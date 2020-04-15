Ricky Gervais: Celebrities like Sam Smith should ‘stop whining’ about the lockdown

Last month, Sam Smith did what many people have done: made a simple joke about how self-isolation and quarantines are difficult for many people, especially people who struggle with mental health issues. Sam posted photos where they were having a jokey little “meltdown” and Sam also posted a message pleading with fans to “Please, please stay safe…I really, really hope you’re okay and hope you’re mentally alright… this is going to be challenging for anyone who gets in [their head] a little bit like me.” That’s all. It was cute and sweet and very human. Well, Ricky Gervais took that in the worst possible way and used it as a jumping off point to lambast celebrities “whining” about corona-lockdowns.
When pop star Sam Smith broke down in tears on Instagram in their £12million house, complaining about being in isolation, there was one man the singer was not getting sympathy from.
Funnyman Ricky Gervais says celebrities, including himself, should not be whining about having to stay indoors. Instead, he says, Britain should be lining up on a Thursday evening to applaud our NHS heroes. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Ricky said: “After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters. These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”
Despite his serious, almost angry tone, he then quickly adds with his trademark chuckle: “I didn’t go out much anyway, and there’s always too much booze in the house. It’s always been the 6pm watershed for as long as I remember. Obviously, I am looking at the watch.”
“I had no money growing up, I didn’t have any until I was 40. But I still had everything. My mum, she gardened, she grew, she cooked, she sewed, she knitted, she decorated, she did everything she could. And she gave me everything I wanted except money. I also realised growing up that all the best things were free — friends, nature, learning and healthcare. And that’s why I gladly pay my taxes. And that’s why I clap the NHS.”
Yes, it would truly be impossible to clap for carers and give much respect to healthcare workers and essential workers AND also recognize that some regular people – nay, even celebrities – might mention that they are struggling with the lockdown. These quotes originate from a longer interview Ricky did with the Sun, and I looked through the entire piece and I don’t see where Ricky name-checked Sam specifically. It might be that the Sun just decided to name-check Sam, even though Sam has been posting IGs to support the NHS and medical-support charities. Who knows. But I will say this – I’m shocked by how much I loathe Ricky Gervais these days. He thinks he’s so edgy and contrarian when really he’s just trying to appeal to the *worst* audiences. “Yeah, how dare people talk about mental health in a quarantine, what whiners!”
Photos courtesy of WENN/BBC.
I’m with him, I think it’d be best for most celebrities to stfu on how rough it is or how they are coping. Because as much as I appreciate kiM k saying she knows how much it sucks, she isn’t stuck in an apartment or her house in WI, no she has a humongous yard with every single possible thing to keep her kids entertained. And that’s not to pick on Kim k, she has actually annoyed me the least, but people like jlo and Arod pleading with people to stay home make my blood boil. They need to sit down and shut up.
Agreed.
Agreed. Dont forget Ellen DeGeneres who lives in a huge mansion. He is referring to privileged people like celebrities while people are struggling to keep food and needs and much of them living off of daily work or have suspended wages (What Disney or McDonalds are doing is immoral)
Honestly, I feel the same way. I know Ricky is hated on this site but from how his words come across in print here I just don’t have a problem with what he’s said.
I get that people who are stuck at home are struggling with the isolation. But I simply can’t relate to celebrities in mansions with lots of leisure time. Like Goop telling us to take a bath every night to relax from the stress….huh?
I’m a nurse & my life is basically a chaotic clusterf*ck right now.
I’m working overtime for the last 7 weeks, & yes I have a sore across the bridge of my nose from masks.
I’ve been self quarantined from my children & husband for 2 weeks now.
My husband is self employed & thankfully has been able to stay home with our kids & help them with school.
I haven’t talked to them on the phone or on Zoom for over 24 hours (I got off work last night after they’d gone to bed & I clocked back in at 5:30 this morning. My son is in 3rd grade & my daughter is pre-K, she just turned 5. My husband said she’s been waking up around midnight crying. I know all of this is confusing & stressful for both of them, even though we’re trying our best to keep things upbeat for them.
