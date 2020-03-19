Evangeline Lilly refuses to quarantine, she thinks ‘freedom’ is more important

I’ve always known that Evangeline Lilly is more of a hippie-type. She always let it be known that she’s not into the superficial part of being a celebrity, she’s not into the clothes or awards shows or hair and makeup. She’s not an Instagram influencer. She’s a bit like Shailene Woodley – I could easily see Evangeline living in a tree somewhere. But I didn’t expect Evangeline to be the type to completely reject SCIENCE during a global pandemic. My God. Evangeline announced on her social media today that she’s not self-quarantining and she thinks this is all some kind of election-year conspiracy. Lord, woman.
Evangeline Lilly is taking a stand against self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star, 40, posted a photo of her “morning tea” on Instagram and said it was “business as usual” as she dropped her children off at their activities.
“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual,” she captioned the photo, which immediately prompted questions from fans about why her kids were still going to gymnastics camp. Responding to her fans’ concerns and judgmental comments, Lilly revealed that she’s living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia.
“I am also immune compromised at the moment,” she added. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”
The former “Lost” star said she considers COVID-19 simply to be a “respiratory flu” and believes the government is taking too much control.
“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she responded in another comment. “It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”
In another comment, Lilly implied there could be a conspiracy behind coronavirus given its close timing to the presidential election. “There’s ‘something’ every election year,” Lilly wrote.
This is basically one of the big arguments made by those anti-Vaxx a–holes, right? That Big Government wants to control people using vaccines, and that a little measles never hurt anyone, it’s all some conspiracy. People aren’t quarantining and isolating because they think THEIR bodies can handle coronavirus. They’re isolating because there are so many vulnerable populations and our medical community will simply collapse if 3% of the population dies or 5% of the population needs to be hospitalized. I can’t believe Evangeline is this f–king stupid.
“Marshall law.” 🙄
Drinking your tea isn’t going to save you, dumba**.
Martial law? Pic of her is misleading, she is having some kind of meltdown on Insta, at Lea last week. Something is not quite right
Yes, it’s supposed to be martial law.
Does this dumb dumb know that this is a world wide pandemic and not isolated by the United States so it can’t have anything to do with the US elections.
I hope she is that relaxed when she is told that there isn’t a ventilator available for her father. She would probably be ok, being a relatively young mother, but poor old dad is going to find himself at the bottom of any list when it comes to critical care resources.
Yeah except he’s rich so I’m sure one will miraculously appear.
Us peasants will be less fortunate, God forbid.
I know, right? That’s how Marco Rubio spelled it, too.
I also want to know what kind of gymnastics camp for kids is still open?!? WTAF?
That idiot Rubio also tried spelling it as “m-a-r-i-t-i-a-l” after the first flub 😂😂
This woman is an idiot. She is literally willing to let her father die on HER principles?
“This feels too close to Marshall Law” tells me everything I need to know about this one.
Also “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.” — Yeah. People who choose their “freedom” are the a-holes who take away the choices from everyone. It’s their “freedom” that keeps spreading the virus, keeps infecting and killing the most vulnerable of us.
She’s nothing like Shailene btw. Evangeline is a libertarian leaning to the right.
I stopped reading at Marshall Law..
She does realize this is a global pandemic and that many, many countries are *not* in an election year? Not everything revolves around the United States.
Not to mention a respiratory flu does not damage your liver and kidneys like COVID-19.
I keep seeing this all over Facebook. People legit think this is a conspiracy against Trump and apparently ignore that it’s international to fit the narrative
Just came here to say exactly this.
Big middle finger to those who think the US is the centre of the universe. What’s worrying, tho, is that after China and now Europe, with this attitude, America will be hit hard too.
“Not everything revolves around the United States.”
This especially weird in her case because she’s Canadian. Is it an election year in Canada too? Does she think the Trudeaus are vying for a sympathy vote by reporting that one of them tested positive? 🙄
Twat
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
What a dumbass. How much do you want to bet she’s an anti-vaxxer?
Wait, you mean Evangeline Lilly doesn’t have a Ph.D. in microbiology? I had no idea.
Precisely. Social media gives any old wacko a platform. It is fascinating, the opinions some humans have.
