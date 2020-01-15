Was Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s lack of title an indication of Sussexiting to come?

Having covered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the very beginning – when they were just Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – I still have questions about the timeline being provided by both Camp Sussex and Camp Cambridge/Wales/Windsor. One of the timeline questions is about how everyone seems to be in agreement about how the wedding was the beginning of the end regarding Harry’s relationship with William and the family at large. But that’s not how I remember it. The summer of 2018, just after the Sussexes were married, it did feel like everybody in the family made an effort, from the Queen to Charles and even William and Kate. The breaking point, as it seemed in real time, was Meghan’s pregnancy announcement and the Sussexes’ South Pacific tour. THAT is when everything changed. Immediately following the tour, it felt like people within the family were going out of their way to attack the f–k out of the Sussexes, Meghan in particular.
The timelines and what we can now see in retrospect… all of that will be examined and re-examined and analyzed for months and years following Sussexit. I bring that up because some people have a theory about how the Sussexes side-stepped giving Archie a title:
Baby Archie’s lack of titles suggests Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been planning to step back from the royal family as early as last year, an expert claimed today. Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine, said that Archie’s lack of titles hint at his parents’ ‘wider masterplan’ to step back from their roles as royals.
The couple’s son was named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor following his birth on May 6 last year. As the first-born son of a duke, Archie could have assumed the title of Earl of Dumbarton. However the couple stated he would simply be known as Master Archie, which at the time was said to be in line with his father’s wish that he grow up as a private citizen.
Mr Little told the Express: ‘The fact Archie isn’t Earl of Dumbarton or styled HRH makes me wonder whether this wasn’t already part of a wider masterplan.’
Honestly, I questioned at the time if Archie’s lack of title was entirely up to the Sussexes. I blamed the Queen and Prince William for the lack of title – I thought William probably pitched a fit about it and the Queen acquiesced. But what if the whole “Harry and Meghan don’t want Archie to have a title” thing was real and not just a cover story? Maybe they really were leaving their options open even back then. Considering the ramped-up smear campaign during Meghan’s pregnancy, that timeline would make sense. Not so much as a “master plan” to Sussexit, but to leave their options open so they could leave with more ease if push came to shove. That being said, I still think Archie should have gotten a title! Archie was the first mixed-race great-grandchild of the Queen, and it felt so notable and shady that he didn’t get a title.
At the very least, I think it was them putting Archie firmly off limits.
I agree. As a private individual reporting on his is not within the public interest. It also gives Archie a sense of having to work to create his own future without any titles until he would one day inherit his father’s Dukedom.
I think they wanted to let Archie decide when he was old enough. When you give a baby the title of Earl, or HRH, you are locking them into a certain job—being and Earl or Royal. That’s not very fair to do to a baby. I’m sure Harry wishes he had more of a choice. Archie was never going to be a full time working royal, anyways, so why burden him with a title that he would not need? When he’s older and Charles becomes the king, they can reassess and see if they want to accept the HRH for him. When he’s 18 or 21, he can decide if he wants to be the Earl of Dumbarton. It’s much easier to start using a title, than to try to take it away. When he’s a baby and child, he’s a private citizen. Even if for whatever reason he grows up to be a working royal (like if there’s a tragedy), he’s not going to start working until he’s an adult. So there’s no need to give him the job title until then.
I maintain that Harry decided he didn’t want his kids to be titled years ago, when Kate was pregnant with George. The letters issued back then that made George a prince by birth specifically said “the children of the oldest child of the Prince of Wales”. There’s no way it wasn’t discussed when that wording was chosen. It could very easily have been “The grandchildren of the POW”. It was decided back then, long before Meghan was on the scene. Harry has wanted a life like Zara and Peter’s for his children since he first started giving the issue serious thought.
Harry and William are both determined to raise their children very differently than they were raised. I suspect they both would have traded places with Zara and Peter decades ago.
He is such a sweet little thing!!! He will be so much happier now!
Please keep us supplied with Archie pictures! <3
I don’t think so really. I think this was their attempt to maybe signal they wanted less scrutiny and more flexibility and privacy — which of course they didn’t get.
Mark Phillips and Anne turned down titles for their children. Maybe that move was more respected in the press when they did it than when Harry and Meghan did, not sure. Certainly seems so, but I wasn’t there then, lol.
Anne’s husband turned down a title.
That is the only way her kids could have received a title.
I am aware of this and that’s essentially what I already said.
Unless you believe the Princess Royal gave no input as to the concept of titles for her children through her husband, which I don’t believe.
1. I still maintain that the balcony scene in fiji(?) coupled with Meghan’s pregnancy is when the knives came out.
2. I think not giving Archie a title was H&M’s decision entirely. Shit was really hitting the fan during her pregnancy and I’m sure her and Harry made the joint decision to forgo a title cause they’ll be damned if their children is beholden to the press and general public like this.
Agreed. And Harry saw throughout his life how his cousins without titles had it easier when it came to the press.
