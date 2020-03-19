Evangeline Lilly refuses to quarantine, she thinks ‘freedom’ is more important

I’ve always known that Evangeline Lilly is more of a hippie-type. She always let it be known that she’s not into the superficial part of being a celebrity, she’s not into the clothes or awards shows or hair and makeup. She’s not an Instagram influencer. She’s a bit like Shailene Woodley – I could easily see Evangeline living in a tree somewhere. But I didn’t expect Evangeline to be the type to completely reject SCIENCE during a global pandemic. My God. Evangeline announced on her social media today that she’s not self-quarantining and she thinks this is all some kind of election-year conspiracy. Lord, woman.

Evangeline Lilly is taking a stand against self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star, 40, posted a photo of her “morning tea” on Instagram and said it was “business as usual” as she dropped her children off at their activities.

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual,” she captioned the photo, which immediately prompted questions from fans about why her kids were still going to gymnastics camp. Responding to her fans’ concerns and judgmental comments, Lilly revealed that she’s living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia.

“I am also immune compromised at the moment,” she added. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

The former “Lost” star said she considers COVID-19 simply to be a “respiratory flu” and believes the government is taking too much control.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she responded in another comment. “It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

In another comment, Lilly implied there could be a conspiracy behind coronavirus given its close timing to the presidential election. “There’s ‘something’ every election year,” Lilly wrote.