie, was with Louise because she had to stay in the hospital for awhile after and Sophie nearly died. That’s 10/11 kids. Enough to expect that the 12th would follow the same tradition unless there were complications. Harry and Meghan had the right to make the decision, but people also had a right to be disappointed. However, I agree that how some chose to express it was entirely unacceptable.
And….the whole reason the Cartel wanted to see Archie was to discover how black he was, remember? They even said so (maybe not quite in those words) but the chimp pic was meant to goad them into giving out a pic so as to say see…he’s not that black when we all know black is black. So, no, Miss Katie Keen, throwing shade at your sis-in-law by saying it’s something you give back to the public after all the harassment DoS experienced just goes to show you WERE/ARE playing the Royal Rota game, nothing more.
If the Queen herself never did it the generation before, it’s not a long standing tradition. The expectations it places on a woman immediately after giving birth and unrealistic and Diana herself confirmed that she hated it. Kate chose to do it, who knows why, but when her sister in law was attacked for not wanting to do it, it would have been nice of her to say something. Kate has a hard time displaying empathy and her interview here does not help the situation. At best Kate is so self absorbed she didn’t think to say anything to support her sister in law’s decision. That’s the nicest spin one can put on this.
Anne rushed out of the hospital no posing, few photographers. Edward picked Sophie up from the hospital, took her home, pics taken outside the hospital in Windsor. A few weeks later they picked up Louise, thanked the staff, had pics taken (they brought a press photographer in with them), and went home. Autumn/Peter, Zara/Mike all avoided it and their kids are in line to the throne. There is no one way to do this, no tradition that it has to be done.
Well, if the tradition is to formally present the new baby to the public (and release pictures), they did that. They just didn’t do it on the steps leaving the hospital in front of multiple media reps and whatever public were there.
Not hard to understand why new and vulnerable mother Meghan wouldn’t want to appear in front of people who’d been savaging her the entire pregnancy, especially since there were “reasons” why many of them wanted a look at the baby. But also, remember, they were secretive all along about the hospital/staff involved in the birth, likely in part for the staff’s protection. Doing a photo op leaving the hospital would almost certainly have resulted in media descending on the hospital like vultures to get more information. IIRC, it was at least a week before the birth hospital was confirmed, when the birth certificate was released?
Instead of the immediate photo op on the steps, the public got a bonus with the unexpected and charming interview Harry gave right after the birth, in front of the stables. The media couldn’t make money off that though, as most of them weren’t invited. Too bad.
Nope @Ainsley, there was no real required ‘tradition’ involved regarding pap-ing newborn royal babies outside hospitals. This bogus, so-called ‘tradition’ is just about satisfying the press hoards. The actual tradition had been for royal ladies to give birth at home in the palaces (and for the female monarch, there used to be the ancient tradition of having to allow a member of the British government to witness and verify the birth of heirs… Yuk! — explained in this video: https://youtu.be/Gj7_RWHzAdM). The first modern royal ladies to give birth at hospitals were Princess Anne and the current Duchess of Gloucester, in the 1970s. A few enterprising press and photogs informally showed up outside the hospitals where these ladies gave birth. There was never anything formal or official about the press showing up, as other posters have already pointed out. When Diana PoW gave birth at a hospital to the first direct line heir to the British throne in over 30 years, of course, many more press worldwide showed up, and the royals didn’t think twice about controlling or organizing the melee, so it continued. It’s far from being a formal tradition. It’s just a haphazard habit to appease the press and the public who became accustomed to it. Diana hated it! She later spoke about breaking down in tears after baby William’s hospital steps reveal, as soon as the car pulled away and she couldn’t be seen by media paps. Check out this alarming view of the huge worldwide press on bleachers outside the Lindo Wing after Prince George’s birth, Whoa! No thanks! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D55PwDaWkAI6ef3?format=jpg&name=medium — I hadn’t seen it before from this angle, and thus I didn’t realize just how crazy this practice is! Bless Meghan and Harry for saying, H*ll No!
Ainsley7 said: “It doesn’t change the fact that people were upset about her not following that tradition.”
