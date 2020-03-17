Tom Brady announces that he’s officially leaving the New England Patriots

Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots. Considering all sports have been cancelled or suspended for the foreseeable future, this is big news. It was always going to be big news, but I would imagine that ESPN and the Boston media will spin this out for two full weeks. So why not us too? Personally, I believed the writing was on the wall for some time. While Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are very tight, the Patriots as an organization had started to plan their post-Brady team. Brady is now a free agent, and while he made some noise about wanting to stay in Boston, it must have been clear to him (for some time) that the Pats didn’t want to sign another contract with him. He’s selling his Brookline mansion too. And now he’s saying goodbye with several social media posts:

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

If you want to see some white bros cry salty tears, just check out the comments on either of those posts. I mean… I don’t blame Brady or the Patriots, to a certain extent. I feel the same way about Brady as I feel about Roger Federer – I think they’re too old to still be doing this sh-t, but I’m not going to tell them they should stop, especially because they’re still enjoying themselves and honestly, they’re still better than most of the younger players too. The Patriots have every right to build their post-Brady team and look after the long-term interests of the franchise. Just as Tom has every right to keep playing if he wants to.

As for Brady’s free agency, several teams want him:

Both the Chargers and Buccaneers are said to be offering a substantial amount of money, but Los Angeles is thought to be a more attractive destination as Brady has been a part of numerous Hollywood projects and made clear he wants to continue to be involved in the industry. https://t.co/nyqhAEaqIf — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) March 17, 2020