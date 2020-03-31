Kristin Cavallari called out for promoting her jewelry business

View this post on Instagram
Thank you to everyone for their continued support during this uncertain time. To show our appreciation, we’re offering 20% off everything at both @uncommonjames and @littlejamesclothing . We’re gonna get through this and come out on the other side stronger. We’re in this together!
We recently heard that Instagram influencers are struggling to keep their diet tea and subscription box sponsorships in this scary economy. It’s just a terrible time to think about any of that, and it seems like eons ago when we even cared about it, although businesses are still promoting themselves hard. Many celebrities are taking the hint and dialing back their promotional efforts, but not Kristin Cavallari. She promoted her jewelry business on Instagram late last week with a tone deaf message about sticking together and taking advantage of their 20% off sale. Then, when she got called out for it she defended herself by saying that she has employees she wants to keep paying.
Kristen wrote: “**PLEASE READ** I’ve spent years building this family of followers on Instagram and now more than ever I’m having trouble reaching all of you when I need to most. The algorithms have thrown me huge curveballs and for the first time in a long time, I have a new way to get in front of all of you within SECONDS. That is why I’m excited to announce that I’m launching a new platform where I can reach each and everyone of you every time via text! No more BS. This content will be EXCLUSIVE. Intimate. And most importantly YOU WILL NEVER MISS IT. All you have to do is click the link in my bio to sign up now!! I promise to deliver incredible content you won’t find anywhere else ever. First looks into new projects, my favorite recipes, products, lifestyle tips and more. Tag a friend you know who won’t want to miss out! xo” – From Instagram
People commented: You seem completely out of touch with what is going on in the world right now. You are just worried about selling your products
Hi, I really like your shows and have watched you since Laguna Beach, but all the holiday posting during this difficult time is inappropriate, as a lot of people are worried to leave their home x
TONE DEAF!!!!! I hope people choose to make life easier on your worries of producing great content and just unfollow.
Kristen responded on her IG stories: “I know this is a weird time for everyone and it feels strange to promote UJ. But I’m responsible for over 100 employees, so you better believe I’m gonna do everything in my power to keep all of my employees.”
[From Instagram via Perez Hilton]
I get that aspect of it, wanting to keep employees, but isn’t she rich enough to eat some of those costs for a while as we see how this pans out? Couldn’t she pivot her business to give back? I guess her husband is retired now and they probably have high expenses trying to live an aspirational life on Instagram. I’m on the fence about this one because so many businesses are shilling hard now, she’s just the face of one and that’s why people are holding her personally accountable.
I do have an issue with her showing her as- in a bikini like nothing has changed though. Kristen is an anti-vaxxer, so I would bet she’s like Evangeline Lilly, she’s just not talking about it much. Are all of those anti-vaxxers going to refuse the vaccine for this when we finally get one? I bet 90% of them are, because you have to be powerfully stupid to take that stance in the first place. It’s not like seeing people die and suffer is going to change their minds. You know that a-hole in the oval office is going to find a way to make it optional too, if it’s even out before we get President Biden. Knock all the wood for both an early vaccine and a sane administration.
This was her last post as of publication. She’s an a-hole.
View this post on Instagram
2 years ago today we opened the @uncommonjames FLAGSHIP in Nashville, TN. Crazy to see how far it’s come- from our offices being in the back to a brand new remodel. Happy birthday, BNA!!! (Yes, we internally refer to the store as the airport name 😂.) thank you to my INCREDIBLE team and to all of our loyal customers…couldn’t do it without you guys!!! ♥️
She could definitely afford to pay her employees out of pocket, that was just an excuse. I don’t really care about her bikini photo. It’s thirsty as usual but doesn’t surprise me. However I do think people should be more sparing about when they wear thong bikinis. I will note that I’m American so they used to be less prevalent here, so I do think it can look trashy and inappropriate to have your butt hanging out on a beach full of families and kids. I don’t know where that photo was taken, just a general comment.
she could apply for a grant or assistance as a small business owner….her excuses are just that….excuses.
And this tirade about paying her employees just confirmed that she was having them come in to work instead of being at home isolating.
My sister had to unfollow her because she was posting how rough this is, while on vacay… tone deaf is an understatement.
Is there ever a time when she is not a idiot or as*hole?
Oh bless this child. Still trying to stay relevant after all of these years.
Kristen is a pretty much an a–hole, but I’ve gotta say…every big, medium, and small business I’ve given my email address to is running similar promos on Instagram, via email, etc. They are all trying to promote positivity (which I personally find annoying coming from someone trying to sell me online yoga classes, jewelry, handbags, etc) and offering discounts. She’s a hustler for sure, and bikini pics are her brand of hustle. And she’s definitely not the only business owner trying to get their customers to take on the burden of their payroll by promoting sales, so they don’t have to dip into their own pockets or take out payroll loans. Total b.s., but it’s happening everywhere. This stuff is tone deaf, but not the biggest offense I’ve seen during this crazy time. I don’t really think she needs to be singled out singled out. I’d rather yell at her for being an anti-vaxxer.
I have a friend who has a jewelry business and just posted about her new spring line on social media. It is just her, though, scraping her way through the past 25 years and gradually building enough of a customer base to pay her bills. So supporting her, a tiny business, seems okay.
Kristin is a completely different story. As CB said the right thing to do, if she refuses to lay low, would be for them to find ways to give back.
I don’t have an issue with people continue to promote their business. I like that there’s some sense of people trying to continue on during this insanity, even if the way that comes out is different than it used to. Obviously the general priority is and should be on getting through this pandemic and flattening the curve, but people can care about more than one thing at once. I know a lot of people are turning to online shopping to ease their anxiety and maybe some jewelry will brighten their day I don’t know.
I guess what I’m trying to say is I feel inundated enough with coronavirus related news and info on all platforms, and I don’t think she’s an asshole for having a post that isn’t completely focused on the current pandemic.
Yeah I’ll save my sentiments for the small business owners who are actually at risk of losing their business and homes.
Coming from someone who is very wealthy and financially secure I’ll side eye it, yes.
I don’t take an issue with people trying to promote their business either, but considering her position and wealth, it’s very tone deaf to use her employees as an excuse. A jewelry company is not essential, her people should not be working, and she should be able to afford a payroll or two at least.
Another way to do it would be to donate a portion of the proceeds instead of running a sale, and then at least someone else would benefit.