My word, Ainsley, It seems as if you are drinking the kool-aid. Upset! Nope, the royal reporters and terrible tabloids were livid about not being able to make loads of money off first Sussex baby pics. This after they didn’t care whether Meghan miscarried or not out of stress from all the nasty, scorched-earth dragging and smearing they did against her while she was carrying her first child at the age of 37. What the press hoards, the trolls, the racists, the worst royal courtiers and even some of the British royals didn’t bank on was how strong, secure, grounded, steadfast and unbreakable Meghan actually is. They also didn’t take into account the solid support and love Meghan has from her husband, her mother, her dearest friends, and her many admirers around the world. The British press deserve nothing from Meghan and Harry, especially they did NOT and do NOT deserve seeing or expecting to see M&H kowtow to doing any hospital pap walk after the crap they’ve hurled and continuously hurl against the Sussexes.
@Aurora, Exactly! ITA, and thank you!
Also thanks and ITA @Shirleygailgal, @notasugarhere, @Nic919, @windyriver, @Jaded, @Mtec, @Becks1, et al. I feel you…
I know some people like that – who really found labor and childbirth empowering and amazing and love/loved it. I was not one of them, lol, but everyone’s labor is so different. Actually Kate’s post-baby pics with George are some of my favorite of her – she looks nervous and vulnerable, yes, but she also looks really happy and William looked really happy and they seemed very…..normal, in a weird way. (weird bc its not normal to present your baby on the steps of the hospital like that, lol.) Like they seemed like excited but nervous first time parents, which they were.
Now that said…..I did think the comments about the well-being of the mother were pretty telling, so you care about the well being of every other pregnant woman EXCEPT your sister in law?
And I thought her remarks about the Lindo Wing and how “important” it was to do that – those seemed to be pretty passive aggressive digs at Meghan.
The photo of her with her children and Meghan and Archie was quite telling. She did not even pick up baby Archie or go over to see him. She could have helped out and supported Meghan. She just sat back and even let the gossip about Meghan go unanswered–she did not issue denials about the “crying” episode she supposedly had because of something Meghan allegedly did. I think she’s a cold woman. I see that she did not get universally praised in media comments sections.
cold tho or cowed? by her mother and her husband..? afraid to step into whatever of her own light she might have, so in thrall to the idea of her husband and the monarchy, that she’s never really had a chance to figure out who she is… but yes, certainly, if she had more backbone she could have offered support to her SIL, I just wonder if that would have put a target on her back too…?
I don’t know if she’s cold or just petty, but her inertia at the polo match still puzzles me. Baby Louis showed more interest in the DoS and Archie than she did.
@Tessa, I remember that event. She acted like she didn’t even know Meghan. And it was clear that Meghan was having some problems holding and carrying a VERY large baby. But Keen Katie didn’t go anywhere near her. It’s ironic that she avoided the Black child she was RELATED to and now no Black child is safe is Keen Katie is out and there are cameras around.
Yes. Really cold and passive aggressive.
To be fair, it wasn’t like Meghan approached her at the Polo match either. They both seemed to be doing their best to ignore one another as much as possible. It could very well be that Meghan wanted to be left alone, but there were reports during Megxit that Harry and Will had a particularly bad fight right before this match which probably also explains the body language between the women.
@Tessa And don’t forget William and Kate’s first comments when asked about the birth of Archie, those comments still leave a bad taste in my mouth. Honestly those two are just nasty! After that, no amount “Kate is sad” “Kate is stressed” pictures dished out by the press can turn me.
Kate didn’t have very long labour which is why she liked it. Had she been there for 24 hours she wouldn’t have enjoyed it.
In any case she clearly showed how passive aggressive she has been toward her sister in law. People need to stop saying she is an innocent victim controlled by William here.
She had a short labour, but she chose to stay in the hospital for 30+ hours. Called in her glam squad to do her hair and makeup.
@nota — 30 hours is totally normal, at least in my country.
It was about 10 hours in for the other two kids.
She probably had the pain reliever injections.
@Ainsley7
No people do not have a “right” to anything when it comes to someone else’s choices for their children, not even public figures (and specially not for a couple the people who got “disappointed”/angry about it LOVED to dismiss as “minor royals”). And again just because some women in that family chose to repeat displaying their children that way, still doesn’t make it a tradition, and no Archie (and Lousie?) weren’t the “only” ones not shown off that way, before Diana there were many royals born at home and not publicly displayed like that just after having been birthed.
The narrative that this was a tradition and that Meghan broke it and that they have a “right” to see their baby whenever they deem it so was created by crazy/some racist royal stans who loved to hate on Meghan and criticize her for everything she does and doesn’t do. So that narrative needs to stop.
