Donald Trump: The media is out to get me by accurately reporting on the pandemic

Donald Trump is so bad, I am struggling to even find descriptors for how bad it is. Unhinged lunatic, a maniac, an evil douchebag, etc. He’s truly getting people killed through his own mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, and he can’t stop spreading misinformation, lies and conspiracies. He also needs to be praised 24-7, and he can’t stop bragging about what he’s doing or how big his ratings are. It’s insane. It’s completely bonkers that this is our world. Yesterday, Trump called in to Fox News for a phone interview, and Vanity Fair did a longer piece about all of the crazy sh-t he said, and here is just PART of it.

Asked by cohost Brian Kilmeade about a Washington Post editorial condemning Russia and China for spreading absurd misinformation about the virus—including, in the case of Russia, that it was made by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and in the case of China, that it had been let loose on Wuhan by the U.S. Army—Trump responded, “Number one, you don’t know what they’re doing. And when you read it in the Washington Post, you don’t believe it. I believe very little when I see it. I see stories in the Washington Post that are so fake, that are so phony. I have stories that are such fake stuff, and that’s number one.” Then he added, of governments spreading completely outrageous lies: “They do it and we do it…Every country does it.” Trump later returned to the conspiracy he pushed throughout January, February, and a not-insignificant portion of March: that the press’s reporting on COVID-19 is singularly focused on taking him down. “They will do anything they can to hurt this presidency, and yet here we are with the best numbers we’ve ever had,” Trump moaned, apparently more concerned with his approval numbers than the number of Americans who’ve died from the virus. “I don’t even understand it when you can get such fake news from—New York Times is a totally dishonest paper, they’re dishonest people. Washington Post, same thing. I’m trying to figure out for three and a half years, who is more dishonest, who is more corrupt? The Washington Post or the New York Times? When I figure it out, I’ll let you know. We’ll have a special.” Elsewhere during the show, Trump did not take kindly to a question about Nancy Pelosi’s comment that his initial, well-documented “denial” of the crisis was proving deadly. “Look, she’s a sick puppy, in my opinion,” Trump said of the Speaker of the House. “She really is. She’s got a lot of problems.… Don’t forget, she was playing the impeachment game. Her game where she ended up looking like a fool. She was doing nothing but—all she did for the first long time was impeach, impeach. This went on for years, I mean, if you think about it. That’s all she did. She didn’t do anything.” (Actually, if you “think” about it, the whole impeachment thing went on for a matter of months, but sure, what is time anyway?)

[From Vanity Fair]

As someone who avoids listening to this man as much as I can, is he getting up at the White House podium and saying this sh-t there too? His stupidity is dangerous. He admits he’s spreading misinformation, insists that the media is out to get him by accurately reporting on a pandemic and calls Nancy Pelosi a “sick puppy” for accurately quoting him. During the interview, he also threatened Gov. Andrew Cuomo AND took credit for Cuomo’s high approval rate and a ton more.

Oh, and at Trump’s White House briefing yesterday, the My Pillow CEO was there??

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell: "God gave us grace on November 8, 2016 to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives. A nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the Word, read our Bibles." pic.twitter.com/KlH55S3wIn — The Hill (@thehill) March 30, 2020

For CNN, the My Pillow Guy was the straw that broke the camel's back — they cut away pic.twitter.com/FB0GIlbf6R — Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 30, 2020