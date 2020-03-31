Donald Trump: The media is out to get me by accurately reporting on the pandemic

Donald Trump is so bad, I am struggling to even find descriptors for how bad it is. Unhinged lunatic, a maniac, an evil douchebag, etc. He’s truly getting people killed through his own mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, and he can’t stop spreading misinformation, lies and conspiracies. He also needs to be praised 24-7, and he can’t stop bragging about what he’s doing or how big his ratings are. It’s insane. It’s completely bonkers that this is our world. Yesterday, Trump called in to Fox News for a phone interview, and Vanity Fair did a longer piece about all of the crazy sh-t he said, and here is just PART of it.
Asked by cohost Brian Kilmeade about a Washington Post editorial condemning Russia and China for spreading absurd misinformation about the virus—including, in the case of Russia, that it was made by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and in the case of China, that it had been let loose on Wuhan by the U.S. Army—Trump responded, “Number one, you don’t know what they’re doing. And when you read it in the Washington Post, you don’t believe it. I believe very little when I see it. I see stories in the Washington Post that are so fake, that are so phony. I have stories that are such fake stuff, and that’s number one.” Then he added, of governments spreading completely outrageous lies: “They do it and we do it…Every country does it.”
Trump later returned to the conspiracy he pushed throughout January, February, and a not-insignificant portion of March: that the press’s reporting on COVID-19 is singularly focused on taking him down. “They will do anything they can to hurt this presidency, and yet here we are with the best numbers we’ve ever had,” Trump moaned, apparently more concerned with his approval numbers than the number of Americans who’ve died from the virus. “I don’t even understand it when you can get such fake news from—New York Times is a totally dishonest paper, they’re dishonest people. Washington Post, same thing. I’m trying to figure out for three and a half years, who is more dishonest, who is more corrupt? The Washington Post or the New York Times? When I figure it out, I’ll let you know. We’ll have a special.”
Elsewhere during the show, Trump did not take kindly to a question about Nancy Pelosi’s comment that his initial, well-documented “denial” of the crisis was proving deadly. “Look, she’s a sick puppy, in my opinion,” Trump said of the Speaker of the House. “She really is. She’s got a lot of problems.… Don’t forget, she was playing the impeachment game. Her game where she ended up looking like a fool. She was doing nothing but—all she did for the first long time was impeach, impeach. This went on for years, I mean, if you think about it. That’s all she did. She didn’t do anything.” (Actually, if you “think” about it, the whole impeachment thing went on for a matter of months, but sure, what is time anyway?)
As someone who avoids listening to this man as much as I can, is he getting up at the White House podium and saying this sh-t there too? His stupidity is dangerous. He admits he’s spreading misinformation, insists that the media is out to get him by accurately reporting on a pandemic and calls Nancy Pelosi a “sick puppy” for accurately quoting him. During the interview, he also threatened Gov. Andrew Cuomo AND took credit for Cuomo’s high approval rate and a ton more.
Oh, and at Trump’s White House briefing yesterday, the My Pillow CEO was there??
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell: "God gave us grace on November 8, 2016 to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives. A nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the Word, read our Bibles." pic.twitter.com/KlH55S3wIn
— The Hill (@thehill) March 30, 2020
For CNN, the My Pillow Guy was the straw that broke the camel's back — they cut away pic.twitter.com/FB0GIlbf6R
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 30, 2020
Trump you complete and utter Tool!
You have shown your ass to the entire world during your idiot way of dealing with a worldwide pandemic!
Argh! Trump and David Geffen can both STFU!
Useless, ignorant, self-involved, physco tools.
My old dog could do a better job being POTUS, at min the dog would sit quietly off to the side of Dr. Fauci!!
Geez, just reading this headline has brought my temper up 100%.
He is so full of shit he should’ve had acute blood poisoning from it by now! To continue to say he’s delusional is a YUUUUUGE understatement!
I can’t stand the sound of his voice. Makes my skin crawl. The only ones I listen to are Cuomo’s and Gavin Newsom’s updates, and Fauci. Birx has swallowed a HUGE cup of Kool-aid and gone to “The Dark Side”.
Sometimes I wonder if this is Pompeo’s version of “The Rapture”, and that’s making them all more unhinged….
He goes beyond inept. An inept person has good intentions and tries, but they aren’t effective, or don’t know how. That’s not Trump. Trump is actively malicious. He doesn’t provide sufficient supplies to states that didn’t vote him. He tears into individuals who have criticized him and undercut what they are trying to do. If he was trying to help and just doing a lousy job, there’d be room to be forgiving, but he’s not. He’s actively evil and malicious in everything he does.
He really is. Seems like that’s always been what drives him. He’s never lifted a finger to try to learn what it takes to be a leader in any capacity. He thinks he knows it all.
Even worse, imo, are the people who still support him. I just got into a beef on Twitter with a MAGAt who insists none of the pandemic response falls on Trump, that it’s the states’ responsibility. Willful, aggressive ignorance is what we are up against.
I am so sorry this piece of garbage is your president, I can’t even believe how awful he is. I hope no one is actually listening to anything he is saying, he is going to get everyone killed. Gah. So angry.
The My Pillow guy and the Hobby Lobby guy can just go f@@k themselves. Neither one of them will ever see a dime of my money.
I used to admire Americans and think highly of the nation. This chucklehead’s presidency and his approval ratings have destroyed that.
Every time Trump opens his gob he just proves that he lives in bizarro world where everything is topsy-turvy. However, a pandemic doesn’t respect the alternate reality that the US President apparently lives in.
Yet people will vote for him in November. That’s the terrifying part.
I just applied for mail in ballot. I’m not messing around with it anymore. If this has done nothing else, it’s highlighted the need for states rights in the face of corrupt governing.