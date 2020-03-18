The Sussexes are ‘heeding government advice’ during the coronavirus pandemic

The Queen is finally moving to Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future. She’s cancelling garden parties and appearances and the royals’ public schedules have understandably grinded to a halt in this Brave New Coronavirus World. But what of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? They both arrived in Canada – Vancouver Island, to be exact – last week, before Justin Trudeau issued some stricter travel rules and social distancing/isolation guidelines. Well, a source told Harper’s Bazaar exclusively that Meghan and Harry are taking all of the appropriate precautions:
The Sussexes are ensuring that they’re taking proper precautions to remain safe during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a palace source, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are following government advice when it comes to navigating life while combating the virus. Both royals are currently back in Canada after completing their final round of royal engagements in England last week.
“[The Sussexes are] taking the appropriate measure of heeding government advice. Like everyone, they are taking government advice, and if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly,” a palace source tells BAZAAR.com. “We are not commenting or guiding further on private medical details.”
The reason why people think Harry (in particular) may have been exposed is because he did that event with Lewis Hamilton about a week and a half ago, and Lewis Hamilton had been around Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau around the same time. Both Sophie and Idris tested positive for the virus. It honestly wouldn’t surprise me if both Harry and Meghan had been exposed to the virus during their stay in the UK – I have believed for weeks now that more people have been exposed than we even know, and that many people (if properly tested) would likely test positive for the virus but be mostly asymptomatic. Anyway, the Daily Mail did a piece about How Dare Meghan Take The Coronavirus Seriously.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are self-isolating in Canada, as Meghan confides in friends that Harry feels ‘helpless’ and is ‘concerned’ about the Queen and his father Prince Charles catching coronavirus, a close friend exclusively told DailyMail.com.
‘Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began,’ the insider explained. ‘Meghan said [Harry] has been in contact with both his father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions.’
The Duchess of Sussex is also taking steps to protect her family, requiring ‘everyone on their team, the people who buy groceries and run errands, to wear latex gloves at all times and are to follow a strict hygiene protocol’, the source said. ‘Only a select few will be able to interact with her, Harry and Archie. She said she’s keeping it to a bare minimum,’ the friend added.
But while holed up at their Vancouver Island waterfront mansion, Meghan and Harry are working with experts on how to best serve the public during this time, believing the pandemic is also a mental health crisis and feel ‘compelled to help’. The friend added: ‘Meghan said just because they are isolating themselves, it doesn’t mean they can’t help. They aren’t just sitting around at home doing nothing. Meghan told her inner circle that what’s happening in the world right now is a mental health crisis. She said they are working with a mental health non-profit to create some sort of online support system for those most vulnerable, like new mothers suffering from postpartum depression. People who lack support systems need reassurance that they are not alone.’
Upon being back in Canada, the close friend said Meghan admitted that Harry ‘feels a bit helpless and isolated out in the middle of nowhere, but is grateful that they are all together as a family.’ The friend also revealed Meghan has concerns about coronavirus but ‘she’s been diligent about not touching her face and washing her hands. She said panicking won’t do any good. It’s just not an option in her household. She doesn’t want Archie picking up on any unnecessary stress and tension. Her home is her sanctuary and it’s a place of peace and calm.’
The latex glove detail was added to rile up DM readership, you know. They wanted Meghan to sound like a “mean boss” who dictates surgical-conditions for her home. As for the rest of it… I mean, yes, it just sounds perfectly reasonable. Of course they’re taking precautions and self-isolating.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Under the circumstances and and the crappy way BoJo has handled the pandemic in the UK I don’t blame them. The queen and Charles are taking steps. No word on what the Cambridges are doing since their kids go to a school where four kids may have been exposed. BTW Meghan’s scummy half brother is whiny to the press that Meghan should let their “dying” father see Archie. If Bad Dad is dying that means he is at a higher risk of catching coronavirus . These losers prove again they don’t care about about Archie; they want a photo op to sell to the tabloids.
Meghan is damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. She is taking necessary precautions, as we all should. Latex gloves are being used in Italy when handling groceries coming into the houses.
I agree Kaiser, we have been exposed to this and may not know it. The fact that we may have it and be asymptotic throws a wild card into this equation. I went to the doctor last week. Tested negative for flu and was told I could go back to work. But since the test didn’t test for corona virus, I could have gone and infected others. Just sucks all the way around.
You’re right, the DM included the part about gloves to role up their readership about “controlling dictator” Meghan, but if true it sounds very sensible. If I had gloves, I’d be using them!
And if it’s true, the part about helping mental health charities and mums with PPD from home is lovely. That’ll rule up certain other people who consider that “their” cause though…! 😉
It’s the DM, so I’m taking it all with buckets of salt. If true though, they need to do something about that leak.
As always, the Fail just continue to pull stuff out of their butt and throwng it out there with wild claims that it’s Meghan’s friends yadda yadda. 🙄🙄🙄🙄. No one from Meghan’s camp is speaking to the Fail, this is all made up, period. I believe the HB article, we all worldwide are taking precautions, not just the Sussexes. Why the BM chooses to make this pandemic all about the Sussexes is beyond me. Again, big eyeroll.
“feels a bit helpless and isolated out in the middle of nowhere”
Come on DM. IF (and we know the chances are incredibly slim. And if someone did speak to them, it was an acquantence at best ) the friend said that, it’s not even close to reality. Let’s not pretend a mansion on Vancouver Island is out in the middle of nowhere. Certainly no more isolated than palace grounds would have been. It’s like they don’t even TRY to make up believable lies anymore. I mean, it’s nice in a way that it’s SO obvious what the intention is… but at the same time it’s sort of a case of “that’s all you’ve got?”
@erinn – ha! That was my thought too -while many parts of Vancouver Island are fairly remote, where they are is not. Just goes to show the DM whipping up their xenophobic colonialist base.
It seems like everyone at the Fail is that ignorant. Just because you know nothing about Canada or can’t think beyond yr little island borders don’t translate into Canada is a wilderness.
@ Erinn
Haha, I think the DM knows exactly who their audience is and to them the clear intent of this article will probably go right over their heads.
All they’ll take away from it is that SHE dares to live in a mansion, that SHE has people to do her shopping and bidding, that SHE is the one keeping the peasants away from her family, and that SHE is basically the drill sergeant in her home with her demands and her latex gloves sitting around her mansion “doing nothing.”
And I emphasize “she” because of the continuous thinly-veiled sexist references these DM pieces loves to include to make Meghan the responsible/culpable party in everything and Harry (and Archie), the royal family, her unhinged estranged family, always the victims of her doing.
I’m honestly so tired of these.
I am tried of all this too!
We really need a good update on “Rose Who?”! LOL! LOL!
The people who think it’s the middle of nowhere are the one’s whose ancestors thought the entire continent was a tabular rasa just waiting for the Englishmen.
It’s hardly a surprise.
Wow what annoying friends