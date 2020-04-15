Kate Beckinsale is dating and/or quarantining with 22-year-old Goody Grace

Kate Beckinsale has been single-ish for about a year. It was one year ago when Kate was winding things down with Pete Davidson. Pete would go on to date Kaia Gerber, while Kate went on to date… who even knows. I think she had a fling with Machine Gun Kelly, honestly. Kate has been going through a “dating much younger men” phase for several years, and I’ve taken issue with her taste level! It’s one thing to be a “cougar” with a young beefcake, it’s quite another to be a 46 year old woman and date a series of men in their early 20s, all of whom look like emotionally disturbed teenage boys. But here we are: Kate is dating a goth Canadian youth named Goody Grace.
Kate Beckinsale Holding Hands with 22-Year-Old Musician Goody Grace https://t.co/yUpv08S1hQ
— TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2020
Kate Beckinsale is growing close to a new man. The actress, 46, was photographed taking a stroll with Canadian musician Goody Grace, 22, on Sunday in Brentwood, California. The two held hands as they walked with Beckinsale in a white tank top, black pants and a gray cardigan.
Grace wore black pants, a black T-shirt and a white fuzzy cardigan as the two smiled. The musician posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Sunday holding a large Dairy Milk chocolate in purple wrapping in the shape of an egg.
“A very happy quarantined easter 🐣∞,” he captioned the post. Beckinsale commented on the photo with, “Peep x.”
So… are they quarantining together? That’s the new criteria of seriousness, isn’t it? “Girl, I know you like him, but would you quarantine with him?” “Is he quarantine material?” Well, is he? Or did Kate start dating a youth while she was quarantined? Hm.
This youth wears Morrissey/The Smiths t-shirts too. Don’t get me wrong, this was my type when I was, like, 15/16? But I can’t imagine being into this kind of guy now.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty.
The quarantine really tests relationships. My sister announced that after 4 weeks of seeing nobody but her bf (they live together), we should get used to him. He’s staying. LOL I’m fine with that.
Have to say, KB is probably living her best life but he looks 16. She 100% looks like his mom, this isn’t cool or sexy. And don’t tell me her dating pool is small. The woman looks bomb.
Wow. She went from desperate to inappropriate to creepy and disgusting real fast. Talk about the mid life crisis.
She should be so embarrassed! Omg this looks like a little boy. What is up with her choices in guys lately? Come on girl, have some standards.
When your love interest is the same age as your children, it’s time to reevaluate your choices.
Gross. Gross for anyone in their mid 40s to be dating a 22 year old.