@MTEC 👏👏👏
I actually loved labor too. Loathedddd pregnancy though. Most miserable period of my life. Agree with the above posters about not supporting Meghan though.
I’ve never believed in karma but maybe Alicia Keys was right…….she did all of this and was basically ignored. Who was trending yesterday for something completely unrelated? Meghan!!! RIP to the woman who died, I didn’t know her but it seems that a lot of people see what is happening with Meghan and are not quiet anymore. What the RF should have done, was to ask the press to ignore H&M. They have turned Meghan into another Diana-like person with all the ilks that come with it! this time, they won’t WIN!!!!
I do not believe Kate has anything interesting to say about anything and I am not going to listen to her podcast. I wish her good luck with whatever work she is doing but there is one thing that’s clear now, I don’t think this woman is ever going to have any meaningful impact on anything…….at least she is out now and she is talking!
VS… Sadly it took the death of Caroline Flack for people to start talking (at least on Twitter) about the toxic media here. Obviously the daily mail/the sun/and the express have been especially nasty but also tv outlets such as ITV, Channel 5 (Jeremy Vine in particular) and to a lesser extent BBC have all contributed to the Meghan hate and now today thankfully people are finally calling them out.
Caroline had her problems but the scrutiny she was subjected to was horrible and as she stated in one of her last post “The scutiny was too much for one person to take” in another post “in a world where you can be anything… be kind” People are now calling for Caroline’s Law and I hope through her death the UK press is brought to heel.
ITA – I never really followed Caroline but even I could tell she was a troubled soul. The trolls on SM were also to blame as she got a lot of hate and death threats.
Something needs to be done about the British tabloids – the Levenson Inquiry recommendations has failed IMO.
Digital Unicorn…. I totally agree that SM also played a big part but that’s a little harder to police than our press, which has been allowed to run free and wild and now is a powerful beast and I also think the Leveson inquiry failed massively.
I didn’t really follow Caroline either but I really enjoyed watching her on Strictly, thought she was worthy of her win. Its all just very sad for her family and friends.
@DU ——- not just British tabloids but some British as well; those rags are businesses and one of their goals is to make money!!! They make money by responding to the demand of the British population; when I see some British online talking about Meghan and mental health, I want to laugh. Who buys and reads those rags? it is THEM! I am not British; unless someone is telling me those tabloids are given for free on the streets, that means someone has to take their money and voluntarily buy them.
As far as I am concerned, Meghan is out of that shit hole; it is so rare to see a country where hard work is not appreciated; where celebrating your success is perceived as vulgar; where confidence is treated as arrogance; where being articulate means being a witch; where being strong means there must be something wrong with you!
I love the United States of America, even though we have so many problems!!!!
Please, please sign the petition on change.org for an enquiry into media abuse. Thank you!
Carrie, I signed the petition. Thank you for the alert.
Carrie, just signed it and nice to see it’s nearing 200,000 and it’s not only for the abuse of Caroline but also Harry and Meghan amongst others.
Would a signature from another country count or would it skew results?
If this was supposed to endear me to Kate it did the exact opposite. It’s like she isn’t aware of her privilege or doesn’t care. Thousands of working mothers would probably love to have a full staff on hand to allow them to spend more time with their children.
Kate knew how important peace of mind is to a mother to be & growing baby and yet she stood by silently as Meghan was harassed & bullied publicly. She knew how difficult the transition is from pregnancy to birth to motherhood and didn’t give an ounce of support to Meghan during her most vulnerable time.
And now she wants to flaunt the fact that she stood on the hospital steps despite her fright just to make it seem like it was rude for Meghan & Harry to choose not to.
May what she put out into the world come back to her. You can’t tell me she wasn’t complicit in their bullying.
Diana never did this sort of self praise for standing on the Lindo steps. I think the tide is already turning I see more negatives about Kate on some comments section in the media.
Diana actually admitted how much she hated being on display like that.
Meanwhile Kate is perfectly ok towing the patriarchal party line, never questioning anything. I can see why conservative 1950s type like Kate because she’s the throwback they wish all women were. Everyone else needs to accept that Kate promotes a regressive standard for womanhood and does so by choice.
I didn’t interpret her comments about the Lindo Wing as self praise at all, so it’s interesting to me to hear that some people did. I actually thought her explanation about being nervous about the whole thing (including how the baby would react) and that they did it as a way to include the public in their excitement/thank them for their support was understandable (maybe because I remember how excited the atmosphere was at the time and I’m projecting?) and that she almost sounded a little sheepish about that side of it.
Exactly @Crowned Huntress! ITA with your comments. The whole thing is pretty sad, as well as revealing. The masks are off. The ‘princess fairytale’ ended with Diana. And now the RRs and the royal firm’s kool-aid can no longer be swallowed by thinking, caring human beings of goodwill. I gag on it. While I get that being a mother and marrying into the British royal family is hard, I think Kate walked into it with open eyes. She wants to be Queen and she waited on William and she cultivated him (with her mother’s help and advice) to get that prize. Kate accepts the downsides in exchange for all the perks (tiaras, luxurious lifestyle, royal babies, status, the hope of one day being crowned Queen). In Brian Hoey’s book, “Not in Front of the Corgis,” he famously quips: “The British royals do not skimp on what they eat, wear, ride and drive.” Not to mention never having to worry much financially. There’s a price to pay, of course. Nothing in life is exactly free for anyone. But let’s remember that this is what Kate wanted. Be careful what you wish for.
It actually took Meghan falling in love with Harry and M&H being themselves and rocking it out in engaging and down-to-earth fashion on their tours and across Britain, for the rest of the royals to wake-up and get that there are fresh and genuine ways of presenting themselves to the public. And that there are worthy causes resonating with the public that the royal firm have been ignoring or are too out of touch with to have previously noticed. Sure, it’s fine and dandy that Kate and even Charles & Camilla are trying to wake up to women’s issues, and that W/K have discovered via M&H a better way of planning and prepping for tours, and highlighting community organizations, charitable projects, and small businesses across Great Britain. People magazine was even given the amazing tidbit not too long ago that Kate now writes her own speeches! Imagine that! The problem I see with this p.r. blitz and obvious piggybacking on M&H’s example is that M&H are not credited, valued nor supported by the very royal family members who are clearly inspired by M&H’s way of doing things. The modus operandi has mostly been to disdain and gaslight the Sussexes. Even when Harry was a bachelor, it has now become apparent that he was viewed in a marginally affectionate way as the wayward cut-up and spare who was there to serve as the buffer, helpmate and third wheel, and always to remain in the background doing things that made the rest of the royal family look good. Kate once gave Harry a gag Christmas gift: a Make Your Own Girlfriend Kit. Kate had also tried to encourage Chelsy to marry Harry because Chelsy was a known quantity for Kate. Luckily for Chelsy, she realized royal life was not what she wanted, despite her feelings for Harry. Of course, Kate’s gag gift to Harry was an affectionate joke. But ultimately, the joke flipped when Harry met Meghan, a strong, multi-ethnic, happy, grounded, gorgeous, smart, ambitious, together woman! Still, I was surprised when it became clear how much W/K and even Charles are feeling threatened and insecure about M&H’s widespread public appeal, especially after the popularity of M&H’s South Pacific tour. That’s when the palace leaks began in earnest…
So Kate thinks the wellbeing of the mother whilst pregnant is important – well that obviously doesn’t apply to her sister in law and as others have said above, she has showed her arse here by that passive aggressive dig at Meghan for not showing Archie on the steps of the hospital. I always said Kate and her husband and mother has played a key role in the smear campaign against Meghan. Really can’t stand this bitch!
“Really can’t stand this bitch!”
I think this kind of woman hating language should have no place on Celebitchy.
Girl, bye. The site is named CeleBITCHy.
Then let’s soften it to “hypocrite”. There, fixed it for you.
Good for Kate. I think it is great that she did a podcast. I also think that she is speaking her own truth. While I cannot imagine anyone enjoying labor… maybe she did. It makes me like her even more!!
I loved being pregnant and labor wasn’t awful — it was the whole raising them to not act like wolves that was the most difficult!
I couldn’t get past how she was silent during the smearing of Meghan which could’ve affected her pregnancy. She loves to talk about early years and mental health but couldn’t even bother return the public support her BIL harry gave her especially during her naked pictures fiasco.
Exactly @Awkward symphony. This!
Kate is so clueless. She sounds like an absolute TWIT.
