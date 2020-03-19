“Idris Elba hints that he caught coronavirus from Sophie Trudeau” links

Idris Elba hints that he got coronavirus from Sophie Trudeau. [Dlisted]
Rachel Maddow calls out the states which are not doing enough to manage the coronavirus crisis. Maddow & Chris Hayes have been doing excellent programming, btw. [Towleroad]
How is the LGBTQ community greeting each other during the pandemic? [OMG Blog]
Did you watch Beyonce’s Homecoming again last night? [LaineyGossip]
Jonah Hill names his favorite performance. [JustJared]
It was inevitable: a Teen Mom star is caught up in a – what – body-harvesting scheme involving a funeral home?! [Starcasm]
Too many people are Netflixing and chilling at the moment. [Pajiba]
What was your favorite Scarlett Johansson awards-season look? [RCFA]
Why are the wives of various heads of state testing positive for corona? [Jezebel]
I don’t think it’s a good idea for anyone to point fingers at who they got it from. This virus lives on surfaces for a long time! Could pick it up anywhere.