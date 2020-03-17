Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus, he is isolating himself & still asymptomatic

Even though rich people are rich and they have access to a million things us peasants don’t have access to, I still kind of believe that rich peeps are in the same boat as many peasants: the lack of available and reliable testing. Which is why I sort of believe that there are probably a lot of celebrities who have been exposed to the coronavirus and maybe even have it, but are just waiting things out, especially if they are only experiencing minor issues or are completely asymptomatic. So it is with Idris Elba: he only got tested because he was around someone who later tested positive. And now our beloved Idris has the corona. SOB!

Idris Elba on Monday revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” the actor tweeted. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.” In an accompanying video, Elba added: “I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today.” The actor also urged his followers to “really think about social distancing, washing your hands… Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it, OK? So now’s the real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance, OK? Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill or you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it, alright?” he also said. “It’s really important.”

[From THR]

NOT OUR IDRIS. Why does it feel like the ‘rona is coming for the best men? First Tom Hanks and now Idris? And yet Donald Trump’s sniffling and wheezing is apparently “not coronavirus.” Hm. Anyway, Idris is an amazing person and I hope he rides out – cough – his quarantine with little drama and no illness. He also says that his wife hasn’t been tested? WTF.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020