It’s the mediacracy!
https://medium.com/@elizamann818/welcome-to-the-mediacracy-ba9bc768f8f5
Not surprised. I’ve felt she’s always been one of those celebrities who manage to prove their fathomless ignorance every time they open their mouth.
Damnit! I’m so angry at selfish people right now. I am absolutely speechless at this stupidity. I have immuno-compromised friends, a mom who is in her 70s, a grandma who is 102 and these a**holes are putting them all in danger, for what?
Been reading for over a decade now, this is my 3rd post ever. I know everyone is upset, but let’s have some perspective. People are having to make hard decisions, but they should be personal decisions. Remember Homeland Security? How did that turn out for us and our privacy? How about pushes for digital money only now, facial scan recognition, etc?
The facts are that the collapsing economy will kill people as well. Heart attacks, suicides, homicides all go up when we slip in to recession, let alone a depression.
My 94 year old grandmother left her care facility to come home. We are all isolating because she is vulnerable, but as she said, she would rather pass away from the virus than live in isolation, she’s 94 and being lonely is way scarier to her.
We are all in this together. Yes, we should be practicing social distancing (I haven’t left the house in 5 days), but let’s remember people that cannot or will not do so because of their own reasons (have to work, have emotional needs that need to be fulfilled by interaction, etc).
It just kills me to see this site which is usually very thoughtful in their comments go off the deep end and not extend some understanding to the nuances of the situation.
Also, let’s not all be so precious as to assume that we are not ingorant. My Uncle runs two ER departments and is helping people understand that we should be working towards flattening the curve. He also deals with people demanding tests 24/7. His team tells them the truth, “there are not enough tests not because we cannot make them fast enough, but because over testing can be dangerous.” So far the best COVID tests present 25 percent false negatives. The medical community is waiting to verify and TEST the TESTS to ensure they are as accurate as possible. His best advice… just assume you have it and stay home.
The thing about “personal decisions” at this time is that they affect other people and in this case have dire consequences. She is actively *choosing* not to comply with what are currently voluntary measures and this endangers people living in her own damn house. That is selfish and she’s being as asshole. She knows it and is proudly stating it on Instagram to 2.3 million people.
While I agree that we should not presume we are aware of all the facts, the CDC and WHO have been clear in their advice and guidance: more testing is better than less, practice social distancing, and self-quarantine when possible.
It is foolish to advise people otherwise. I’m sorry, but the CDC and WHO are more knowledgeable than a man running multiple emergency rooms and trying to excuse the fact we lack sufficient testing. A false positive that pushes someone to stay home is far safer than a lack of knowledge that pushes an infected person into the personal space of others.
There is little room for nuance here, though. We need to work together and think of each other during this very difficult and unprecedented time, just as you are with your grandmother. I understand fully if people have to work, of course. But get out “for their emotional needs” doesn’t work for me right now. I have anxiety, as do many of my friends and family members. We’re scared to death. I’m comfortable at home, but many feel trapped and bored out of their minds. I get it. I get that this is emotionally and mentally taxing. Nonetheless, we need to be on the same page. All of us. And Evangeline, someone who is fortunate enough to not have to work or worry about her job at this time, is making life more difficult for everyone else by being so selfish.
No, just no.
Her behavior is foolish, selfish, and dangerous.
She is making a very foolhardy personal decision that affects more than just her.
But gymnastics camp!
🤬
Yes, where on earth does she live?! Maybe it’s more like “private gymnastics lessons” than “camp.”
I was sent home to quarantine with presumed covid (presumed but not confirmed because, while I had imaging, I couldn’t get a test). I have a mild case and I still can’t breathe. I’m sucking air. People who are dismissing this because most of the cases aren’t critical are going to be in for a world of hurt when they realize “mild” can mean they are drowning on dry land.
Fck off, Evangeline Lilly.
EB, I’m so sorry you are going through this. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery. 🙏
@EB, I hope it doesn’t get any worse and that you have a quick recovery.
Get well soon EB!
I’m so sorry EB hopefully thur worst is over soon and youre on the road to recovery
Wishing you all the best, EB!! Sending all good energy your way❤️
Oh CRAP … EB I am so sorry! I had a feeling the people who get infected and know it are in for it. Hang in there. XO XO Just rest and read gossip.
Surely difficulty breathing counts as something that needs a doctor’s check?