Yeah that bit about the mental well-being of the mother rubbed me the wrong way too, because we know how miserable Meghan was and how she was raked over the coals and how no one helped her (and in fact the Royal family was contributing, though unlike most posters here I think Charles and the York’s contributed as much as William to the whole thing) and I just… Yeah, doesn’t sit right. I like a lot of the rest of what she is saying, but that comment not so much.
Someone wanted to know what was going on during the pregnancy with Prince Lou? I’m pretty sure he was the band aid baby after Kate found out about Rose. I’ve always felt that way. Especially since Will had gone on record saying 2 babies only but Kate wanted a 3rd. What changed suddenly in Kate’s favor? She kept her mouth quiet about the affair and Lou was her gift from Will.
Now with that said, I do not like these people. Including Kate. Everything that happened to Meghan and Harry was because of Will and Kate, and I’m pretty sure Carole had her hands in that campaign too. Maybe even more than Kate. Which sucks, because I really used to come to Kate’s defense here and really followed their comings and goings. I was a huge fan. Up until they revealed who they truly really are.
I say that because, my disgust of Kate aside, I truly feel there has been a massive shift in her marriage with Will. I look at some of her comments, not necessarily as a dig to Meghan, but more of an….Kate’s eyes are now wide open to who she married and what she married into for a Crown that probably won’t be around around much longer.
Girl, you said yes to this mess. There will be no running to Canada for you.
Kate has always known what kind of man she married, I personally think that she thought things would change once they had a family of their own. It didn’t and I think that has been the big eye opener for her – William talks the talk about being a better parent than his father but he can’t/won’t walk the walk.
Kate makes it sound that William was rather passive while she was in labor. DIana mentioned that Charles was there supporting her in the labor room.
Harry and Meghan had a problem with William and it was obvious. They were both quite nice to Kate in their rare Fab Four appearances.
As for Carole Middleton, the tabloids don’t need anyone’s help to trash someone. She’s a grandmother of four and probably has better things to do than to tell them that avocados kill people in Mexico. Most women don’t give pay any attention to their daughter’s SIL especially if the SILs aren’t close and never see each other.
Carole has been complicit in the PR attacks on Meghan and embiggening of Kate for the past three years. Her self-aggrandizing Carole the Hurricane interview was painfully obvious, in which she openly slammed the way Meghan was doing the royal job.
QM Carole has also had several spotlight articles in the FM and elsewhere in the past few years to showcase her own motherly and businesswoman “qualities”. Carole is all about Carole and, by extension, her FFQ daughter. Don’t know how anyone missed that.
edit: articles in the “DM”
I now totally believe what people have been saying for a while, that Meghan would never fit into the “royal family”… BECAUSE SHE IS A NICE PERSON!
That family are self obsessed, over privileged, narcissistic, out of touch, racist arse holes, I’m so glad they made the decision to leave that mess.
Kate and William however are exactly where they should be. 😜
Lou wasn’t the bandaid for Rose, he was the bandaid for William getting caught Dad dancing (and other things?) on a lads skiing trip. W&K went on separate skiing holidays that weekend, leaving their two kids home with the nannies. Cannot work more because of mom guilt, but has no problem dumping them for a skiing holiday for Pippa’s hen weekend. Missed the Commonwealth service that year for those skiing holidays.
If there is a Baby #4, that will be the bandaid for Rose.
I don’t even like Kate. . . AT ALL, but c’mon, it was her sister’s bachelorette party.
She chose to leave the kids behind, and both of them were gone the same weekend on fun skiing trips. It proves directly their lies about ‘cannot work more, have to be with the kids’ to be PR. They have no problem with both parents away from the kids on holiday.
Shouldn’t William have skipped his ski trip if Kate was going to her sister’s bachelorette party? William should have gotten a lot more flack for that because their excuse for not working as much is that they don’t want to leave the kids with nanny Maria, except they both did to take a holiday. If Kate’s event couldn’t be rescheduled then what was William doing? In a normal parent situation one of the parents would have stayed home. Why does it seem like William gets a pass on acting like an involved parent?
This podcast showed just how ignorant, sheltered, and out of touch Kate is. Some of her comments were definitely digs at Meghan; there’s no way KP didn’t screen/approve the questions she received beforehand. It’s pathetic and it’s more evidence that she wasn’t just a passive observer in the smear campaign.
