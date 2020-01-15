Tom Brady will almost definitely leave the New England Patriots in a few months

The 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala

This weekend, we’ll find out which teams make it to the Super Bowl on February 2. The AFC Championship game is between the Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs. The NFC Championship game is between Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers. Bleacher Report says the Super Bowl will probably be the 49ers versus the Chiefs. I’m writing all of this because A) I did not know any of this before now and B) I heard that the Patriots had a terrible season, but they’ve had terrible seasons before and still managed to somehow fluke their way to the Super Bowl, but not this year. So, is Tom Brady done with the Patriots? It looks like he is – his Brookline, Massachusetts home is on the market, his suite at Gillette Stadium has been cleared out, and Tom and Gisele Bundchen bought a new home in Greenwich, Connecticut. Oof.

Tom Brady has reportedly left Massachusetts! The New England Patriots star, who previously resided in Brookline, is believed to have moved his wife Gisele Bündchen and their kids into a new home in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to local sports radio network WEEI.

The news was revealed on Tuesday’s segment of WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show hosted by Greg Hill, who also shared that Brady’s suite at Gillette Stadium where Bündchen, 39, usually watches his games has “been cleaned out.”

“It would appear to be, by those who are in the know; that it has been cleaned out in a way that perhaps it has never been cleaned out before,” Hill explained. Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Brady, 42, and Bündchen put their Boston mansion on the market for $35 million in August.

The reveal of his alleged move to Connecticut comes before Brady is eligible for free agency in March, meaning he still has two months before he can decide to sign freely with any NFL franchise in the 2020 season.

After the Patriots ended their 2019 season with a loss against the Tennessee Titans, Brady opened up about his future in football, saying “it’s pretty unlikely” that’d he’d be retiring following the game. However, as for how much longer Brady, who’s helped the Patriots win six Super Bowl championships, will remain with the his team of 20 years, he said, “Who knows what the future holds? I love the Patriots. They have the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years and coach Belichick, there’s nobody who has had a better career than me, just being with them. I’m very blessed. I don’t know what the future looks like, so I’m not going to predict it.”

Kraft, Chief Executive Officer of the New England Patriots, said he’s happy to see Brady become a free agent, telling NBC Sports that the player deserves it, but hopes to see the quarterback back on his team for the 2020 season.

[From People]

Considering I know absolutely nothing about football gossip, I am utterly unqualified to put my two cents in here. But that won’t stop me. My take, from reading Brady’s interviews over the years, is that there’s part of him which would really like to end his career in Boston. But he also believes that he should and can keep playing for many more years, and I don’t think the Patriots want to give him the paycheck he thinks he deserves, plus the Patriots (as an organization) want to start building their post-Brady team. So, yeah… he’s probably going to another team. He probably already has something lined up.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty and WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to “Tom Brady will almost definitely leave the New England Patriots in a few months”

  1. Swack says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:28 am

    Read if the Patiots go in as a wild card they never make it to the playoffs. Would not blame the Patriots for not resigning him as they do have to look towards the future without him and from what I have read they have not really been developing another quarterback to replace him. That does not bode well for the team to be a winning team (and that would be for any team in any sport).

    Reply
  2. SomeChick says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:29 am

    Great, but what does he think about Sussexit?!

    I’ll show myself out.

    Reply
  3. InVain says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:29 am

    I think not. If Kraft wants him back (and be most likely does), Tommy Boy will be back for at least another year.
    I don’t think the move is related. I follow football closely, there’s been no other suggestions that he’s leaving. He is a free agent… but I just don’t see him signing elsewhere.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      January 15, 2020 at 9:44 am

      And Josh McDaniels seems to be staying put. If McDaniels is staying, that will factor heavily into where Brady wants to be.

      His contract is up; he pretty much had to clean out the suite.

