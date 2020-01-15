‘You’ season three is coming: will you watch it & have you seen season two?

Full disclosure: I have only seen the first two episodes of You season two because I found it rather cringey. I did seek out spoilers in the reviews at Pajiba so I vaguely know what happens, but I won’t post that here. I found the second season uncomfortable because it was clear Joe had met his match, even before this was fully revealed to the viewer. Love was too much and I thought she was as over the top as Joe was. I’ve heard so much buzz about this second season though. The first season was hard to stop watching, the second will probably be just as good when I get around to watching it, and so I’m not surprised to hear that a third is coming. What is surprising is that You was in the top five most watched series on Netflix in 2019. It just came out last month!
You, which was loosely based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel of the same name, premiered on Netflix in December 2018 after it aired one season on Lifetime.
The series’ first season delivered nearly 40 million viewers last January, Netflix said.
In season 2 of the psychological thriller, which is now owned by Netflix and based on Kepnes’ second novel, Hidden Bodies, Joe moves from New York to Los Angeles, where he meets a new subject of desire, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). The two quickly bond over the fact that they are both grieving a recent loss, although of course, Love doesn’t know the whole story.
You is absolutely bonkers, so I think this means we will have more shows which shock the hell out of the viewer. Sometimes it feels manipulative, like with shows like The Perfection, but other times it’s just crazy and fun, and I think You reached that balance in the first season. We’ve talked before about the fact that Joe is an anti-hero a la Dexter, but unfortunately I think this show is going the way of Dexter in that it’s not keeping my attention. I do like that there are more villains this season and more twists. If you’ve binged it already, what kept you watching this season?
photos credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix
I haven’t seen it and I’m not planning on doing it, but I’ll say that I really like Penn Badgley and I wish he was in more things, different things. He was one of my favorite parts of Easy A. Super cute and nothing like Dan Humphrey.
If you like him why wouldn’t you watch it?
After seeing all of the posts on Twitter I watched both seasons two weeks ago and I loved it. It’s all the things twitter said it would be. The twists in season 2! I love Joe but I was so angry at him for the last 2 minutes. And Love, who I didn’t like at first, redeemed herself at the end. I’m glad it was renewed. But with all of the buzz around it I’m surprised it didn’t get more seasons. It was so talked about. Twitter blew it up when it came out. I had even heard about it/saw all the memes when the first season came out but I don’t know, I put it off, I wish I hadn’t. You could almost make it into different shows because of the location change. I even found out the spoiler about Love before I watched, which was disappointing but I was still shook when it actually watched it. Yes it’s a ridiculous show, but that doesn’t make it any less entertaining. Season 2 got a bit more so but it will keep you in suspense.
I’m just feeling too lazy to start watching yet another show rn, that’s all!
Season 2 went full bonkers. And was kinda hilarious.
Right? The scene at the end of the second episode with the cooking vs. disposing. Should I keep watching it? Love bugs me!
Love was annoying as hell. I didn’t think they could top Becks but the fact that her opening line to Joe was a discussion on a piece of fruit looking like a butt made me roll my eyes. The show gets better later in the season and I like how they ended it actually.
I loved Love lol.
My friend pointed out that it was a peach, so it might have been poking fun at Peach from the first season!
I’m still working on season one. My husband recently discovered it, so we’re trying to get through it together. It’s definitely unexpected.
When the first season premiered on Netflix I couldn’t get through the first episode because I immediately hated Beck. She was a moron. But when season 2 was about to premiere everyone kept talking about how great it was so I binged Season 1 – and LOVED it. And Season 2 was even better. Is it wrong that I am a Love apologist? 🤦🏽♀️
I love this crazy show and I think it works extremely well because Penn Badgley plays Joe perfectly. It’s not an easy role to pull off. Also, it makes me think about how we let men cross lines and make excuses for them because they are conveniently attractive white men who look harmless.
I love it too and Penn Badgley has talked about this and how Joe is a microcosm of white male privilege and how we look other way when attractive white men do horrible things.
the first five episodes are a little long-wided and too much of hipster nonsense comes up, but as you are so far to watch episode 6-10 y wow girl – things are getting messy, dirty and oh my god. Just stay tuned until ep. 5 and after that ENJOY!
I enjoyed the second season more than the first. The first followed the book so closely I found it a little boring
I watched season one with the nice man I live with, but he did not LOVE it the way I did, and was not ready to watch at my pace- so I finished season 1 without him, and watched all of season 2.
And I loved it. It is twisted and horrifying, and I loved it.
Of course the most satisfying thing about shows like this, for me, is when the people who i find incredibly awful or irksome get killed.
I will watch season 3 as soon as it is out.
Also, i am generation x so not as dependent on social media as younger generation is, as a rule, but wow, it does make you think about geolocation on pictures, and how a random person you kinda know can all of a sudden be a fountain of personal information for someone who wants to know things about you- who they found through your own social media posts.
Yikes!!
I’ve actually enjoyed Season 2 more than 1. Is it bonkers? Yes. But Penn is so good in the role it’s spooky and hard to look away. I’m only 6 episodes in on 2, but I do think it gets better as it goes. So far I appreciate Joe’s ‘growth’ which not doubt will only regress.
I just got around to watching Season 2. I was a bit unsure about it first, and like you said and many others, the first two episodes was a bit hard to get into. But then, it started hooking me in, and got so crazy (in a good way) at the end! Overall, well-written and well-executed – quite the flip on Season 1! My only dislike was Candace – it almost seemed like they were throwing as many obstacles as they could at Joe/Will to create as much suspense and drama as possible.
I loved it, Love was more bearable than Beck in the sense that she wasn’t so obviously stupid, and the LSD episode was my favorite.
I’m sad season 3 only comes in 2021 but I’ll wait and will be there for it when it comes. 😉
Add: The role of forty was so over the top but i liked his acting
I wanted to kill Forty myself.
I love the book series this is based on. I really liked the show too, although it is really nothing like the books. Season 2 was better than 1 IMO.
Penn Badgley plays the best Joe. He is spot on with the book character. Forty was great as well.
I loved s2 even more than s1, and creators of the show said that Joe will not be redeemed, so I obviously wait for the next season/seasons (because I started to think that he may get redemption because they showed Joe’s backstory with family abuse, so I thought it may turn “he’s evil but it because of childhood trauma” stuff).