Well, she can continue to make digs at Meghan if she thinks it’ll make her feel better, but I’m sure it won’t. It’s certainly not going to erase her husband’s infidelity or all the stress/unhappiness that’s clearly showing in her face and body. She got raked over the coals for her Scotland trip on social media (by folks who aren’t royal watchers), and people were starting to criticize her idiotic podcast comments before the news of Caroline Flack’s death took over. She’d better be careful because people aren’t buying into the media’s “Saint Kate” campaign.
Her pathetic little digs at Meghan aren’t going to keep Normal Bill’s scepter from wandering. And in a few years, when the hysteria is over and the public is once again bored with the Cambridges, she’s going to have to explain her lack of support for the Duchess of Sussex.
I have already seen a few articles critical of the podcast, one of them calling it baby babble. The tide is turning as many here said it would because the tabloid machine is never satisfied.
More proof of the double standard. Meghan was attacked in the media for using hypnobirthing, but Kate also used it as well, but no sanctimonious outrage. SMDH.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EQ1F6XXWAAI3dZS?format=jpg&name=large
These people are beneath contempt.
Keep bringing the receipts! The narrative they created around Meghan is despicable. How does Kate make those comments with a straight face, unless she is part of the team belittling Meghan.
Remember when Meghan broke protocol by not wearing a hat when she went on duty with the queen? I believe that was a setup to make her look bad. You mean to tell me it was basic knowledge and no one pointed it out to her.
The DoS was also repeatedly targeted and critiqued about her aging womb and geriatric pregnancy, despite the fact she and the other duchess are nearly the same age. Yet, the same people are looking forward to Cambridge baby #4.
@Olenna ——– what is there to look forward to as far as keen Kate is concerned? I do understand why they don’t want her to talk; It is better that way! at least, when she doesn’t talk, no one knows that she doesn’t know much……….
She better just smiles, does the ribbon cutting, and has more babies. As far as I am concerned, that’s her real value to the RF; she is not cut for the important stuffs and that should be fine too!
@VS, I think she, too, believed her greatest value was as an heir-maker and trophy wife. If she believed otherwise, she would’ve been working harder outside the home and less on her wardrobe. She would’ve worked to improve her public speaking and actively worked on meaningful projects (like, yes, the DoS) years ago. Instead, she’s played up the SAHM role (despite having a wealth of help) and spent tons of dough on her appearance and clothes. Now, the public is treated to this perfect mom image and all the bigots and racists who slated the DoS think she’s saving the monarchy after the Sussexes allegedly tried to destroy it. SMDH.
Really the only thing she can talk about with any ownership is having those kids – it’s the only thing she is essential for. Everything else in her life is staffed by her in laws or managed by her mom. Maybe she has a say-so in her wardrobe (buttons!). And she seems to be tightly controlling what she eats. After reading these excerpts I almost feel sorry for her.
Sorry, but I refuse to believe that her FIRST childbirth was enjoyable. No one looked at her on those steps and thought ‘yes, there’s a woman who breezed through a 2 hour labor.’
She looked like she suffered a hard pregnancy and a hard first-time labor, just with the benefit of a professional makeup team. I call bullshit.
It was her experience 🤷♀️
I am wondering about Kate’s comment about their not knowing the sex of their first child . : “I didn’t know, no it was a surprise. But also seeing… you know your husband, William, and things like that. Seeing the pure joy of his face, it was really special.”
Wouldn’t he have had pure joy on his face anyway? Was it “special” because it was a male child? Her comments sounds strange.
I’m pretty sure the gender had everything to do with that statement, that whole BS Patriarchy royal king blah blah. I’m sure Willy and Queenie would have been wildly disappointed if she’d had a girl first.
Yes. She was relieved that it was a “healthy, happy baby boy.” Emphasis in boy, I think. Especially since the follow up questions seem to be asking about whether she knew the gender ahead of time. She was “relieved” that it was a boy.
I always thought that William wants charlotte to be a boy like Harry and William. I always thought William rarely hold charlotte but we have seen many photos of him kissing Louis and George with char, none. Also, one thing that stuck me hard is that when William pulls that commercial jet sting, in one hand he is holding some back and in another, he is tightly holding George, char on her own and kate has Louis. I mean George is older than her and he would have walk easily and William better hold char. but char was trying to hold George hand in that photo. I have seen him more affection towards mia Tindall then char. i always feel that char is the odd one out in that family because the will has George and kate has Louis who saved her marriage. William also said its new experience that having char because she doesn’t have any sister I mean what happens to Zara, york girls they are not his sister?