      Reply
      • InVain says:
        January 15, 2020 at 10:21 am

        Yep, good point. And all head coaching vacancies are now filled. I think Josh is pulling a Waity Katey for Bill‘s job. They may have some sort of agreement in place for that transition. Who knows. But they haven’t been developing a future QB… granted, there are a lot of free agent QB’s this year but I don’t see them choosing any of them over Brady. This draft QB class is stacked, they’ll probably grab one and start the development process during the 2020 season.

    • Arizona says:
      January 15, 2020 at 10:05 am

      I don’t think he’ll be leaving. Connecticut isn’t all that far from MA, and if they put their mansion up for sale before the season even started, you can’t really use that as a reason for him supposedly leaving the team now. I also can’t see him leaving the Patriots, to be honest.

      also, they certainly didn’t have a great year, but it’s a stretch to say they had a terrible season. and I don’t think it’s about them not paying him what he wants – he’s been very clear on it being more important to get the best players on the team than being the best paid quarterback. if that means his salary is less, he’s been fine with that.

      Reply
  4. Eliza_ says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:35 am

    He is moving to Greenwich, CT.

    I’m assuming a NY team (Giants or Jets) or retirement.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      January 15, 2020 at 10:34 am

      eh, I don’t think he’d play for either of those teams, even if they were his only choices.

      Not the Jets because they’ve been his division rival his entire career, and not the Giants because…well, we all know why. (and NO, not because they sucked this year – lol.)

      Reply
  5. SaraR. says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Patriots had terrible season?! How? Their record was 12-4. If they didn’t loose the last game before the playoffs (against Miami) they would have had first week off. It was a very decent season, with a couple of lost games in the end.

    Reply
  6. A says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Chris Evans will be heartbroken.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      January 15, 2020 at 9:47 am

      Chris will be fine; the Celtics are in fine form and fun to watch, Hockey East and the Beanpot are upon us, the endless debate of to Tuuka or not Tuuka is raging, and the Hot Stove league is speculating on the next Red Sox manager. Boston is blessed with sports, Chris will be fine.

      Reply
    • Alice says:
      January 15, 2020 at 10:45 am

      +1 @Lightpurple, we are blessed!

      Reply
  7. Madi says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:45 am

    I hope he has at least one more season with the Patriots, and that Belicheck gets him some offensive weapons to close out am epic career with a bang! The Pats defense was the best in the league this year, most weeks. The offense was great with Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon, but sadly they never found a good replacement at TE for Gronk. Once Brown was out and Gordon went to the Seahawks, the offense went downhill. As Gisele famously said, “my husband cannot f-ing throw the ball and catch the ball.” :)

    The Brookline house has been on the market for many months. They seem to build big and move – remember the huge mansion with the moat in LA that they built, lived in for a couple of years, and sold to Dr Dre after he cashed in on Beatz? So, I don’t think the houses are any indication that he’s definitely leaving. I read about the suite being cleaned out at Gillette that Gisele and his family uses, a “little more thoroughly” than usual. The report seemed to reach. I don’t know if TB 12 will move on, but as a huge Pats and Brady fan, I hope not. I wish him better than the inglorious end the great Brett Favre had.

    Kitten, I know you’re also a fan…what say you?!

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      January 15, 2020 at 10:15 am

      His contract ended with the last game. He has never been without a contract before, they always resigned him in the past or franchised him. If he’s not under contract, he has no right to the suite.

      Reply
  8. Kaye says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:49 am

    He has always seemed like a poor sport to me: he didn’t shake the opposing QB’s hand after the Pats’ last loss in the Superbowl, and he is whiny in several interviews I’ve read.

    Disclaimer: I did read that he shook the guy’s hand privately, but . . . ? I don’t care if he kissed him on the mouth, I still don’t like him.

    Reply
  9. megs283 says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:56 am

    I just can’t get over the fact that he and his wife have millions upon millions and he’s choosing to keep playing. Dude, get out while your body and mind are intact. The TB12 enterprise will continue on. It’s not about money, it’s about pride, and that’s a dangerous thing.

