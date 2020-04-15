Why isn’t Bruce Willis quarantining with his wife and young daughters instead of Demi?

Demi Moore continues to post fun family photos of her squad all holed up in her picturesque compound during quarantine. And like before, the pics include her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, their partners, Dillion Buss (Tallulah) and Jake Miller (Scout), many dogs, some random guy that no outlet can identify and, of course, the girls’ father and Demi’s ex, Bruce Willis. As with the other photos, Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, commented how much she loved them, all while being forced to use throwback photos of her own family for both Bruce’s birthday and their 11th wedding anniversary. It’s all very modern and copacetic, but still leaving us to wonder – what the heck? Why is Bruce at Demi’s and not his own home? That seems to be the question everyone is asking. And now…. well, actually, we still don’t know.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are spending their time reading as a family. On Monday, Moore shared a photograph of them along with their three kids, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, holding up Laura Day’s “How to Rule the World from Your Couch.” Also in the photo were three family friends including Tallulah’s boyfriend Dillon Buss and Scout’s boyfriend Jake Miller,Moore and Willis revealed they were self-isolating under the same roof last week when Tallulah shared a photo of her parents, Scout and Buss all wearing matching green-striped pajamas with the caption, “chaotic neutral.” Willis is married to Emma Heming Willis and the couple shares two daughters together: Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5. Heming Willis, 41, is supporting their isolation, commenting on a photo posted by Moore in which the whole crew wore matching pajamas with, “At its finest 💚💚💚 love and miss you guys 💚💚💚.”

I have no idea why Bruce is with this side of the family. Nobody is tagging the location but my photo assumption suggests they are in Ketchum so I wonder if he was visiting and the restricted travel suggestions came into being while he was there, so they all decided it was better to stay. Maybe someone in that group tested positive and he had to wait the 14-day quarantine before they could return to his non-COVID family. Maybe it’s an age thing, Bruce is 65, the third most at-risk age group whereas his 41 year old wife and their under 10 years daughters are in very low-risk age groups, so it’s actually for their safety?

Honestly, I agree with those of you who commented last week that it is an age thing – but not Bruce’s age, his eight and five-year-old daughters. We’ve seen that Bruce is, in fact, an engaged dad. He was with the first three and he is with his two youngest, allowing them to paint his fingernails and attending their tea parties. All of that is very sweet. It is also much easier to agree to these invitations when you can get the hell away from your house on occasion. One tea party for every three fake work calls that allows you to sneak off to the driving range. Could you imagine Bruce being trapped into that schedule? “Daa-ad – I wanna make you up like Mrs. Bunny Wigglesworth again!” I imagine it would be the 401st reading of Amelia Bedelia that had him looking for a fire house to propel down the side of his home like Nakatomi Tower. So Bruce read the writing on the wall and jetted to Demi’s, where he knew he’d be allowed to do the crosswords in peace.

The thing is, we may never know the true answer. Maybe Demi will give some type of vague response to this question somewhere down the line, when she feels like it. But I wouldn’t hold my breath for an answer from Bruce.