Maybe its because I’m not looking for it, but I didn’t hear her throwing shade or even speaking slightly about Meg. I’m still a firm believer that Kate and Meg probably got along fine, the problem was between the brothers. That does not absolve Kate of her media silence during the treatment of her SIL but we dont know that she didnt try to mend things between H&W or try to reach out to Meg. She was definitely tossed in the spotlight to reap the benefit of MM being smeared, and her silence about that cant really go away or be ignored. But I dont see her throwing anyone under the bus by talking about her experience giving birth, having a baby and standing outside the Lido wing. It sounds like shes talking about just her own personal experience, just because she didnt say “it’s ok if other royals dont want to” doesn’t mean she was dragging Meg or smearing her.
That having been said I think people are looking for the smear, searching for little digs where there may not be any. Meg made a decision on where she wanted to give birth that made the most sense for her and their family and I dont think Kate should have just blurted that out during an interview about her own experience.
My little man came into the world via not my own labor, but I know it was very difficult on the woman he was born from, and she was on lots of medication and I applaud her for delivering my 11lb man into the world! Birth is an amazing thing. When I was talking to her about it she said that she honestly loved it before and after her epidural, because she felt purpose. I think that is interesting. Hypnobirthing sounds very interesting.
I would love to hear from MM her perspective too, and all women, it’s so different! I’m sure Meg had support from Harry though, he seems like he would be very hands on with them – I’m not a person who can have natural children, my next child is coming at the end of the month but I wont be experiencing the labor.
Congratulations on your growing family!!!!
Yeah, I was looking to see where she was talking about Meghan but I don’t see anything? I like Meghan more than Kate but I don’t dislike Kate either. But Kate should have been more publicly supportive of Meghan.
It’s somewhat indirect, but it doesn’t take much to compare her words to how Meghan was treated and see a very large discrepancy. If she cares so much, why didn’t she speak up for her sister in law?
Turning a blind eye to the obvious trashing of her sister-in-law is tantamount to throwing her under the bus. But I guess when your husband’s responsible for most of it you close your mouth and shut your eyes.
I don’t buy her Lindo steps comments. I think she relished that moment as part of her living out her dream as Diana 2.0. I believe she and Carole chose the dress she did to emulate Diana and that was all planned well in advance with excitement and anticipation of the moment. Now if she had made the moment more her own style-wise and not a copy of how Diana looked then I might buy her “terrifying” story.
And she so gives herself away with her comment that she didn’t get that emotional well-being matters until her third pregnancy which she probably had to spend tracking Will’s movements and trying to break into his iphone to read his texts and keeping her eye out for Rose when they went into town from Anmer. Exhausting and depressing for her. But since she knew Harry wasn’t cheating she probably didn’t think Meghan had it that bad during her pregnancy I guess.
I agree I have always felt Kate loves the attention that comes with being on display that way – even during the GF she loved to mug for the paps. I always remember the story that she used to ask the photographers for copies of the photo’s for the ‘family scrapbook’ – that tells me GF loves her some press attention. The whole Middleton family loves it – with potentially the exception of Mike and James (I never got the vibe he was into as much as his mother and sisters were and that he was pushed in the media).
That blue polkadot dress was a copy of one Diana wore on honeymoon.
Yes. She loves the attention and always has. that explains why they were incandescent with rage when attention was suddenly focused on the Sussexes. They suddenly looked second best. So now this sudden turn to take us back to the 1950s.
She must also have some serious willful blindness to not see her own lack of support for her pregnant sister in law.
It bothers me that will talks about the environment, saving the planet, and managing the estates while Kate keeps the talking points about babies. I am trying to put my finger on it but it’s subtle and almost like playing to their minivan stans.
And can I just say why people excuse Kate’s lack of acting against WIlliam is beyond me. I mean what kind of woman, in the year 2020 living in a first world country, actually abides by her husband when he’s acting this petty aginst his OWN brother. So brothers fight, most “normal” modern woman would ignore their husband’s stupid behaviour and love on their inlaws regardless. THis is how the leader woman of this first world country acts?? smh.
And yet she stood by and watched while her pregnant sister-in-law was tortured.