Just fever and caugh, I can understnad you being sent home with suspicion but no test. But what you’re describing sounds like one of those worse cases.
And get well soon! You will!
I saw two doctors yesterday, and I’m monitoring my own symptoms at home. I am mostly fine—low-grade fevers, some aches, sore throat. As annoying and distressing as it is not being able to get a good breath, it’s not serious enough to require hospitalization at this time. And THAT is my point! If this is mild, what kind of hell are people with moderate or critical infection experiencing? We need to do what it takes to protect as many people as possible, and instead we’ve got Evangeline’s need for freedom and Ben Affleck doing a pap-stroll girlfriend rollout.
Everyone else, thank you for the kind comments. I’m really okay at the moment, and I hope the worst is over.
I’m so sorry EB, I hope you recover soon!
EB – hoping you recover fully and soon!!
Hope you’re feeling better soon, EB!
I pray you have a quick recovery. That sounds horrid.
Stupid. Keep your kids home. Kids get sick, also.
not to mention kids can bring it home with them.
And in her case, to her dad who has leukemia! I’m speechless.
That was my first thought, those kids are going to pick it up, and her dad is going to get it.
Selfish, stupid, and irresponsible.
And I think she’s an asshole.
It’s not about you, whoeverceleb, it’s about the vulnerable people you could endanger. Selfish.
Moron.
Why is gymnastics camp still open?
She is endangering her father; was that his choice?
Martial.
LOL it’s her “freedom” to spell things incorrectly isn’t it?
She just values her freedom over her spelling! Because we all know it’s supposed to read “Marital Law”…
That’s horrifically irresponsible even before she got to the part where she’s living with her critically ill father. This virus is truly exposing some people for what they really are.
I’m sorry but this behaviour is unacceptable. I am Italian and in Italy people are dying. ALONE. Family members cannot stay close to them because of the high risk of infection and funerals are prohibited. Keep in mind that the Italian health system normally works and is free for everyone. I have seen interviews from doctors who cried while trying to explain what they see every day in hospital wards.
Yes, I’ve just seen a photo of all the caskets lined up for cremation because the cemeteries are stretched to the limit.
What a fucking idiot. I don’t wish ill health or death upon anyone, but I wonder what these hardcore deniers would do if they or someone close to them fell ill with it. I think that’s what it would take for them to realize it isn’t just a liberal hoax or election scam.
They’d somehow dismiss it.
Or blame China. Or Europe.
If you take all necesarry precautions and fall ill, I can see you being angry. But if you don’t care and are deliberately reckless, it’s on you.
I used to really like her, appreciate her honestly that she’s had a dark year, but this just pushed to the “unfollow” button.
“Marshall” law is the second reason.
I wish her and her mental health well, but she’s showing her ass right now.
1. Why are there still gymnastics camps anyway?
2. Eminem (Mardhall Mathers) has repeatedly said he has nothing to do with this or any law.
What a f*cking moron. People like her make me rage.
This makes me absolutely irate. How selfish and idiotic can one person be? Does she realize this isn’t just an “election year” issue but something killing people around the WORLD?
I’m not into the whole “cancel culture” thing unless someone does something truly bad. And this is truly bad.
No, honey, a Marshall Plan is what we all need. And if you’re going to be a dumbass about self-isolating, then I think we need some martial plan too.
Funny, I’ve always thought she was an out-of-touch idiot. Way before all of this happened. Guess I was right.
Her behavior is why governments are having to take such drastic steps. When I hear doctors and epidemiologists telling us “it isn’t just the flu,” I believe them.
The problem with everyone blowing it off is that they’re only illustrating how selfish and one-dimensional they are. It’s not about the healthy. It’s not about the young. It’s about not knowing you’re a carrier. It’s about the compromised. And it’s about the health facilities not being prepared. Any surge of patients could truly hurt a community.
Why is that so difficult?
It truly stuns and disappoints me how many people are unwilling to put their own opinions aside and do what is right for their community as a whole. People can knock themselves out thinking this is a government conspiracy or whatever entertains them. But PLEASE, stay inside as much as possible!
As a terrible speller, I just want to say that spelling something wrong is not an indicator of your character.