    Reply
    • SaraR. says:
      January 15, 2020 at 10:06 am

      I think he genuinely enjoys and loves playing football. I don’t think it was ever about money for him – if it was he would not take pay cuts in Boston, he would go somewhere else. I can never forget that this guy was 199 draft pick number and that he is not extremely talented quarterback – what he accomplished is really with hard work and dedication and, I think, love for this sport.

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      January 15, 2020 at 10:27 am

      it’s because football is all he knows. if you ever listen to him talk, he knows football…BOY DOES HE KNOW FOOTBALL and he’s definitely one of the greatest to ever play.

      that being said…the dude is dumb as a brick (“drinking lots of water prevents sunburn! DERP!”) when it comes to any other subject outside of football. if he retired, he wouldn’t know what to do with himself. he could get a job as an analyst, he’d probably be good at that. he SHOULD retire, while he has the (limited) brain function that he has, before he gets too many more concussions (remember, Giz has spilled the beans on that one).

      I suspect, however, that his ego won’t let him retire…he thinks he can play another few years, and maybe he could, but I see him going the Favre route (had a great career but stayed too long and became a punchline) rather than the Peyton Manning route (retire at the top of your game and leave a hero).

      Reply
  10. SamC says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:58 am

    I’m another who hopes he finishes out his career with the Pats. The Brady/Pats hate reminds me of the Cowboys hate when they were always the team to beat (many, many years ago). Except for maybe Elway, has any franchise player had the same success or popularity when they left? I sort of understand that, as a super competitive person, he could want to test himself to see if he’d have the same success under another coach/owner but would still be a bummer.

    And only with the Pats would a 12-4 season be considered a disaster, lol!

    Reply
    • Arizona says:
      January 15, 2020 at 10:06 am

      seriously! I laughed when I read they had a terrible season. maybe for the Patriots?

      Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      January 15, 2020 at 10:33 am

      I mean, getting caught cheating/doing unethical shit again makes your season look pretty bad in retrospect lol. That’s probably what’s causing most people say that. Kind of taints the look of those wins in the eyes of everybody else who’s not a football or Patriots fan.

      Reply
  11. Lindy says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:16 am

    Ugh, he’s awful (his politics and his pseudo-science) and his team is unethical. I’ve pretty much stopped watching NFL games because it’s not much fun when some teams can get away with cheating and a total lack of sportsmanship. I hope he actually stays with the Patriots because then at least he isn’t spreading that nonsense elsewhere.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      January 15, 2020 at 10:45 am

      the way the refs have always babied Brady (and his teammates) annoys the crap out of me. there are so many times he was hit, legally…not late, not too rough, not helmet to helmet…and the refs call roughing the passer. one ref even told an opposing player to “lay off Tom”. the pats seem to get calls that other teams don’t. however…

      …THIS year it seemed, esp toward the end of the season, that the refs were being much more fair-handed about calling penalties against the pats and NOT calling penalties against the opposing team that would have been called previously. it was refreshing to see, and maybe THAT’S why they had a “terrible” (ha ha) season.

      Reply
  12. Veronica S. says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:27 am

    I mean….it’s not like he needs the money at this point. Or the fame. And he’s getting to that age where football injuries become increasingly more dangerous. Frankly, it would be the smart decision.

    Reply
  13. Kathy Kack says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:36 am

    He is a cheating asshole who works with cheating assholes. And he is a Trumper. I LOVED that they lost!! (But I AM a Seahawk fan so you can see why I despise this team)
    GO. AWAY. TOM!

    Reply
  14. TheOriginalMia says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:43 am

    My bff lives in Connecticut. She commutes to MA. It’s not far. Whatever happen to their eco-friendly estate in LA? When I heard they were moving, I assumed it was to the West coast.

    Brady is coming back. Not sure if that’s to the Pats, though. While there are 5 quality QBs coming out in the draft, some will need a few years to learn under a veteran. Tom could come back and mentor one, but his ego is so big and bruised after their 1st round loss, I can’t see it happening.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment