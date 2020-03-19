The Duke & Duchess of Sussex ‘will be sharing information’ to help with the pandemic

Both royal couples, the Sussexes and the Cambridges, wanted to give people an update on their coronavirus lives a few days ago, but they didn’t put their names on an official statement. So we got the Sussexes saying of course they’re taking the Canadian government’s advice about isolation and social distancing and all of that. And the Cambridges ran to Katie Nicholl to talk about how they were keen to drop their previous work – early childhood development and conservation – so they could be keen about coronavirus, somehow. We all knew that for Kate and William, a promise to be keen is some kind of code for “it will take them years to lift a finger on these issues.” Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry have been sitting in their rented mansion and brainstorming ways to actually help people. From the Sussexes’ new Instagram post:
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.
There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.
We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle.
We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up.
We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…
I imagine their first step will be some videos and statements about hand-washing, self-isolating, social distancing and more. These are very obvious solutions, but as we’ve seen, a lot of people are paying heed and it’s nice to see pop stars and royals and actors stepping up to help spread good, science-based information. I would love it if Harry and Meghan started using their IG to post new-content videos of hand-washing and real-world social distancing. I also imagine a Benny Hill-like slapstick flurry of activity at Kensington Palace (or Anmer Hall, let’s be real) to try to one-up the Sussexes or copy them or something.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, IG.
Way to go Harry & Meg
I really like their IG captions. I know some people don’t like it but I rather have too much info than too little when it comes to royal engagements.
Puts all the information in one place so a lazy person like myself doesn’t have to go searching multiple places haha
🙂
This is nice – there are many medical experts and trusted public health officials we should be paying attention to, I hope people aren’t relying on celebrities for facts about COVID-19.
Celebrities can also get facts from credible experts, no?
why not just listen to the actual experts themselves? There are enough lies and misconceptions being thrown around right now, and I’m sorry but celebrities are not equipped nor trained to weed out fact from fiction. if people with large followings want to help, they should amplify the voices of expertise right now. I think this is what the Sussexes will do
There are lots of people who won’t give any time if day to any experts but will listen to celebrities. How many times have charity organizations asked people to make donations but none did but the moment one celebrity asks and voila, people reach deep in their pockets. There nothing wrong with celebrities or Royals getting the accurate info from the experts and distributing it to their fans. There’s way too much conspiracy theories and fake info being spread by Fox etc, we need all accurate information that can be got out to be got out there.
@BabsORIG I’m not trying to debate the influence of celebrities, I’m saying that no one should be relying on celebs for accurate scientific and medical information during a pandemic.
if the Sussexes want to amplify the voices of public health officials, that is great! but many celebs don’t, and simply use their voice to amplify their opinions, not the science and that is dangerous, especially in our current, post-truth Fox-news, dystopian world.
Oh my bad. Your posts seemed to suggest that you were totally against celebrity/Royals spreading any sort of information, be it accurate or otherwise. The thing is, you can tell people what they ought do in times like these (like tell them to not look up to celebrities/royals for info but find out from the experts themselves) but people will still do what they want. It’s like taking a cow to the well but you can’t force them to drink. That’s why the Sussexes (and other celebrities of the same mind) are using their platforms to channel the correct and accurate information to people who look up to them. If I told you how many people have asked me if I heard about Oprah sex trafficking (and they believe it), you would be very shocked.
Exactly. Why do we need pampered poodles to tell us about science?
This isn’t the time to hop on high horses and unfortunately we need credible and honest celebrities to speak out because sadly a lot of people aren’t listening or reading what the scientists are telling us.
We can talk about how ignorant and dangerous these people are until the cows come home, but as long as they are listening to someone with accurate information, I’ll take it
Government officials are not even listening to scientists. See the Governor of FL and Trump until recently. This is a nice thing to do and why people want to crap all over them for it is puzzling.
Lol. Fact is, celebrities exert considerable amount of influence over their fans. People are more likely to be swayed by a prominent personality that they look up to, than by someone else. Besides, Harry and Meghan never said they’ll tell us about science. They simply said they’ll present accurate information to us from the experts. How many people follow doctors and scientists on SM? But I bet many more follow H and M. So is it wrong for them to listen to these two people who are simply presenting data from the science community? – not formulating it themselves! Clear now?
This situation only became real for some people when Tom Hanks announced he and Rita had the virus. It says so much about our society, but that’s a separate problem. It is important that celebrities use their platform for good.
Are they going to tell us how to pay our bills if we get laid off? What to do with our children at home all day? How to apply for whatever funding we can get from the government? They are not government leaders so let them keep quiet.
People, nobody is forcing noone to listen to them. This especially for @ Maria et Al. Y’all are making a conscious decisions to click on Sussexroyal to read about what the Sussexes have to say, you don’t have to go there if you don’t want to. Listen to the experts, to your government leaders and to scientists, don’t click on Sussexroyal. Don’t tell people to shut up while you are the ones going on their sites and then start whining. Don’t listen to them if you don’t want to. There are enough of us that are interested in what they’ve got to say.
Oh lord. It was a nice thing to do. The people on their IG though are actively hoping that Meghan catches it, dies, and then Harry has to go back to England. And also people are saying he is awful because his grandparents can die and then Archie won’t get to know them. I wish they would turn off the comments. The whole thing is so ugly that I don’t blame them if they just disappear for the next few months.
You do realize how sad someone has to be, to whip out a pc or phone and begin to type such utterly despicable things on someone else’s page. Don’t pay attention to trolls dear. They use lots of laughing emojis but I tell you, their lives are really sad. H and M have obviously gotten tougher. All the trolls can do is troll while H and M keep working. Ha!