It’s pretty obvious that the British media (aided and abetted by the British royal family AND Katie Keen’s mother) were trying to force Meghan to miscarry, so Harry would be free to walk away from his ‘degree wife’. There are a lot of reasons why I dislike Keen Katie, but I will always despise her for this.
Hard to believe that was only six years ago.
I know people age but god Kate and Will looked so much better back then. Look at her dimples. He doesn’t look schlubby. Nowadays she looks tired all the time and he looks like a potato.
Question- I know lots is said About Carole Middleton. I don’t k ow a lot about her, how do we know she is so powerful or is able to get is much out there? I get that she managed Kate, but the parts about her pulling the strings at the palace or in the news. William always seemed like a control freak, so how would she be able to do all this?
The same way we “know” any of the other theories we rehash on every Royal article. We don’t, we take gossip stories from various rags and interpret the meanings based on our personal preferences of the subject at hand.
We repeat them often and reinforce each other’s opinions based on those preferences and create various scenarios.
In other words … we gossip!!
I think it’s a combination of Carole being absolutely ruthless and very dedicated to getting William and Kate together in the first place, and then all the stories about how crucial she was to keeping them together, how she coddled will, and told Kate to keep taking him back. She’s been able to manage everyone’s emotions and lives to get what she wanted: Princess Kate. Then, she’s always there. Carole is staying at their houses whenever a baby is born or Kate stays with her, she’s babysitting the kids often, she shows up on royal engagements, they vacation with them often. And will and Kate are lazy and probably enjoy having someone like Carole to do a lot of the PR work and organizing their lives for them. So that’s the background.
Then, a lot of articles about Carole being such a help to them, “the power behind the throne.” Many of the anti Meghan articles were specifically twisted to be pro-Kate. Not pro-William so much, but very pro-Kate and pro-Kate’s family. Any article that is critical of the Middletons or reporting on something awful they did, gets stamped out quickly and then we get articles and pictures of them on vacation or Kate’s brother riding around on his cute bicycle with his dogs in the basket. And one of the royal reporters literally tweeted out that she wanted to hear from Carole after sussexit was announced.
“But I know some people do have really, really difficult times, and it’s not for everybody.”
YA THINK Kate.
WTF!!!
Intergenerational trauma and infant mortality among African American women is a THING Kate!
Add then the additional trauma brought on by you, your husband, the British Media all with the tacit silence/approval of Prince Charles and The Queen, well what could go wrong? This is pure evil. I’m hoping though, that it is complete and total cluelessness for humanities sake.
Yeah, I wish she could have talked in more detail here rather than just giving a platitude “it’s not for everyone” – surely postpartum anxiety/depression and providing support to parents before, during, and right after birth is a crucial part of “the early years”? This is such a softball, an easy way to pivot to your survey. Missed opportunity to talk about something important.
Actually I think Kate addressed the issue of her privileged position quite well and she can be well-spoken (or at least not dumb) I’ll give her credit for this. Her accent isn’t so posh anymore..
You’re admitting to using even more names on here?
LOL! That’s at least 4.
Saves time I guess.
Really?….*bangs head against desk*
It’s really clear Kate is part of the firm and will never go against them, and that they trust her. I would like to understand what Kate was exactly supposed to do during Megan’s pregnancy that people are calling her out for here. Should she have given a press statement, tweeted,, appeared with her? What would have been a good supportive gesture that would not have had everyone else in the firm getting all upset with Kate at for doing, since, Kate doesn’t break rules. Also, everyone here was upset over the obvious throw Megan under the bus for Andrew situation, now your upset and it’s Kate’s fault. Out of the whole family , think Kate probably tried to be friendly with Megan as much as should could with Will, her passive aggressive emotional abusive cold husband, her crazy “Royal” in-laws, and trying to raise a family and being a very public figure. It’s a shame because Megan really would have done so much and I think Kate would rather be home , but, because of the powers to be, tradition, family feuds, the old grey men, whatever Megan or Kate would like is at the bottom of the list. That’s why Harry at least had to stand up ‘what Megan wants..etc”. I just think Andrew, Charles, Will, the media, Megan’s own crazy family, hurt her, much more then Kate has.
She had a surrogate. It’s an open “secret” at this point.
Jessica, do you mean Megan and that’s why Kate would have been silent? Megan looked like she had a post pregnancy body and just lost all her baby weight. Kate could never have had a surrogate, I can’t imagine that could ever happen. Interesting post…….