Maybe not, but when you’re using a term in a faux intellectual manner to prove your philosophical elitism, you may want to plug it into google so you don’t look like even more of an idiot than you already do.
Yes, but being so confident in your incorrect spelling as to not even check it before posting for the world to see does.
I don’t know. There is plenty wrong with both her actions and what she says that I can’t really get worked up that she spelled martial wrong.
Though I’ve already admitted that I identify with that aspect of her statement. I am grateful every day for the little red squiggly line that shows up when I misspell something or have a typo. I’m sure there are people that think I’m a terrible person, but hopefully not because of my spelling mistakes.
It’s people like her that are putting so many at danger. Even if she truly believes what she said, at least think of others. She could be a carrier and not even know it. Her selfishness is appalling. And it still amazes me that people like her still think the coronavirus is only the flu. It isn’t…it’s much worse.
I’ve never known much about her (or cared really) but now I know she’s someone who is dangerous and belongs in the Susan Sarandon camp of irrelevance
She has always been a self righteous idiot and this is no different.
Two weeks Trump said he didn’t anyone could die of the flu even though his grandfather did. She is of Trump and what’s her face from the high school movie ilk.
Many years ago I met a friend of a friend who knew her before she was famous and he said she was always a bit of an entitled asshole. Said she was always super concerned with being famous. So this doesn’t surprise me in the least.
I thought she lived in Hawaii. Is that possible? I refuse to google her. Perhaps in Hawaii it is not that noticeable yet?? In three days she will be posting about how she knew it was a serious illness all along. 😜
It’s noticeable & we’re taking it seriously. It’s hitting the tourism industry hard. Some panic buying due to rumors of our supply chain getting cut off. We’re dependent upon shipping from the mainland & inter-island barges.
“People aren’t quarantining and isolating because they think THEIR bodies can handle coronavirus. They’re isolating because there are so many vulnerable populations and our medical community will simply collapse if 3% of the population dies or 5% of the population needs to be hospitalized.”
Exactly this. I’ve been shocked at the number of people who are refusing to take this seriously. It saddens me that so many are that selfish.
Stay healthy, everyone!
To the celebrities, socialites and all others, please continue to let us know who you really are.
Thank you.
Yup, we won’t forget.
I wrote her off years ago with her stupid, ignorant comments about feminism.
A lot of people still don’t get it. My daughter’s best friend’s mother called me last night to ask if my daughter could come over to her house to hang out for a few hours today. NO, lady!! What part of pandemic do you not get?!?!?!
What an idiot
Old hippie here. Quarantining. When I’m not at work in healthcare fielding worried well and truly sick who can’t access needed tests right now because anything remotely elective is shut down. Please do not equate me with this idiot.
this will bring out the best and worst of humanity. it’s interesting to see which celebrities take this crisis as an opportunity to be a dick, to continue to sell themselves or their image online, who remain tone-deaf.
She does know there is a whole outside of North America, right? We don’t have elections coming up and while we hope the US kicks out the Orange Menace we don’t really care that much. So why are we taking all these precautions? Maybe because we like companies going bankrupt and people becoming unemployed?
Sigh. She has been an idiot and up her own butt for ages. Some things never change.
I would be so happy if this was a big election year conspiracy. Seriously. But this kind of talk is very very dangerous. What if we’ve taken appropriate steps, we don’t see huge numbers of casualties and … then? These ashholes will be saying, “see, told ya!” and the next time we ALSO need to take drastic steps more people won’t and UGH !!!!!
Related: There was a story about Russia pouring disinformation into the US about covid19. THERE is the conspiracy, people. But once people “believe their beliefs” they cannot be talked out of them because they would have to admit they were dupes/ didn’t think critically.
UGH.
Ugh and she’s Canadian
Evangeline is unfortunately stupid. Her being so careless will the the end of someone ELSE. In a moment where social solidarity is needed, she acts very recklessly because this is reckless. She needs a call from her agent tell her to shut the f*ck up and be educated about what’s happening in the world. The is unprecedented in modern time. Evangeline, if you’re reading this please go home and don’t endanger your father because you’re mixing a pandemic health problem with politics.
I remember few years ago she made a tribute post for Jenny Slate on her IG, that’s when I suspected she was cuckoo. And unfortunately I was right.
She’s been an idiot for years.
My opinion of her is irreparably damaged.