I really can’t recall all the details of their lives–what happened on the balcony in possibly fiji? (I’m not trying to be difficult, I am horrible at remembering things)
They stepped out onto their hotel balcony to wave to the crowd. The queen and Prince Philip waved to the crowd from the same balcony during her coronation tour. I thought it was a sweet way to honor the queen.
What happened on the balcony in Fiji? I thought I knew everything H&M related.
It was a HUGE crowd. It was a total global superstar moment, the likes of which I don’t think Kate and Will have ever had outside of their wedding and George’s birth.
Agree with others that that was the tipping point. It was just symbolic of how successful the tour was.
I have to admit, when I saw that balcony scene in Fiji (I think it was Fiji) my first thought was “Okay, *someone* in the family is going to be jealous about this, I just know it.” And sure enough, the tabloid smears started get worse after they got back from that successful Oceanic tour and pregnancy announcement.
That whole thing was the beginning of the end of them remaining with the Royal Family, that balcony moment.
The crowd was so huge and the cheers too. The entire tour was a huge success but that balcony seen was the moment that made me go “Uh oh”. I’m sure other royals couples had that reception at their beginning too but H&M also have undeniable star power. I think it was the first look at how globally popular they are, even overseas. Someone or someones in that palace got jealous and instead of waiting for the hype to die down or brainstorming how to harness that popularity for the crown, they let insecurity take over and the abuse took off.
I think until that point the press were hoping that Meghan would struggle to conceive (at the age of 36/37) leading to numerous column inches about how feminism and her thirst for a career had become her downfall in failing to provide an heir. Then Meghan got pregnant within months made the announcement in Oz and the Oz media got the scoop and lapped it up.
I also remember all the column inches at the time dedicated to Archie being deformed because of Zika. It was as if they constantly wished them the worst.
Thereafter the press really went into over drive and had it in for her.
I have a feeling that years down the road that we’re going to get an admission from them that her pregnancy was what started to change their perspective on whether the situation was tenable in the long run. It’s one thing to deal with that kind of abuse as adults, but when you have a kid in the center of it, the stakes are higher.
On a side note, I’m amused that you can already see some of Harry’s features in Archie’s face. Usually with babies it can take awhile before anything really starts to show, but it’s right there in the nose/eye area already.
There seems to confusion.
The Sussexes turned down the courtesy title.
Once prince Charles becomes king Archie will be get HRH and be referred as prince Archie.
Not necessarily.
1) Harry and Meghan could choose not to use his title. Or Archie could make that decision when he’s got the ability to do so
2) Louise and James are entitled to be Prince and Princess but they’re Lord and Lady. Hence Harry and Meghan can reject it if they wanted to
Not if Harry refuses the title for Archie as Edward and Sophie did for their children. Louise and James can always choose to assume their titles when they’re of age, as can Archie. But if he’s not a working royal in the future, l don’t see that happening.
The Swedish removed the HRH titles from Carl Philip and Madeleine’s children. What’s the point of giving it to Archie if even his parents’ aren’t full-time royals?
I think the direct heirs of the monarch automatically get HRH titles. Official title or not, Archie is his father’s mini me so I don’t think anyone will forget he is a member of the BRF.
Plus Archie will never be a working royal. So he will get to live his life like Zara and peter.
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, did NOT GIVE TITLES TO HER CHILDREN. She wanted to keep them clear of the royals. Their lives are better for it.
Anne did not refuse titles for her children- they were not entitled to titles. Only the grandchildren of the CURRENT monarch through the male line are entitled to HRH; hence, Archie was not entitled to HRH either. Once Charles becomes king he can assume HRH if everyone wants it.
Well . . . kinda.
I think by the time Archie was actually born Meghan and Harry were starting to lowkey talk about leaving. If you look back, the intense trashing of Meghan started after her pregnancy was announced, and they returned from the Oceanic tour. It had been going on before that, but racheded up even more when it was confirmed she was pregnant.
I think by the time she was set to go on leave to give birth and there was all the nonsense over there being no Lindo Wing and stuff, H&M began to talk about leaving. I think it was sometime after Archie was born when they decided 100% for sure to.
I personally don’t think they were ever going to give him a title, that all said. If Charles had plans to officially make Archie a Prince after he became king, they *might* have accepted it just to make Charles happy, but I’m actually really iffy on that, since I think both H&M (Harry especially) don’t want his kids to be raised as working Royals, and what’s the purpose of a title if you aren’t a working Royal? So yeah, I don’t think Harry ever really wanted to give his kids titles (I don’t think Meghan cared about it either) and it might have only happened if Harry was just wanting to make his “Pa” happy or something. But now, whenever Charles becomes king, I don’t think Harry is going to want any kind of title near Archie, whether he’s supposed to get one or not.
