‘You’ season three is coming: will you watch it & have you seen season two?



Full disclosure: I have only seen the first two episodes of You season two because I found it rather cringey. I did seek out spoilers in the reviews at Pajiba so I vaguely know what happens, but I won’t post that here. I found the second season uncomfortable because it was clear Joe had met his match, even before this was fully revealed to the viewer. Love was too much and I thought she was as over the top as Joe was. I’ve heard so much buzz about this second season though. The first season was hard to stop watching, the second will probably be just as good when I get around to watching it, and so I’m not surprised to hear that a third is coming. What is surprising is that You was in the top five most watched series on Netflix in 2019. It just came out last month!

You, which was loosely based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel of the same name, premiered on Netflix in December 2018 after it aired one season on Lifetime. The series’ first season delivered nearly 40 million viewers last January, Netflix said. In season 2 of the psychological thriller, which is now owned by Netflix and based on Kepnes’ second novel, Hidden Bodies, Joe moves from New York to Los Angeles, where he meets a new subject of desire, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). The two quickly bond over the fact that they are both grieving a recent loss, although of course, Love doesn’t know the whole story.

[From Deadline]

You is absolutely bonkers, so I think this means we will have more shows which shock the hell out of the viewer. Sometimes it feels manipulative, like with shows like The Perfection, but other times it’s just crazy and fun, and I think You reached that balance in the first season. We’ve talked before about the fact that Joe is an anti-hero a la Dexter, but unfortunately I think this show is going the way of Dexter in that it’s not keeping my attention. I do like that there are more villains this season and more twists. If you’ve binged it already, what kept you watching this season?