Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are self isolating with their daughters and partners

As we learned from Wayne Brady last week, divorced spouses with kids are finding creative ways to stay in touch during lockdown. If you’re lucky, everyone gets along and hanging out together isn’t a problem. As you can see above, the Willis-Moore clan is doing just that, self-isolating together. Tallulah Willis posted the photo of her sister Scout Willis next to her (Tallulah’s) boyfriend Dillion Buss. In the foreground are exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. We knew Demi was with her girls during this time as she’d posted this photo of Scout, Dillion, Rumer and Tallulah working on a photo project while seated on Demi’s floor. But I had no idea Bruce was there. Almost a day after Tallulah posted that header post, Demi posted this:

That’s Jake Miller, Scout’s boyfriend, sitting behind her. I don’t know who the Martin Freeman looking guy is but the dogs trust him so he’s okay in my book. So all of this looked very fun and playful and I loved that dogs and boyfriends were all camping at Casa Moore to ride Quarantine out. One thing on Demi’s post did catch my eye, though:

So Bruce is with Demi and their girls, his wife Emma Heming Willis is at her home with their two girls? Don’t get me wrong, I adore that these two families have worked so hard to be a loving unit for everyone in it, but I am honestly asking, where is Bruce living during lockdown? Or is there a method in place for these situations, like everyone gets tested and when it’s deemed safe, they can travel between houses? I legitimately would love to hear how some of you are making this work. I have two friends who have agreed to their exes request to not send their children between houses during this and they’re really missing hanging out with their sons (happens to both be sons). My niece is staying with her mom because her stepmom is a doctor at UCSF and they all agreed she was probably better off staying just with her mom. But in normal circumstances, my niece would be away at college so she wouldn’t be at my brother’s anyway. I’m sure the video chatting helps. What else does? Let us know how you’re coordinating your blended family in these situations. And if any of those scenarios include striped pj photos, I want to see them.

BTW, the spotted pup in the photos is Cowboy, Tallulah and Dillion’s new baby Oh. My. GAWD!