I honestly don’t understand these kinds of people. They act like they’re best friends with the queen and they’re sticking up for their bestie or something. You’ve never met any of these people, you don’t know any of them except for what you read and they couldn’t care less what you have to say about them so stop being horrible. The Sussexes should turn off the comments because there is no cure for idiocy unfortunately.
I really wish they would turn off comments as well.
You need to learn how to ignore them. It’s not hard.
I think the best thing they could do is just repost WHO and CDC content. There is no need to recreate the wheel.
I agree 100%
Agreed. Just post the credible information and be done with it.
And maybe that’s what they’ll do. They said they’ll be posting over the next coming weeks, can we wait and see what they have before we crap all over them?
Im excited to see what they post.
I’m sorry but when I want information about what to do in a crisis like this I go directly to credible sources. If people really need the Cambridges or Sussexes to tell them what to do and share credible information we have a much bigger problem on our hands. I read both statements as ways for them to get favorable media attention. Granted the Cambridges will show themselves to be the most useless of the two but they’re still both playing the same game.
IF there wasn’t such a sizeable gap in credible leadership right now, they wouldn’t need to step in. But there is (a gap) and it’s huge. Let them do what they can, and we should all be trying to do that as well.
I read it more as an explanation for why their subsequent posts would be Coronavirus related and not the typical royal stuff. For a lot of people with platforms they’re asking should we carry on with regular content or try to move with what’s happening now, most are choosing the latter. Your probably a well informed person, but they have ppl following them that would never click on WHO site and don’t fully understand why they’re being asked to stay indoors. Others are panicking and the sussexes might be part of their escapism, if they see things that calm them down and remind them of the strength of the human spirit, it does little harm. In fact if I had any advice, I would say they need to stop announcing things and just do them, because people over analyse these statements.
Yup, exactly. Show, not tell.
Would you want them to not say anything at all and ignore it? I think it’s fine if they want to share accurate information and ways to help, etc.. Some people want information from the experts and some want it from celebrities, that’s just how it is. I know my kids want it from celebrities. As long as they are getting the information and using it, that’s fine with me.
I’ll be watching the governor’s daily update in Ohio, & I’ll be checking Meghan and Harry’s ig. I’m a pediatric nurse on the front lines, & I need an escape from the mayhem. H & M Provide that for me.
I never really check their IG but boy, I think it’s 100% haters there.
I read what they post, like the pictures but don’t hang around for the cesspool in the comments
Wondering why they don’t close the comment, though.
I think the comments are left as is so their security team can look for super crazies. I’m sure they have a watch list. I never read them and I’ll bet the Sussexes don’t read them either. When Obama was president his team gave him an updated binder every evening that contained a sampling (good and bad) of letters sent to him. He said he read it every night and responded to many. If I were the Sussexes, I’d have someone on staff who filtered out the trolls before I looked at anything. Who needs that kind of crazy, unhinged vitriol impacting their day-to-day their life?
The spring break gatherings, large gatherings in Mexico and crowded pubs in the UK are evidence that people are not listening to experts or government. Tom Hanks and Idris Elba situations made it real for people, along with other famous names. It does say a lot about our culture. As long as accurate information is going out is important.
People should be sticking to the official government & international health sources, not people looking for traffic to their IG accounts to stay relevant. Direct information from official sources is better than third party sources with no medical credentials or official position.
All of the Royals shook hands, hugged, mingled in large crowds at Commonwealth Day. They should all test for CV. Perhaps they have.
Meghan’s old blog headed into Goopy territory more than once, she’s friends with quite a few people who are all the way into
alternative ‘medicine’ and when she wrote about things like mental health it always leaned heavily on empty, unhelpful platitudes.
I’m sure they’re well meaning, but I have no faith in them to accurately judge what ‘experts’ voices they should amplify.
Best case scenario they provide links to the credible sources. Maybe it will be like Travalyst and partner with other sites.
I really hate to agree with you here (first paragraph), but I do. I think their heart is definitely in the right place and they do some genuinely impactful work, but the “literature” on their Instagram posts and messages in general does have a tendency to sound a little wooly and new-agey. (Yes, too much dependence on “empty, unhelpful platitudes”). Keeping it lean, concise and fact filled would improve their messaging 1,000%.
Having said that, I would trust their advice. Remember this is the couple who approached professors and academics at Stanford University for advice on how to structure their charitable organization. Methinks they know where to go for good quality, research based advice.
If they’re just going to share credible information from sources like the WHO, then I don’t see an issue with it. Some people don’t follow science-based news or accounts so any way to get factual information out there is ok by me.
Canadian here. I am not always impressed with what our government does but right now I couldnt be more impressed with how our government, both federal and provincial is handling this. Many daily accurate updates. It gives you hope. Our province Alberta as of yesterday has done the most tests per capita of any place in North America. As a senior this makes me feel better. All government parties are working together. Daily updates from health officials.Many examples of people being kind to one another. So in my case I will go with what they the real experts say, not the Sussexes or any other celebrity.
+1
“Keen for Coronavirus” has me laughing so hard. Thank you! It also highlights what’s abundantly clear. Why would anyone want hamburger (Cambridges) when you could have steak (Sussexes)?
If a so-called influencer can use her platform to post a video of herself licking a toilet seat amidst this pandemic, then why can’t H and M use their platform for positivity? Besides, they also added that they would be highlighting people doing good deeds during this period…so what’s wrong with that? To those saying H and M should keep quiet, maybe don’t go visiting their IG page? It’s really not that difficult!