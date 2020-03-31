Kristin Cavallari called out for promoting her jewelry business



We recently heard that Instagram influencers are struggling to keep their diet tea and subscription box sponsorships in this scary economy. It’s just a terrible time to think about any of that, and it seems like eons ago when we even cared about it, although businesses are still promoting themselves hard. Many celebrities are taking the hint and dialing back their promotional efforts, but not Kristin Cavallari. She promoted her jewelry business on Instagram late last week with a tone deaf message about sticking together and taking advantage of their 20% off sale. Then, when she got called out for it she defended herself by saying that she has employees she wants to keep paying.

Kristen wrote: “**PLEASE READ** I’ve spent years building this family of followers on Instagram and now more than ever I’m having trouble reaching all of you when I need to most. The algorithms have thrown me huge curveballs and for the first time in a long time, I have a new way to get in front of all of you within SECONDS. That is why I’m excited to announce that I’m launching a new platform where I can reach each and everyone of you every time via text! No more BS. This content will be EXCLUSIVE. Intimate. And most importantly YOU WILL NEVER MISS IT. All you have to do is click the link in my bio to sign up now!! I promise to deliver incredible content you won’t find anywhere else ever. First looks into new projects, my favorite recipes, products, lifestyle tips and more. Tag a friend you know who won’t want to miss out! xo” – From Instagram People commented: You seem completely out of touch with what is going on in the world right now. You are just worried about selling your products Hi, I really like your shows and have watched you since Laguna Beach, but all the holiday posting during this difficult time is inappropriate, as a lot of people are worried to leave their home x TONE DEAF!!!!! I hope people choose to make life easier on your worries of producing great content and just unfollow. Kristen responded on her IG stories: “I know this is a weird time for everyone and it feels strange to promote UJ. But I’m responsible for over 100 employees, so you better believe I’m gonna do everything in my power to keep all of my employees.”

I get that aspect of it, wanting to keep employees, but isn’t she rich enough to eat some of those costs for a while as we see how this pans out? Couldn’t she pivot her business to give back? I guess her husband is retired now and they probably have high expenses trying to live an aspirational life on Instagram. I’m on the fence about this one because so many businesses are shilling hard now, she’s just the face of one and that’s why people are holding her personally accountable.

I do have an issue with her showing her as- in a bikini like nothing has changed though. Kristen is an anti-vaxxer, so I would bet she’s like Evangeline Lilly, she’s just not talking about it much. Are all of those anti-vaxxers going to refuse the vaccine for this when we finally get one? I bet 90% of them are, because you have to be powerfully stupid to take that stance in the first place. It’s not like seeing people die and suffer is going to change their minds. You know that a-hole in the oval office is going to find a way to make it optional too, if it’s even out before we get President Biden. Knock all the wood for both an early vaccine and a sane administration.

This was her last post as of publication. She’s an a-hole.