For those who might say Well this is the career you chose so why are you complaining about it? I actually love being a nurse & I have no regrets about my chosen field of work. My complaints are only about the separation from family I’m experiencing & the potential financial impact……because while I’m grateful to have a job & be earning a paycheck my husband is the breadwinner here, his income is easily double what mine is.
Thanks for letting me vent a little…have a coffee break here at work ☕
Stay safe & healthy everyone.
All best for you, what you are doing is great, your work ethic.
I think he said it all wrong but he kind of has a point. Everyone is finding this hard, even if you’re a multi millionaire or a billionaire but we aren’t all equal in this. There are people living in huge homes, with their home cinemas, gyms and a bank account big enough to survive for years. Even a small private outdoor space is a real luxury. There are people living in tiny, cramped apartments, fearful about how they can pay their bills or whether they’ll have a job to return to after all of this.
We all have to look at what we have and work on being grateful.
This.
Celebrities are absolutely entitled to have mental health issues, and be depressed about this. Sure. But I’m also entitled to not have to hear about it because they have the resources to deal with it. Chris Cuomo said it very well when he admitted that he is in the best possible situation – he has money, he has a wife willing to take great care of him, he has a job, connections, etc. He’s got resources to deal with the crap coming at him. That’s the right way to talk about what you are going through – yes, share, but be frank about your privilege. Otherwise you get no sympathy.
A good friend of mine has ongoing mental health issues and I asked her how she is doing because she’s a front line medical worker and a single mom. Her reply? “I can’t afford to have a breakdown.”
So yeah, much as it pains me to say it, I’m with Ricky on this one.
I agree – he worded it in a very Ricky Gervais way, but I think his general point stands.
i’m on day 30 of the quarantine and I try not to complain too much. I know I “can,” there are some aspects of this that are hard, and “crisis schooling” is for sure a stressor, but I also realize how lucky we are, relatively, in this situation. This is hard for everyone in different ways so its not that I don’t think people can or should complain, but there is definitely an element of “read the room” that is missing with some of these celebrities.
Ricky is wrong about the clapping.
How about British people stop voting in governments that underfund the NHS and its staff?
NHS do not have PPE and are dying because of it.
Properly funded healthcare?
‘But how are you going to pay for it?’
Team Ricky all the way. Whiners like Ellen et al moaning about how isolation in their obcene manse is like jail, are irritating as hell.
Agree. If they need to complain, they should at least know their audience. Call/facetime/zoom celebrity friends who are equally as miserable in their gilded cages and kvetch all you want.
Yeah, I’m agreeing with him though. I think it’s one thing to whine a bit to your friends/family that you’re bored, but it’s another to post online. I still have to go into work surrounded by 100’s of people because we are “essential”. And I’m not important like nurses or grocery workers. It’s incredibly frustrating to see people complaining while they’re safely tucked into their houses. Meanwhile everyday is like a ticking time bomb for those that work outside. Don’t get me started on celebrities complaining or saying we are all in this together. Nah.
Allz – just want to say you ARE important. Thank you for what you are doing.
+1
I like him. I don’t back everything he says, but I agree with him a lot and I think he’s really funny. I feel like the way he is is part of his act. I agree that people that are in very good circumstances, even if depressed about it, should probably just be quiet. Some people are really going to come out of this in bad positions, and while I’m not saying mental health isn’t important, it falls lower on the hierarchy than food and shelter, IMO
I think Ricky is a jealous loser.
It’s wrong to compare who’s hurt/suffering more. Yes, some are locked in mansions with a huge yard, but a mental health issue, and some are locked in a small flat with abusive partners, and some are pulling 18 hour shifts in COVID-19 hospitals. Everyone has scars, some are less visible to others, but not less legitimate nonetheless. Someone always got it better or worse. World is in deep shit already, why add more aggression and devastation?
I’ve had to check myself a few times to think about all the instances one could find themselves during this time. And there’s plenty of horror to go around if you give the situation a thorough chance to sink in. I get what he’s saying, but it’s like he’s purposefully targeting only people free of all the serious crap humans have to put up with on a daily basis.
While not really liking the messenger, the message gets the point across.
I am not even hating on Sam Smith and his message either. His fans have been open about their struggles as well and he was trying to help a bit.
