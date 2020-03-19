“Idris Elba hints that he caught coronavirus from Sophie Trudeau” links

Embed from Getty Images

Idris Elba hints that he got coronavirus from Sophie Trudeau. [Dlisted]

Rachel Maddow calls out the states which are not doing enough to manage the coronavirus crisis. Maddow & Chris Hayes have been doing excellent programming, btw. [Towleroad]

How is the LGBTQ community greeting each other during the pandemic? [OMG Blog]

Did you watch Beyonce’s Homecoming again last night? [LaineyGossip]

Jonah Hill names his favorite performance. [JustJared]

It was inevitable: a Teen Mom star is caught up in a – what – body-harvesting scheme involving a funeral home?! [Starcasm]

Too many people are Netflixing and chilling at the moment. [Pajiba]

What was your favorite Scarlett Johansson awards-season look? [RCFA]

Why are the wives of various heads of state testing positive for corona? [Jezebel]

