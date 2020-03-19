Evangeline Lilly refuses to quarantine, she thinks ‘freedom’ is more important

GO Campaign Gala 2018

I’ve always known that Evangeline Lilly is more of a hippie-type. She always let it be known that she’s not into the superficial part of being a celebrity, she’s not into the clothes or awards shows or hair and makeup. She’s not an Instagram influencer. She’s a bit like Shailene Woodley – I could easily see Evangeline living in a tree somewhere. But I didn’t expect Evangeline to be the type to completely reject SCIENCE during a global pandemic. My God. Evangeline announced on her social media today that she’s not self-quarantining and she thinks this is all some kind of election-year conspiracy. Lord, woman.

Evangeline Lilly is taking a stand against self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star, 40, posted a photo of her “morning tea” on Instagram and said it was “business as usual” as she dropped her children off at their activities.

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual,” she captioned the photo, which immediately prompted questions from fans about why her kids were still going to gymnastics camp. Responding to her fans’ concerns and judgmental comments, Lilly revealed that she’s living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia.

“I am also immune compromised at the moment,” she added. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

The former “Lost” star said she considers COVID-19 simply to be a “respiratory flu” and believes the government is taking too much control.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she responded in another comment. “It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

In another comment, Lilly implied there could be a conspiracy behind coronavirus given its close timing to the presidential election. “There’s ‘something’ every election year,” Lilly wrote.

This is basically one of the big arguments made by those anti-Vaxx a–holes, right? That Big Government wants to control people using vaccines, and that a little measles never hurt anyone, it’s all some conspiracy. People aren’t quarantining and isolating because they think THEIR bodies can handle coronavirus. They’re isolating because there are so many vulnerable populations and our medical community will simply collapse if 3% of the population dies or 5% of the population needs to be hospitalized. I can’t believe Evangeline is this f–king stupid.

96 Responses to “Evangeline Lilly refuses to quarantine, she thinks ‘freedom’ is more important”

  1. minx says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:04 am

    “Marshall law.” 🙄
    Drinking your tea isn’t going to save you, dumba**.

    Reply
    • Chica71 says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:12 am

      Martial law? Pic of her is misleading, she is having some kind of meltdown on Insta, at Lea last week. Something is not quite right

      Reply
    • Lilian says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:15 am

      Does this dumb dumb know that this is a world wide pandemic and not isolated by the United States so it can’t have anything to do with the US elections.

      Reply
    • Jellybean says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:24 am

      I hope she is that relaxed when she is told that there isn’t a ventilator available for her father. She would probably be ok, being a relatively young mother, but poor old dad is going to find himself at the bottom of any list when it comes to critical care resources.

      Reply
      • Em says:
        March 19, 2020 at 11:49 am

        Yeah except he’s rich so I’m sure one will miraculously appear.
        Us peasants will be less fortunate, God forbid.

    • Esmom says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:27 am

      I know, right? That’s how Marco Rubio spelled it, too.

      I also want to know what kind of gymnastics camp for kids is still open?!? WTAF?

      Reply
      • (TheOG) jan90067 says:
        March 19, 2020 at 11:52 am

        That idiot Rubio also tried spelling it as “m-a-r-i-t-i-a-l” after the first flub 😂😂

        This woman is an idiot. She is literally willing to let her father die on HER principles?

  2. Jen says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:04 am

    “This feels too close to Marshall Law” tells me everything I need to know about this one.

    Reply
    • Wasabi says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:55 am

      Also “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.” — Yeah. People who choose their “freedom” are the a-holes who take away the choices from everyone. It’s their “freedom” that keeps spreading the virus, keeps infecting and killing the most vulnerable of us.

      Reply
    • JRenee says:
      March 19, 2020 at 12:05 pm

      I stopped reading at Marshall Law..

      Reply
  3. Laura says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:05 am

    She does realize this is a global pandemic and that many, many countries are *not* in an election year? Not everything revolves around the United States.

    Reply
    • Mac says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:46 am

      Not to mention a respiratory flu does not damage your liver and kidneys like COVID-19.

