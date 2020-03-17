Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus, he is isolating himself & still asymptomatic

Even though rich people are rich and they have access to a million things us peasants don’t have access to, I still kind of believe that rich peeps are in the same boat as many peasants: the lack of available and reliable testing. Which is why I sort of believe that there are probably a lot of celebrities who have been exposed to the coronavirus and maybe even have it, but are just waiting things out, especially if they are only experiencing minor issues or are completely asymptomatic. So it is with Idris Elba: he only got tested because he was around someone who later tested positive. And now our beloved Idris has the corona. SOB!
Idris Elba on Monday revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” the actor tweeted. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”
In an accompanying video, Elba added: “I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today.”
The actor also urged his followers to “really think about social distancing, washing your hands… Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it, OK? So now’s the real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance, OK? Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill or you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it, alright?” he also said. “It’s really important.”
NOT OUR IDRIS. Why does it feel like the ‘rona is coming for the best men? First Tom Hanks and now Idris? And yet Donald Trump’s sniffling and wheezing is apparently “not coronavirus.” Hm. Anyway, Idris is an amazing person and I hope he rides out – cough – his quarantine with little drama and no illness. He also says that his wife hasn’t been tested? WTF.
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN.
More than 11k people infected here in Spain, 491 deaths, and this is the 12h update, the 18h update is going to be crazy (17/03) Experts are saying the real number would be around 100k infected. Many people are complaining that they’re not being tested after being in contact with someone infected so I assume this is the same thing going on eveywhere else.
Im guessing they are just presuming the wife has it? I don’t understand why there isn’t more chatter about getting China to ban these live animal markets. This isn’t the first virus that’s happened because of these sort of markets. Look how many people have died because of this.
Maybe his wife is just doing the same as him, quarantining for 14 days. There are so few tests available in some places. Maybe because she has the means she decided to just stay in and proceed as if she does have it.
Stay safe and healthy everyone. This is a scary time, especially because we utterly lack leadership and our nation elected an administration that turned its back on science, this outbreak (now pandemic) was handled as if we are in the same place scientifically as medieval peasants dealing with bubonic plague. A complete waste of all the progress and science made available to us by hundreds of years of learning and advancement.
It’s disgusting and heartbreaking.
Amazing how celebrities who don’t have any symptoms can get tested but regular people who are showing signs of symptoms can’t get tested.
And yes I know he was in the presence of someone who tested positive but that shouldn’t be the standard of who gets tested vs who doesn’t especially when even by this standard there are people who still aren’t being tested!
The rich can always get tested yet there are people with severe symptoms who are being denied testing. It’s alarming how one person can have all the symptoms yet another can have none yet still have the virus. It makes it so much more insidious. Stay safe and well everyone.
Unfortunately, Coronavirus didn’t get real for some people until celebrities started getting sick. Idris was probably tested because he was at the WE Day event with Sophie Trudeau who also tested positive. Guess who was also at that event? Lewis Hamilton, who spent the day with Harry a few days later. Harry and Meghan then went to Church with the Queen and supposedly saw Charles over the weekend as well. I hope they are taking this seriously and not just keeping calm and carrying on. It just goes to show the importance of social distancing.