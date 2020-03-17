Tom Brady announces that he’s officially leaving the New England Patriots

New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady plays against the NY Jets at the Giants Stadium

Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots. Considering all sports have been cancelled or suspended for the foreseeable future, this is big news. It was always going to be big news, but I would imagine that ESPN and the Boston media will spin this out for two full weeks. So why not us too? Personally, I believed the writing was on the wall for some time. While Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are very tight, the Patriots as an organization had started to plan their post-Brady team. Brady is now a free agent, and while he made some noise about wanting to stay in Boston, it must have been clear to him (for some time) that the Pats didn’t want to sign another contract with him. He’s selling his Brookline mansion too. And now he’s saying goodbye with several social media posts:

If you want to see some white bros cry salty tears, just check out the comments on either of those posts. I mean… I don’t blame Brady or the Patriots, to a certain extent. I feel the same way about Brady as I feel about Roger Federer – I think they’re too old to still be doing this sh-t, but I’m not going to tell them they should stop, especially because they’re still enjoying themselves and honestly, they’re still better than most of the younger players too. The Patriots have every right to build their post-Brady team and look after the long-term interests of the franchise. Just as Tom has every right to keep playing if he wants to.

As for Brady’s free agency, several teams want him:

Tom Brady plays football with his sons at the Harvard University Best Buddies event

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

8 Responses to “Tom Brady announces that he’s officially leaving the New England Patriots”

  1. megs283 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:22 am

    See ya, Tom! It’s been a good run.

    Reply
  2. Lucy2 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:37 am

    If I were him, I would just retire as a Patriot, Rather than have the end of the career fizzle out on a weak team.
    And thank his lucky stars he’s able to leave in good health.

    Reply
  3. Catwoman says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:38 am

    Who really gives a rat’s ass? Sure, it’s all about you right now, Tom.

    Reply
  4. Eliza_ says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:38 am

    He sold his house in MA and bought one in Greenwich, CT – 3.5 hours drive away. I mean even if they offered him money it would probably be year to year. I still see him on a NY team for a record of all record breaking salary.

    Reply
  5. Sunny says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:43 am

    The Bucs reportedly offered him $30 million or more. That’s a mistake. He needs players to throw to and to block and run the ball too

    They could pay me $30 million and win the same amount of games :)

    Reply
  6. CROOKSNNANNIES says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:45 am

    I misunderstood this headline as he was finally retiring, which may be his best move.

    Reply
  7. Other Renee says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:47 am

    Are they still in Costa Rica on a family vacation where Giselle is being papped on a beach while saying “We’re all in this together?” Buh bye, Tom.

    Reply