      Reply
    • Lua says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:47 am

      I keep seeing this all over Facebook. People legit think this is a conspiracy against Trump and apparently ignore that it’s international to fit the narrative

      Reply
    • Nanny to the Rescue says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:55 am

      Just came here to say exactly this.

      Big middle finger to those who think the US is the centre of the universe. What’s worrying, tho, is that after China and now Europe, with this attitude, America will be hit hard too.

      Reply
    • Boxy Lady says:
      March 19, 2020 at 12:29 pm

      “Not everything revolves around the United States.”
      This especially weird in her case because she’s Canadian. Is it an election year in Canada too? Does she think the Trudeaus are vying for a sympathy vote by reporting that one of them tested positive? 🙄

      Reply
  4. JByrdKU says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Twat

    Reply
  5. Valiantly Varnished says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:07 am

    What a dumbass. How much do you want to bet she’s an anti-vaxxer?

    Reply
  6. Veronica S. says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Not surprised. I’ve felt she’s always been one of those celebrities who manage to prove their fathomless ignorance every time they open their mouth.

    Reply
  7. Alarmjaguar says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Damnit! I’m so angry at selfish people right now. I am absolutely speechless at this stupidity. I have immuno-compromised friends, a mom who is in her 70s, a grandma who is 102 and these a**holes are putting them all in danger, for what?

    Reply
    • Katie says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:56 am

      Been reading for over a decade now, this is my 3rd post ever. I know everyone is upset, but let’s have some perspective. People are having to make hard decisions, but they should be personal decisions. Remember Homeland Security? How did that turn out for us and our privacy? How about pushes for digital money only now, facial scan recognition, etc?

      The facts are that the collapsing economy will kill people as well. Heart attacks, suicides, homicides all go up when we slip in to recession, let alone a depression.

      My 94 year old grandmother left her care facility to come home. We are all isolating because she is vulnerable, but as she said, she would rather pass away from the virus than live in isolation, she’s 94 and being lonely is way scarier to her.

      We are all in this together. Yes, we should be practicing social distancing (I haven’t left the house in 5 days), but let’s remember people that cannot or will not do so because of their own reasons (have to work, have emotional needs that need to be fulfilled by interaction, etc).

      It just kills me to see this site which is usually very thoughtful in their comments go off the deep end and not extend some understanding to the nuances of the situation.

      Also, let’s not all be so precious as to assume that we are not ingorant. My Uncle runs two ER departments and is helping people understand that we should be working towards flattening the curve. He also deals with people demanding tests 24/7. His team tells them the truth, “there are not enough tests not because we cannot make them fast enough, but because over testing can be dangerous.” So far the best COVID tests present 25 percent false negatives. The medical community is waiting to verify and TEST the TESTS to ensure they are as accurate as possible. His best advice… just assume you have it and stay home.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        March 19, 2020 at 12:50 pm

        The thing about “personal decisions” at this time is that they affect other people and in this case have dire consequences. She is actively *choosing* not to comply with what are currently voluntary measures and this endangers people living in her own damn house. That is selfish and she’s being as asshole. She knows it and is proudly stating it on Instagram to 2.3 million people.

      • caty page says:
        March 19, 2020 at 12:54 pm

        While I agree that we should not presume we are aware of all the facts, the CDC and WHO have been clear in their advice and guidance: more testing is better than less, practice social distancing, and self-quarantine when possible.

        It is foolish to advise people otherwise. I’m sorry, but the CDC and WHO are more knowledgeable than a man running multiple emergency rooms and trying to excuse the fact we lack sufficient testing. A false positive that pushes someone to stay home is far safer than a lack of knowledge that pushes an infected person into the personal space of others.

      • Case says:
        March 19, 2020 at 12:55 pm

        There is little room for nuance here, though. We need to work together and think of each other during this very difficult and unprecedented time, just as you are with your grandmother. I understand fully if people have to work, of course. But get out “for their emotional needs” doesn’t work for me right now. I have anxiety, as do many of my friends and family members. We’re scared to death. I’m comfortable at home, but many feel trapped and bored out of their minds. I get it. I get that this is emotionally and mentally taxing. Nonetheless, we need to be on the same page. All of us. And Evangeline, someone who is fortunate enough to not have to work or worry about her job at this time, is making life more difficult for everyone else by being so selfish.

