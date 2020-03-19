“Idris Elba hints that he caught coronavirus from Sophie Trudeau” links
  • March 19, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Idris Elba hints that he got coronavirus from Sophie Trudeau. [Dlisted]
Rachel Maddow calls out the states which are not doing enough to manage the coronavirus crisis. Maddow & Chris Hayes have been doing excellent programming, btw. [Towleroad]
How is the LGBTQ community greeting each other during the pandemic? [OMG Blog]
Did you watch Beyonce’s Homecoming again last night? [LaineyGossip]
Jonah Hill names his favorite performance. [JustJared]
It was inevitable: a Teen Mom star is caught up in a – what – body-harvesting scheme involving a funeral home?! [Starcasm]
Too many people are Netflixing and chilling at the moment. [Pajiba]
What was your favorite Scarlett Johansson awards-season look? [RCFA]
Why are the wives of various heads of state testing positive for corona? [Jezebel]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to ““Idris Elba hints that he caught coronavirus from Sophie Trudeau” links”

  1. Case says:
    March 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    I don’t think it’s a good idea for anyone to point fingers at who they got it from. This virus lives on surfaces for a long time! Could pick it up anywhere.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment