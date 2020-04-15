Kate Beckinsale is dating and/or quarantining with 22-year-old Goody Grace

Kate Beckinsale has been single-ish for about a year. It was one year ago when Kate was winding things down with Pete Davidson. Pete would go on to date Kaia Gerber, while Kate went on to date… who even knows. I think she had a fling with Machine Gun Kelly, honestly. Kate has been going through a “dating much younger men” phase for several years, and I’ve taken issue with her taste level! It’s one thing to be a “cougar” with a young beefcake, it’s quite another to be a 46 year old woman and date a series of men in their early 20s, all of whom look like emotionally disturbed teenage boys. But here we are: Kate is dating a goth Canadian youth named Goody Grace.

Kate Beckinsale Holding Hands with 22-Year-Old Musician Goody Grace https://t.co/yUpv08S1hQ — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2020

Kate Beckinsale is growing close to a new man. The actress, 46, was photographed taking a stroll with Canadian musician Goody Grace, 22, on Sunday in Brentwood, California. The two held hands as they walked with Beckinsale in a white tank top, black pants and a gray cardigan. Grace wore black pants, a black T-shirt and a white fuzzy cardigan as the two smiled. The musician posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Sunday holding a large Dairy Milk chocolate in purple wrapping in the shape of an egg. “A very happy quarantined easter 🐣∞,” he captioned the post. Beckinsale commented on the photo with, “Peep x.”

So… are they quarantining together? That’s the new criteria of seriousness, isn’t it? “Girl, I know you like him, but would you quarantine with him?” “Is he quarantine material?” Well, is he? Or did Kate start dating a youth while she was quarantined? Hm.

This youth wears Morrissey/The Smiths t-shirts too. Don’t get me wrong, this was my type when I was, like, 15/16? But I can’t imagine being into this kind of guy now.