The Sun continues to be garbage. Pitting people against one another is their bread and butter and Ricky could have did this on his IG and still got press.
I’ll be honest – I’m sort of team both of them in this scenario?
I don’t think Sam was a fair target for Ricky, though. I do agree that there have been FAR TOO MANY celebrities complaining about the lockdowns while living in mega million dollar mansions, without having to worry about how they’re going to afford food or power or whatever else. I’m really unsure why he didn’t specifically take a swing at someone like Ellen though – that would have been a fair person to call out, I think. Why not rip on JLo and ARod? Why not rip on someone like whatsherface – the Wasp or whatever her character name is who actively flouted guidelines publicly. Those are the people who should be making him angry, but it’s interesting that they’ve gotten through relatively unscathed.
When it comes to mental health issues they definitely don’t discriminate based on wealth, but someone who has the kind of money, privilege and access that Sam does definitely has a leg up over the people who are low income or no income. One thing I would really like to see is celebrities donating to mental health initiatives alongside food banks and things like that. Thankfully, we have more access now than people used to have as far as telehealth and things like that. But it definitely still isn’t easy, and Sam has a very valid point. There are a LOT of people suffering.
I normally can be a bit neurotic and get inside my own head, but I typically can cope. I know that I’m lucky because of that. But we found out our office was shutting down in December, and my end date was supposed to be May 1. Right now we have a buyer, but there’s been so little communication over the last few weeks because of covid. Our end date letters have been suspended and likely we’ll be leased back to the current company for a while for the transition. I have literally zero idea of if I’m guaranteed a new job, or how long I’ll be working here. And that’s been super stressful. If I don’t get a job, I do get severance which will cover something like 4 months of regular wages, and I’ll be eligible for EI. But I have to keep telling myself that getting worked up isn’t productive because I just don’t have ANY control over the virus, OR my job. Whatever happens happens. And I’m SLOWLY becoming more at peace with that, and just trying not to drive myself insane. And I know I’m SUPER lucky. I know SO many people are in worse situations, so I can’t even imagine how much people are suffering with mental health issues right now.
Reading the article it doesn’t say he mentioned Sam Smith at all. He appears to be talking about celebrities in general.
Ahhhh so it was just The Sun trying to stir up more specific drama. The way they worded that I wasn’t sure if it was a direct response to Sam, or if it was just a generalized statement.
Ricky Gervais is a celebrity who whines about celebrities whining. Like he did at whatever award show he hosted complaining about rich actors. Thing was, no one pulled him up for being a very rich actor. He gets away with it because, why? I find him disingenuous and it’s weird people don’t notice the hypocrisy.
I like him. He says all the things I’d like to say to them.
But he is that he complains about. It’s hypocrisy. You know he’s Uber rich bitching about rich people. He’s a celebrity whining about celebrities. Who can’t see that? Y’all fall for like he’s one of you. He’s not. He’s them.
I think there’s a balance. I think this is hard for everyone, but, obviously, we’re not all in the same situation.
It’s been hard for me, but I’m not sick, I’m in a house with a backyard, and at this point I’m not worried about my next meal. I realize how lucky those things make me. I do think there is a difference between acknowledging something is a hard or is a challenge and whining about your situation. As I said, I realize that I’m lucky in this situation, but it’s still difficult not seeing other people for such an extended time (I live alone) and not being able to go anywhere. I think this is hard for everyone, and I can’t fault anyone for acknowledging that.
So long as those that have their health and are not worried about their next meal or paycheck do not act as if they are the most putupon, then I can’t fault them for acknowledging that it’s hard or that they are struggling – especially those who do it while trying to help others.
To quote a wise man, “Money can’t buy you happiness, but it can sure make you comfortable in your misery.”
I am not saying that rich people don’t struggle with issues, but struggling in a mansion with millions in the bank is way different than what the rest of us are dealing with. Most of the problems that cause us regular people anxiety stem from money issues. It’s very tone deaf to do the whole “Stars! They’re just like us!” right now.
Agreed with him. I had Ellen Degeneres in mind reading this article. I don’t know about Sam Smith, it’s not fair he was named by the paper (and not Gervais)