I’m on board with all of this. I wouldn’t completely discount a title in his future. I think that all hangs on how things go going forward, though. If he and Charles can manage to have a healthy relationship throughout all of this, with Charles supporting Harry AND Meghan, I think they’d be more likely to consider it in the future. A lot of things can change between now and then, though so I wouldn’t be banking on it, but not completely discounting it.
Ultimately though, I think the moves that Charles makes going forward are going to be very important when it comes to the future possibility of titles. If he plays it safe and is a supportive figure who will go to bat for his son and daughter in law he has a better chance if that’s something he wants.
That may be fine during Charles’ reign if they can establish a better relationship. However, if and when William ever becomes king, if l were Harry and Meghan I wouldn’t want to be in the same room as him let alone the same country.
I agree that it really seemed like people were trying to get along when they first got married. I remember Meghan going with the Queen to some place and they took the train together, just the two of them. It seemed as if the Queen was happy enough about the match. You never saw Kate and the Queen doing anything with just the two of them, except for that thing where they were walking through the museum of wedding dresses and the queen noted it was “creepy” (IIRC) the way the dresses were displayed. I’m not super great with all the details but I noticed the turn happening when meg was pregnant.
Which reminds me, there is a post on Buzzfeed comparing headlines of Kate and Meghan, like with avocados and air fresheners, and there is a comparison to how maternal kate was for holding her belly whereas Meghan was something bad for doing the same thing (blanking now). It’s crazy to me the mistreatment of Meghan, I can see why she probably didn’t think it would be so bad. Because the stuff they publish against her is off the rails crazy. And she just seems like a nice person.
I remember this topic being discussed a lot on this board and a lot of the posters thought this was an attempt by H&M to give their son more of a “normal” life. Also noteworthy at the time was the sweet and non-stuffy name they gave him (royal babies are often saddled with names with loads of history and tradition, Zara being the exception). We didn’t know what was ahead, of course.
“That being said, I still think Archie should have gotten a title! Archie was the first mixed-race great-grandchild of the Queen, and it felt so notable and shady that he didn’t get a title.”
That is a valid point but I truly feel that Harry was protecting Archie and telling the world that he was to be viewed as THEIR child, not a product of the kingdom. Does that make sense?
I sincerely hope I’m right that it was H&M’s choice.
Nah, they did the right thing by not giving Archie a title, it has nothing to do with him being mixed race. Look at how confusing it’s been for Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice who have titles but are not working members of the royal family and don’t receive taxpayer money (?). It’s this weird gray area they will have to navigate all their lives (but I’m assuming any children they have will not have a title so there will be less confusion). That’s Andrew’s fault for insisting his daughters have titles as “blood princesses” and as we’ve seen recently, he is not very smart at all.
Anne and Edward were both smart when they refused titles for their kids and I’m sure this is something Harry has thought long and hard about all his life. Meghan was probably all too happy for her son not to have a title so she can raise him as a private citizen. Archie would have been phased out once George, Charlotte, and Louis were older anyways.
I agree, I think William had a lot to do with Archie not having a title and that may have been the last straw with him and Harry. It was a big deal and a big statement. It also could have been a significant and symbolic moment for the crown/commonwealth – And I believe Meghan, Harry, and probably Charles knew that.
I agree with the timing of the smear campaign. Before that, yes there was racist press coverage, but it didn’t have the same feel of “the call is coming from inside the house” that the later coverage had. For example, the stories about the wedding – Kate crying, Tiara-gate, the SCENTED CANDLES!!!! – didn’t come out for MONTHS. Now we know that some of those things may have come as a result of the Charles biography (through Jobson, who for some reason blocked me on twitter and I cant figure out why and it bugs me, lol, even though I don’t think I have ever followed him or actively read his tweets) – but not all the stories. Some of those could have been leaked earlier. But they weren’t.
I think the combo of the tour and Meghan’s pregnancy set off “people” in the family (once they realized how popular the Sussexes were and that Meghan wasn’t going anywhere) and then I think you factor in things like the “rural rival” episode and it ended up being…..well, what it was.
I think not giving Archie a title was 100% H&M’s choice. He could have had a title – he could be Lord Archie, Earl of Dumbarton, but he’s not. I think if they intended to make him HRH Prince archie when Charles takes the throne they would have done that from the outset (with suitable permission/letters from the Queen.)
I think the move was twofold – I think Harry knew Archie wouldn’t be a working royal, and thought foregoing the title would make his life easier, and I think they thought that it would give the press of a claim to him – “we’re the public ones, he’s not.” That failed spectacularly as we all know. And so here we are.
I maintain it’s the most sensible decision. This is a family built on hierarchy. The simple fact is George, Charlotte and Louis and their families would come first. There is no need for Archie to have a title and he can live his life without being hounded by the press.
Charles and HM may have been welcoming early on, but I remember W & K smirking during the sermon at the wedding. And weren’t there issues noted in the atmosphere at the first Trooping as well?
This is very shallow, but maybe they didn’t want to use the name dumbarton. With how vicious the press is they would have come up with dumb nicknames (pun intended).