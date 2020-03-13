Grimes’ food diary: ‘I basically hate everything besides carbs and fat’

True story: before this very moment, I had never heard Grimes’ speaking voice. I didn’t know that she’s Canadian either? You learn something every day. Grimes is currently knocked up by Elon Musk, her crazy billionaire boyfriend of several years. Elon started dating Grimes several months after his thing with Amber Heard ended. Grimes and Elon seem like an odd couple in general, but once you see her and hear her talking like a normal person, it makes more sense. She even reminds me a bit of his second wife, the actress Talulah Riley.

Anyway, Grimes did a Harper’s Bazaar video for their ongoing Food Diaries feature. Grimes is actually kind of funny here? She’s more realistic than those women who are like “oh, I just graze on some celery juice when I’m hungry!” Or the women who swear up and down that they maintain their size zero figure by eating French fries. Grimes has been a disordered eater at times in her life, but she seems to be listening to doctors and nutritionists at the moment, during her pregnancy, and her current food life is bizarre yet relatable. I hope people actually sit and watch this video, it’s quite funny.

She has GO Cubes which are caffeinated cubes, and she keeps them by her bed and eats one, goes back to sleep and waits for the caffeine to hit her system. She also drinks matcha. She usually goes to bed at 6 am and sleeps until noon, so the whole “this is my lunch/dinner” thing is sort of confusing. She used to only eat one big meal a day, but that’s changed because of the pregnancy. Her favorite “breakfast” is “this thing called butter toast, which is where I melt a stick of butter on a plate, and then I put toast, and then turn the toast over so the toast is completely saturated in butter. Then, I put a little bit of jam on it and eat that. It’s actually incredible.” If she’s not eating a stick of butter with a toast chaser, she’s eating “fortified cereal, like Raisin Bran.”

While she proclaims to hate fruits and vegetables – “I actually dislike vegetables pointedly. But they’re important to eat. It’s just vile. Like, broccoli? Like, what the f–k? It’s actually disgusting, I don’t know how anyone eats it” – she actually does seem to eat a lot of spinach, bananas, blueberries, avocados and tomatoes. And salsa verde. And carbs. She says, “I basically hate everything besides carbs and fat.” She also talks about an unhealthy period of two years where she exclusively ate spaghetti and she got incredibly sick and her doctor told her she was malnourished. Nowadays, she eats veggie burritos, she loves hot dogs (she says they’re her favorite kind of meat) and she has pregnancy cravings for a glass of milk every day.