      • GirlMonday says:
        March 19, 2020 at 1:02 pm

        No, just no.
        Her behavior is foolish, selfish, and dangerous.
        She is making a very foolhardy personal decision that affects more than just her.

    • Wasabi says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:58 am

      But gymnastics camp!

      🤬

      Reply
      • stephka says:
        March 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm

        Yes, where on earth does she live?! Maybe it’s more like “private gymnastics lessons” than “camp.”

  8. EB says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:08 am

    I was sent home to quarantine with presumed covid (presumed but not confirmed because, while I had imaging, I couldn’t get a test). I have a mild case and I still can’t breathe. I’m sucking air. People who are dismissing this because most of the cases aren’t critical are going to be in for a world of hurt when they realize “mild” can mean they are drowning on dry land.

    Fck off, Evangeline Lilly.

    Reply
    • Other Renee says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:21 am

      EB, I’m so sorry you are going through this. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery. 🙏

      Reply
    • sa says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:42 am

      @EB, I hope it doesn’t get any worse and that you have a quick recovery.

      Reply
    • Nlopez says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:43 am

      Get well soon EB!

      Reply
    • Eliza_ says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:49 am

      I’m so sorry EB hopefully thur worst is over soon and youre on the road to recovery

      Reply
    • (TheOG) jan90067 says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:55 am

      Wishing you all the best, EB!! Sending all good energy your way❤️

      Reply
    • Pineapple says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:58 am

      Oh CRAP … EB I am so sorry! I had a feeling the people who get infected and know it are in for it. Hang in there. XO XO Just rest and read gossip.

      Reply
    • Nanny to the Rescue says:
      March 19, 2020 at 12:05 pm

      Surely difficulty breathing counts as something that needs a doctor’s check?

      Just fever and caugh, I can understnad you being sent home with suspicion but no test. But what you’re describing sounds like one of those worse cases.

      And get well soon! You will!

      Reply
      • EB says:
        March 19, 2020 at 12:31 pm

        I saw two doctors yesterday, and I’m monitoring my own symptoms at home. I am mostly fine—low-grade fevers, some aches, sore throat. As annoying and distressing as it is not being able to get a good breath, it’s not serious enough to require hospitalization at this time. And THAT is my point! If this is mild, what kind of hell are people with moderate or critical infection experiencing? We need to do what it takes to protect as many people as possible, and instead we’ve got Evangeline’s need for freedom and Ben Affleck doing a pap-stroll girlfriend rollout.

        Everyone else, thank you for the kind comments. I’m really okay at the moment, and I hope the worst is over.

    • lucy2 says:
      March 19, 2020 at 12:12 pm

      I’m so sorry EB, I hope you recover soon!

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      March 19, 2020 at 12:37 pm

      EB – hoping you recover fully and soon!!

      Reply
    • Insomniac says:
      March 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm

      Hope you’re feeling better soon, EB!

      Reply
    • joanne says:
      March 19, 2020 at 1:02 pm

      I pray you have a quick recovery. That sounds horrid.

      Reply
  9. FHMom says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:11 am

    Stupid. Keep your kids home. Kids get sick, also.

    Reply
  10. T says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:11 am

    And I think she’s an asshole.

    Reply
  11. boredblond says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:12 am

    It’s not about you, whoeverceleb, it’s about the vulnerable people you could endanger. Selfish.

    Reply
  12. James says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Moron.

    Reply
  13. Lightpurple says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Why is gymnastics camp still open?
    She is endangering her father; was that his choice?

    Reply
  14. Jerusha says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Martial.

    Reply
  15. Insomniac says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:16 am

    That’s horrifically irresponsible even before she got to the part where she’s living with her critically ill father. This virus is truly exposing some people for what they really are.

    Reply
  16. laura says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:16 am

    I’m sorry but this behaviour is unacceptable. I am Italian and in Italy people are dying. ALONE. Family members cannot stay close to them because of the high risk of infection and funerals are prohibited. Keep in mind that the Italian health system normally works and is free for everyone. I have seen interviews from doctors who cried while trying to explain what they see every day in hospital wards.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:46 am

      Yes, I’ve just seen a photo of all the caskets lined up for cremation because the cemeteries are stretched to the limit.

