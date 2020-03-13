Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has coronavirus, she & Justin Trudeau are in isolation now

I feel like this will probably be happening a lot over the next month or so. Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are now in a fourteen-day self-isolation for the coronavirus. Sophie is the one who tested positive, and since Prime Minister Trudeau was exposed to it through his wife, he’s going into isolation with her. And since they’re Canadian, they have access to tests in a timely manner.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will isolate himself for 14 days after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus. Grégoire Trudeau has mild symptoms and is feeling well, and will remain in isolation for 14 days, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement late Thursday.
She came down with mild flu-like symptoms Wednesday following a speaking engagement in the UK. Health officials are reaching out to those who’ve been in contact with her, the office said.
“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the office said. It added that on the advice of his doctors, he’ll not be tested since he has no symptoms. He’ll continue with his duties, and plans to address Canadians on Friday.
“For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently,” his office said.
Grégoire Trudeau thanked those who’ve reached out to her and said she’s doing well.
“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”
My guess is that the prime minister and Mrs. Trudeau will likely work via teleconference, phone, Skype, Facetime, etc for the next two weeks. So many people are doing that now, just as a precautionary measure. I read a tweet which was basically like “turns out, most of us could have been working from home this whole time.” Who knew that included prime ministers too.
Also: I’ve said this a few times, but Donald Trump has absolutely been exposed to the virus a few different times this week. He still says he’s not going to take a test.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
As if Trump hasn’t done enough to destroy the U.S., now he’s gonna Typhoid Mary everyone.
I wish the Trudeaus well. We are living in interesting times.
At this point Donald Trump is a public health menace. He’s old, he’s around lots of older people – he needs to be tested. I cant believe someone isn’t insisting on it.
As for the Trudeaus – I’m glad they’re being so open about it, obviously their situation is going to be very different from other people (which Sophie acknowledged) but I still think it helps to see that they are following the same advice/orders the government is giving to other people. as opposed to our president…..
It’s comforting. I mean, obviously I worry a little bit, but I think they’re both super healthy individuals. I also really appreciate how quickly they moved on this, and how open they’re being about it. It makes it feel a lot less panicked knowing that they’re taking the necessary steps and being transparent while doing it.
We have a guy at work who’s probably due to come back in on Monday I think. He self quarantined because he was in Italy and a bunch of other European destinations. But we’re also lucky enough to not have any confirmed cases at this time, even though a few government workers have had to quarantine because of a conference they attended.
Nice response by the Trudeaus: setting a good example of following recommendations, expressing calmness, and acknowledging and respecting that many people are suffering worse. Meanwhile, in America…
I certainly hope that they aren’t in isolation together, Sophie needs to be in isolation by herself since she’s the one that is sick. That being said, she’ll be alright, she’s in pretty good shape and young to begin with, same for JT and Jagmeet if they end up getting it.
I’m heading to work today but I don’t know if I’ll go back Monday: we know all schools from kindergartens to unis are going to close, but we’re not sure when (in all likelihood, K-12 will be closed by Monday just like in Ontario, but for the research labs in unis, it’s a bit more complicated). So I’ll be packing my plants, my work laptop tonight, I’ve made a list of stuff I could be doing from home in the next 2 to 8 weeks, but I’m bummed. 8 weeks will be looooong!
Wishing the Trudeaus speedy recovery. Wishing that for anyone who has Covid-19. I especially am praying for the elderly and the ones who are the most vulnerable to this virus. I hear now that Italy is so overwhelmed with patients that they are now prioritizing who to treat first — mainly younger people or others who have a better chance of survival. My heart breaks for those who are elderly and those with chronic conditions.
I don’t understand why they chose not to test Trudeau.
“ mild flu-like symptoms Wednesday following a speaking engagement in the UK”
Well gee those travel restrictions the Idiot in the White House put in place will do wonders considering they…exclude the UK. 🙄 Dumb as s**t.
The Trudeaus are setting a great example. Take care everyone!