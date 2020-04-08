Brielle Biermann defends Trump as a victim, rightfully gets dragged

Oh good, you guys – Brielle Biermann rode in on her Twitter steed to play the voice of reason during these scary and uncertain times. Unfortunately, she forgot the reasonable part of her message. Monday morning, Brielle decided to take a very firm stance on defending the President of the Untied States. No, wait – it gets even better. Brielle decided to use her public platform to defend #45 – from bullies. That’s right, folks, Brielle wants us to all be nice to the president because how is any of *waves hands around* this his fault?

This is not political- i don’t care how i/you feel about trump as a politician but he is a PERSON. “Running” the country. He has feelings like all of us. Do you think someone wants to do the best they can when they’re constantly belittled/bullied for everything they do/say? — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) April 6, 2020

It will not surprise you to hear, I’m sure, that the Twitterverse came for Brielle, and quickly. Many of the comments were of the ‘gtfo with that nonsense’ variety:

Please tell this to the face of a healthcare worker who is currently treating COVID-19 patients. — Haley✌Athena (@haley_athena) April 6, 2020

Others pointed out that Brielle was defending one of the biggest bullies in the country against bullying:

Do you follow him on Twitter? Literally ALL he does is belittle and bully others. Where is your outrage about that? Where is the leadership in that? Check yourself. — Angie Lee (@Angie789) April 6, 2020

But most wanted to know why #45 deserved to be left alone when Brielle so clearly felt differently when it came to the Obamas?:

Oh yeah but Michelle deserved your ignorance. pic.twitter.com/v1JPW7cKDV — Ruby (@rubyytuesdayy_) April 7, 2020

And even after all the backlash she got, when people pointed out all the ways this tweet was wrong, Brielle doubled down on her original stance:

No. I genuinely feel bad for him. And ANYONE WHOS BULLIED. No one regardless of what they’ve done deserves that. Have a heart. — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) April 6, 2020

*Sniff, sniff* What’s that I smell? Oh right – it’s b*llsh*t. Obviously Brielle’s bullying argument is out the window with all the receipts of her dumba- attacks on the Obamas. Not to mention, she doesn’t have to look far to find prime examples of bullying as her mom and stepfather are fine attacking anyone who looks at them the wrong way. But here’s my message for Brielle and Tracy Morgan and anyone else who wants us to take it easy on our current POTUS: under normal circumstances, with a normal president, you’d be right. This calamity is befalling people all over the world. And if #45 did anything even remotely beneficial, then we should back off and allow him to do his job under tragic circumstances. But there is no evidence he’s done anything but hurt “the country he’s running” and has no plans on stopping that. His concern is now, and has always been, his approval ratings and his financial interests. He denied any threat this virus gave us and jeopardized millions of Americans trying to pretend it away. He’s attacked anyone asking for clarity on his policy. He promotes faulty science and gives incorrect information that is costing his constituents their lives or the lives of those they love. And every single time he had to opportunity to give some words of comfort, he used it to promote himself and the fictional contests he thinks he’s winning that exist solely in his head. So no, Brielle, I will not jump on your kumbaya train. The ONLY thing #45 wants to do “the best he can” is endorse himself and his interests, while somehow profiting off the situation, even if it’s with the blood of the American people on his hands. And because of that, he deserves to be “constantly belittled/bullied for everything (he does/says)”.

Following her tweet, Brielle had the audacity to try to simply change the subject as if she hadn’t kicked up a vile dust storm. Her next tweet read:

Anywaaaaays it’s a beautiful day in Atlanta 💛 — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) April 6, 2020

And then some thoughts about cookies. Christ, and I thought her mother looked vapid posting her Bikini A Day shots to help us all through quarantine. I can’t believe I ever attempted to defend this twit. Lesson learned.