      Reply
  17. Valerie says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:22 am

    What a fucking idiot. I don’t wish ill health or death upon anyone, but I wonder what these hardcore deniers would do if they or someone close to them fell ill with it. I think that’s what it would take for them to realize it isn’t just a liberal hoax or election scam.

    Reply
    • Nanny to the Rescue says:
      March 19, 2020 at 12:02 pm

      They’d somehow dismiss it.

      Or blame China. Or Europe.

      If you take all necesarry precautions and fall ill, I can see you being angry. But if you don’t care and are deliberately reckless, it’s on you.

      Reply
  18. Rae says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:25 am

    I used to really like her, appreciate her honestly that she’s had a dark year, but this just pushed to the “unfollow” button.

    “Marshall” law is the second reason.

    I wish her and her mental health well, but she’s showing her ass right now.

    Reply
  19. HMC says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:25 am

    1. Why are there still gymnastics camps anyway?
    2. Eminem (Mardhall Mathers) has repeatedly said he has nothing to do with this or any law.

    Reply
  20. ME says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:31 am

    What a f*cking moron. People like her make me rage.

    Reply
  21. Case says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:31 am

    This makes me absolutely irate. How selfish and idiotic can one person be? Does she realize this isn’t just an “election year” issue but something killing people around the WORLD?

    I’m not into the whole “cancel culture” thing unless someone does something truly bad. And this is truly bad.

    Reply
  22. Malificent says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:32 am

    No, honey, a Marshall Plan is what we all need. And if you’re going to be a dumbass about self-isolating, then I think we need some martial plan too.

    Reply
  23. Lucy says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Funny, I’ve always thought she was an out-of-touch idiot. Way before all of this happened. Guess I was right.

    Reply
  24. adastraperaspera says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Her behavior is why governments are having to take such drastic steps. When I hear doctors and epidemiologists telling us “it isn’t just the flu,” I believe them.

    Reply
  25. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:38 am

    The problem with everyone blowing it off is that they’re only illustrating how selfish and one-dimensional they are. It’s not about the healthy. It’s not about the young. It’s about not knowing you’re a carrier. It’s about the compromised. And it’s about the health facilities not being prepared. Any surge of patients could truly hurt a community.

    Why is that so difficult?

    Reply
    • Case says:
      March 19, 2020 at 12:26 pm

      It truly stuns and disappoints me how many people are unwilling to put their own opinions aside and do what is right for their community as a whole. People can knock themselves out thinking this is a government conspiracy or whatever entertains them. But PLEASE, stay inside as much as possible!

      Reply
  26. sa says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:47 am

    As a terrible speller, I just want to say that spelling something wrong is not an indicator of your character.

    Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      March 19, 2020 at 11:57 am

      Maybe not, but when you’re using a term in a faux intellectual manner to prove your philosophical elitism, you may want to plug it into google so you don’t look like even more of an idiot than you already do.

      Reply
    • Ang says:
      March 19, 2020 at 12:05 pm

      Yes, but being so confident in your incorrect spelling as to not even check it before posting for the world to see does.

      Reply
    • sa says:
      March 19, 2020 at 12:25 pm

      I don’t know. There is plenty wrong with both her actions and what she says that I can’t really get worked up that she spelled martial wrong.

      Though I’ve already admitted that I identify with that aspect of her statement. I am grateful every day for the little red squiggly line that shows up when I misspell something or have a typo. I’m sure there are people that think I’m a terrible person, but hopefully not because of my spelling mistakes.

      Reply
  27. Siul says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:50 am

    It’s people like her that are putting so many at danger. Even if she truly believes what she said, at least think of others. She could be a carrier and not even know it. Her selfishness is appalling. And it still amazes me that people like her still think the coronavirus is only the flu. It isn’t…it’s much worse.

    Reply
  28. Ms Petit says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:51 am

    I’ve never known much about her (or cared really) but now I know she’s someone who is dangerous and belongs in the Susan Sarandon camp of irrelevance

    Reply
  29. Tiffany says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:57 am

    She has always been a self righteous idiot and this is no different.

    Reply
  30. Leia says:
    March 19, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Two weeks Trump said he didn’t anyone could die of the flu even though his grandfather did. She is of Trump and what’s her face from the high school movie ilk.

    Reply
  31. Leskat says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    Many years ago I met a friend of a friend who knew her before she was famous and he said she was always a bit of an entitled asshole. Said she was always super concerned with being famous. So this doesn’t surprise me in the least.

    Reply
  32. Pineapple says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    I thought she lived in Hawaii. Is that possible? I refuse to google her. Perhaps in Hawaii it is not that noticeable yet?? In three days she will be posting about how she knew it was a serious illness all along. 😜

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      March 19, 2020 at 12:21 pm

      It’s noticeable & we’re taking it seriously. It’s hitting the tourism industry hard. Some panic buying due to rumors of our supply chain getting cut off. We’re dependent upon shipping from the mainland & inter-island barges.

      Reply
  33. Dorothy Zbornak says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    “People aren’t quarantining and isolating because they think THEIR bodies can handle coronavirus. They’re isolating because there are so many vulnerable populations and our medical community will simply collapse if 3% of the population dies or 5% of the population needs to be hospitalized.”

    Exactly this. I’ve been shocked at the number of people who are refusing to take this seriously. It saddens me that so many are that selfish.

    Stay healthy, everyone!

    Reply
  34. Flying fish says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    To the celebrities, socialites and all others, please continue to let us know who you really are.
    Thank you.

    Reply
  35. MariaS says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    I wrote her off years ago with her stupid, ignorant comments about feminism.

    A lot of people still don’t get it. My daughter’s best friend’s mother called me last night to ask if my daughter could come over to her house to hang out for a few hours today. NO, lady!! What part of pandemic do you not get?!?!?!

    Reply
  36. nicegirl says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    What an idiot

    Reply
  37. Trashaddict says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Old hippie here. Quarantining. When I’m not at work in healthcare fielding worried well and truly sick who can’t access needed tests right now because anything remotely elective is shut down. Please do not equate me with this idiot.

    Reply
  38. Jules says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    this will bring out the best and worst of humanity. it’s interesting to see which celebrities take this crisis as an opportunity to be a dick, to continue to sell themselves or their image online, who remain tone-deaf.

    Reply
  39. Lory says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    She does know there is a whole outside of North America, right? We don’t have elections coming up and while we hope the US kicks out the Orange Menace we don’t really care that much. So why are we taking all these precautions? Maybe because we like companies going bankrupt and people becoming unemployed?

    Reply
  40. What. . .now? says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Sigh. She has been an idiot and up her own butt for ages. Some things never change.

    Reply
  41. sassafras says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    I would be so happy if this was a big election year conspiracy. Seriously. But this kind of talk is very very dangerous. What if we’ve taken appropriate steps, we don’t see huge numbers of casualties and … then? These ashholes will be saying, “see, told ya!” and the next time we ALSO need to take drastic steps more people won’t and UGH !!!!!

    Related: There was a story about Russia pouring disinformation into the US about covid19. THERE is the conspiracy, people. But once people “believe their beliefs” they cannot be talked out of them because they would have to admit they were dupes/ didn’t think critically.

    UGH.

    Reply
  42. JillyBeann says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Ugh and she’s Canadian

    Reply
  43. Lily says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Evangeline is unfortunately stupid. Her being so careless will the the end of someone ELSE. In a moment where social solidarity is needed, she acts very recklessly because this is reckless. She needs a call from her agent tell her to shut the f*ck up and be educated about what’s happening in the world. The is unprecedented in modern time. Evangeline, if you’re reading this please go home and don’t endanger your father because you’re mixing a pandemic health problem with politics.

    Reply
  44. Chris says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    I remember few years ago she made a tribute post for Jenny Slate on her IG, that’s when I suspected she was cuckoo. And unfortunately I was right.

    Reply
  45. Christine says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    She’s been an idiot for years.

    Reply
  46. GirlMonday says:
    March 19, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    My opinion of her is irreparably damaged.

    Reply

